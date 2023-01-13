Spurs will set new NBA single-game attendance record Friday against Warriors in Alamodome

64,378.
As of Thursday, that’s how many tickets have been sold and distributed for Friday night in the Alamodome in San Antonio, where the Spurs will host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It will be a record for an NBA regular-season game (the old record was 62,046, set on March 27, 1998, in the Georgia Dome to watch Michael Jordan and the Bulls beat the Hawks).
The Alamodome is no stranger to basketball, it has hosted multiple NCAA Final Fours.
This will still be second on the all-time list for most people to watch an NBA event live if you count the 2010 All-Star Game at the Dallas Cowboys’ then-new stadium, 108,713. Previously there have been three NBA games in football stadiums that have drawn more than 50,000: two games at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1997 and 1998, plus the Georgia Dome game. The Spurs played Game 2 of the 1999 NBA Finals at the Alamodome before a crowd of 39,554.
Don’t be shocked if this is a rough shooting night, players say it takes a while to adjust to the depth perception in a larger arena.
That said, the novelty of the event has caught the eye of other coaches.
“One of these days, we’ve got to do something outside and pack 100,000 down here in south Florida,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after his team beat the Bucks Thursday night. “Let’s do that. Make that happen.”
Here is more on the Spurs
Mac McClung was one of the more entertaining players at Summer League last July — it earned him a lot of fans, if not an NBA contract (he was in camp with the Warriors, was waived, and now plays for Deleware Blue Coats in the G-League).
Now McClung has the chance to make many more fans — he has been invited to be the third player in the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest, reports Shams Charania of the Athletic.
McClung joins the Portland Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe and the Houston Rockets’ KJ Martin in the Dunk Contest.
As that Saturday night headline event has fallen flat in recent years — and many young NBA stars avoid it — there has been a push to widen the circle of who could compete to include the G-League and maybe even some professional dunkers. Turning to McClung is the first step along those lines.
There has been pushback on social media — apparently from people who like watching a dreary, dull Dunk Contest — but at least McClung knows how to put on a show, as he did in his one game with the Lakers last season (see the video above). He’s also a high school dunk contest legend. Just head to YouTube.
The Dunk Contest needs new energy. Maybe McClung himself isn’t the answer, but thinking outside the box and giving a G-League guy a shot is a step in the right direction.
Here's more on the Lakers
We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. All week long, we will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards at this point in the season. Today:
NBA Sixth Man of the Year: Christian Wood… for now
2. Malcolm Brogdon
3. Bobby Portis
In a roller coaster of a season where the race for a lot of awards is wide open — MVP, Coach of the Year — nothing is more challenging to predict than Sixth Man of the Year.
Nobody is running away with it like Tyler Herro did last season (there will be no repeat because he starts now). Jordan Poole was the heavy preseason award favorite, but he’s started more than half of the Warriors’ games (disqualifying him to this point). With Curry back Poole will return to the bench, but he has not been the force he was last season in that role (his numbers are much better as a starter).
The Mavericks’ Christian Wood has been the best sixth man so far — 18 points and 8.1 rebounds a game, much-improved defense and playmaking — but Jason Kidd finally moved him into the Mavericks’ starting lineup a few weeks ago, and he likely stays there for the season. Since this exercise is based on who I would vote for if the season ended today, Wood gets the nod. However, by the end of the season it’s doubtful he qualifies as a sixth man anymore.
Malcolm Brogdon has been solid for the Celtics off the bench, maybe not the kind of game/energy changer we expect in the sixth man role, but he is solid. Still, he is second, even if he doesn’t care about the award. After that… who? Russell Westbrook started hot for the Lakers off the bench but has been up and down since, and while he piles up counting stats, his impact is less impressive. Malik Monk in Sacramento? Rookie Benedict Mathurin? Bobby Portis has had his moments in Milwaukee, we put him third but don’t feel strongly about it. Maybe the best of the group is Larry Nance Jr. in New Orleans because of his defense. Over in Nance’s old home in Cleveland, don’t forget about Kevin Love.
I don’t feel strongly about anyone in this race. Any player in this role who has a strong second half of the season can take home the award. It is truly wide open.
Check out more on the Lakers
LOS ANGELES — The Lakers are looking for more size. Anthony Davis has been one of the three best centers in the NBA this season, but he remains sidelined with a foot injury. With AD out, Thomas Bryant has found a comfort level as a floor-stretching scoring big starting next to LeBon James, but he is defensively challenged. Wenyen Gabriel has his moments but is still raw.
So the Lakers are reportedly bringing in two big men to work out for them, DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard (as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic).
“I mean, I can’t really confirm or deny anything,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Thursday before his team lost to another ridiculous Luka Doncic outing. “We live in an age where everything gets leaked, but, I’ve said this before, it would be irresponsible for us not to see what’s out there, just in general terms of anybody.”
Cousins proved he could be a solid backup on the court last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out and he averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game. When Lopez got healthy the Bucks moved on, and the Nuggets picked Cousins up to play behind Nikola Jokic, where he averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
However, Cousins’ reputation as a challenge for the coaching staff and front office has limited his options.
Leonard has been out of the league since 2021, when he used an anti-Semitic slur during a live stream. He apologized and completed several steps to educate himself, but he was also dealing with complications from a surgically repaired ankle that limited him, so no team picked him up. Leonard said those ankle issues are behind him.
It’s possible, maybe even likely the Lakers sign neither of these players. The Lakers currently have a full 15-man roster, but Sterling Brown is on a 10-day contract so a roster spot could open up again. If the Lakers brought in Cousins or Leonard, it would be on a 10-day contract as they try to get through until Davis returns (he is reportedly ramping up activities but is weeks away).
Here's more on the Lakers
For the third time in his career, Damian Lillard put up 50+ points and the Trail Blazers lost anyway.
Portland came into the game having lost four in a row and 8-of-10, and sliding out of even the play-in picture in the West.
Damian Lillard played like a man determined to end that slump Thursday night — he put up 50 on 16-of-28 shooting.
It took all of that for the Trail Blazers to have a single-digit lead for much of the night, but they were ahead — until the final minutes, when Portland didn’t execute well and the Cavaliers did.
Cleveland had balance, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 26, Jarrett Allen throwing down a lot of dunks on his way to 24, and Darius Garland chipping in 20. Cleveland also is usually fueled by one of the league’s best defenses, but Lillard and company were carving that up much of the night.
Top teams find a way to win when they are not at their best, and the Cavaliers got that win Thursday. They showed some grit.
Portland needs more grit, and not just from Lillard.
Check out more on the Trail Blazers