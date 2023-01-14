Record 68,323 fans fill Alamodome, watch Warriors run past Spurs

By Jan 14, 2023, 11:04 AM EST
0 Comments

There was a basketball game — a pretty entertaining one between the Warriors and Spurs — but it was the setting and fans that stole the show.

A record 68,323 fans filled the Alamodome — a record crowd to watch an NBA regular-season game — and they watched the Warriors’ bench take control. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors ran past the Spurs 144-113 in their best road performance of the season.

“It was pretty electric, a really special occasion playing in front of the largest crowd in NBA history,” Poole said postgame, via the Associated Press. “I’m glad we got the win.”

The Spurs pulled out all the stops, including having Hall of Famer and Spurs legend David Robinson on hand to announce the attendance.

“Obviously, I hate to lose. But with the turnout, how can you be mad?” the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson said, , via the Associated Press. “The Spurs fanbase surpassed anything we could imagine. That made tonight special.”

Here is more on the Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
NBA midseason awards: Christian Wood as Sixth Man… for now
General Views of the Alamodome
Spurs will set new NBA single-game attendance record Friday against Warriors...
2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting

 

Watch Collins tip-in missed Trae Young shot at buzzer, Hawks beat Pacers 113-111

Associated PressJan 14, 2023, 7:47 AM EST
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS — John Collins tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Trae Young scored 26 points and De'Andre Hunter had 25 for the Hawks. Young was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Hunter 6 of 9. Hunter’s six 3-pointers were a career-high. The Hawks made 16 of 31 3-pointers overall. Onyeka Okongwu added 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points and Buddy Hield had 18 points for Indiana. The short-handed Pacers who were without three starters.

After Dejounte Murray, who scored 18 points, stole the ball and scored to give the Hawks a 108-107 lead. Mathurin scored to put Pacers ahead 109-108 with 58 seconds left. He was fouled on the basket but missed the free throw.

Young made a 3-pointer to give the Hawks a 111-109 lead with 32 seconds remaining. Hield hit two free throws to tie it at 111 with 21.5 seconds to go.

“When we are hitting shots, we tend to play defense,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “It was good to see some of those shots go down. Our last game (against Milwaukee) it was like something was over the rim and nothing would fall for anybody. Tonight those shots started to fall. De’Andre got hot and started to knock down shots and so do Trae. I thought our defense was really good to hold them to 22 points (in the fourth quarter).”

McMillan said he didn’t call a timeout in the final seconds because he liked the matchup on the floor. The Hawks got the final basket, thanks to two offensive rebounds.

“Trae was supposed to make a read, he missed the shot, Dejounte got another opportunity and John got the tip-in,” McMillan said. “We talk about making plays in the fourth quarter and we did that tonight.”

Okongwu said perseverance paid off for he and the team.

“We needed this game bad after our last game to Milwaukee,” Okongwu said. “The last game I wasn’t being aggressive. I got called out by people, family, friends, coaches. So this game I wanted to make an effort to be aggressive on both ends of the floor.”

The Pacers outrebounded the Hawks 51-50, but those last offensive rebounds were a killer.

“Rebounding has been a nemesis of ours and it got on the last play,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.

Indiana was without point guard Tyrese Haliburton. He suffered a bone bruise on his left knee and elbow strain during the third quarter Wednesday in a loss to the New York Knicks. He is expected to be out at least two weeks. The Pacers were without starters Myles Turner (back spasms) and Aaron Nesmith (illness) for the second consecutive game.

Check out more on the Hawks

2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting

NBA Two-Minute Report says Lakers’ Troy Brown was not fouled, but LeBron was

By Jan 13, 2023, 8:47 PM EST
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — In the background of a postgame locker room, live television interview with the Lakers’ Troy Brown Thursday night — an interview where he dodges a question (and a fine from the league) about whether he was fouled on the final shot of regulation — LeBron James can be heard in the background saying “it was a foul.”

The NBA says it was not a foul. However, in the league’s Two Minute Report they say that LeBron was fouled by Christian Wood at the end of the first overtime and should have been given free throws that might have changed the outcome of a game the Mavericks won in a second OT.

This is the foul on Brown, of which the NBA says: “Hardaway Jr. (DAL) legally contests Brown Jr.’s (LAL) jump shot attempt and makes contact with the ball. Any “high-five” contact is considered incidental.” 

The game went to overtime, and eventually went to a second but, not until Christian Wook had a critical block on a LeBron shot — a shot the Last Two Minute Report says was a foul: “Wood (DAL) initiates contact to James’ (LAL) left arm before blocking the shot, and the illegal contact affects his shot attempt.”

