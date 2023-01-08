LeBron on Lakers likely standing pat: ‘Y’all know what the f*** should be happening’

By Jan 8, 2023, 2:05 PM EST
Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
The Lakers will likely do nothing — or nothing that meaningfully moves the needle — at the trade deadline. Despite winning five in a row behind the play of 38-year-old LeBron James, the Lakers are still a game out of even the play-in and appear to have decided they are not going to surrender a first-round pick for a player such as Bojan Bogdanovic that does not make them a contender (the Pistons continue to demand an unprotected first-rounder for Bogdanovic, and he’s likely the best player moved at the deadline).

But when LeBron signed an extension with the Lakers this summer, he demanded and was promised roster upgrades to make the Lakers a threat in the West, upgrades that never came. He was frustrated then, and he’s sounded frustrated lately with the decisions of Rob Pelinka and management.

That continued when LeBron spoke in an exclusive with Sam Amick of The Athletic. Amick asked about him communicating with management about plans.

Man listen, I play the game. I worry about who’s in the locker room. I can’t — it’s not my … it’s not my job. I can’t do nobody else’s job.

But it looks like the Lakers may hold on to their picks and do nothing:

Well if you guys know, then you guys know. You guys know. I don’t need to talk about it. You guys know…

Y’all know what the f*** should be happening. I don’t need to talk.

LeBron said management is doing what it thinks is best for the franchise.

The Lakers tried to walk a fine line between winning now while building for the future. Ask the Warriors how easy that is. When you have an all-time great like LeBron James, not to mention Anthony Davis playing his best basketball in years (when healthy), there’s almost an obligation to go all-in, to give him every opportunity to win. While LeBron has to take some of the blame for the Lakers situation — he did push for the Russell Westbrook trade — it was management who signed off on the deal (nobody stood up and said, “no, this is a bad idea”) and they who were hesitant to do what it took to change directions.

So here we are, heading into what will be an interesting offseason for the Lakers. One way or another.

Rockets’ KJ Martin reportedly in for All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest

By Jan 8, 2023, 11:40 AM EST
We know Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is in for the Dunk Contest (he has confirmed it, saying, “Mom and dad, they’ve been wanting me to do it, so why not.”

I don’t know how Kenyon Martin feels about it, but we can add the Rockets’ KJ Martin to the Dunk Contest list, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Martin has been getting more minutes and more touches in his third season, and he’s kept his scoring efficiency up (he has an impressive 62.1 true shooting percentage).

And he absolutely can throw it down.

Martin makes two, there will be one more name for the Dunk Contest coming.

The Dunk Contest is part of the All-Star Saturday night festivities — along with the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest — during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City this year. The weekend activities start on Feb. 17, with the Dunk Contest on the 18th and the actual All-Star Game on Feb. 19 (fan voting for the All-Star Game is still open).

Kings’ Fox heated after controversial foul call — or, calls — give Lakers win

By Jan 8, 2023, 9:05 AM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Kings players and coaches are convinced they don’t get calls from officials at the end of games because… well, they are Sacramento. It’s not just this season, Kevin Huerter admitted on the Lowe Post Podcast he went down a rabbit hole watching 2002 Western Conference Finals conspiracy theory videos.

Two calls at the end of regulation Saturday that went the Lakers’ way will only fuel that belief.

The Kings’ De'Aaron Fox knocked down a mid-range jumper with 7.4 seconds left on the clock, tying the game. On the final Lakers’ possession, Dennis Schroeder drove the lane and drew a foul call on Fox — a call Kings’ coach Mike Brown challenged. And lost.

You can argue that Fox threw his hip out into Schroder on the drive, but even Schroder admitted after the game the officials rarely call that foul late in the game. It was a soft foul call for the situation, but the NBA Replay Center tends to support its referees’ call if there is any contact, and there was enough.

Fox’s anger spilled over to his halfcourt heave to try and win the game — Fox wanted a foul call.

Fox wasn’t going to get that call, and nobody would. The referees are reluctant to call a foul on a desperation heave unless the contact is overwhelmingly obvious they have to. Fox — who did not speak to the media postgame, likely saving himself a healthy fine from the league — thought the scales should have balanced from the previous soft call. Fox did Tweet then delete his frustration.

