Three things to Know: Markkanen joins high-scoring show, drops career-high 49

By Jan 6, 2023, 9:07 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Markkanen joins high-scoring show, drops career-high 49

Lauri Markkanen has found a comfort level in Utah as a finisher he has shown nowhere else in his career.

“I’ve said it over and over again this year, it’s just my teammates, the coaching staff, they put me in the right spots to succeed,” Markkanen said Thursday, via the Associated Press. “My teammates did a great job delivering me the ball and it was just finishing my shots.”

He finished them to the tune of a career-high 49 points.

Markkanen’s outburst sparked a 131-114 Jazz win over the Rockets, a needed win for a Utah team that has stumbled of late and fallen below .500 and into the play-in (leaving Danny Ainge and the front office with some hard choices heading into the trade deadline, but that’s another story).

One of the reported hesitations when Ainge and the Jazz traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last summer was that owner Ryan Smith wanted to be sure his team had an All-Star when the Jazz hosted the NBA All-Star Game this year. It looks like he’ll get that wish in the form of Markkanen, who has played well enough for the coaches to put him in as a reserve. Games like this add to the odds he gets the invite.

2) Tatum’s triple-double sparks Celtics, who snap Mavericks’ win streak

After a frustrating loss to Oklahoma City, Jayson Tatum said the Celtics had gotten into the bad habit of picking and choosing when they played hard and were focused. That had led to a couple of straight losses on the road.

They brought the focus Thursday night on national television and reminded everyone why they have been the best team in the NBA for much of the season.

Jayson Tatum was at the forefront of a bounce-back game and put together just his second career triple-double — 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists — to spark a 124-95 win over Dallas, snapping the Mavericks’ seven-game winning streak.

As much as the 3-pointers were falling again and the offense was clicking, the Boston defense holding Luka Doncic to “just” 23 points on 7-of-23 shooting was the key to the game. Doncic has overwhelmed everyone of late, the Celtics made him look human.

The Celtics close out this road trip in San Antonio before heading home for a couple of games.

3) No surprises here: LeBron, Durant lead NBA All-Star fan voting

You, the fans, have spoken — and you want big-name, established stars in Salt Lake City next month for the All-Star Game.

The NBA released the first round of fan voting on Thursday, and LeBron James and Kevin Durant would be the team captains, they had the most votes from each conference (they would pick the teams playground-style on TNT, as has been done in recent years).

Based on this early fan voting, the starters would be:

WEST: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic.
EAST: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell

Lurking nearby and close to the top five in the West is Zion Williamson in the frontcourt, and in the East Jayson Tatum and James Harden are close. These fan votes for the starters will count for 50% of the total for each player, with votes from NBA players counting for 25%, and votes from a panel of NBA media making up the other 25%. (It will be interesting to see what kind of support Irving gets from players and the media, he’s unquestionably played well enough to be an All-Star, but will he get the starting nod?)

That is just the starting five, the reserves for each conference are picked by a vote of the coaches. From there all the players are put in a pool (starters and bench players are separated) and picked by the two captains for their teams.

Fan All-Star voting continues at the NBA app and NBA.com through Jan. 21 (there is no voting via social media this year). On Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 all fan votes will count triple.

Reports: Mavericks to waive Kemba Walker, who becomes free agent

By Jan 6, 2023, 11:58 AM EST
NBA: DEC 10 Mavericks at Bulls
Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Kemba Walker spent the last offseason working on getting his knees healthy and working to convince teams he still had plenty in the tank. The Mavericks were desperate for a little depth at the point guard spot so they took a chance on the former All-Star.

Despite some big moments, it didn’t work out. Walker was on a non-guaranteed contract and the Mavericks will waive him rather than pick up his deal for the remainder of the season. Multiple reports are confirming this:

Marc Stein confirmed this in his newsletter.

The move would open up the Mavericks’ 15th roster spot for a potential 10-day contract signing — with Walker also eligible to re-sign on a 10-day deal — or perhaps allow them to take in an extra player in a deal before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. In his six-week stint as a Maverick, Walker appeared in just nine games, averaging 8.0 points in 16.0 minutes per game.

