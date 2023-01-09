NBA midseason awards: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic for MVP

We’ve reached the midpoint of a wild, unpredictable NBA season with many more questions — How good are the Bucks? The Nets? Can Golden State flip the switch? — than answers. The midpoint also means we know which players have put themselves in position for NBA postseason awards. All week long, we will make our picks for some of the NBA’s top awards at this point in the season. Today:

NBA MVP: Luka Doncic

2. Nikola Jokic
3. Kevin Durant
4. Jayson Tatum
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

This is the most wide-open MVP race I can remember and, from my perspective, six or seven players could walk away with this award. Joel Embiid sits just outside the top five, primarily because of games missed (that could change over the second half of the season). Stephen Curry is in the same situation. Before his shoulder injury he might have led the MVP race, but he’s missed a lot of time. Curry is expected back soon, maybe this week, and if he plays enough games/minutes by the end of the season, the dynamic can change.

Luka Doncic wins our mid-season award not simply because of his insane raw numbers or his efficiency getting them — 34 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 61.3 true shooting percentage — but also the workload he has had to take on to keep Dallas winning. Without a high-level secondary playmaker after Jalen Brunson chose New York, Doncic has had to shoulder an insane offensive load (his 38.6 usage percentage is second in the league). The Mavericks leaned into a completely heliocentric offense around Doncic and he has delivered them a 23-18 record and has them sitting fourth in the West. He’s also got the best game of the season, a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to lead a comeback against the Knicks.

From my perspective, the six players in the MVP mix have shaken out into two tiers (separated by just a half step), with Jokic and Durant on the upper tier with Doncic. There are strong cases for either to be MVP to this point. Durant has been at the heart of the Nets’ mid-season turnaround and is averaging 30 points a game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, on a ridiculous 67.5 true shooting percentage. Jokic continues to put up insanely efficient numbers: 25.3 points per game, 10.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists, a 68.7 true shooting percentage, and the Nuggets are 22.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Tatum is the best player on the best team in the league (at least when they’re focused), averaging 30.8 points per game and has an impressive 61.1 true shooting percentage, but as Boston has stumbled of late he hasn’t lived up to MVP leader billing. Same for Giannis Antetokounmpo. While he continues to put up numbers — 32 points and 11.8 rebounds a game — he hasn’t been as efficient, although some of that is him having to take on more of a shot-creation load with both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday missing time. If Embiid stays largely healthy the rest of the way, he will be heard in this race.

Some fans are trying to make cases for others, but Zion Williamson (who likely misses too much time anyway), Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Davis and others are a step below this top six (or seven if we count Curry).

This feels like a season where the MVP race could come down to the season’s final weeks — and it’s not going to be a clear-cut, nearly unanimous choice. Like the season, this race is going to be wild and unpredictable.

Kevin Durant out minimum of two weeks with MCL sprain in right knee

This is not good, but it could have been worse — and it doesn’t appear as serious as a season ago.

Kevin Durant will be out for at least two weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee, the team announced Monday following an MRI. He will be re-evaluated after two weeks and could miss more time (likely a week or two more).

The injury occurred with just more than a minute to go in the third quarter Sunday when the Heat’s Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons and accidentally fell into Durant’s leg. Durant left the game and did not return.

This injury echoes last season, when Bruce Brown fell into Durant’s other knee on another fluke play and KD missed 21 games. This time it does not appear he will be out as long, although any time without Durant is not good news in Brooklyn.

Durant has been at the heart of the Nets’ turnaround since Nov. 1 and climb up to the No. 2 seed in the East. He played at an MVP level this season scoring 30 points a game with a ridiculously good 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus adding 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. Brooklyn has looked like a contender under coach Jacque Vaughn — they are top five in offense and defense since he took over — and Durant is critical to that. This season, the Nets have outscored opponents by 6.7 points per 100 possessions when KD is on the court, but been outscored by 1.7 when he is off (there is a lot of noise in that stat, things may be different with Kyrie Irving playing at a high level of late).

VanVleet reportedly did not sign four-year, $114 million offer from Raptors. Now will he be traded?

While 29 other general managers are watching Toronto closely, the buzz out of Canada is that the team will not make a hard mid-season pivot to tanking and sell off its stars. The price reportedly is sky-high for someone like OG Anunoby (who is having an elite defensive season), and other stars like Pascal Siakam are not available.

However, Fred VanVleet might be the exception.

This started last summer when the Raptors and VanVleet’s representatives discussed a contract extension. A report this week said that VanVleet rejected a four-year, $114 million extension offer — that’s in the Jalen Brunson salary range —  but VanVleet himself addressed the situation and said no formal offer was made, and both sides thought it best to wait.

That is all semantics. What is “formally offered” in a negotiation and what is clearly on the table are different things. The Raptors likely made it clear they would pay VanVleet the money, but he thinks there is more out there for him on the open market.

VanVleet has a $22.8 million player option for next season he is expected to walk away from and become a free agent. He reportedly is seeking Tyler Herro money (four years, $130 million, which is slightly more than 20% of the salary cap).