After the game, Kings’ coach Mike Brown didn’t rant about the officials, he rightfully ranted about his team’s defense, which has been poor of late. The Lakers, as a team, shot 61% overall on their way to their fifth straight win.

At the front of the Lakers’ attack was again LeBron James, who scored 37.

Watch LaVine, DeRozan combine to score 71, Bulls beat Jazz 126-118

Associated PressJan 8, 2023, 12:41 AM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night.

After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia, LaVine converted the three straights 3 to push the Bulls’ lead to eight.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said he’d like LaVine to shoot 10 to 15 3-pointers every game.

“I’ll try if I can,” LaVine said.

DeRozan passed Pau Gasol and Bob Pettit for 40th place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

The Bulls have won three in a row to improve to 19-21. Utah dropped to 20-22 with its sixth loss in seven games.

“We still got a ways to go,” DeRozan said about his synergy with LaVine. “That’s the crazy part. We knew it was going to come at some point, understanding our spots and understanding moments in the game when it’s time to be aggressive.”

Former Bulls player Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 28 points, and Ochai Agbaji had 19.

Trailing 99-92, the Bulls went on an 11-2 run – led by two 3-pointers by Patrick Williams and a layup by 6-foot guard Coby White over the 7-foot Markkanen with 7:32 left.

The Bulls’ rally stunted much of the momentum Utah built during a 40-point third quarter that featured Markkanen dunking over Vucevic.

“The learning moment for our team is guys can make two or three hard shots in a row, and you still got to maintain your discipline to the game plan to play to the level of intensity you need on defense,” Utah coach Will Hardy said. “You can’t let three tough shots deflate you, and I felt that’s what happened in those moments. Our energy level went down.”

Markkanen’s breakout season sparked speculation as to why he couldn’t blossom quicker during his four seasons with the Bulls. “Everyone has their own growth period,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who coached Markkanen during his last season in Chicago (2020-21) before he was dealt to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade. Donovan citied Markkanen leaving Arizona after his freshman year and eventually blossoming through his experiences and skill set. “I always a big fan of Lauri in my short period of time being with him,” Donovan said.

Kyle Kuzma: ‘Highlight culture absolutely killed the game of basketball’

By Jan 7, 2023, 7:20 PM EST
Kyle Kuzma has not been shy on the court — he has been given a bigger opportunity with the Wizards this season and is taking advantage of it, averaging a career-high 21.4 points per game this season (conveniently when he can opt-out and be a free agent this summer).

Kuzma also was not shy on social media Friday night and Tweeted this out:

Kuzma is far from alone in thinking this, although the idea tends to be applied more to the AAU and high school circuits. Kuzma’s former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant said this back in 2015:

“I just think European players are just way more skillful. They are just taught the game the right way at an early age. … They’re more skillful. It’s something we really have to fix. We really have to address that. We have to teach our kids to play the right way….

“AAU basketball. Horrible, terrible AAU basketball. It’s stupid. It doesn’t teach our kids how to play the game at all so you wind up having players that are big and they bring it up and they do all this fancy crap and they don’t know how to post. They don’t know the fundamentals of the game. It’s stupid.”

This is a complex discussion with no simple answers. There are AAU coaches that teach the fundamentals of the game and don’t lean into the isolation-heavy basketball that — combined with social media — can lead to players chasing highlights over wins. We in the media (and the NBA itself) in how it packages highlights play a role in this. It’s going to take a lot of things to tweak the basketball culture in the United States.

“Killed the game of basketball” is a strong statement. There are NBA stars that are about themselves and not the team, not about the game. They are not that hard to spot, and there is a limit to how good their teams can ultimately be. In contrast, there are teams that play selflessly.

The best teams — like the defending champion Warriors — have players who make highlight plays but are focused on the team first, on flow first, on fundamentals and the system over individuals. The best teams always do. Hopefully, that sinks in what players, too.

Kuzma went off on a few things Friday night and threw out this MVP comment.

He is definitely near the top list, but this season that is a very crowded field.

