Three things to Know: Durant out weeks, but Curry returns Tuesday

By Jan 10, 2023, 8:47 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Durant out weeks, but Curry returns Tuesday

Just as one MVP candidate goes down, another returns.

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant will be out for at least two weeks — and more likely closer to a month — with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Officially, he will be re-evaluated after two weeks.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter Sunday when Miami’s Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons and, when he landed, accidentally fell into Durant’s leg. Durant left the game and did not return.

Durant has been one of the league’s best players all season and at the heart of the Nets’ mid-season turnaround. He’s averaged 30 points a game on an insanely efficient 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus adding 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. The Nets have been +8.4 per 100 possessions better with Durant on the court — he will be missed over the coming weeks.

The Warriors missed Stephen Curry while he was out with a shoulder injury, although they still went 6-5. Curry likely is back Tuesday night against the reeling Suns, he has been listed as probable.

While the timing is a little faster than expected, it’s not a huge surprise, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Curry was close to a return. Curry was playing at an MVP level before the injury, averaging 30 points per game, shooting 43.2% from 3, and adding 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

2) Jalen Brunson goes off for 44 but Knicks still blow lead to Bucks

Jalen Brunson continued to show he is worth every penny of his new contract, scoring a career-high 44 points for the Knicks Monday night, while adding seven assists.

It wasn’t enough.

The Knicks led 70-53 with five minutes left in the third quarter when the Bucks got hot from behind the arc and hit a dozen 3-pointers the rest of the way to rally for the 111-107 win. It was a balanced attack for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points with 10 rebounds, Joe Ingles looks a little better every game and added a season-high 17 points, and Brook Lopez scored 17.

3) Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic put on show beating shorthanded Lakers

That the Nuggets, one of the league’s hottest teams, beat a Lakers team without LeBron James or Anthony Davis isn’t a shock. Although the Nuggets will gladly take the win.

It’s the show they put on getting there that was interesting.

Jokic had 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting with 16 assists and 11 rebounds. The shorthanded Lakers tried to take him out of the game with doubles, he found the open man.

Jamal Murray is getting his legs under him as the season goes on — coming off a lost season due to a torn ACL — and put up a season-high 34 in the win.

Denver is making its case it will be the team to beat in the West.

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan leaves game with strained quad

By Jan 10, 2023, 9:30 AM EST
Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
Fans (and media members) often get frustrated with players sitting out games for rest or an injury they would play through if it were the playoffs. This is why they sit.

DeMar DeRozan said he had been playing through a sore right quadriceps for the last eight games, and on Monday night it came back to bite him because he went down with a strained right quad that could keep him out a little while.

It’s hard to say how much time DeRozan might miss — after the loss in Boston DeRozan said he would get treatment on the plane and hoped to play Wednesday in Washington. The Bulls trainers will likely be a little more cautious than that, however, DeRozan played down the seriousness of the injury postgame, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“To me, when the season starts, physically we go through so much stuff that you just gotta deal with it. In my mind, knock on wood, as long as nothing is torn or broke, I try to assess myself and feel like I could play through almost anything. That’s all it is. It’s nothing too serious to be extra overly concerned about. It’s just one of those uncomfortable things that I don’t want to linger and keep worrying about…

“I thought I tripped. Apparently I didn’t trip over nothing but the parquet floor,” DeRozan said. “When I tripped, my quad has been sore and bothering me and it kind of contracted a little bit more and made it a little bit more irritated. That’s all. Felt like I couldn’t move like I wanted to so I just didn’t want to limit myself and slow the team down in any way. So I made the decision to come out.

“I feel fine other than just being irritated and uncomfortable. Nothing too crazy. It’s just in that spot where (when you’re) moving, you just need that to simmer down and not be so sore and make me feel limited making certain kind of movements.”

The Bulls can’t afford to be without DeRozan long, he leads the Bulls in points (26.4) and assists (5.0) per game, and he’s the guy they lean on in the clutch. The Bulls outscore opponents by +0.5 per 100 possessions when DeRozan is on the court but get outscored by 2.7 when he sits. Hopefully he will not be sitting long because of the quad.

Watch Jalen Brunson put up 44, it’s not enough against 3-point shooting of Bucks

By Jan 9, 2023, 10:32 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-105 on Monday night.

Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez also scored 17 for the Bucks, who made 12 3-pointers after falling behind 70-53 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Lopez made one that snapped a 97-all tie before Jrue Holiday — forced to the bench after committing three fouls in the first 4 1/2 minutes — scored five straight Milwaukee points before the Bucks closed it out at the free throw line to snap the Knicks’ four-game winning streak.

Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 44 points for the Knicks, adding seven assists. Julius Randle had 25 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, but was just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.

The Knicks were hoping to continue streaking to the midpoint of their schedule, having followed an eight-game winning streak and a five-game skid with four straight victories. They fell to 22-19.

