As extension talks falter, trade rumors swirl around D’Angelo Russell; Heat among interested

By Jan 14, 2023, 1:05 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets
Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

D'Angelo Russell was the guy Karl-Anthony Towns wanted around him in Minnesota a couple of years ago, but things have not worked out as the player or management have hoped.

Russell is extension eligible but talks between him and the Timberwolves going back to last summer have gone nowhere, according to multiple reports (Russell is making $31.4 million this season and the market for him will be a considerable drop from that number). With those talks stalling, Russell’s name has come up in a lot of trade rumors, and Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer summed them up nicely.

The Heat have in fact registered interest in Russell, sources told Yahoo Sports, but a direct deal for [Kyle] Lowry would appear unlikely. Lowry is just a few months away from entering the final season of his own contract worth roughly $30 million in average annual salary, and it’s hard to imagine Wolves officials being eager to extend the aging guard another exorbitant payday when he becomes extension eligible this summer — putting Minnesota in the exact situation it faced with Russell last July.

In general, there is little market around the league for point guards making that range of salary. League executives are monitoring the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns as teams in search of backcourt improvements before the deadline.

A Kyle Lowry and Russell trade would essentially be a “you take my problem, I’ll take yours” deal, and it makes a lot more sense for Miami because they could create more cap space quickly this offseason (plus Lowry has not been a great fit, Russell might be better).

The second paragraph is key — it’s unlikely Russell will get traded because his salary makes it a challenge. That leaves the Timberwolves in a tough spot financially, they don’t create much cap space letting him just walk at the end of the season, and finding another quality point guard would not e easy.

Russell, to his credit, sounded like a veteran trying to ignore the rumors.

“Yeah, it’s my life,” the seven-year veteran told Yahoo Sports. “That’s it. Just be conscious of it.”

His life will be filled with rumors over the next few weeks.

Here is more on the Timberwolves

Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting
San Antonio Spurs v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second

Lakers reportedly talking to Pistons about Bogdanovic, Noel trade

By Jan 14, 2023, 2:04 PM EST
0 Comments

LeBron James, in his passive-aggressive style, is pushing Lakers management to trade some picks to upgrade the roster. Plenty of Lakers fans feel the same way. And while the most likely result is the Lakers stand pat at the trade deadline, the rumors will not stop.

The latest rumors come via Howard Beck at Sports Illustrated: The Lakers are still talking to the Pistons about Bojan Bogdanovic, but now also with Nerlens Noel.

I’ve heard the Lakers and Pistons have discussed a deal that would include both Bogdanović and Nerlens Noel. Since the Pistons are demanding draft assets in any deal for Bogdanović, it’s sort of a given that the Lakers would have to surrender a first-round pick to make a deal. Maybe they make a second deal to fortify the rotation further. Will they be willing to trade both picks that are currently trade-eligible? The sense around the league is they won’t. But we’ll see.

It’s a fun rumor and no doubt the sides have talked. Don’t bet on it happening.

Nothing has changed in the Pistons’ asking price, according to league sources: An unprotected first-round pick and a rotation player (Marc Stein reported something similar in his latest newsletter). The Lakers are reportedly offering Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a second-round pick, maybe a protected first-rounder. That’s not going to get a deal done for Bogdanovic, then when you toss in Noel the Lakers would have to throw in three more minimum contracts to make a salaries match.

Might the Lakers trade for just Noel? Patrick Beverley and a second-rounder for Noel and Corey Joseph? Or, Nunn and two minimum players for Noel?

Ideally, the Lakers seek a trade that makes them much better not only this season, but for multiple seasons going forward so they can maximize the next few years with LeBron and Anthony Davis. That trade is just not out there. The best players likely to be traded at the deadline — Bogdanovic, John Collins, Jae Crowder — are not All-Stars and only move the needle so much, plus the asking prices are high. The most likely action is the Lakers wait until this summer to make a bolder move.

But you can see why LeBron and Lakers fans would be frustrated with that.

Check out more on the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Two-Minute Report says Lakers’ Troy Brown was not fouled, but LeBron...
Salt Lake City Stars v South Bay Lakers
Report: Mac McClung to be first G-League participant in Dunk Contest
New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
NBA midseason awards: Christian Wood as Sixth Man… for now

 

Record 68,323 fans fill Alamodome, watch Warriors run past Spurs

By Jan 14, 2023, 11:04 AM EST
0 Comments

There was a basketball game — a pretty entertaining one between the Warriors and Spurs — but it was the setting and fans that stole the show.

A record 68,323 fans filled the Alamodome — a record crowd to watch an NBA regular-season game — and they watched the Warriors’ bench take control. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors ran past the Spurs 144-113 in their best road performance of the season.

“It was pretty electric, a really special occasion playing in front of the largest crowd in NBA history,” Poole said postgame, via the Associated Press. “I’m glad we got the win.”

The Spurs pulled out all the stops, including having Hall of Famer and Spurs legend David Robinson on hand to announce the attendance.