If there was one thing Luka Doncic and LeBron could agree on — that Lakers and Mavericks fans can agree on — it is that the officiating crew had a rough night. The Last Two Minute report found six other missed or incorrect calls in the final two minutes of regulation and the overtimes. Frankly, the first 46 minutes were worse. In the building, you could feel the tensions rise with both LeBron and Doncic getting frustrated, Darvin Ham and Jason Kidd growing frustrated, and the kind of missed calls that had the media on press row looking at each other confused.

Having a Two Minute Report is the right thing to do, it’s a needed bit of transparency. But that’s no comfort to the Lakers and Mavericks after a game like that.

Check out more on the Lakers

Salt Lake City Stars v South Bay Lakers
Report: Mac McClung to be first G-League participant in Dunk Contest
New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
NBA midseason awards: Christian Wood as Sixth Man… for now
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to Know: Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win

Report: Mac McClung to be first G-League participant in Dunk Contest

By Jan 13, 2023, 6:40 PM EST
0 Comments

Mac McClung was one of the more entertaining players at Summer League last July — it earned him a lot of fans, if not an NBA contract (he was in camp with the Warriors, was waived, and now plays for Deleware Blue Coats in the G-League).

Now McClung has the chance to make many more fans — he has been invited to be the third player in the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest, reports Shams Charania of the Athletic.

McClung joins the Portland Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe and the Houston Rockets’ KJ Martin in the Dunk Contest.

As that Saturday night headline event has fallen flat in recent years — and many young NBA stars avoid it — there has been a push to widen the circle of who could compete to include the G-League and maybe even some professional dunkers. Turning to McClung is the first step along those lines.

There has been pushback on social media — apparently from people who like watching a dreary, dull Dunk Contest — but at least McClung knows how to put on a show, as he did in his one game with the Lakers last season (see the video above). He’s also a high school dunk contest legend. Just head to YouTube.

The Dunk Contest needs new energy. Maybe McClung himself isn’t the answer, but thinking outside the box and giving a G-League guy a shot is a step in the right direction.

Here's more on the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Two-Minute Report says Lakers’ Troy Brown was not fouled, but LeBron...
New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
NBA midseason awards: Christian Wood as Sixth Man… for now
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to Know: Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win

NBA midseason awards: Christian Wood as Sixth Man… for now

By Jan 13, 2023, 2:00 PM EST
0 Comments

We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. All week long, we will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards at this point in the season. Today:

NBA Sixth Man of the Year: Christian Wood… for now

2. Malcolm Brogdon
3. Bobby Portis

In a roller coaster of a season where the race for a lot of awards is wide open — MVP, Coach of the Year — nothing is more challenging to predict than Sixth Man of the Year.

Nobody is running away with it like Tyler Herro did last season (there will be no repeat because he starts now). Jordan Poole was the heavy preseason award favorite, but he’s started more than half of the Warriors’ games (disqualifying him to this point). With Curry back Poole will return to the bench, but he has not been the force he was last season in that role (his numbers are much better as a starter).

The Mavericks’ Christian Wood has been the best sixth man so far — 18 points and 8.1 rebounds a game, much-improved defense and playmaking — but Jason Kidd finally moved him into the Mavericks’ starting lineup a few weeks ago, and he likely stays there for the season. Since this exercise is based on who I would vote for if the season ended today, Wood gets the nod. However, by the end of the season it’s doubtful he qualifies as a sixth man anymore.

Malcolm Brogdon has been solid for the Celtics off the bench, maybe not the kind of game/energy changer we expect in the sixth man role, but he is solid. Still, he is second, even if he doesn’t care about the award. After that… who? Russell Westbrook started hot for the Lakers off the bench but has been up and down since, and while he piles up counting stats, his impact is less impressive. Malik Monk in Sacramento? Rookie Benedict Mathurin? Bobby Portis has had his moments in Milwaukee, we put him third but don’t feel strongly about it. Maybe the best of the group is Larry Nance Jr. in New Orleans because of his defense. Over in Nance’s old home in Cleveland, don’t forget about Kevin Love.

I don’t feel strongly about anyone in this race. Any player in this role who has a strong second half of the season can take home the award. It is truly wide open.

Check out more on the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Two-Minute Report says Lakers’ Troy Brown was not fouled, but LeBron...
Salt Lake City Stars v South Bay Lakers
Report: Mac McClung to be first G-League participant in Dunk Contest
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to Know: Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win