That leads to three questions: 1) Is that kind of money out there for him on the market? 2) Do the Raptors want to pay VanVleet that much? 3) If they think they will lose him this summer, do the Raptors need to trade VanVleet at the deadline and get something in return?

VanVleet was an All-Star in 2022 but has had a down season this time around, averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 assists per game, but the real issue is his efficiency dropping off as he is shooting 37.7% overall and 32.9% from behind the arc. Without another quality point guard on the roster, VanVleet has had to carry a heavy load this season averaging 37.1 minutes per game (third in the league, and the two people above him are Siakam and Anunoby). There’s a sense that VanVleet’s efficiency would go up if his minutes went down, but the Raptors are caught in a trap there, Nick Nurse can’t afford to play him less (Toronto has already slid to 17-23 and 12th in the East).

Toronto has five weeks to decide if they want to pay VanVleet the money he is seeking or something close enough to retain him. There are a lot of teams with cap space this summer that could see VanVleet as a stabilizing force the way the Knicks did with Brunson and be willing to pay him. If Toronto wants to pivot, they have to start with VanVleet and do so before the deadline.

It’s a name to watch as we crawl toward the trade deadline.

Three things to Know: Clarkson ejected as Jazz continue to slide

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Jordan Clarkson ejected as Jazz continue to slide, Grizzlies continue to rise

Desmond Bane is very good at basketball — a true No.2 option next to Ja Morant in Memphis — and he continues to play his way back into shape after missing 17 games with a toe injury.

Bane’s role stepped up on Sunday with Ja Morant out, and he scored 24 points with nine assists and led the Grizzlies to their sixth-straight win. The Grizzlies look like a team starting to find its stride with Jaren Jackson Jr. adding 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Utah continues its slide — but that’s not what everyone is talking about out of this game.

Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a blow to Bane’s head — then squaring up and getting ready to fight. And egging on the crowd to boo as he walked off the court.

Squaring up is a thing with Clarkson.

To be clear, that was an easy call for the refs — Clarkson made a wild swing nowhere near the ball and slapped Bane in the head. The league has been cracking down on blows to the head for a couple of seasons now.

Since shocking the league and starting 10-3, the Jazz have gone 10-20 and slid below .500, behind the Lakers and into 12th place in the West. They have the 27th-ranked defense in the NBA and a strong offense can no longer cover that up. The illusion of that early start has worn off and Danny Ainge and company head into the trade deadline next month with questions about what they want this roster to look like in a few years. Is it time to sell some veterans at the deadline and continue the pivot into a rebuild that started over the summer?

2) Kevin Durant injury overshadows Nets’ win

The Brooklyn Nets earned a tough win in Miami on Sunday, one they got when Royce O’Neal was in position for the putback on a missed Kyrie Irving long-bomb 3.

That’s not the story of the game.

Kevin Durant left the game late in the third quarter when Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons and accidentally fell into Durant’s leg. Durant fell to the ground, could not return to the game, and will have an MRI back in New York on Monday.

One never knows with knee injuries, but the Nets sounded relatively positive after the game, which is a good sign.

Durant has played at an MVP level averaging 30 points a game with a 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus putting up 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night this season. They can’t afford to be without him for an extended stretch.

Durant suffered a knee injury about this time last season — Bruce Brown fell into his other knee on another fluke play — when and missed 21 games. Hopefully this injury is not as severe.

3) Bam Adebayo threw down the dunk of the night over

Bam Adebayo has been underrated this season. While the Heat have been a roller coaster with Jimmy Butler in and out of the lineup, role players not stepping up and them missing PJ Tucker, Adebayo has been a defensive anchor and shown growth in his offensive game. He is having his best season ever.

And he did this to Joe Harris Sunday.

He’s not getting in as a starter, but the coaches should vote Adebayo in as an East frontcourt reserve for the All-Star Game next month.

Kevin Durant leaves game with knee injury, MRI set for Monday

Since Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup, the Brooklyn Nets have been the hottest team in the league20-4 with a top-five offense and defense.

One thing that could slow them down? Losing their MVP candidate for a stretch.

Hopefully that’s not the case, but Kevin Durant left Sunday’s game against the Heat with a knee injury. With 1:05 left in the third quarter, Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons, and as he came down Butler accidentally fell into Durant’s leg. KD will have an MRI on Monday back in New York.

There were no updates on Durant after the game, but the vibes seemed relatively positive — not the mood if the news in the locker room had been negative.

Durant suffered a knee injury about this time last season — Bruce Brown fell into his other knee in another fluke play — when and missed 21 games. Hopefully this injury is not as serious as that one.

Durant has played at an MVP level — he has to be in the heart of the discussion for the award mid-season — averaging 30 points a game with a 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus putting up 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. He has carried the Nets for much of the season, and when everyone around him got healthy and focused this team went on a run.

A run that now also includes a win over the Heat in Miami without Durant to close the game, thanks to a Royce O’Neal putback.

Hopefully the Nets will not need a lot more heroics due to Durant being out.

