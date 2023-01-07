Kyle Kuzma: ‘Highlight culture absolutely killed the game of basketball’

By Jan 7, 2023, 7:20 PM EST
0 Comments

Kyle Kuzma has not been shy on the court — he has been given a bigger opportunity with the Wizards this season and is taking advantage of it, averaging a career-high 21.4 points per game this season (conveniently when he can opt-out and be a free agent this summer).

Kuzma also was not shy on social media Friday night and Tweeted this out:

Kuzma is far from alone in thinking this, although the idea tends to be applied more to the AAU and high school circuits. Kuzma’s former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant said this back in 2015:

“I just think European players are just way more skillful. They are just taught the game the right way at an early age. … They’re more skillful. It’s something we really have to fix. We really have to address that. We have to teach our kids to play the right way….

“AAU basketball. Horrible, terrible AAU basketball. It’s stupid. It doesn’t teach our kids how to play the game at all so you wind up having players that are big and they bring it up and they do all this fancy crap and they don’t know how to post. They don’t know the fundamentals of the game. It’s stupid.”

This is a complex discussion with no simple answers. There are AAU coaches that teach the fundamentals of the game and don’t lean into the isolation-heavy basketball that — combined with social media — can lead to players chasing highlights over wins. We in the media (and the NBA itself) in how it packages highlights play a role in this. It’s going to take a lot of things to tweak the basketball culture in the United States.

“Killed the game of basketball” is a strong statement. There are NBA stars that are about themselves and not the team, not about the game. They are not that hard to spot, and there is a limit to how good their teams can ultimately be. In contrast, there are teams that play selflessly.

The best teams — like the defending champion Warriors — have players who make highlight plays but are focused on the team first, on flow first, on fundamentals and the system over individuals. The best teams always do. Hopefully, that sinks in what players, too.

Kuzma went off on a few things Friday night and threw out this MVP comment.

He is definitely near the top list, but this season that is a very crowded field.

Here's more on the Wizards

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting
San Antonio Spurs v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second
Washington Wizards v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Let the scoring continue, Giannis drops 55 on Wizards

Report: Clarkson, Turner extension talks stalled. Could that lead to trades?

By Jan 7, 2023, 2:46 PM EST
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
0 Comments

When Danny Ainge traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, it was expected a flurry of trades would follow, likely including former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. Except no deal came, Clarkson got off to a hot start to the season, and suddenly the Jazz were talking contract extension with Clarkson, not trade.

Things are similar with the Pacers’ Myles Turner. He has been in the middle of trade rumors for a year but was never dealt, and he is having the best season of his career (16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game), sparking interest in the Pacers in extending Turner’s deal.

Except neither Turner nor Clarkson seem interested in an extension, reports Mark Stein in his latest newsletter.

Myles Turner, to this point, has rebuffed Indiana’s contract extension offers, league sources say. Ditto for Jordan Clarkson in Utah, where sources say the Jazz came into the season hopeful of securing a new long-term deal with Clarkson before he becomes a free agent this summer. There are teams out there naturally hoping that Turner or Clarkson (or both) will be in play for trades before the deadline. I don’t see the Jazz trading Clarkson; Turner’s situation continues to be harder to read.

Whether the Jazz or Pacers should look at trades for Clarkson and Turner comes down to one question: Can they re-sign the player this summer?

Because the Pacers are $24.4 million under the salary cap, they can do a re-negotiation and extension with Turner, who is making $18 million this season. The Pacers could bump him up to $37 million for this season then work out an extension off that number (likely for a little more than $20 million a season). However, there have been rumblings around the league that Turner has eyes toward a bigger market and brighter spotlight than he plays in now in Indiana.

If the Pacers think he bolts for that market this summer, they have to consider a trade so they don’t lose him for nothing. That’s why the trade rumors will persist around him unless an extension is signed.

As Stein noted, there is not much Clarkson trade buzz around, and other teams don’t see him as available. Clarkson makes $13.3 million this season and has a player option for $14.3 million next season. He could opt out of that final year and sign a four-year extension with the Jazz starting at $16 million the first season. Does Clarkson think he could make more on the open market next summer? Or, if he wants to stay in Salt Lake City, he could opt into the $14.3 million for next season and then this summer sign a four-year extension off that, which would start at $17 million a season (and give him an extra year of security).

