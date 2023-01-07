LeBron reiterates he wants to play with son Bronny someday

High School senior Bronny James will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024, after he plays a year of college (or with a team such as the G-League Ignite). He’s viewed as a four-star prospect on the court — with work he could develop into an NBA role player is how one scout put it to NBC Sports — but with a five-star name that will have colleges making big offers worthy of a big catch.

LeBron James has said before — more than once — he wants to end his career playing with his son.

That's the plan! God willing 🙏🏾🤞🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

He reiterated that in a one-on-one interview with ESPN on Friday night before the Lakers took on the Hawks on national television. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said.

The contract extension LeBron signed with the Lakers allows him to opt out in 2024 and become a free agent — right as Bronny enters the league. That has led to speculation LeBron would go where his son goes to play, but the elder James said that is not necessarily the case.

“Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me,” James said. “But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

Some of that may depend on where the Lakers are as a team and as an organization in the summer of 2024. LeBron’s frustration with the Lakers not making bold moves to upgrade the roster last offseason — and the fact they are 18-21 and outside even the play-in despite him playing at an All-NBA level — has led to speculation he may not close out his career in Los Angeles (LeBron asking for a getting a trade from the Lakers is a longshot, but if they have another unimpressive offseason nothing is off the table).

That could open the door to him playing with Bronny, but we’re a couple of years away from those decisions. Just know LeBron and others are thinking about it.