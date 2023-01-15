Report: Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl receiving ‘a lot of interest’ on trade market

By Jan 15, 2023, 6:00 PM EST
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies
Justin Ford/Getty Images
0 Comments

So far, the run-up to the trade deadline has been quiet. Many more teams are buyers than sellers (thanks to the play-in changing the dynamic), which has led the handful of sellers to keep their prices high. There’s been smoke, but no real fires yet on the trade market.

One guy who could be on the move: Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. He is drawing a lot of interest from teams, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown Saturday.

“There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams, I think, for San Antonio they’re going to make the kind of offers that they may want to move him…

“But if you’re San Antonio and you win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes he makes perfect sense in the middle with wembayama at the four. So I think for San Antonio, you saw him do it with Dejounte Murray… They got an overwhelming offer from Atlanta, they moved him. I think you’re going to see at the trade deadline some real significant offers. A lot of teams want size.”

One of the challenges in trading for Poeltl is the team that lands him then needs to pay up and re-sign him next summer. Poeltl is making $9.4 million this season, below his market value, and that lower salary means the most the Spurs (or any team that trades for him) can offer right now is a four-year, $58 million extension. He will get more than that in free agency this summer, and any team that trades for him will have to pay enough to keep him.

Poeltl averages 11.9 points and 9.5 rebounds a game, plus he plays solid defense in the paint — he can help a lot of teams, especially ones with stretch fours, or could use size when looking ahead to potential playoff matchups against quality centers. Of course, as Woj notes, the Spurs could be one of those teams with a quality stretch four next season, so what do they want to do come the deadline.

Expect a lot more Poeltl rumors between now and Feb. 9.

Check out more on the Spurs

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs
Record 68,323 fans fill Alamodome, watch Warriors run past Spurs
General Views of the Alamodome
Spurs will set new NBA single-game attendance record Friday against Warriors...
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second

Watch Julius Randle drop 42 as Knicks continue their domination of Pistons

Associated PressJan 15, 2023, 7:27 PM EST
0 Comments

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday.

Randle, who put up the first 40/15 game for the Knicks since Patrick Ewing on Jan. 19, 1996, averaged 28.5 points in four games against the Pistons this year.

“I’m not sure it has anything to with Detroit,” he said. “I feel like I can get my shot away against any team.”

Detroit hasn’t beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over them.

Jalen Brunson added 27 points for the Knicks and drew three charges, putting him into a three-tie with Kevin Love and Kenrich Williams for first place in the league.

“If he’s tied for first, it is good, because now he has something to work toward,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “That says to me that you are sacrificing yourself for the team – sometimes it is taking a charge, setting a screen or being the first player on the floor. That all goes into winning.”

Immanuel Quickley added 17 points.

“Quick was Quick today,” Thibodeau said. “He’s indispensable.”

Jaden Ivey had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons and Saddiq Bey added 21 points.

“We battled the whole game, but we should have started better,” Ivey said. “We got back into the game, but we wish we could have some of those late-game possessions back.”

Isaiah Livers moved into Detroit’s starting lineup and scored 11 points in 39 minutes, but the focus was on his defense.

“He sets the tone for us,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “He did a good job getting into the ball. Brunson had 27, but he had to work for them because of Isaiah’s size and length.”

New York led by seven at halftime and increased the margin to 90-80 on Randle’s buzzer-beating tip at the end of the third.

The Knicks started the fourth with a 10-2 run, including five from Quickley to go up 100-82 with 9:43 left.

Detroit cut the deficit to 105-98 on Livers’ 3-pointer, but the game was delayed for several minutes by a malfunctioning shot clock. Randle’s 3-pointer put the margin back to double figures, and he answered Bey’s basket with one of his own.

Randle helped the Knicks clinch the game from the line.

“We’re trying to build ourselves as a team so, when the playoffs happen, we’re ready for it,” he said.

The Knicks led by as many as 20 in the first half, taking advantage of Isaiah Stewart‘s foul trouble, but Bey and Kevin Knox II helped Detroit cut the deficit to 62-55 at halftime.

The Pistons’ next home game won’t be at Little Caesars Arena – they are “hosting” the Bulls at the Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday.

“I’ve been out of the country a few times and been to London, but I’m really excited about this,” Ivey said. “I want to see a change of scenery, explore the world, do a little shopping and beat the Bulls.”

Here's the latest on the Knicks

2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to Know: Durant out weeks, but Curry returns Tuesday

Rockets’ Green, Tate suspended one game for leaving bench during altercation

By Jan 15, 2023, 2:37 PM EST
Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Fines were handed down for players involved in a little dust-up during the Kings’ win over the Rockets on Friday night — but the big penalties came to the players who left the bench.

Houston’s Garrison Mathews was fined $35,000 for instigating the incident, running into Malik Monk, who took exception at the moment and was fined $25,000 for “continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.” Houston’s Tari Eason picked up a $30,000 fine for being the third man in and “escalating the altercation and making inadvertent contact with a game official.”

