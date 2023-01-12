Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton out at least two weeks with sprained elbow, bruised knee

Little has changed in the second week of voting from fans for starters in the NBA All-Star Game — nine of the 10 stayed the same and LeBron James and Kevin Durant would be the team captains.

There was one change — Jayson Tatum moved past Joel Embiid into the third and final starting spot in the East frontcourt, although that race remains very tight. So does the one at the top of the East, with Giannis Antetokounmpo just less than 42,000 votes behind Kevin Durant for the top spot and the right to be captain — will Durant being out injured the next couple of weeks (knee) impact his vote total?

Here is the list after the second round of fan voting, with their vote totals:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (Lakers) 4,825,229

2. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) 3,441,893

3. Anthony Davis (Lakers) 2,950,563

4. Zion Williamson (Pelicans) 2,856, 121

5. Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) 1,613,100

6. Paul George (Clippers) 1,290,252

7. Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) 845,663

8. Draymond Green (Warriors) 662,742

9. Kevon Looney (Warriors) 435,701

10. Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) 422,597

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (Warriors) 3,901,808

2. Luka Doncic (Mavericks) 3,649,647

3. Ja Morant (Grizzlies) 1,397,102

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) 1,338,764

5. Klay Thompson (Warriors) 836,936

6. Russell Westbrook (Lakers) 689,025

7. Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) 480-259

8. Devin Booker (Suns) 306,948

9. Austin Reaves (Lakers) 259,291

10. De’Aaron Fox (Kings) 221,068

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (Nets) 4,509,238

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) 4,467,306

3. Jayson Tatum (Celtics) 3,281,124

4. Joel Embiid (76ers) 3,248,773

5. Jimmy Butler (Heat) 668,993

6. Pascal Siakam (Rapotors 510,192

7. Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) 358,912

8. Paolo Banchero (Magic) 341,390

9. Nic Claxton (Nets) 255,607

10. Julius Randle (Knicks) 212,799

Guards

1. Kyrie Irving (Nets) 3,024,833

2. Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) 2,725,558

3. James Harden (76ers) 1,571,039

4. Jaylen Brown (Celtics) 1,512,332

5. Trae Young (Hawks) 1,123,345

6. DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) 835117

7. LaMelo Ball (Hornets) 445,696

8. Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) 428,113

9. Derrick Rose (Bulls) 291,100

10. Darius Garland (Cavaliers) 226,517

Here are a few thoughts on this:

• The big change is Tatum moving a slim 32,351 votes past Joel Embiid into the East’s third and final starting spot. While the players and media will vote on this as well, much like the fans their votes will be split pretty evenly — coming in third in the fan vote could be the difference between starting or not. Choosing the East frontcourt starters remains the toughest decision on the board.

• Kyrie Irving will not get much media support but likely hangs on to the starting spot out East. The fans will vote him in, he’s popular among players and likely will do well in their vote, and the media vote will see a lot of love for Tyrese Haliburton, who is too far down in the fan vote to be a starter.

• Fans still don’t have the Heat’s Bam Adebayo in the East frontcourt top 10, which is a surprise.

• The Knicks’ Julius Randle did move into the top 10 in the East frontcourt (although Jalen Brunson remains on the outside of the fan vote top 10).

• Fans don’t have the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis in the top 10 West frontcourt players (the coaches will put him on the team as a reserve), but they did put De'Aaron Fox into the top 10 guards this week.

• Some potential first-time All-Stars got in the fan top 10s: Lauri Markkanen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kyle Kuzma. Rookie Paolo Banchero also made the top 10 frontcourt vote-getters in the East.

• Fans (and media, and players) vote for the starters — two guards, three frontcourt players in each conference — but the reserves for each team are chosen by a vote of the NBA coaches.

• Fan All-Star voting continues at the NBA app and NBA.com through Jan. 21 (there is no voting via social media this year). All fan votes will count triple on Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

• As in recent years, the fan vote will count for 50% of the total for each player, with votes from NBA players counting for 25%, and votes from a panel of NBA media making up the other 25%.

• The NBA All-Star Game occurs on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Events from the weekend will be broadcast on TNT.