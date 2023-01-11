Watch Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon get ejected for tossing massage gun onto court

This is a new one: An ejection for throwing a massage gun on the court.
Dewayne Dedmon came off the bench for the shorthanded Heat Monday night, playing from late in the first quarter through the first couple of minutes of the second. When he was subbed out he was hot and had words with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, and in storming past him and toward the locker room Dedmon hit one of the team’s massage guns launching it onto the court. Of course he was ejected for that.
After the game, Spoelstra was not getting into details about what happened.
“We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Spoelstra said, via the Associated Press. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”
This will not sit well with the Heat organization, beyond the obvious reasons of getting in a fight with the coach and getting ejected. Miami was shorthanded in this game, particularly at center — Bam Adebayo, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic were all out — and for one of the few guys who could play the five to get tossed in a spat with the coach, it’s just not how the Heat operate. Dedmon is in the final year of his contract and what comes next with Miami — a trade, this summer as a free agent — will be influenced by this night.
Miami went on to beat the Thunder because they went 40-of-40 from the free throw line for the game, with Jimmy Butler going 23-of-23 on his way to 35 points.
He may suit up in wine and gold colors tonight in Salt Lake City, but Utah Jazz fans still love Donovan Mitchell.
The three-time All-Star with the Jazz — traded this summer to Cleveland — was welcomed back with a stirring tribute video and much love from the Jazz crowd on Tuesday night.
Mitchell quickly got to work and reminded the Utah faithful just how good he can be.
Mitchell played for five seasons in Utah, but when Danny Ainge came in he thought the Mitchell/Rudy Gobert era had run its course and it was time to move on (he was right). The Jazz surprised teams early and got off to a fast start this season, but they have come back to earth over time as their defense has struggled.
Mitchell has looked like an All-NBA player and maybe an All-Star starter for the Cavaliers this summer, who would make that trade again 100 times out of 100.
Coming off his championship with Golden State, Otto Porter signing with the Raptors made sense. He was another long, switchable 6’8″ defender who could hit 3-pointers, play in transition or in the halfcourt, and fit the Raptors’ style of play. Plus he brought a veteran presence to the team at an affordable price (two years, $12.3 million).
It hasn’t worked out that way. Injuries have had Porter in street clothes for all but eight games, and now he is done for the season following surgery on his left foot, the Raptors announced.
“This was a tough decision for Otto,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a statement. “He had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health. We look forward to his healthy recovery.”
Porter has a player option for $6.3 million next season that he will undoubtedly pick up now.
Porter has averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his limited minutes this season.
The Raptors have five days (until Jan. 15) to file for a disabled player exception (DPE). That would give the Raptors $3 million (half of Porter’s $6 million salary) to sign a player to a rest-of-season contract or pick up a player for that much via trade.
We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. We will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards all week long at this point in the season. Today:
NBA Defensive Player of the Year: Brook Lopez
2. OG Anunoby
3. Jarrett Allen
If I had to pick who will win the award when the real votes are cast in April, it wouldn’t require much thought — Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. He has been clear and away the best defender in the league this season, protecting the rim (racking up 3.2 blocks per game) and anchoring Memphis’ second-ranked defense. The only reason he’s not on the list right now is he missed the first 14 games of the season following foot surgery, he simply hasn’t played enough games/minutes to qualify. Yet. He will. He probably wins the award.
Aside from Jackson, nobody has run away with DPOY this season— it is a crowded field of players who can make good-but-flawed cases. This race is still wide open.
For now, Brook Lopez tops the list as the anchor and stabilizing force of the Bucks’ defense, ranked third in the league. Lopez leads the NBA in total blocks (101) and is tied for the lead per game (2.6). Injuries have forced players in and out of the lineup in Milwaukee, which has weakened the Bucks’ perimeter defense, but Lopez has been the drop-back anchor that holds everything together. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo deserve mention in this category, but Lopez has been more critical to the Bucks’ success this season.
Anunoby has been the best perimeter defender in the league this season (and I value that more than some). He is a lock-down wing defender — Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero, and Donovan Mitchell all shot below 40% going against him — plus he is deflecting everything and averaging 2.3 steals per game (best in the league). The advanced stats like him as well (third-best defensive estimated plus/minus over at Dunks & Threes). Jarrett Allen has been the anchor in the back of the best defensive team in the NBA this season, and when he was out for a stretch it became evident how much he matters to them.
Other players in consideration for the award include Draymond Green, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Myles Turner.
Young, defensive-minded wings who can knock down 3-pointers and attack close-outs are in high demand around the league.
Enter the Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels. The fourth-year wing has taken a step forward this season; given the opportunity for more minutes he has grabbed it and has looked like part of the future in Charlotte, averaging 10.9 points a game while being a quality perimeter defender. As the Hornets have stumbled, a few teams have called to check on McDaniels’ availability, including the Suns, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Charania suggests a three-team deal that finally sends Jae Crowder out of Phoenix and nets them McDaniels (and likely more), but doesn’t give any details of what that might look like. Three-team trades are notoriously hard to pull off and rare at the trade deadline. This has the markings of a leak from Phoenix or another team hoping to pry McDaniels loose from Charlotte.
McDaniels (the brother of Minnesota’s Jaden) is a switchable wing defender (who has played 26% of his minutes at the four this season) and would be a fit with the Suns. However, there has been interest from Cleveland and other teams looking for wing depth.
The first question is, does Charlotte want to trade him? He is making just $1.9 million this season then becomes an unrestricted free agent. He has fit well next to LaMelo Ball. Mitch Kupchak and the Hornets’ front office likely would prefer to re-sign him this summer and keep him as part of a young core. There simply are not a lot of 6’9″ wings who can defend and knock down shots, when you get one you hold on.
If McDaniels has let the Hornets know he plans to leave via free agency, that changes the dynamic. However, if he’s open to staying then why trade him?
Because McDaniels makes $1.9 million, trading him and bringing value back to Charlotte would be difficult. The Hornets aren’t looking for a veteran on a max deal, they are rebuilding, so who is sending them good picks and young players that would interest them more than McDaniels?
The Suns and other teams may be interested in McDaniels, but pulling off a trade is a long shot.