“Obviously, I hate to lose. But with the turnout, how can you be mad?” the Spurs’ Keldon Johnson said, , via the Associated Press. “The Spurs fanbase surpassed anything we could imagine. That made tonight special.”

Here is more on the Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
NBA midseason awards: Christian Wood as Sixth Man… for now
General Views of the Alamodome
Spurs will set new NBA single-game attendance record Friday against Warriors...
2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting

 

Watch Collins tip-in missed Trae Young shot at buzzer, Hawks beat Pacers 113-111

Associated PressJan 14, 2023, 7:47 AM EST
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS — John Collins tipped in a missed shot with less than a second left to give the Atlanta Hawks a 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Trae Young scored 26 points and De'Andre Hunter had 25 for the Hawks. Young was 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Hunter 6 of 9. Hunter’s six 3-pointers were a career-high. The Hawks made 16 of 31 3-pointers overall. Onyeka Okongwu added 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points and Buddy Hield had 18 points for Indiana. The short-handed Pacers who were without three starters.

After Dejounte Murray, who scored 18 points, stole the ball and scored to give the Hawks a 108-107 lead. Mathurin scored to put Pacers ahead 109-108 with 58 seconds left. He was fouled on the basket but missed the free throw.

Young made a 3-pointer to give the Hawks a 111-109 lead with 32 seconds remaining. Hield hit two free throws to tie it at 111 with 21.5 seconds to go.

“When we are hitting shots, we tend to play defense,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “It was good to see some of those shots go down. Our last game (against Milwaukee) it was like something was over the rim and nothing would fall for anybody. Tonight those shots started to fall. De’Andre got hot and started to knock down shots and so do Trae. I thought our defense was really good to hold them to 22 points (in the fourth quarter).”

McMillan said he didn’t call a timeout in the final seconds because he liked the matchup on the floor. The Hawks got the final basket, thanks to two offensive rebounds.

“Trae was supposed to make a read, he missed the shot, Dejounte got another opportunity and John got the tip-in,” McMillan said. “We talk about making plays in the fourth quarter and we did that tonight.”

Okongwu said perseverance paid off for he and the team.

“We needed this game bad after our last game to Milwaukee,” Okongwu said. “The last game I wasn’t being aggressive. I got called out by people, family, friends, coaches. So this game I wanted to make an effort to be aggressive on both ends of the floor.”

The Pacers outrebounded the Hawks 51-50, but those last offensive rebounds were a killer.

“Rebounding has been a nemesis of ours and it got on the last play,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.

Indiana was without point guard Tyrese Haliburton. He suffered a bone bruise on his left knee and elbow strain during the third quarter Wednesday in a loss to the New York Knicks. He is expected to be out at least two weeks. The Pacers were without starters Myles Turner (back spasms) and Aaron Nesmith (illness) for the second consecutive game.

Check out more on the Hawks

2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting

NBA Two-Minute Report says Lakers’ Troy Brown was not fouled, but LeBron was

By Jan 13, 2023, 8:47 PM EST
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — In the background of a postgame locker room, live television interview with the Lakers’ Troy Brown Thursday night — an interview where he dodges a question (and a fine from the league) about whether he was fouled on the final shot of regulation — LeBron James can be heard in the background saying “it was a foul.”

The NBA says it was not a foul. However, in the league’s Two Minute Report they say that LeBron was fouled by Christian Wood at the end of the first overtime and should have been given free throws that might have changed the outcome of a game the Mavericks won in a second OT.

This is the foul on Brown, of which the NBA says: “Hardaway Jr. (DAL) legally contests Brown Jr.’s (LAL) jump shot attempt and makes contact with the ball. Any “high-five” contact is considered incidental.” 

The game went to overtime, and eventually went to a second but, not until Christian Wook had a critical block on a LeBron shot — a shot the Last Two Minute Report says was a foul: “Wood (DAL) initiates contact to James’ (LAL) left arm before blocking the shot, and the illegal contact affects his shot attempt.”

If there was one thing Luka Doncic and LeBron could agree on — that Lakers and Mavericks fans can agree on — it is that the officiating crew had a rough night. The Last Two Minute report found six other missed or incorrect calls in the final two minutes of regulation and the overtimes. Frankly, the first 46 minutes were worse. In the building, you could feel the tensions rise with both LeBron and Doncic getting frustrated, Darvin Ham and Jason Kidd growing frustrated, and the kind of missed calls that had the media on press row looking at each other confused.

Having a Two Minute Report is the right thing to do, it’s a needed bit of transparency. But that’s no comfort to the Lakers and Mavericks after a game like that.

Check out more on the Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons
Lakers reportedly talking to Pistons about Bogdanovic, Noel trade
Salt Lake City Stars v South Bay Lakers
Report: Mac McClung to be first G-League participant in Dunk Contest
New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
NBA midseason awards: Christian Wood as Sixth Man… for now