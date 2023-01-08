Kevin Durant leaves game with knee injury, MRI set for Monday

By Jan 8, 2023, 10:44 PM EST
0 Comments

Since Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup, the Brooklyn Nets have been the hottest team in the league20-4 with a top-five offense and defense.

One thing that could slow them down? Losing their MVP candidate for a stretch.

Hopefully that’s not the case, but Kevin Durant left Sunday’s game against the Heat with a knee injury. With 1:05 left in the third quarter, Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons, and as he came down Butler accidentally fell into Durant’s leg. KD will have an MRI on Monday back in New York.

There were no updates on Durant after the game, but the vibes seemed relatively positive — not the mood if the news in the locker room had been negative.

Durant suffered a knee injury about this time last season — Bruce Brown fell into his other knee in another fluke play — when and missed 21 games. Hopefully this injury is not as serious as that one.

Durant has played at an MVP level — he has to be in the heart of the discussion for the award mid-season — averaging 30 points a game with a 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus putting up 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. He has carried the Nets for much of the season, and when everyone around him got healthy and focused this team went on a run.

A run that now also includes a win over the Heat in Miami without Durant to close the game, thanks to a Royce O’Neal putback.

Hopefully the Nets will not need a lot more heroics due to Durant being out.

Check out more on the Nets

Washington Wizards v Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Kuzma: ‘Highlight culture absolutely killed the game of basketball’
Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Kobe’s advice to Durant after Achilles tear: ‘Don’t be a f******...
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Three things to Know: Markkanen joins high-scoring show, drops career-high...

LeBron on Lakers likely standing pat: ‘Y’all know what the f*** should be happening’

By Jan 8, 2023, 2:05 PM EST
Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Lakers will likely do nothing — or nothing that meaningfully moves the needle — at the trade deadline. Despite winning five in a row behind the play of 38-year-old LeBron James, the Lakers are still a game out of even the play-in and appear to have decided they are not going to surrender a first-round pick for a player such as Bojan Bogdanovic that does not make them a contender (the Pistons continue to demand an unprotected first-rounder for Bogdanovic, and he’s likely the best player moved at the deadline).

But when LeBron signed an extension with the Lakers this summer, he demanded and was promised roster upgrades to make the Lakers a threat in the West, upgrades that never came. He was frustrated then, and he’s sounded frustrated lately with the decisions of Rob Pelinka and management.

That continued when LeBron spoke in an exclusive with Sam Amick of The Athletic. Amick asked about him communicating with management about plans.

Man listen, I play the game. I worry about who’s in the locker room. I can’t — it’s not my … it’s not my job. I can’t do nobody else’s job.

But it looks like the Lakers may hold on to their picks and do nothing:

Well if you guys know, then you guys know. You guys know. I don’t need to talk about it. You guys know…

Y’all know what the f*** should be happening. I don’t need to talk.

LeBron said in the interview management is doing what it thinks is best for the franchise, then Tweeted this later at Amick.

LeBron remains the master of the passive-aggressive message to his team’s management.

The Lakers tried to walk a fine line between winning now while building for the future. Ask the Warriors how easy that is. When you have an all-time great like LeBron James, not to mention Anthony Davis playing his best basketball in years (when healthy), there’s almost an obligation to go all-in, to give him every opportunity to win. While LeBron has to take some of the blame for the Lakers situation — he did push for the Russell Westbrook trade — it was management who signed off on the deal (nobody stood up and said, “no, this is a bad idea”) and, in the wake of that trade, Los Angeles was hesitant to do what it took to change directions.

So here we are, heading into what will be an interesting offseason for the Lakers. One way or another.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Kings’ Fox heated after controversial foul call — or, calls — give...
2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon
LeBron reiterates he wants to play with son Bronny someday
Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Kobe’s advice to Durant after Achilles tear: ‘Don’t be a f******...

 

Rockets’ KJ Martin reportedly in for All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest

By Jan 8, 2023, 11:40 AM EST
0 Comments

We know Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is in for the Dunk Contest (he has confirmed it, saying, “Mom and dad, they’ve been wanting me to do it, so why not.”

I don’t know how Kenyon Martin feels about it, but we can add the Rockets’ KJ Martin to the Dunk Contest list, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Martin has been getting more minutes and more touches in his third season, and he’s kept his scoring efficiency up (he has an impressive 62.1 true shooting percentage).

And he absolutely can throw it down.

Martin makes two, there will be one more name for the Dunk Contest coming.

