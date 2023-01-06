With Tatum triple-double, Celtics flip switch and comfortably beat Mavericks

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 2:28 AM EST
Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

DALLAS (AP) — Jayson Tatum and the Celtics answered a head-scratching loss with the Boston star’s second career triple-double in a blowout of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Celtics ended Dallas’ seven-game winning streak with a 124-95 victory Thursday night.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who bounced back from a 150-117 loss in Oklahoma City when the Thunder were missing 30-point scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“They showed me they can do it one time,” interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. “They have to do it over and over again.”

Luka Doncic scored 23 points after averaging 44.5 points the previous five games. The Mavs superstar didn’t play in the fourth quarter, which started with Boston leading by 24.

Doncic hit buzzer-beating 3-pointers for the win in Boston’s previous two Dallas visits. There was never a chance for a third, or for the Mavs to extend the longest winning streak since their lone championship season in 2010-11.

Doncic missed all six shots from long range as the Mavericks finished 7 of 32. Doncic was 7 of 23 overall and Dallas finished at 38% two nights after Oklahoma City shot 59% against the Celtics.

“When we’re at our best, we play really good basketball on both ends of the floor with high effort for a long period of time,” Mazzulla said. “And then we go through a couple of games where we lose that. What I love about tonight was we did bounce back.”

Tatum wasn’t much better than Doncic, going 8 of 22 from the field, but his teammates were. Boston shot 16 of 43 from 3, with eight players hitting at least one.

The sixth-year pro’s other triple-double came on April 19, 2021, when he had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 102-96 loss to Chicago.

Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 15 points, with Smart going 4 of 9 from deep while Brogdon was 3 of 5.

The Celtics never trailed after the middle of the first quarter, and Dallas didn’t get closer than 13 after halftime. The Mavs were swept in the two-game season series after trailing big at halftime in a 125-112 loss at Boston.

“It was kind of like what happened in Boston,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “We just couldn’t score. We had some great looks there early. The ball just didn’t fall for us.”

Report: Pistons keep price high but listen to trade offers for Bogdanovic; Lakers, Mavs interested

By Jan 5, 2023, 9:26 PM EST
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Pistons continue to say they extended Bojan Bogdanovic because they want to keep him, both for his skill set and ability to mentor a young team. You can count on one hand the number of people around the league who fully believe that.

The front offices believe that the Pistons are open to a deal but want to keep the price high for Bogdanovic — and if no team meets it, they will keep him. Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports reported essentially that on Thursday.

At this juncture, the Pistons are seeking at least one first-rounder and either a young player with upside or additional draft capital, sources said, plus Cleveland has company in Dallas, Phoenix and the Lakers, among other teams in pursuit of Bogdanovic.

Maybe that price comes down a little, but not a lot.

Bogdanovic averages 21.1 points a game and while shooting 42.2% from 3-point range, he can be a secondary shot creator on offense and a solid defender on the other end. He would help many teams, but enough to give up what the Pistons are asking? The Lakers are not looking to make a big move and give up a first, so count them out. Phoenix would love to give up Jae Crowder in a deal, but will Robert Sarver sign off on bringing in extra salary? Finding a deal that works for the Pistons and their trade partners is hard.

It’s early, there are a lot of negotiations to go, but as of today the Pistons seem set on their asking price.

In move to save money, Celtics trade Vonleh to Spurs (who waive him)

By Jan 5, 2023, 8:49 PM EST
0 Comments

Some trades are blockbusters, while others are just about saving some money.

This one was the latter. The Celtics saved a few million dollars — and freed up a roster spot for a potential move down the line — by trading Noah Vonleh to the Spurs on Thursday. The Spurs got cash considerations and a second-round pick that likely will not convey (in a meaningful way).

The Spurs waived Gorgui Dieng to create the roster spot to make the trade, then waived Vonleh, too, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported. Vonleh is now a free agent.

Why did the Celtics do it? Vonleh was out of the rotation and removing his $1.2 million salary from the books will save the team $7 million once the luxury tax and its escalators are factored in, as Chris Forsberg at NBC Sports Boston noted.

Boston remains $23 million over the tax line with an estimated tax bill of $59 million. The Celtics will send cash to the Spurs to cover the cost of taking on Vonleh’s contract.

Boston also now has an open roster spot which could help facilitate a future trade. Not that one is likely, the Celtics are not taking on the expense of another player — especially once the tax penalty is figured in — for anything less than a player who can be a valuable part of the rotation in the playoffs. There are not many players out there and they are expensive. It’s possible Brad Stevens finds a deal he likes and makes a trade at the deadline, but more than likely what you see is what you get with the Celtics.

Curry could return from shoulder injury during upcoming Warriors road trip

By Jan 5, 2023, 5:42 PM EST
0 Comments

The Golden State Warriors have more than held their head above water while Stephen Curry is out nursing a shoulder subluxation injury, going 6-4. It’s helped that the Warriors had a lengthy homestand during this stretch and they are more than 18 points per 100 possessions better at the Chase Center than on the road.

The Warriors depart the comforts of home next week after two more games at Chase (the Magic and Suns), but when they leave they might have Curry back with them. That according to team president Bob Myers on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco (via NBC Sports Bay Area).