However, the Rockets’ Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area during the altercation.

After the incident (and a video review), the officials ejected Monk, Mathews, Eason and Kings center Chimezie Metu, who did not get a fine or suspension from the league.

Green and Tate will serve their suspension Sunday when Houston visits the Los Angeles Clippers.

Check out more on the Rockets

Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings
Three things to Know: Light the Beam! Kings now fourth in West.
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second
Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs
Rockets’ KJ Martin reportedly in for All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest

Miami Heat home now Miami-Dade Arena following FTX collapse

Associated PressJan 15, 2023, 12:24 PM EST
Miami-Dade County, Miami Heat To End Relationship With FTX
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
0 Comments

MIAMI — The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena.

That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences.

The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed.

“Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as there is a new naming rights partner, to refer to the arena as Miami-Dade Arena,” the parties said in a joint statement. “The removal of the facility’s existing signage and the changeover of branding elements will be ongoing in the coming weeks.”

The process of removing FTX branding from all aspects of the arena will take some time. The company’s logo appears on the court, is on many of the entrances, is embroidered on the shirts many security and in-game personnel wear, is on the arena roof and even was placed on the swipe cards that employees use to access the facility.

The county asked for the naming rights deal to be terminated in November, saying at the time that continuing to refer to the building as FTX Arena will only add to the “enduring hardships” brought on by the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

The county owns the arena and negotiated what was to be a 19-year, $135 million naming rights deal with FTX. The Heat – who have played in the building since Jan. 2, 2000 – were to receive $2 million annually as part of that deal, which went into effect in June 2021. The county and the Heat say they will work together to find a new naming partner.

Before the FTX deal, the building had been referred to as AmericanAirlines Arena since its opening in 1999. The airline giant, which has a hub in Miami, said in 2019 that it would not renew its deal past the expiration date of Jan. 1, 2020. The airline’s name remained on the building until 2021.

FTX was the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, though it ended up with billions of dollars’ worth of losses – estimates range from $8 billion to $10 billion – before seeking bankruptcy protection after a spectacular crash that took only a few days.

Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested last month in the Bahamas and extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges in what U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has called “one of the biggest frauds in American history.” Bankman-Fried has been released on bail and is scheduled to go on trial in October. He has pleaded not guilty.

Check out more on the Heat

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat
Gabe Vincent leads Heat to second straight win over shorthanded Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets
As extension talks falter, trade rumors swirl around D’Angelo Russell;...
2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting

Watch Embiid’s game-winning jumper give 76ers victory against Jazz

Associated PressJan 15, 2023, 12:02 PM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds left to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

“I made a tough shot but it shouldn’t have come to that after we were up by so much,” said Embiid, who finished 30 points and seven rebounds.

James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17.

The fourth quarter belonged to Harden, who had 18 points and made six baskets during that stretch. He accounted for 16 straight points for the 76ers over 3 1/2 minutes to keep the Jazz from going ahead until late in the fourth quarter.

“I saw opportunities,” Harden said. “Fourth quarter, they made some shots. There was an opportunity to take advantage of it and I did.”

Jordan Clarkson had 38 points and nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight assists, while Walker Kessler finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Clarkson scored 17 in the fourth, helping fuel a late rally.

“We ain’t scared of the moment, I can tell you that,” Clarkson said. “We have been in close games the whole year. We fight, we scrap.”

After trailing by double digits for much of the game, Utah took its first lead at 115-114 on Kessler’s tip-in basket with 33 seconds left.

Harden and Clarkson subsequently traded go-ahead buckets before Embiid’s jumper put Philadelphia ahead for good. Clarkson missed a 3-pointer on Utah’s final possession.

“I think our team showed a lot of fight again, as we always do, executed some things really, really well as the game went on,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

Lauri Markkanen was sidelined with a left hip contusion and the Jazz struggled early to fill the void left without their leading scorer.

Philadelphia shot 65% from the field over the first 12 minutes after making 14 of its first 19 shots and scored a season-high 41 points in the first quarter.

Clarkson cut the deficit to two on a jumper before the 76ers answered with a 13-2 run to break open the game. Maxey scored three straight baskets, including back-to-back 3-pointers, to punctuate the spurt that gave Philadelphia a 22-9 lead midway through the first quarter.

“I swear the first six minutes, everything we did (worked),” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Guys were in the right spot. The cuts were right. The passes were right.”

Utah shot just 37.5% from the field and trailed by as many as 20 points during the first quarter.

The Jazz rallied in the third and cut Philadelphia’s lead to 81-80, after Clarkson and Conley made back-to-back baskets to spark a 14-3 run.

Check out more on the 76ers

Salt Lake City Stars v South Bay Lakers
Report: Mac McClung to be first G-League participant in Dunk Contest
2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers
PBT Podcast: NBA mid-season award picks, Durant injury