NBA midseason awards: Willie Green for Coach of the Year

By Jan 12, 2023, 1:23 PM EST
We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. We will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards all week long at this point in the season. Today:

NBA Coach of the Year: Willie Green (Pelicans)

2. Jacque Vaughn (Nets)
3. Rick Carlisle (Pacers)

I have no idea which way this wide-open race will go.

That is with all apologies to Willie Green, who is in the midst of an unbelievable season leading the Pelicans to the upper echelons of the West. However, I could have made a legitimate Coach of the Year case for at least seven coaches and maybe more.

Green’s case is the strongest in my mind, at least today. The Pelicans are 25-17 and sit third in the West, and two things got them there where Green deserves credit. First, New Orleans is defending at a top-10 in the league level (sixth as of today). Entering the season, the question was whether the Pelicans’ offense — led by Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum — could cover up a terrible defense. Except they are not a terrible defense, Green has them thriving on that end of the court.

The other area is overcoming injuries. Ingram hasn’t played since around Thanksgiving, Zion is out (again) this time due to a hamstring, and McCollum has been in and out of the lineup. Yet this team steps up and keeps winning. Give Green some credit for the culture he built.

That said, so many other coaches can make a good case for the award this season.

Jacque Vaughn quieted the off-the-court storm in Brooklyn and got this team to focus on basketball (which they are very good at). Rick Carlisle has taken a team that most pundits thought would tank and has them in the mix to be a top-six team and avoid the play-in in the East.

Joe Mazzulla was thrust into an impossible situation just before the start of the season and the Celtics didn’t miss a beat. Tyler Jenkins has the Grizzlies looking like a threat to come out of the West despite Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. missing large chunks of the season. J.B. Bickerstaff has gotten the Cavaliers to mesh and look like potential contenders faster than anyone expected. Mike Brown has the Kings believing and looking like a playoff team out West. Will Hardy has impressed in Utah, even if that team has slipped of late.

This is always the hardest award to judge — there are a lot of outstanding coaches in the NBA, and we are not in the locker room. We see the effect of coaching decisions and style, but not the sausage getting made. This season seems especially difficult because there are a lot of great coaches doing impressive work.

It’s a wide-open race and could go in a lot of directions before this season is over.

LeBron, Durant remain on top of NBA All-Star fan voting

By Jan 12, 2023, 2:05 PM EST
Little has changed in the second week of voting from fans for starters in the NBA All-Star Game — nine of the 10 stayed the same and LeBron James and Kevin Durant would be the team captains.

There was one change — Jayson Tatum moved past Joel Embiid into the third and final starting spot in the East frontcourt, although that race remains very tight. So does the one at the top of the East, with Giannis Antetokounmpo just less than 42,000 votes behind Kevin Durant for the top spot and the right to be captain — will Durant being out injured the next couple of weeks (knee) impact his vote total?

Here is the list after the second round of fan voting, with their vote totals:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
1. LeBron James (Lakers) 4,825,229
2. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) 3,441,893
3. Anthony Davis (Lakers) 2,950,563
————————————
4. Zion Williamson (Pelicans) 2,856, 121
5. Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) 1,613,100
6. Paul George (Clippers) 1,290,252
7. Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) 845,663
8. Draymond Green (Warriors) 662,742
9. Kevon Looney (Warriors) 435,701
10. Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) 422,597

Guards
1. Stephen Curry (Warriors) 3,901,808
2. Luka Doncic (Mavericks) 3,649,647
————————————-
3. Ja Morant (Grizzlies) 1,397,102
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) 1,338,764
5. Klay Thompson (Warriors) 836,936
6. Russell Westbrook (Lakers) 689,025
7. Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) 480-259
8. Devin Booker (Suns) 306,948
9. Austin Reaves (Lakers) 259,291
10. De’Aaron Fox (Kings) 221,068

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
1. Kevin Durant (Nets) 4,509,238
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) 4,467,306
3. Jayson Tatum (Celtics) 3,281,124
—————————————
4. Joel Embiid (76ers) 3,248,773
5. Jimmy Butler (Heat) 668,993
6. Pascal Siakam (Rapotors 510,192
7. Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) 358,912
8. Paolo Banchero (Magic) 341,390
9. Nic Claxton (Nets) 255,607
10. Julius Randle (Knicks) 212,799

