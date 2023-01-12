Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton out at least two weeks with sprained elbow, bruised knee

By Jan 12, 2023, 6:33 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
Elsa/Getty Images
Tyrese Haliburton is on his way to his first All-Star appearance — the coaches will have to vote him in as a reserve, but that’s unquestionably going to happen — in the wake of him taking another step forward leading the surprising Pacers toward the postseason.

Now Indiana will have to get by without him for a few weeks.

The injury happened in the third quarter of the Pacers’ loss to the Knicks on Wednesday, when Haliburton used a hesitation move to drive to the rim, then an up-and-under move to get the shot off, only to land awkwardly. He stayed on the ground, left the game not to return, and left the arena on crutches.

Haliburton averages 20.2 points a game shooting 39.9% from 4, a league-leading 10.2 assists plus four rebounds a night as well. With him out, expect to see more Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell minutes, but it won’t be the same.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out ‘a week or two’ with adductor strain

By Jan 12, 2023, 9:21 PM EST
Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Wednesday night, Jaylen Brown dropped 41 to lead the Celtics past the Pelicans. After the game, Brown talked about a sore adductor to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin.

Thursday night, Brown was in street clothes — and may be there for a couple of weeks — with a strained adductor. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla made the announcement pregame and said Brown could be out “a week or two” but could not provide much detail beyond that.

“He’s sore,” Mazzulla said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not sure what the timeline is. Just know he tried to give it a go today and wasn’t able to do it, so we’ll know more in the next couple days how he responds.”

Brown has been playing at an All-Star, maybe All-NBA level this season averaging a career-high 27.2 points plus 7.1 rebounds per game. He has looked more comfortable attacking the rim this season and remains one of the elite finishers in the game.

LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting

By Jan 12, 2023, 2:05 PM EST
Little has changed in the second week of voting from fans for starters in the NBA All-Star Game — nine of the 10 stayed the same and LeBron James and Kevin Durant would be the team captains.

There was one change — Jayson Tatum moved past Joel Embiid into the third and final starting spot in the East frontcourt, although that race remains very tight. So does the one at the top of the East, with Giannis Antetokounmpo just less than 42,000 votes behind Kevin Durant for the top spot and the right to be captain — will Durant being out injured the next couple of weeks (knee) impact his vote total?

Here is the list after the second round of fan voting, with their vote totals:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
1. LeBron James (Lakers) 4,825,229
2. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) 3,441,893
3. Anthony Davis (Lakers) 2,950,563
————————————
4. Zion Williamson (Pelicans) 2,856, 121
5. Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) 1,613,100
6. Paul George (Clippers) 1,290,252
7. Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) 845,663
8. Draymond Green (Warriors) 662,742
9. Kevon Looney (Warriors) 435,701
10. Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) 422,597

Guards
1. Stephen Curry (Warriors) 3,901,808
2. Luka Doncic (Mavericks) 3,649,647
————————————-
3. Ja Morant (Grizzlies) 1,397,102
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) 1,338,764
5. Klay Thompson (Warriors) 836,936
6. Russell Westbrook (Lakers) 689,025
7. Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) 480-259
8. Devin Booker (Suns) 306,948
9. Austin Reaves (Lakers) 259,291
10. De’Aaron Fox (Kings) 221,068

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
1. Kevin Durant (Nets) 4,509,238
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) 4,467,306
3. Jayson Tatum (Celtics) 3,281,124
—————————————
4. Joel Embiid (76ers) 3,248,773
5. Jimmy Butler (Heat) 668,993
6. Pascal Siakam (Rapotors 510,192
7. Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) 358,912
8. Paolo Banchero (Magic) 341,390
9. Nic Claxton (Nets) 255,607
10. Julius Randle (Knicks) 212,799

Guards
1. Kyrie Irving (Nets) 3,024,833
2. Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) 2,725,558
————————
3. James Harden (76ers) 1,571,039
4. Jaylen Brown (Celtics) 1,512,332
5. Trae Young (Hawks) 1,123,345
6. DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) 835117
7. LaMelo Ball (Hornets) 445,696
8. Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) 428,113
9. Derrick Rose (Bulls) 291,100
10. Darius Garland (Cavaliers) 226,517

Here are a few thoughts on this:

• The big change is Tatum moving a slim 32,351 votes past Joel Embiid into the East’s third and final starting spot. While the players and media will vote on this as well, much like the fans their votes will be split pretty evenly — coming in third in the fan vote could be the difference between starting or not. Choosing the East frontcourt starters remains the toughest decision on the board.

