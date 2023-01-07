Nuggets game delayed again due to same bent rim

Jan 7, 2023
Nuggets coach Michael Malone marched out on the court, stood at the free throw line, looked at the rim, then just shook his head in frustration.

For the second consecutive game, a rim at Denver’s Ball Arena was askew during the game, forcing the referees to stop play and for crews on ladders to rush out onto the court and fix the problem. Play was delayed for eight minutes near the start of the fourth quarter while crews with wrenches got the rim back to level.

“Not again” is how Nikola Jokic described his thoughts when it happened.

Fans booed at first, then the vibes in the arena shifted and players started having some fun with it.

Play was delayed in the previous Nuggets game after the Celtics’ Robert Williams III dunked and hung on the rim, causing it to become off-center. Play was delayed for more than 30 minutes while crews struggled to fix the problem, then after the game a frustrated Jaylen Brown said they were lucky nobody got injured because of the break.

Friday night there was no single, clear incident that led to the rim not being level.

The Nuggets’ next home game is Monday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Denver got back on the court Friday night and beat the Cavaliers 121-108 behind a 28-15-10 triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

LeBron reiterates he wants to play with son Bronny someday

2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
High School senior Bronny James will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024, after he plays a year of college (or with a team such as the G-League Ignite). He’s viewed as a four-star prospect on the court — with work he could develop into an NBA role player is how one scout put it to NBC Sports — but with a five-star name that will have colleges making big offers worthy of a big catch.

LeBron James has said before — more than once — he wants to end his career playing with his son.

He reiterated that in a one-on-one interview with ESPN on Friday night before the Lakers took on the Hawks on national television. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said.

The contract extension LeBron signed with the Lakers allows him to opt out in 2024 and become a free agent — right as Bronny enters the league. That has led to speculation LeBron would go where his son goes to play, but the elder James said that is not necessarily the case.

“Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me,” James said. “But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

Some of that may depend on where the Lakers are as a team and as an organization in the summer of 2024. LeBron’s frustration with the Lakers not making bold moves to upgrade the roster last offseason — and the fact they are 18-21 and outside even the play-in despite him playing at an All-NBA level — has led to speculation he may not close out his career in Los Angeles (LeBron asking for a getting a trade from the Lakers is a longshot, but if they have another unimpressive offseason nothing is off the table).

That could open the door to him playing with Bronny, but we’re a couple of years away from those decisions. Just know LeBron and others are thinking about it.

Watch Zach LaVine hit Chicago record 11 3-pointers, score 41, lead Bulls past 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers’ home winning streak at 11.

LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers.

“He got hot, we couldn’t find him, we started trapping him and everybody else got easy opportunities because he was making shots,” 76ers point guard James Harden said. “Just one of those games.”

Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the field and was 20 of 34 from 3-point range.

Vucevic took advantage of Philadelphia’s undersized center tandem of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with Joel Embiid missing his second straight game because of soreness in his left foot.

“Obviously, with Joel (Embiid) we’re a different team. But we don’t have him, so we have to find a way to win that game tonight,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Give them credit, they shot the heck out of the ball.”

Tyrese Maxey had 26 points and six assists for the 76ers, his best performance since returning to the lineup on Dec. 30. Maxey averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.5% from the field in his previous three games since returning from a fractured foot that sidelined him six weeks.

Tobias Harris added 22 points for the 76ers, and Harrell added 17. James Harden also had 17 points – on 4-of-17 shooting – and 11 assists

Chicago had a 28-11 run to finish the second quarter and erase a 13-point Philadelphia lead.

“I didn’t think we started the game off very well,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought our defensive response, just in terms of rotations and being ready to help, was a lot better as the game went.”

Andre Iguodala announces he will make season debut Saturday

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
At age 38, Andre Iguodala doesn’t play the same size role for the Warriors that he did back when they won their first title of the Curry era, when Iguodala won Finals MVP. But he still plays a role — one they could use with players in and out of the lineup due to injury.

Iguodala will make his season debut on Saturday night when the Heat host the Orlando Magic, he announced on his Point Forward podcast. Iguodala has been out up to this point due to a hip injury.

The timing couldn’t be much better for the Warriors. Curry and Andrew Wiggins remain out due to injury (although both are reportedly nearing a return), and role players James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are also are missing time right now.

Iguodala has said this 19th one will be his final NBA season, a career that saw him enter the league and become a top scorer in Philadelphia and evolve into one of the core players of the Warriors’ title runs (he has four rings with the team, the only others with that many are Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green). He wants to leave the game on his own terms, and the Warriors are helping him do that.

But for now, they need him on the court.

Kobe's advice to Durant after Achilles tear: 'Don't be a f****** crybaby. It's going to be all right.'

Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
There was a time when a torn Achilles meant the end of an athlete’s career. No longer. Medical science and recovery techniques have progressed dramatically in recent decades and athletes — particularly NBA players — can return to the court and be their old selves again.

Kevin Durant has become the poster boy for this — he was crumpled on the court in Toronto during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, this season he is back in the MVP conversation for the Nets. Alex Schiffer has a brilliant story about this at The Athletic, discussing how Durant inspires other athletes in this unfortunate club. It also contains the story about how Kobe Bryant reached out to Durant when KD suffered his injury — and said about the most Kobe thing ever.

“Don’t be a f****** crybaby,” Durant said of Bryant’s message. “It’s going to be all right. You’re going to come back and be who you are.”

Bryant stayed on Durant days afterward and discussed people to work with and certain physical therapies. But Durant said Bryant’s advice was just that – advice. Durant went on his own from there.

“When my mind was racing everywhere, it was good to hear from him,” Durant said. “Especially him going through it later in his career.”

Every player will take a different path, but everyone needs support and hearing from one of the greatest players ever who has been in your shoes before has to be an emotional boost. Check out the full story on Durant as an inspiration, it’s the best thing you’ll read today.

