Rockets’ KJ Martin reportedly in for All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest

We know Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is in for the Dunk Contest (he has confirmed it, saying, “Mom and dad, they’ve been wanting me to do it, so why not.”
I don’t know how Kenyon Martin feels about it, but we can add the Rockets’ KJ Martin to the Dunk Contest list, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Houston Rockets high-flying forward KJ Martin has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 wing is in midst of a breakout season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 55 percent shooting.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2023
Martin has been getting more minutes and more touches in his third season, and he’s kept his scoring efficiency up (he has an impressive 62.1 true shooting percentage).
And he absolutely can throw it down.
Above The Rim!
THIS KJ MARTIN DUNK IS INCREDIBLE
Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/9VgWcgAW3c
— NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2022
Martin makes two, there will be one more name for the Dunk Contest coming.
The Dunk Contest is part of the All-Star Saturday night festivities — along with the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest — during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City this year. The weekend activities start on Feb. 17, with the Dunk Contest on the 18th and the actual All-Star Game on Feb. 19 (fan voting for the All-Star Game is still open).