Guards
1. Kyrie Irving (Nets) 3,024,833
2. Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) 2,725,558
————————
3. James Harden (76ers) 1,571,039
4. Jaylen Brown (Celtics) 1,512,332
5. Trae Young (Hawks) 1,123,345
6. DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) 835117
7. LaMelo Ball (Hornets) 445,696
8. Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) 428,113
9. Derrick Rose (Bulls) 291,100
10. Darius Garland (Cavaliers) 226,517

Here are a few thoughts on this:

• The big change is Tatum moving a slim 32,351 votes past Joel Embiid into the East’s third and final starting spot. While the players and media will vote on this as well, much like the fans their votes will be split pretty evenly — coming in third in the fan vote could be the difference between starting or not. Choosing the East frontcourt starters remains the toughest decision on the board.

• Kyrie Irving will not get much media support but likely hangs on to the starting spot out East. The fans will vote him in, he’s popular among players and likely will do well in their vote, and the media vote will see a lot of love for Tyrese Haliburton, who is too far down in the fan vote to be a starter.

• Fans still don’t have the Heat’s Bam Adebayo in the East frontcourt top 10, which is a surprise.

• The Knicks’ Julius Randle did move into the top 10 in the East frontcourt (although Jalen Brunson remains on the outside of the fan vote top 10).

• Fans don’t have the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis in the top 10 West frontcourt players (the coaches will put him on the team as a reserve), but they did put De'Aaron Fox into the top 10 guards this week.

• Some potential first-time All-Stars got in the fan top 10s: Lauri Markkanen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kyle Kuzma. Rookie Paolo Banchero also made the top 10 frontcourt vote-getters in the East.

• Fans (and media, and players) vote for the starters — two guards, three frontcourt players in each conference — but the reserves for each team are chosen by a vote of the NBA coaches.

• Fan All-Star voting continues at the NBA app and NBA.com through Jan. 21 (there is no voting via social media this year). All fan votes will count triple on Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

• As in recent years, the fan vote will count for 50% of the total for each player, with votes from NBA players counting for 25%, and votes from a panel of NBA media making up the other 25%.

• The NBA All-Star Game occurs on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Events from the weekend will be broadcast on TNT.

PBT Podcast: NBA mid-season award picks, Durant injury

By Jan 12, 2023, 12:46 PM EST
We’ve reached the midway point of the NBA season, it’s time to talk award frontrunners: MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and on down the list.

I have been laying out my mid-season award choices all week and now discuss them with Corey Robinson of NBC Sports, who adds his perspective and thoughts on my choices.

First, however, we discuss Corry’s time in London, then the Kevin Durant injury and what that portends for the Nets. Then it’s time for Corey’s Jukebox, talking a little reggae and Atlanta Hawks. And more food in London.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon one game for massage gun incident

By Jan 12, 2023, 11:03 AM EST
A suspension was coming for Dewayne Dedmon. That much was obvious.

The Heat say they “consulted” with the NBA on the matter, when in reality Miami wanted the NBA league office to step in and suspend Dedmon — the team can argue it was a matter of player safety, launching a personal massage gun onto the court could hurt someone. Of course, if the league suspended Dedmon, the Heat saved his game pay against the cap, giving them a little more space below the luxury tax.

The league didn’t, so the Heat did — Miami suspended Dedmon one game for getting into an argument with coach Erik Spoelstra, then launching a massage gun onto the court while storming past Spoelstra toward the locker room. Dedmon had been ejected from the game.

The suspension will cost Dedmon $32,414, he is on a $4.7 million contract this season (with a non-guaranteed $4.3 million for next season that there is no chance the Heat pick up). Because the Heat suspended Dedmon internally, they do not save money against the salary cap/luxury tax (and the Heat are pushing the tax line).

For Dedmon, the result is the same, he sits out a game and loses money. Dedmon is a player to watch over the next month, Miami will keep him around on the chance they can use his salary in a trade at the deadline. However, if he’s around after Feb. 9, Dedmon is a potential buyout candidate. Especially after this incident.

Three things to Know: Light the Beam! Kings now fourth in West.