Walker is a free agent and will continue looking for an NBA landing spot, but considering his now lengthy history of knee issues and where his game is at age 32, the UConn legend may have a tough time finding a role domestically. That said, any young team looking for a consummate veteran mentor and professional could do much worse than bringing in Walker.

Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reportedly in for All-Star Dunk Contest

By Jan 6, 2023, 10:19 AM EST
The Trail Blazers turned some heads by taking Shaedon Sharpe with the No.7 pick last NBA Draft, it was a bet on his athleticism (a bet that has paid off so far, he is averaging 7.9 points per game and showing promise).

That athleticism will be on display All-Star weekend as Shape has agreed to participate in the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Fans in Salt Lake City — and watching/streaming around the globe — are in for a show.

The Dunk Contest is part of the All-Star Saturday night festivities — along with the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest — during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City this year. The weekend activities start on Feb. 17, with the Dunk Contest on the 18th and the actual All-Star Game on Feb. 19 (fan voting for the All-Star Game is still open).

With Tatum triple-double, Celtics flip switch and comfortably beat Mavericks

Associated PressJan 6, 2023, 2:28 AM EST
Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
DALLAS — Jayson Tatum and the Celtics answered a head-scratching loss with the Boston star’s second career triple-double in a blowout of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Celtics ended Dallas’ seven-game winning streak with a 124-95 victory Thursday night.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who bounced back from a 150-117 loss in Oklahoma City when the Thunder were missing 30-point scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“They showed me they can do it one time,” interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. “They have to do it over and over again.”

Luka Doncic scored 23 points after averaging 44.5 points the previous five games. The Mavs superstar didn’t play in the fourth quarter, which started with Boston leading by 24.

Doncic hit buzzer-beating 3-pointers for the win in Boston’s previous two Dallas visits. There was never a chance for a third, or for the Mavs to extend the longest winning streak since their lone championship season in 2010-11.

Doncic missed all six shots from long range as the Mavericks finished 7 of 32. Doncic was 7 of 23 overall and Dallas finished at 38% two nights after Oklahoma City shot 59% against the Celtics.

“When we’re at our best, we play really good basketball on both ends of the floor with high effort for a long period of time,” Mazzulla said. “And then we go through a couple of games where we lose that. What I love about tonight was we did bounce back.”

Tatum wasn’t much better than Doncic, going 8 of 22 from the field, but his teammates were. Boston shot 16 of 43 from 3, with eight players hitting at least one.

The sixth-year pro’s other triple-double came on April 19, 2021, when he had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a 102-96 loss to Chicago.

Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 15 points, with Smart going 4 of 9 from deep while Brogdon was 3 of 5.

The Celtics never trailed after the middle of the first quarter, and Dallas didn’t get closer than 13 after halftime. The Mavs were swept in the two-game season series after trailing big at halftime in a 125-112 loss at Boston.

“It was kind of like what happened in Boston,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “We just couldn’t score. We had some great looks there early. The ball just didn’t fall for us.”

Report: Pistons keep price high but listen to trade offers for Bogdanovic; Lakers, Mavs interested

By Jan 5, 2023, 9:26 PM EST
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
The Pistons continue to say they extended Bojan Bogdanovic because they want to keep him, both for his skill set and ability to mentor a young team. You can count on one hand the number of people around the league who fully believe that.

The front offices believe that the Pistons are open to a deal but want to keep the price high for Bogdanovic — and if no team meets it, they will keep him. Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports reported essentially that on Thursday.

At this juncture, the Pistons are seeking at least one first-rounder and either a young player with upside or additional draft capital, sources said, plus Cleveland has company in Dallas, Phoenix and the Lakers, among other teams in pursuit of Bogdanovic.

Maybe that price comes down a little, but not a lot.

Bogdanovic averages 21.1 points a game and while shooting 42.2% from 3-point range, he can be a secondary shot creator on offense, and has been a solid defender in the past (now he’s more of a passable defender within a team concept). He would help many teams, but enough to give up what the Pistons are asking? The Lakers are not looking to make a big move and give up a first, so count them out. Phoenix would love to give up Jae Crowder in a deal, but will Robert Sarver sign off on bringing in extra salary? Finding a deal that works for the Pistons and their trade partners is hard.

It’s early, there are a lot of negotiations to go, but as of today the Pistons seem set on their asking price.