LeBron reiterates he wants to play with son Bronny someday

By Jan 7, 2023, 12:41 PM EST
2021 Hoophall West - Perry v Sierra Canyon
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

High School senior Bronny James will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024, after he plays a year of college (or with a team such as the G-League Ignite). He’s viewed as a four-star prospect on the court — with work he could develop into an NBA role player is how one scout put it to NBC Sports — but with a five-star name that will have colleges making big offers worthy of a big catch.

LeBron James has said before — more than once — he wants to end his career playing with his son.

He reiterated that in a one-on-one interview with ESPN on Friday night before the Lakers took on the Hawks on national television. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” James said.

The contract extension LeBron signed with the Lakers allows him to opt out in 2024 and become a free agent — right as Bronny enters the league. That has led to speculation LeBron would go where his son goes to play, but the elder James said that is not necessarily the case.

“Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and I’m a, at this point now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me,” James said. “But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

Some of that may depend on where the Lakers are as a team and as an organization in the summer of 2024. LeBron’s frustration with the Lakers not making bold moves to upgrade the roster last offseason — and the fact they are 18-21 and outside even the play-in despite him playing at an All-NBA level — has led to speculation he may not close out his career in Los Angeles (LeBron asking for a getting a trade from the Lakers is a longshot, but if they have another unimpressive offseason nothing is off the table).

That could open the door to him playing with Bronny, but we’re a couple of years away from those decisions. Just know LeBron and others are thinking about it.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Kobe’s advice to Durant after Achilles tear: ‘Don’t be a f******...
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Three things to Know: Markkanen joins high-scoring show, drops career-high...
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
Report: Pistons keep price high but listen to trade offers for Bogdanovic;...

Nuggets game delayed again due to same bent rim

By Jan 7, 2023, 10:26 AM EST
0 Comments

Nuggets coach Michael Malone marched out on the court, stood at the free throw line, looked at the rim, then just shook his head in frustration.

For the second consecutive game, a rim at Denver’s Ball Arena was askew during the game, forcing the referees to stop play and for crews on ladders to rush out onto the court and fix the problem. Play was delayed for eight minutes near the start of the fourth quarter while crews with wrenches got the rim back to level.

“Not again” is how Nikola Jokic described his thoughts when it happened.

Fans booed at first, then the vibes in the arena shifted and players started having some fun with it.

Play was delayed in the previous Nuggets game after the Celtics’ Robert Williams III dunked and hung on the rim, causing it to become off-center. Play was delayed for more than 30 minutes while crews struggled to fix the problem, then after the game a frustrated Jaylen Brown said they were lucky nobody got injured because of the break.

Friday night there was no single, clear incident that led to the rim not being level.

The Nuggets’ next home game is Monday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Denver got back on the court Friday night and beat the Cavaliers 121-108 behind a 28-15-10 triple-double from Nikola Jokic.

Check out more on the Nuggets

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Three things to Know: Markkanen joins high-scoring show, drops career-high...
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting
Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks
PBT Podcast: Why scoring is up and NBA power rankings talk

 

Watch Zach LaVine hit Chicago record 11 3-pointers, score 41, lead Bulls past 76ers

Associated PressJan 7, 2023, 9:43 AM EST
0 Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers’ home winning streak at 11.

LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers.

“He got hot, we couldn’t find him, we started trapping him and everybody else got easy opportunities because he was making shots,” 76ers point guard James Harden said. “Just one of those games.”

Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the field and was 20 of 34 from 3-point range.

Vucevic took advantage of Philadelphia’s undersized center tandem of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with Joel Embiid missing his second straight game because of soreness in his left foot.

“Obviously, with Joel (Embiid) we’re a different team. But we don’t have him, so we have to find a way to win that game tonight,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Give them credit, they shot the heck out of the ball.”

Tyrese Maxey had 26 points and six assists for the 76ers, his best performance since returning to the lineup on Dec. 30. Maxey averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.5% from the field in his previous three games since returning from a fractured foot that sidelined him six weeks.

Tobias Harris added 22 points for the 76ers, and Harrell added 17. James Harden also had 17 points – on 4-of-17 shooting – and 11 assists

Chicago had a 28-11 run to finish the second quarter and erase a 13-point Philadelphia lead.

“I didn’t think we started the game off very well,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought our defensive response, just in terms of rotations and being ready to help, was a lot better as the game went.”

Here's more on the Bulls

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
Three things to Know: Saddiq Bey one-ups Klay Thompson with game-winner
NBA: JAN 04 Nets at Bulls
Durant puts up 44 but Bulls still end Nets 12-game winning streak