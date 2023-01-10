Raptors’ Otto Porter out for season following surgery on left foot

Coming off his championship with Golden State, Otto Porter signing with the Raptors made sense. He was another long, switchable 6’8″ defender who could hit 3-pointers, play in transition or in the halfcourt, and fit the Raptors’ style of play. Plus he brought a veteran presence to the team at an affordable price (two years, $12.3 million).
It hasn’t worked out that way. Injuries have had Porter in street clothes for all but eight games, and now he is done for the season following surgery on his left foot, the Raptors announced.
“This was a tough decision for Otto,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a statement. “He had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health. We look forward to his healthy recovery.”
By opting for surgery now, Porter should be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season. The average time lost for similar procedures is roughly 5.5 months. The list of players to sustain 2nd toe injuries and undergo surgery includes Derrick White and Devin Harris. https://t.co/Klx6FUPWR1
— Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) January 10, 2023
Porter has a player option for $6.3 million next season that he will undoubtedly pick up now.
Porter has averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his limited minutes this season.
The Raptors have five days (until Jan. 15) to file for a disabled player exception (DPE). That would give the Raptors $3 million (half of Porter’s $6 million salary) to sign a player to a rest-of-season contract or pick up a player for that much via trade.