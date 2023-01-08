Kevin Durant leaves game with knee injury, MRI set for Monday

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Since Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup, the Brooklyn Nets have been the hottest team in the league — 20-4 with a top-five offense and defense.

One thing that could slow them down? Losing their MVP candidate for a stretch.

Hopefully that’s not the case, but Kevin Durant left Sunday’s game against the Heat with a knee injury. With 1:05 left in the third quarter, Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons, and as he came down Butler accidentally fell into Durant’s leg. KD will have an MRI on Monday back in New York.

The Nets say that Kevin Durant is OUT for the remainder of Nets-Heat due to a right knee injury after Jimmy Butler fell on his knee on this play. Prayers up to KD 🙏 pic.twitter.com/v0PPP9Hfe1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 9, 2023

There were no updates on Durant after the game, but the vibes seemed relatively positive — not the mood if the news in the locker room had been negative.

Jacque Vaughn says he ‘did not inquire’ about KD’s knee. ‘I’m going to knock on some wood and see what happens tomorrow’ https://t.co/2S8L0uHrl6 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 9, 2023

Kyrie on KD: “He’s in good spirits.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 9, 2023

Durant suffered a knee injury about this time last season — Bruce Brown fell into his other knee in another fluke play — when and missed 21 games. Hopefully this injury is not as serious as that one.

Durant has played at an MVP level — he has to be in the heart of the discussion for the award mid-season — averaging 30 points a game with a 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus putting up 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. He has carried the Nets for much of the season, and when everyone around him got healthy and focused this team went on a run.

A run that now also includes a win over the Heat in Miami without Durant to close the game, thanks to a Royce O’Neal putback.

Hopefully the Nets will not need a lot more heroics due to Durant being out.