The Dunk Contest is part of the All-Star Saturday night festivities — along with the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest — during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City this year. The weekend activities start on Feb. 17, with the Dunk Contest on the 18th and the actual All-Star Game on Feb. 19 (fan voting for the All-Star Game is still open).

Here's more on the Rockets

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Three things to Know: Markkanen joins high-scoring show, drops career-high...
San Antonio Spurs v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second
Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets
Eric Gordon on Rockets this season: ‘There’s no improvement’

Kings’ Fox heated after controversial foul call — or, calls — give Lakers win

By Jan 8, 2023, 9:05 AM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
0 Comments

Kings players and coaches are convinced they don’t get calls from officials at the end of games because… well, they are Sacramento. It’s not just this season, Kevin Huerter admitted on the Lowe Post Podcast he went down a rabbit hole watching 2002 Western Conference Finals conspiracy theory videos.

Two calls at the end of regulation Saturday that went the Lakers’ way will only fuel that belief.

The Kings’ De'Aaron Fox knocked down a mid-range jumper with 7.4 seconds left on the clock, tying the game. On the final Lakers’ possession, Dennis Schroeder drove the lane and drew a foul call on Fox — a call Kings’ coach Mike Brown challenged. And lost.

You can argue that Fox threw his hip out into Schroder on the drive, but even Schroder admitted after the game the officials rarely call that foul late in the game. It was a soft foul call for the situation, but the NBA Replay Center tends to support its referees’ call if there is any contact, and there was enough.

Fox’s anger spilled over to his halfcourt heave to try and win the game — Fox wanted a foul call.

Fox wasn’t going to get that call, and nobody would. The referees are reluctant to call a foul on a desperation heave unless the contact is overwhelmingly obvious they have to. Fox — who did not speak to the media postgame, likely saving himself a healthy fine from the league — thought the scales should have balanced from the previous soft call. Fox did Tweet then delete his frustration.

After the game, Kings’ coach Mike Brown didn’t rant about the officials, he rightfully ranted about his team’s defense, which has been poor of late. The Lakers, as a team, shot 61% overall on their way to their fifth straight win.

At the front of the Lakers’ attack was again LeBron James, who scored 37.

Here's more on the Lakers

Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron on Lakers likely standing pat: ‘Y’all know what the f*** should...
2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon
LeBron reiterates he wants to play with son Bronny someday
Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Kobe’s advice to Durant after Achilles tear: ‘Don’t be a f******...

Watch LaVine, DeRozan combine to score 71, Bulls beat Jazz 126-118

Associated PressJan 8, 2023, 12:41 AM EST
0 Comments

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Saturday night.

After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia, LaVine converted the three straights 3 to push the Bulls’ lead to eight.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said he’d like LaVine to shoot 10 to 15 3-pointers every game.

“I’ll try if I can,” LaVine said.

DeRozan passed Pau Gasol and Bob Pettit for 40th place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

The Bulls have won three in a row to improve to 19-21. Utah dropped to 20-22 with its sixth loss in seven games.

“We still got a ways to go,” DeRozan said about his synergy with LaVine. “That’s the crazy part. We knew it was going to come at some point, understanding our spots and understanding moments in the game when it’s time to be aggressive.”

Former Bulls player Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 28 points, and Ochai Agbaji had 19.

Trailing 99-92, the Bulls went on an 11-2 run – led by two 3-pointers by Patrick Williams and a layup by 6-foot guard Coby White over the 7-foot Markkanen with 7:32 left.

The Bulls’ rally stunted much of the momentum Utah built during a 40-point third quarter that featured Markkanen dunking over Vucevic.

“The learning moment for our team is guys can make two or three hard shots in a row, and you still got to maintain your discipline to the game plan to play to the level of intensity you need on defense,” Utah coach Will Hardy said. “You can’t let three tough shots deflate you, and I felt that’s what happened in those moments. Our energy level went down.”

Markkanen’s breakout season sparked speculation as to why he couldn’t blossom quicker during his four seasons with the Bulls. “Everyone has their own growth period,” said Bulls coach Billy Donovan, who coached Markkanen during his last season in Chicago (2020-21) before he was dealt to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade. Donovan citied Markkanen leaving Arizona after his freshman year and eventually blossoming through his experiences and skill set. “I always a big fan of Lauri in my short period of time being with him,” Donovan said.

Here's more on the Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
Watch Zach LaVine hit Chicago record 11 3-pointers, score 41, lead Bulls...
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
Three things to Know: Saddiq Bey one-ups Klay Thompson with game-winner