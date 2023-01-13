Watch Damian Lillard put up a 50 spot, it’s still not enough as Cavaliers win

By Jan 13, 2023, 9:51 AM EST
0 Comments

For the third time in his career, Damian Lillard put up 50+ points and the Trail Blazers lost anyway.

Portland came into the game having lost four in a row and 8-of-10, and sliding out of even the play-in picture in the West.

Damian Lillard played like a man determined to end that slump Thursday night — he put up 50 on 16-of-28 shooting.

It took all of that for the Trail Blazers to have a single-digit lead for much of the night, but they were ahead — until the final minutes, when Portland didn’t execute well and the Cavaliers did.

Cleveland had balance, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 26, Jarrett Allen throwing down a lot of dunks on his way to 24, and Darius Garland chipping in 20. Cleveland also is usually fueled by one of the league’s best defenses, but Lillard and company were carving that up much of the night.

Top teams find a way to win when they are not at their best, and the Cavaliers got that win Thursday. They showed some grit.

Portland needs more grit, and not just from Lillard.

Check out more on the Trail Blazers

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to Know: Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win
2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second

Spurs will set new NBA single-game attendance record tonight against Warriors in Alamodome

By Jan 13, 2023, 11:58 AM EST
General Views of the Alamodome
Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images
0 Comments

64,378.

As of Thursday, that’s how many tickets have been sold and distributed for Friday night in the Alamodome in San Antonio, where the Spurs will host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It will be a record for an NBA regular-season game (the old record was 62,046, set on March 27, 1998, in the Georgia Dome to watch Michael Jordan and the Bulls beat the Hawks).

The Alamodome is no stranger to basketball, it has hosted multiple NCAA Final Fours.

This will still be second on the all-time list for most people to watch an NBA event live if you count the 2010 All-Star Game at the Dallas Cowboys’ then-new stadium, 108,713. Previously there have been three NBA games in football stadiums that have drawn more than 50,000: two games at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1997 and 1998, plus the Georgia Dome game. The Spurs played Game 2 of the 1999 NBA Finals at the Alamodome before a crowd of 39,554.

Don’t be shocked if this is a rough shooting night, players say it takes a while to adjust to the depth perception in a larger arena.

That said, the novelty of the event has caught the eye of other coaches.

“One of these days, we’ve got to do something outside and pack 100,000 down here in south Florida,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after his team beat the Bucks Thursday night. “Let’s do that. Make that happen.”

Here is more on the Spurs

Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second
Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
In move to save money, Celtics trade Vonleh to Spurs (who waive him)
San Antonio Spurs v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second

Three things to Know: Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win

By Jan 13, 2023, 9:05 AM EST
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win

This could have been ugly. For much of the first half Thursday night, Luka Doncic was moving the ball, his teammates were knocking down 3s or finishing lobs, and a Lakers team dealing with “a billion different lineups” — as LeBron James put it — looked lost and overwhelmed. One wouldn’t have blamed TNT viewers if they asked for an “NCIS: New Orleans” rerun over more of this game.

However, we’ve got to give the Lakers credit — despite it being the dreaded first game back after a long road trip, they didn’t roll over. Darvin Ham has this team hustling, trying, and in stretches they look like a dangerous team — stretches where LeBron defies father time and his teammates hit 3-pointers.

The Lakers had a 29-4 stretch where they took the lead in the fourth because they doubled Doncic every chance they got and dared any other Maverick to beat them. Jason Kidd doesn’t trust his bench, so the Dallas core looked exhausted, and the Lakers had a three-point lead with 11.8 seconds left.

But the Mavericks have Luka Doncic.

It was a stunning play on a couple of levels, because with the game on the line the Lakers went away from their plan of doubling Luka and making him give up the ball, nor did they foul while up 3.

“Yeah I was a little bit surprised, I don’t know why they didn’t,” Doncic said of not getting doubled in that spot. “I thought they were gonna foul, honestly. But I tried to get it before they fouled me.”

Overtime. When Wenyen Gabriel made some plays for the Lakers and LeBron hit some free throws, it looked like the Lakers would get the gritty win after all… and then Luka magic. Again.

In the second OT, the Mavericks made the plays and earned the win.

The Lakers did everything they could not to let Doncic beat them and he still finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. He looked every bit the MVP.