Ingles, who didn’t play for the Bucks until last month after missing the first 29 games recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, helped fuel the comeback with five 3-pointers.

Randle finally made a 3-pointer after an 0-for-9 first half on the first possession of the third quarter, and his free throws capped a 13-2 spurt midway through the period that extended a six-point lead to 70-53.

The Knicks still led by 16 after Randle’s three-point play with 2:25 remaining, but didn’t make another basket in the quarter as Milwaukee closed with a 13-2 run of its own to trim it to 78-73.

Obi Toppin opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, but Lopez, Grayson Allen and Ingles followed with three in a row for Milwaukee to give the Bucks an 82-81 lead.

Neither team led by more than three again until Holiday’s 3-pointer made it 103-99 with 47 seconds to play.

Brunson’s aggressive start quickly put Holiday in foul trouble, forcing him to the bench within 4 1/2 minutes. But the Bucks’ big men were much more effective defending Randle, who was 1 for 12, missing all eight 3-point attempts.

Brunson was just 1 for 6 in the second, but Immanuel Quickley stepped up with 13 points as the Knicks took a 51-46 lead to the break.

Three things to Know: Durant out weeks, but Curry returns Tuesday
Stephen Curry listed as probable, likely to return Tuesday vs. Suns

By Jan 9, 2023, 6:12 PM EST
Atlanta Hawks v Golden State Warriors
Despite the rain clouds, things suddenly look much brighter in the Bay Area.

After missing 11 games due to a shoulder subluxation, Stephen Curry has been listed as probable and, barring an unexpected setback, will return to the court Tuesday against the Suns at the Chase Center.

This isn’t a huge surprise. Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Curry was close to a return and projected next Friday, but he beat that timeline.

Golden State kept its head above water while Curry was out, going 6-5. It’s helped that the Warriors had a lengthy homestand during this stretch and they have been dominant in the Chase Center. Curry was playing at an MVP level before the injury, averaging 30 points per game while shooting 43.2% from 3, and adding 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

The Warriors sit at 20-20 and are in a battle for the six seed, avoiding the West play-in. With Curry back, if the Warriors can get on a run they can make their postseason path back to the Finals much easier. The West remains wide open.

NBA midseason awards: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic for MVP

By Jan 9, 2023, 1:51 PM EST
We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. All week long, we will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards at this point in the season. Today:

NBA MVP: Luka Doncic

2. Nikola Jokic
3. Kevin Durant
4. Jayson Tatum
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

This is the most wide-open MVP race I can remember and, from my perspective, six or seven players could walk away with this award. Joel Embiid sits just outside the top five, primarily because of games missed (that could change over the second half of the season). Stephen Curry is in the same situation. Before his shoulder injury he might have led the MVP race, but he’s missed a lot of time. Curry is expected back soon, maybe this week, and if he plays enough games/minutes by the end of the season, the dynamic can change.

Luka Doncic wins our mid-season award not simply because of his insane raw numbers or his efficiency getting them — 34 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 61.3 true shooting percentage — but also the workload he has had to take on to keep Dallas winning. Without a high-level secondary playmaker after Jalen Brunson chose New York, Doncic has had to shoulder an insane offensive load (his 38.6 usage percentage is second in the league). The Mavericks leaned into a completely heliocentric offense around Doncic and he has delivered them a 23-18 record and has them sitting fourth in the West. He’s also got the best game of the season, a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to lead a comeback against the Knicks.

From my perspective, the six players in the MVP mix have shaken out into two tiers (separated by just a half step), with Jokic and Durant on the upper tier with Doncic. There are strong cases for either to be MVP to this point. Durant has been at the heart of the Nets’ mid-season turnaround and is averaging 30 points a game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, on a ridiculous 67.5 true shooting percentage. Jokic continues to put up insanely efficient numbers: 25.3 points per game, 10.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists, a 68.7 true shooting percentage, and the Nuggets are 22.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Tatum is the best player on the best team in the league (at least when they’re focused), averaging 30.8 points per game and has an impressive 61.1 true shooting percentage, but as Boston has stumbled of late he hasn’t lived up to MVP leader billing. Same for Giannis Antetokounmpo. While he continues to put up numbers — 32 points and 11.8 rebounds a game — he hasn’t been as efficient, although some of that is him having to take on more of a shot-creation load with both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday missing time. If Embiid stays largely healthy the rest of the way, he will be heard in this race.

Some fans are trying to make cases for others, but Zion Williamson (who likely misses too much time anyway), Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Davis and others are a step below this top six (or seven if we count Curry).

This feels like a season where the MVP race could come down to the season’s final weeks — and it’s not going to be a clear-cut, nearly unanimous choice. Like the season, this race is going to be wild and unpredictable.