• Kyrie Irving will not get much media support but likely hangs on to the starting spot out East. The fans will vote him in, he’s popular among players and likely will do well in their vote, and the media vote will see a lot of love for Tyrese Haliburton, who is too far down in the fan vote to be a starter.

• Fans still don’t have the Heat’s Bam Adebayo in the East frontcourt top 10, which is a surprise.

• The Knicks’ Julius Randle did move into the top 10 in the East frontcourt (although Jalen Brunson remains on the outside of the fan vote top 10).

• Fans don’t have the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis in the top 10 West frontcourt players (the coaches will put him on the team as a reserve), but they did put De'Aaron Fox into the top 10 guards this week.

• Some potential first-time All-Stars got in the fan top 10s: Lauri Markkanen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kyle Kuzma. Rookie Paolo Banchero also made the top 10 frontcourt vote-getters in the East.

• Fans (and media, and players) vote for the starters — two guards, three frontcourt players in each conference — but the reserves for each team are chosen by a vote of the NBA coaches.

• Fan All-Star voting continues at the NBA app and NBA.com through Jan. 21 (there is no voting via social media this year). All fan votes will count triple on Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

• As in recent years, the fan vote will count for 50% of the total for each player, with votes from NBA players counting for 25%, and votes from a panel of NBA media making up the other 25%.

• The NBA All-Star Game occurs on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Events from the weekend will be broadcast on TNT.

NBA midseason awards: Willie Green for Coach of the Year

By Jan 12, 2023, 1:23 PM EST
We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. We will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards all week long at this point in the season. Today:

NBA Coach of the Year: Willie Green (Pelicans)

2. Jacque Vaughn (Nets)
3. Rick Carlisle (Pacers)

I have no idea which way this wide-open race will go.

That is with all apologies to Willie Green, who is in the midst of an unbelievable season leading the Pelicans to the upper echelons of the West. However, I could have made a legitimate Coach of the Year case for at least seven coaches and maybe more.

Green’s case is the strongest in my mind, at least today. The Pelicans are 25-17 and sit third in the West, and two things got them there where Green deserves credit. First, New Orleans is defending at a top-10 in the league level (sixth as of today). Entering the season, the question was whether the Pelicans’ offense — led by Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum — could cover up a terrible defense. Except they are not a terrible defense, Green has them thriving on that end of the court.

The other area is overcoming injuries. Ingram hasn’t played since around Thanksgiving, Zion is out (again) this time due to a hamstring, and McCollum has been in and out of the lineup. Yet this team steps up and keeps winning. Give Green some credit for the culture he built.

That said, so many other coaches can make a good case for the award this season.

Jacque Vaughn quieted the off-the-court storm in Brooklyn and got this team to focus on basketball (which they are very good at). Rick Carlisle has taken a team that most pundits thought would tank and has them in the mix to be a top-six team and avoid the play-in in the East.

Joe Mazzulla was thrust into an impossible situation just before the start of the season and the Celtics didn’t miss a beat. Tyler Jenkins has the Grizzlies looking like a threat to come out of the West despite Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. missing large chunks of the season. J.B. Bickerstaff has gotten the Cavaliers to mesh and look like potential contenders faster than anyone expected. Mike Brown has the Kings believing and looking like a playoff team out West. Will Hardy has impressed in Utah, even if that team has slipped of late.

This is always the hardest award to judge — there are a lot of outstanding coaches in the NBA, and we are not in the locker room. We see the effect of coaching decisions and style, but not the sausage getting made. This season seems especially difficult because there are a lot of great coaches doing impressive work.

It’s a wide-open race and could go in a lot of directions before this season is over.

PBT Podcast: NBA mid-season award picks, Durant injury

By Jan 12, 2023, 12:46 PM EST
We’ve reached the midway point of the NBA season, it’s time to talk award frontrunners: MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and on down the list.

I have been laying out my mid-season award choices all week and now discuss them with Corey Robinson of NBC Sports, who adds his perspective and thoughts on my choices.

First, however, we discuss Corry’s time in London, then the Kevin Durant injury and what that portends for the Nets. Then it’s time for Corey’s Jukebox, talking a little reggae and Atlanta Hawks. And more food in London.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

