Raptors’ Otto Porter out for season following surgery on left foot

By Jan 10, 2023, 5:01 PM EST
Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
Coming off his championship with Golden State, Otto Porter signing with the Raptors made sense. He was another long, switchable 6’8″ defender who could hit 3-pointers, play in transition or in the halfcourt, and fit the Raptors’ style of play. Plus he brought a veteran presence to the team at an affordable price (two years, $12.3 million).

It hasn’t worked out that way. Injuries have had Porter in street clothes for all but eight games, and now he is done for the season following surgery on his left foot, the Raptors announced.

“This was a tough decision for Otto,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a statement. “He had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health. We look forward to his healthy recovery.”

Porter has a player option for $6.3 million next season that he will undoubtedly pick up now.

Porter has averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his limited minutes this season.

The Raptors have five days (until Jan. 15) to file for a disabled player exception (DPE). That would give the Raptors $3 million (half of Porter’s $6 million salary) to sign a player to a rest-of-season contract or pick up a player for that much via trade.

NBA midseason awards: Brook Lopez Defensive Player of the Year

By Jan 10, 2023, 1:02 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. We will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards all week long at this point in the season. Today:

NBA Defensive Player of the Year: Brook Lopez

2. OG Anunoby
3. Jarrett Allen

If I had to pick who will win the award when the real votes are cast in April, it wouldn’t require much thought — Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. He has been clear and away the best defender in the league this season, protecting the rim (racking up 3.2 blocks per game) and anchoring Memphis’ second-ranked defense. The only reason he’s not on the list right now is he missed the first 14 games of the season following foot surgery, he simply hasn’t played enough games/minutes to qualify. Yet. He will. He probably wins the award.

Aside from Jackson, nobody has run away with DPOY this season— it is a crowded field of players who can make good-but-flawed cases. This race is still wide open.

For now, Brook Lopez tops the list as the anchor and stabilizing force of the Bucks’ defense, ranked third in the league. Lopez leads the NBA in total blocks (101) and is tied for the lead per game (2.6). Injuries have forced players in and out of the lineup in Milwaukee, which has weakened the Bucks’ perimeter defense, but Lopez has been the drop-back anchor that holds everything together. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo deserve mention in this category, but Lopez has been more critical to the Bucks’ success this season.

Anunoby has been the best perimeter defender in the league this season (and I value that more than some). He is a lock-down wing defender — Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero, and Donovan Mitchell all shot below 40% going against him — plus he is deflecting everything and averaging 2.3 steals per game (best in the league). The advanced stats like him as well (third-best defensive estimated plus/minus over at Dunks & Threes). Jarrett Allen has been the anchor in the back of the best defensive team in the NBA this season, and when he was out for a stretch it became evident how much he matters to them.

Other players in consideration for the award include Draymond Green, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Myles Turner.

Report: Suns among teams interested in Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels

By Jan 10, 2023, 12:38 PM EST
Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
Young, defensive-minded wings who can knock down 3-pointers and attack close-outs are in high demand around the league.

Enter the Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels. The fourth-year wing has taken a step forward this season; given the opportunity for more minutes he has grabbed it and has looked like part of the future in Charlotte, averaging 10.9 points a game while being a quality perimeter defender. As the Hornets have stumbled, a few teams have called to check on McDaniels’ availability, including the Suns, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania suggests a three-team deal that finally sends Jae Crowder out of Phoenix and nets them McDaniels (and likely more), but doesn’t give any details of what that might look like. Three-team trades are notoriously hard to pull off and rare at the trade deadline. This has the markings of a leak from Phoenix or another team hoping to pry McDaniels loose from Charlotte.

McDaniels (the brother of Minnesota’s Jaden) is a switchable wing defender (who has played 26% of his minutes at the four this season) and would be a fit with the Suns. However, there has been interest from Cleveland and other teams looking for wing depth.

The first question is, does Charlotte want to trade him? He is making just $1.9 million this season then becomes an unrestricted free agent. He has fit well next to LaMelo Ball. Mitch Kupchak and the Hornets’ front office likely would prefer to re-sign him this summer and keep him as part of a young core. There simply are not a lot of 6’9″ wings who can defend and knock down shots, when you get one you hold on.

If McDaniels has let the Hornets know he plans to leave via free agency, that changes the dynamic. However, if he’s open to staying then why trade him?

Because McDaniels makes $1.9 million, trading him and bringing value back to Charlotte would be difficult. The Hornets aren’t looking for a veteran on a max deal, they are rebuilding, so who is sending them good picks and young players that would interest them more than McDaniels?

The Suns and other teams may be interested in McDaniels, but pulling off a trade is a long shot.

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan leaves game with strained quad

By Jan 10, 2023, 9:30 AM EST
Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Fans (and media members) often get frustrated with players sitting out games for rest or an injury they would play through if it were the playoffs. This is why they sit.

DeMar DeRozan said he had been playing through a sore right quadriceps for the last eight games, and on Monday night it came back to bite him because he went down with a strained right quad that could keep him out a little while.

It’s hard to say how much time DeRozan might miss — after the loss in Boston DeRozan said he would get treatment on the plane and hoped to play Wednesday in Washington. The Bulls trainers will likely be a little more cautious than that, however, DeRozan played down the seriousness of the injury postgame, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“To me, when the season starts, physically we go through so much stuff that you just gotta deal with it. In my mind, knock on wood, as long as nothing is torn or broke, I try to assess myself and feel like I could play through almost anything. That’s all it is. It’s nothing too serious to be extra overly concerned about. It’s just one of those uncomfortable things that I don’t want to linger and keep worrying about…

“I thought I tripped. Apparently I didn’t trip over nothing but the parquet floor,” DeRozan said. “When I tripped, my quad has been sore and bothering me and it kind of contracted a little bit more and made it a little bit more irritated. That’s all. Felt like I couldn’t move like I wanted to so I just didn’t want to limit myself and slow the team down in any way. So I made the decision to come out.

“I feel fine other than just being irritated and uncomfortable. Nothing too crazy. It’s just in that spot where (when you’re) moving, you just need that to simmer down and not be so sore and make me feel limited making certain kind of movements.”

The Bulls can’t afford to be without DeRozan long, he leads the Bulls in points (26.4) and assists (5.0) per game, and he’s the guy they lean on in the clutch. The Bulls outscore opponents by +0.5 per 100 possessions when DeRozan is on the court but get outscored by 2.7 when he sits. Hopefully he will not be sitting long because of the quad.

Three things to Know: Durant out weeks, but Curry returns Tuesday

By Jan 10, 2023, 8:47 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Durant out weeks, but Curry returns Tuesday

Just as one MVP candidate goes down, another returns.

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant will be out for at least two weeks — and more likely closer to a month — with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Officially, he will be re-evaluated after two weeks.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter Sunday when Miami’s Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons and, when he landed, accidentally fell into Durant’s leg. Durant left the game and did not return.

Durant has been one of the league’s best players all season and at the heart of the Nets’ mid-season turnaround. He’s averaged 30 points a game on an insanely efficient 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus adding 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. The Nets have been +8.4 per 100 possessions better with Durant on the court — he will be missed over the coming weeks.

The Warriors missed Stephen Curry while he was out with a shoulder injury, although they still went 6-5. Curry likely is back Tuesday night against the reeling Suns, he has been listed as probable.

While the timing is a little faster than expected, it’s not a huge surprise, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Curry was close to a return. Curry was playing at an MVP level before the injury, averaging 30 points per game, shooting 43.2% from 3, and adding 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

2) Jalen Brunson goes off for 44 but Knicks still blow lead to Bucks

Jalen Brunson continued to show he is worth every penny of his new contract, scoring a career-high 44 points for the Knicks Monday night, while adding seven assists.

It wasn’t enough.

The Knicks led 70-53 with five minutes left in the third quarter when the Bucks got hot from behind the arc and hit a dozen 3-pointers the rest of the way to rally for the 111-107 win. It was a balanced attack for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points with 10 rebounds, Joe Ingles looks a little better every game and added a season-high 17 points, and Brook Lopez scored 17.

3) Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic put on show beating shorthanded Lakers

That the Nuggets, one of the league’s hottest teams, beat a Lakers team without LeBron James or Anthony Davis isn’t a shock. Although the Nuggets will gladly take the win.

It’s the show they put on getting there that was interesting.

Jokic had 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting with 16 assists and 11 rebounds. The shorthanded Lakers tried to take him out of the game with doubles, he found the open man.

Jamal Murray is getting his legs under him as the season goes on — coming off a lost season due to a torn ACL — and put up a season-high 34 in the win.

Denver is making its case it will be the team to beat in the West.