“With the double teams he was getting guys open shots, you know he was doing everything… we didn’t make timely shots there,” Jason Kidd said of why the game got extended.

This game — which had some questionable officiating all game, hurting both teams — ended up summing up both teams well.

LeBron James is doing everything he can — 24 points and 16 rebounds, but on 9-of-28 shooting — and when he gets enough help the Lakers go on runs. Russell Westbrook had one of his best games of the season with 28 points and going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. But the Lakers can’t sustain their runs because of the lack of shooting (10-of-41 from 3, 24.4% as a team) and depth issues with Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and others out.

The Mavericks are dangerous when guys other than Doncic hit shots and make plays, but they don’t do that consistently. It can feel erratic.

But the Mavericks have Doncic, and with his greatness right now sometimes that is all you need.

2) Damian Lillard puts up a 50-spot, Blazers come apart late, fall to Cavs

Having lost four in a row and 8-of-10, Portland was in a slump, and they were falling out of even the play-in picture in the West.

Damian Lillard tried to change that on his own Thursday night — he put up 50.

It was enough to have the Trail Blazers in the lead most of the night — never by a lot, usually single digits, but ahead — until the final minutes, when Portland didn’t execute well and the Cavaliers did.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26, Jarrett Allen dunked his way to 24, and Darius Garland added 20. Cleveland’s usually stout defense wasn’t for the first 43 minutes or so, but good teams find a way to win when they are not at their best, and the Cavaliers got that win Thursday, showing some grit.

But that may not have been the best highlight of the night…

3) Ricky Rubio makes return to court for Cavaliers

Ricky Rubio was arguably playing the best basketball of his career back in 2021 — averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 assists a game — when, in a Dec. 28 game that year, he drove to the basket against the Pelicans and tore his left ACL.

Rubio had not stepped on an NBA court since. Until Thursday night.

He has stayed active as a veteran leader for a young Cleveland team, but they could use his playmaking off the bench. Put him, Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love in off that Cavaliers bench and you have solid veterans who can make a few plays and make the Cleveland bench a threat.

Rubio finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus an assist in a little more than 10 minutes of playing time. But it was just good to see him back on the court.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out ‘a week or two’ with adductor strain

By Jan 12, 2023, 9:21 PM EST
Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
0 Comments

Wednesday night, Jaylen Brown dropped 41 to lead the Celtics past the Pelicans. After the game, Brown talked about a sore adductor to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin.

Thursday night, Brown was in street clothes — and may be there for a couple of weeks — with a strained adductor. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla made the announcement pregame and said Brown could be out “a week or two” but could not provide much detail beyond that.

“He’s sore,” Mazzulla said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not sure what the timeline is. Just know he tried to give it a go today and wasn’t able to do it, so we’ll know more in the next couple days how he responds.”

Brown has been playing at an All-Star, maybe All-NBA level this season averaging a career-high 27.2 points plus 7.1 rebounds per game. He has looked more comfortable attacking the rim this season and remains one of the elite finishers in the game.

Here's more on the Celtics

2021 NBA All-Star Game
LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting
Brooklyn Nets v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA midseason awards: Willie Green for Coach of the Year
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers
PBT Podcast: NBA mid-season award picks, Durant injury

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton out at least two weeks with sprained elbow, bruised knee

By Jan 12, 2023, 6:33 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
Elsa/Getty Images
0 Comments

Tyrese Haliburton is on his way to his first All-Star appearance — the coaches will have to vote him in as a reserve, but that’s unquestionably going to happen — in the wake of him taking another step forward leading the surprising Pacers toward the postseason.

Now Indiana will have to get by without him for a few weeks.

The injury happened in the third quarter of the Pacers’ loss to the Knicks on Wednesday, when Haliburton used a hesitation move to drive to the rim, then an up-and-under move to get the shot off, only to land awkwardly. He stayed on the ground, left the game not to return, and left the arena on crutches.

Haliburton averages 20.2 points a game shooting 39.9% from 4, a league-leading 10.2 assists plus four rebounds a night as well. With him out, expect to see more Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell minutes, but it won’t be the same.

Check out more on the Pacers

Brooklyn Nets v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA midseason awards: Willie Green for Coach of the Year
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets move into No.1 spot, Boston second
Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA midseason awards: Brook Lopez Defensive Player of the Year