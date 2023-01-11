Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

By Jan 11, 2023, 11:01 AM EST
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three.

Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.

Something they may try to fix at the trade deadline, reports Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area.

With the NBA trade deadline precisely 30 days away, the Warriors are active in the market, according to league sources. Though nothing is said to be imminent – the front office is more concerned with getting Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins back to speed – there is a desire to add size and shooting.

Coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the issue.

“I’m concerned about Draymond and Loon right now,” said Kerr, sitting at the interview room podium. “They’ve been playing such heavy minutes with the number of bigs who have been out over the last few weeks.

“It’s that time of year anyway, that’s difficult. After the new year, before the All-Star break. Raining every day. The guys who have been playing heavy minutes absolutely need a break, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

There are quality bigs available via tradeJohn Collins, Jakob Poeltl, Jae Crowder, Myles Turner (maybe), Nikola Vucevic — but with the Warriors already deep into the luxury tax, the odds of them taking on even Poeltl (who makes $9.4 million and is then a free agent) is limited. The Warriors are not looking to take on a lot more salary, especially long term.

The best trade asset the Warriors may have is Wiseman ($9.6 million this season and extension eligible over the summer), but league sources told NBC Sports the Warriors are not ready to throw in the towel on the former No.2 pick, not unless they are blown away by an offer. Even if the Warriors could pull off a Wiseman for Poeltl or Crowder trade, does Golden State ownership, headed toward a $450-$500 million bill next season for salary and luxury tax, want to pay that player with a new contract this summer?

The smart money is on the Warriors doing nothing at the trade deadline. With no team running away with the West, they can be patient and just focus on getting healthy and playing hard every night rather than throwing some games away.

Maybe the Warriors look toward the free agent market, where players such as Tristan Thompson and Demarcus Cousins are available. There are options, and the Warriors could use the frontcourt depth.

Check out more on the Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers v Utah Jazz
Three things to Know: Mitchell feels love in return but Utah gets win
Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA midseason awards: Brook Lopez Defensive Player of the Year
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to Know: Durant out weeks, but Curry returns Tuesday

Three things to Know: Mitchell feels love in return but Utah gets win

By Jan 11, 2023, 8:42 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Donovan Mitchell feels love in return but Utah gets win

Donovan Mitchell is still beloved in Salt Lake City. He heard that from Jazz fans in his return to Utah — he was traded this summer to Cleveland —but was treated like the prodigal son on his return, complete with a stirring tribute video and with much love from the Jazz crowd on Tuesday night.

Then Mitchell went out and reminded those Jazz fans why they loved him — and what they are missing without him — dropping 46 on Utah.

Utah had shown grit and fought much of the night, but late it appeared Mitchell and Cleveland were going to pull away and get the win when Jordan Clarkson took over, scoring 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter — including nine in :38 seconds on a couple reviewed plays — that turned the game around and got the Jazz a much-needed win at home. Utah needs to start racking up some wins if it wants to stay in the play-in mix.

2) Curry returns but looks rusty, Suns pick up

Golden State thought they had picked a soft landing spot for Stephen Curry‘s return: At home (where the Warriors were 17-4) against a reeling Suns team without Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Cameron Johnson (four-fifths of their starting lineup), Cameron Payne or Landry Shamet.

Instead, the Warriors hit a new low on the season, trailing by as many as 27 in the second half and losing 125-113 Mikal Bridges and what was left of the Suns’ roster.

Curry looked expectedly rusty after missing 11 games with a shoulder injury, he scored 24 points but on 8-of-22 shooting overall and 5-of-15 from 3. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 29.

The Warriors were not focused and the Suns outworked them. That showed up on the glass where Phoenix grabbed 19 offensive rebounds — they got second chances on 39.6% of their missed shots. It showed up on defense, where the Bridges and the Suns put up a 121.5 offensive rating on the Warriors. Golden State coasted into this game expecting a win and ran into a hungry NBA team.

The Warriors, 20-21 on the season, can’t keep having these games, these unfocused nights. We keep waiting for them to find their groove again, but at some point it can become too late.

“We have to be honest with ourselves about details of what makes a winning team,” Curry said after the game, via Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area. “Remind ourselves of what that is and hold ourselves to that standard, like everything you saw in the fourth quarter.

“I’m not saying you’re going to pick up 94 feet every possession and be able to sustain that for 48 minutes. But the level of focus, the level of togetherness, toughness, high-IQ basketball. We demonstrated a lot of that to try to give ourselves a chance to win.”

3) Dedmon ejected for launching massage gun onto court of Heat win

Miami’s win over the Thunder saw a couple of unexpected things happen.