“He’s going to get evaluated this weekend, and he’s working out on the court. The two-week mark to evaluate him was this weekend, but there’s been no, at this point, setbacks or anything like that. So that would be — what, the first road game is on Friday, I think it’s San Antonio.

“That would be a hope. I mean, that will be what we’ll be shooting for… He’s been, not contact, but out there doing all this stuff, and he looks like the same guy. He’s got a sleeve on his shoulder and his arm, but that would be the plan. We’ve got to see what he looks like this weekend.”

Curry was playing at an MVP level before the injury, averaging 30 points per game while shooting 43.2% from 3, and adding 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds. The Warriors have been 14.4 points per 100 possessions better when Curry is on the floor this season.

The Warriors sit at 20-19, the ninth seed in the West, having not looked anything like the pre-season title favorites from the West due to injuries and disinterest. They need to turn that around to make their path through a wide-open West easier come the playoffs, and that starts by getting Curry back. Maybe sooner rather than later.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting

By Jan 5, 2023, 2:23 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The fans want the biggest names — and established stars — on the All-Star stage in Salt Lake City in February, and it’s hard to argue with them.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James lead the fan voting and would be the captains picking their teams this year, based on the first round of fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game, which was released today. Fans are leaning into high-profile established stars having good seasons — some of them have missed time due to injuries, but that has not bothered voters.

Here is the list after the first round of fan voting, with their vote totals:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
1. LeBron James (Lakers) 3,168,694
2. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) 2,237,768
3. Anthony Davis (Lakers) 2,063,325
————————————
4. Zion Williamson (Pelicans) 1,924,222
5. Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) 1,123,898
6. Paul George (Clippers) 955,896
7. Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) 466,988
8. Draymond Green (Warriors) 405,245
9. Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) 303,477
10. Kevon Looney (Warriors) 245,985

Guards
1. Stephen Curry (Warriors) 2,715,520
2. Luka Doncic (Mavericks) 2,388,502
————————————-
3. Ja Morant (Grizzlies) 915,507
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) 911,774
5. Klay Thompson (Warriors) 514,104
6. Russell Westbrook (Lakers) 448,224
7. Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) 314,158
8. Devin Booker (Suns) 224,961
9. Austin Reaves (Lakers) 144,520
10. Jordan Poole (Warriors) 138,392

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
1. Kevin Durant (Nets) 3,118,545
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) 2,998,327
3. Joel Embiid (76ers) 2,226,712
—————————
4. Jayson Tatum (Celtics) 2,178,330
5. Jimmy Butler (Heat) 477,008
6. Pascal Siakam (Rapotors 324,632
7. Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) 234,035
8. Paolo Banchero (Magic) 212,417
9. Nic Claxton (Nets) 160,407
10. Jarrett Allen (Cavaliers) 121,561

Guards
1. Kyrie Irving (Nets) 2,071,715
2. Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) 1,637,374
————————
3. James Harden (76ers) 1,161,593
4. Jaylen Brown (Celtics) 1,032,522
5. Trae Young (Hawks) 791,354
6. DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) 544,629
7. LaMelo Ball (Hornets) 299,113
8. Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) 281,691
9. Derrick Rose (Bulls) 220,229
10. Darius Garland (Cavaliers) 143,826

Here are a few thoughts on this:

• Eastern Conference frontcourt remains the toughest decision: Durant, Antetokounmpo, Embiid and Tatum all deserve to start. One of them has to come off the bench. There is no right or wrong answer here, and it’s likely it will be as close among the player and media votes for those spots as it is with the fans (remember, it’s fans 50%, players 25%, media 25%). This is to say, the fan vote may hold sway.

• How much does games missed matter in picking All-Stars? Should it matter? Both the Warriors’ Curry and the Lakers’ Davis played well enough to be All-Star starters, but both have also missed considerable time the past month due to injuries. While that might impact them in things like the MVP or All-NBA votes at the end of the season, should it for an exhibition game for the fans? With their votes, those fans have clearly said it does not matter.

• It will be interesting to see where the player and media votes fall on Kyrie Irving. Could they bump him out as a starter in favor of Harden or someone else?

• Surprising commissions: No Jalen Brunson among the East guards? No Bam Adebayo in the East frontcourt? They both deserve some votes (Adebayo unquestionably deserves to be there in Salt Lake City).

• Also, nobody in the top 10 from that expensive Minnesota Timberwolves frontcourt.

• There is a massive gap in the fan voting for West guards between the top two — Curry and Doncic — and third-place Ja Morant. Likely too much for him to make up.

• Tyrese Haliburton is too low, he is having a fantastic season. He should be in consideration for a starting spot.

• Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves being in the top 10 for West guards shows the power of the Lakers voting block.

• Some other potential first-time All-Stars got in the fan top 10s: Lauri Markkanen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kyle Kuzma lead that list. Rookie Paolo Banchero also made the top 10 frontcourt vote getters in the East.

• Fans vote for the starters — two guards, three frontcourt players in each conference — but the reserves for each team are chosen by a vote of the NBA coaches.

• Fan All-Star voting continues at the NBA app and NBA.com through Jan. 21 (there is no voting via social media this year). On Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 all fan votes will count triple.

• As in recent years, the fan vote will count for 50% of the total for each player, with votes from NBA players counting for 25%, and votes from a panel of NBA media making up the other 25%.