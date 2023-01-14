Record 68,323 fans fill Alamodome, watch Warriors run past Spurs

There was a basketball game — a pretty entertaining one between the Warriors and Spurs — but it was the setting and fans that stole the show.
All of the lights 💡 pic.twitter.com/H9RIwGt3VY
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 14, 2023
A record 68,323 fans filled the Alamodome — a record crowd to watch an NBA regular-season game — and they watched the Warriors’ bench take control. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors ran past the Spurs 144-113 in their best road performance of the season.
A record-breaking 65,000+ in the Alamodome 🤯
San Antonio showed out. pic.twitter.com/M0RJly3SNT
— NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2023
“It was pretty electric, a really special occasion playing in front of the largest crowd in NBA history,” Poole said postgame, via the Associated Press. “I’m glad we got the win.”
The Spurs pulled out all the stops, including having Hall of Famer and Spurs legend David Robinson on hand to announce the attendance.
6️⃣8️⃣,3️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ fans in attendance
A new NBA single-game record 👏 pic.twitter.com/8WTMBzKiWQ
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 14, 2023
“Obviously, I hate to lose. But with the turnout, how can you be mad?” the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson said, , via the Associated Press. “The Spurs fanbase surpassed anything we could imagine. That made tonight special.”