First was Dwyane Dedmon getting ejected for launching a massage gun onto the court.

Dedmon had come off the bench for the shorthanded Heat, playing from late in the first quarter through the first couple of minutes of the second. When he was subbed out he was hot and had words with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, and in storming past him and toward the locker room Dedmon hit one of the team’s massage guns launching it onto the court. That will get you tossed.

“We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Spoelstra said, via the Associated Press. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”

The other unexpected thing from this game was how the Heat earned the win — they were a perfect 40-of-40 from the free throw line, led by Jimmy Butler going 23-of-23, including drawing a foul for what became the game-winner.

Miami needed that win as it tries to crawl out of the play-in into the top six in the East (the Heat are currently 1.5 games back of the Pacers for the sixth seed).

Watch Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon get ejected for tossing massage gun onto court

By Jan 11, 2023, 12:22 AM EST
0 Comments

This is a new one: An ejection for throwing a massage gun on the court.

Dewayne Dedmon came off the bench for the shorthanded Heat Monday night, playing from late in the first quarter through the first couple of minutes of the second. When he was subbed out he was hot and had words with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, and in storming past him and toward the locker room Dedmon hit one of the team’s massage guns launching it onto the court. Of course he was ejected for that.

After the game, Spoelstra was not getting into details about what happened.

“We’re all a bunch of gnarly personalities,” Spoelstra said, via the Associated Press. “That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that’s the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.”

This will not sit well with the Heat organization, beyond the obvious reasons of getting in a fight with the coach and getting ejected. Miami was shorthanded in this game, particularly at center — Bam Adebayo, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic were all out — and for one of the few guys who could play the five to get tossed in a spat with the coach, it’s just not how the Heat operate. Dedmon is in the final year of his contract and what comes next with Miami — a trade, this summer as a free agent — will be influenced by this night.

Miami went on to beat the Thunder because they went 40-of-40 from the free throw line for the game, with Jimmy Butler going 23-of-23 on his way to 35 points.

Check out more on the Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers v Utah Jazz
Three things to Know: Mitchell feels love in return but Utah gets win
Utah Jazz v Memphis Grizzlies
Three things to Know: Clarkson ejected as Jazz continue to slide
Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat
Kevin Durant leaves game with knee injury, MRI set for Monday

Watch Spida Mitchell get warm welcome back from Utah crowd

By Jan 10, 2023, 10:10 PM EST
0 Comments

He may suit up in wine and gold colors tonight in Salt Lake City, but Utah Jazz fans still love Donovan Mitchell.

The three-time All-Star with the Jazz — traded this summer to Cleveland — was welcomed back with a stirring tribute video and much love from the Jazz crowd on Tuesday night.

Mitchell quickly got to work and reminded the Utah faithful just how good he can be.

Mitchell played for five seasons in Utah, but when Danny Ainge came in he thought the Mitchell/Rudy Gobert era had run its course and it was time to move on (he was right). The Jazz surprised teams early and got off to a fast start this season, but they have come back to earth over time as their defense has struggled.

Mitchell has looked like an All-NBA player and maybe an All-Star starter for the Cavaliers this summer, who would make that trade again 100 times out of 100.

Check out more on the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Utah Jazz
Three things to Know: Mitchell feels love in return but Utah gets win
Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks
NBA midseason awards: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic for MVP
Cleveland Cavaliers v Denver Nuggets
Nuggets game delayed again due to same bent rim

Raptors’ Otto Porter out for season following surgery on left foot

By Jan 10, 2023, 5:01 PM EST
Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Coming off his championship with Golden State, Otto Porter signing with the Raptors made sense. He was another long, switchable 6’8″ defender who could hit 3-pointers, play in transition or in the halfcourt, and fit the Raptors’ style of play. Plus he brought a veteran presence to the team at an affordable price (two years, $12.3 million).

It hasn’t worked out that way. Injuries have had Porter in street clothes for all but eight games, and now he is done for the season following surgery on his left foot, the Raptors announced.

“This was a tough decision for Otto,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a statement. “He had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health. We look forward to his healthy recovery.”

Porter has a player option for $6.3 million next season that he will undoubtedly pick up now.

Porter has averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his limited minutes this season.

The Raptors have five days (until Jan. 15) to file for a disabled player exception (DPE). That would give the Raptors $3 million (half of Porter’s $6 million salary) to sign a player to a rest-of-season contract or pick up a player for that much via trade.

Here's more on the Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA midseason awards: Brook Lopez Defensive Player of the Year
Portland Trail Blazers v Toronto Raptors
VanVleet reportedly did not sign four-year, $114 million offer from Raptors....
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting