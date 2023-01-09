Three things to Know: Clarkson ejected as Jazz continue to slide

By Jan 9, 2023, 9:03 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Jordan Clarkson ejected as Jazz continue to slide, Grizzlies continue to rise

Desmond Bane is very good at basketball — a true No.2 option next to Ja Morant in Memphis — and he continues to play his way back into shape after missing 17 games with a toe injury.

Bane’s role stepped up on Sunday with Ja Morant out, and he scored 24 points with nine assists and led the Grizzlies to their sixth-straight win. The Grizzlies look like a team starting to find its stride with Jaren Jackson Jr. adding 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Utah continues its slide — but that’s not what everyone is talking about out of this game.

Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a blow to Bane’s head — then squaring up and getting ready to fight. And egging on the crowd to boo as he walked off the court.

Squaring up is a thing with Clarkson.

To be clear, that was an easy call for the refs — Clarkson made a wild swing nowhere near the ball and slapped Bane in the head. The league has been cracking down on blows to the head for a couple of seasons now.

Since shocking the league and starting 10-3, the Jazz have gone 10-20 and slid below .500, behind the Lakers and into 12th place in the West. They have the 27th-ranked defense in the NBA and a strong offense can no longer cover that up. The illusion of that early start has worn off and Danny Ainge and company head into the trade deadline next month with questions about what they want this roster to look like in a few years. Is it time to sell some veterans at the deadline and continue the pivot into a rebuild that started over the summer?

2) Kevin Durant injury overshadows Nets’ win

The Brooklyn Nets earned a tough win in Miami on Sunday, one they got when Royce O’Neal was in position for the putback on a missed Kyrie Irving long-bomb 3.

That’s not the story of the game.

Kevin Durant left the game late in the third quarter when Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons and accidentally fell into Durant’s leg. Durant fell to the ground, could not return to the game, and will have an MRI back in New York on Monday.

One never knows with knee injuries, but the Nets sounded relatively positive after the game, which is a good sign.

Durant has played at an MVP level averaging 30 points a game with a 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus putting up 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night this season. They can’t afford to be without him for an extended stretch.

Durant suffered a knee injury about this time last season — Bruce Brown fell into his other knee on another fluke play — when and missed 21 games. Hopefully this injury is not as severe.

3) Bam Adebayo threw down the dunk of the night over

Bam Adebayo has been underrated this season. While the Heat have been a roller coaster with Jimmy Butler in and out of the lineup, role players not stepping up and them missing PJ Tucker, Adebayo has been a defensive anchor and shown growth in his offensive game. He is having his best season ever.

And he did this to Joe Harris Sunday.

He’s not getting in as a starter, but the coaches should vote Adebayo in as an East frontcourt reserve for the All-Star Game next month.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting
Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks
PBT Podcast: Why scoring is up and NBA power rankings talk
San Antonio Spurs v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second

VanVleet reportedly did not sign four-year, $114 million offer from Raptors. Now will he be traded?

By Jan 9, 2023, 9:56 AM EST
Portland Trail Blazers v Toronto Raptors
Cole Burston/Getty Images
0 Comments

While 29 other general managers are watching Toronto closely, the buzz out of Canada is that the team will not make a hard mid-season pivot to tanking and sell off its stars. The price reportedly is sky-high for someone like OG Anunoby (who is having an elite defensive season), and other stars like Pascal Siakam are not available.

However, Fred VanVleet might be the exception.

This started last summer when the Raptors and VanVleet’s representatives discussed a contract extension. A report this week said that VanVleet rejected a four-year, $114 million extension offer — that’s in the Jalen Brunson salary range —  but VanVleet himself addressed the situation and said no formal offer was made, and both sides thought it best to wait.

That is all semantics. What is “formally offered” in a negotiation and what is clearly on the table are different things. The Raptors likely made it clear they would pay VanVleet the money, but he thinks there is more out there for him on the open market.

VanVleet has a $22.8 million player option for next season he is expected to walk away from and become a free agent. He reportedly is seeking Tyler Herro money (four years, $130 million, which is slightly more than 20% of the salary cap).

That leads to three questions: 1) Is that kind of money out there for him on the market? 2) Do the Raptors want to pay VanVleet that much? 3) If they think they will lose him this summer, do the Raptors need to trade VanVleet at the deadline and get something in return?

VanVleet was an All-Star in 2022 but has had a down season this time around, averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 assists per game, but the real issue is his efficiency dropping off as he is shooting 37.7% overall and 32.9% from behind the arc. Without another quality point guard on the roster, VanVleet has had to carry a heavy load this season averaging 37.1 minutes per game (third in the league, and the two people above him are Siakam and Anunoby). There’s a sense that VanVleet’s efficiency would go up if his minutes went down, but the Raptors are caught in a trap there, Nick Nurse can’t afford to play him less (Toronto has already slid to 17-23 and 12th in the East).

Toronto has five weeks to decide if they want to pay VanVleet the money he is seeking or something close enough to retain him. There are a lot of teams with cap space this summer that could see VanVleet as a stabilizing force the way the Knicks did with Brunson and be willing to pay him. If Toronto wants to pivot, they have to start with VanVleet and do so before the deadline.

It’s a name to watch as we crawl toward the trade deadline.

Check out more on the Raptors

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
Three things to Know: Saddiq Bey one-ups Klay Thompson with game-winner
San Antonio Spurs v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second

Kevin Durant leaves game with knee injury, MRI set for Monday

By Jan 8, 2023, 10:44 PM EST
0 Comments

Since Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup, the Brooklyn Nets have been the hottest team in the league20-4 with a top-five offense and defense.

One thing that could slow them down? Losing their MVP candidate for a stretch.

Hopefully that’s not the case, but Kevin Durant left Sunday’s game against the Heat with a knee injury. With 1:05 left in the third quarter, Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons, and as he came down Butler accidentally fell into Durant’s leg. KD will have an MRI on Monday back in New York.

There were no updates on Durant after the game, but the vibes seemed relatively positive — not the mood if the news in the locker room had been negative.

Durant suffered a knee injury about this time last season — Bruce Brown fell into his other knee in another fluke play — when and missed 21 games. Hopefully this injury is not as serious as that one.

Durant has played at an MVP level — he has to be in the heart of the discussion for the award mid-season — averaging 30 points a game with a 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus putting up 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. He has carried the Nets for much of the season, and when everyone around him got healthy and focused this team went on a run.

A run that now also includes a win over the Heat in Miami without Durant to close the game, thanks to a Royce O’Neal putback.

Hopefully the Nets will not need a lot more heroics due to Durant being out.

Check out more on the Nets

Utah Jazz v Memphis Grizzlies
Three things to Know: Clarkson ejected as Jazz continue to slide
Washington Wizards v Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Kuzma: ‘Highlight culture absolutely killed the game of basketball’
Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Kobe’s advice to Durant after Achilles tear: ‘Don’t be a f******...

LeBron on Lakers likely standing pat: ‘Y’all know what the f*** should be happening’

By Jan 8, 2023, 2:05 PM EST
Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Lakers will likely do nothing — or nothing that meaningfully moves the needle — at the trade deadline. Despite winning five in a row behind the play of 38-year-old LeBron James, the Lakers are still a game out of even the play-in and appear to have decided they are not going to surrender a first-round pick for a player such as Bojan Bogdanovic that does not make them a contender (the Pistons continue to demand an unprotected first-rounder for Bogdanovic, and he’s likely the best player moved at the deadline).

But when LeBron signed an extension with the Lakers this summer, he demanded and was promised roster upgrades to make the Lakers a threat in the West, upgrades that never came. He was frustrated then, and he’s sounded frustrated lately with the decisions of Rob Pelinka and management.

That continued when LeBron spoke in an exclusive with Sam Amick of The Athletic. Amick asked about him communicating with management about plans.

Man listen, I play the game. I worry about who’s in the locker room. I can’t — it’s not my … it’s not my job. I can’t do nobody else’s job.

But it looks like the Lakers may hold on to their picks and do nothing:

Well if you guys know, then you guys know. You guys know. I don’t need to talk about it. You guys know…

Y’all know what the f*** should be happening. I don’t need to talk.

LeBron said in the interview management is doing what it thinks is best for the franchise, then Tweeted this later at Amick.

LeBron remains the master of the passive-aggressive message to his team’s management.

The Lakers tried to walk a fine line between winning now while building for the future. Ask the Warriors how easy that is. When you have an all-time great like LeBron James, not to mention Anthony Davis playing his best basketball in years (when healthy), there’s almost an obligation to go all-in, to give him every opportunity to win. While LeBron has to take some of the blame for the Lakers situation — he did push for the Russell Westbrook trade — it was management who signed off on the deal (nobody stood up and said, “no, this is a bad idea”) and, in the wake of that trade, Los Angeles was hesitant to do what it took to change directions.

So here we are, heading into what will be an interesting offseason for the Lakers. One way or another.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Kings’ Fox heated after controversial foul call — or, calls — give...
2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon
LeBron reiterates he wants to play with son Bronny someday
Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Kobe’s advice to Durant after Achilles tear: ‘Don’t be a f******...

 

Rockets’ KJ Martin reportedly in for All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest

By Jan 8, 2023, 11:40 AM EST
0 Comments

We know Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is in for the Dunk Contest (he has confirmed it, saying, “Mom and dad, they’ve been wanting me to do it, so why not.”

I don’t know how Kenyon Martin feels about it, but we can add the Rockets’ KJ Martin to the Dunk Contest list, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Martin has been getting more minutes and more touches in his third season, and he’s kept his scoring efficiency up (he has an impressive 62.1 true shooting percentage).

And he absolutely can throw it down.

Martin makes two, there will be one more name for the Dunk Contest coming.

The Dunk Contest is part of the All-Star Saturday night festivities — along with the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest — during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City this year. The weekend activities start on Feb. 17, with the Dunk Contest on the 18th and the actual All-Star Game on Feb. 19 (fan voting for the All-Star Game is still open).

Here's more on the Rockets

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Three things to Know: Markkanen joins high-scoring show, drops career-high...
San Antonio Spurs v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second
Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets
Eric Gordon on Rockets this season: ‘There’s no improvement’