By Jan 12, 2023, 10:28 AM EST
Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
1) Light the Beam! Kings now fourth in West.

The Sacramento Kings are the four seed in the West.

Let that sink in for a moment. If the playoffs started today, the Sacramento Kings would host a first-round series. The long-struggling franchise — do we need to remind everyone again they have missed the playoffs for 16 consecutive years? — has come together this season around a couple of star players, a new coach, and a “light the beam” idea that could feel gimmicky in some places but everyone has bought into in Sacramento, from the fans through the locker room.

All showed in Wednesday’s win over the struggling Rockets (now losers of eight straight). Domantas Sabonis continues to look like an All-Star and finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. De'Aaron Fox scored nine in the fourth and finished with 24 points and nine assists. Veteran Trey Lyles came off the bench and scored 20.

The Kings played with their food too long and let Houston hang around, but pulled away for the 135-115 win. And you know what a win means.

Mike Brown has to be in any Coach of the Year conversation this season. It’s a very crowded discussion, but the veteran coach has everyone buying in, has built a top-three offense around the inside/outside duo of Sabonis and Fox, and gets enough defense some nights to get the win.

Kings management took hits in the media — including from me — for the trade that sent out Tyrese Haliburton and brought back Sabonis from Indiana. My primary criticism remains valid: Sacramento once again traded long-term for short-term. They gave up the best player in that trade three years from now to get a guy who could help more today.

Give the Kings credit — it worked. Sabonis and his steady, professional double-double nightly is a better fit today and what this team needed to make the playoffs. Fox needed more touches and space in the backcourt. The Kings weren’t thinking about building the best possible team in four or five years, they wanted guys who could get them to the playoffs now.

They found that mix. The Kings are not a playoff lock in the tight West — they are two games above the play-in and three out of falling out of the playoffs altogether — but they feel like it. This looks every bit like a playoff team.

Just as importantly, this is a fun team. This is the team Kings fans have long deserved, and they should savor it.

2) Kyle Kuzma drains game-winning 3 for Wizards, Zach LaVine goes for two

The Wizards were shorthanded — no Bradley Beal or Kristaps Porzingis — so when it was time for a game-winning shot, they got the ball in Kyle Kuzma’s hands.

The game against the Bulls was tied 97-97 with :22.5 remaining. Washington got the ball to Kuzma out top, ran a little time off the clock thinking last shot, waited for Taj Gibson to screen Alex Caruso, drove to his right along the three-point arc, then put up a jumper while fading to his right. Splash.

That shot left 5.7 for the Bulls to do something. With DeMar DeRozan out (quad), they turned to Zach LaVine, who had 38 on the night. He got the ball, the defense swarmed and there was no clean look at a 3, so he drove and then put up a midrange two, much to the dismay of an open Nikola Vucevic.

Here is how LaVine explained that shot, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“We were just trying to get a 3 off. And then when I went in to pull up, I think Delon Wright fouled me. My instinct was to go up and try to get a 3-point play,” LaVine said. “I was going for a pull-up when he fouled me. I shot it. They didn’t call it. And that’s how it is.”

Washington needed the win, and they are now within a game of the Bulls for the play-in out East. Kuzma finished with 21, Monte Morris added 17.

3) Dedmon gets one-game suspension for massage gun incident

The Miami Heat hoped the NBA league office would step in and suspend Dewayne Dedmon — launching a personal massage gun onto the court could hurt someone.

The league didn’t, so the Heat did — Miami suspended Dedmon one game for getting into an argument with coach Erik Spoelstra, then in storming past him toward the locker room Dedmon hit one of the team’s massage guns launching it onto the court. That got Dedmon ejected.

If the NBA league office had suspended Dedmon, the Heat would have saved money against the salary cap/luxury tax (and the Heat are pushing the tax line). Heck, the Heat might have pushed the league to suspend him a couple of games — Dedmon is out of the rotation anyway and the Heat would have saved more money.

The league didn’t, so the Heat did. For Dedmon, the result is the same, he sits out a game and loses some money. He’s a guy to watch, Miami will keep him around on the chance they can use his salary in a trade at the deadline, but if he’s around after Feb. 9 Dedmon is a potential buyout candidate. Especially after this.