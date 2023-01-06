Andre Iguodala announces he will make season debut Saturday


At age 38, Andre Iguodala doesn’t play the same size role for the Warriors that he did back when they won their first title of the Curry era, when Iguodala won Finals MVP. But he still plays a role — one they could use with players in and out of the lineup due to injury.

Iguodala will make his season debut on Saturday night when the Heat host the Orlando Magic, he announced on his Point Forward podcast. Iguodala has been out up to this point due to a hip injury.

The timing couldn’t be much better for the Warriors. Curry and Andrew Wiggins remain out due to injury (although both are reportedly nearing a return), and role players James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are also are missing time right now.

Iguodala has said this 19th one will be his final NBA season, a career that saw him enter the league and become a top scorer in Philadelphia and evolve into one of the core players of the Warriors’ title runs (he has four rings with the team, the only others with that many are Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green). He wants to leave the game on his own terms, and the Warriors are helping him do that.

But for now, they need him on the court.

Kobe’s advice to Durant after Achilles tear: ‘Don’t be a f****** crybaby. It’s going to be all right.’

Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder
There was a time when a torn Achilles meant the end of an athlete’s career. No longer. Medical science and recovery techniques have progressed dramatically in recent decades and athletes — particularly NBA players — can return to the court and be their old selves again.

Kevin Durant has become the poster boy for this — he was crumpled on the court in Toronto during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, this season he is back in the MVP conversation for the Nets. Alex Schiffer has a brilliant story about this at The Athletic, discussing how Durant inspires other athletes in this unfortunate club. It also contains the story about how Kobe Bryant reached out to Durant when KD suffered his injury — and said about the most Kobe thing ever.

“Don’t be a f****** crybaby,” Durant said of Bryant’s message. “It’s going to be all right. You’re going to come back and be who you are.”

Bryant stayed on Durant days afterward and discussed people to work with and certain physical therapies. But Durant said Bryant’s advice was just that – advice. Durant went on his own from there.

“When my mind was racing everywhere, it was good to hear from him,” Durant said. “Especially him going through it later in his career.”

Every player will take a different path, but everyone needs support and hearing from one of the greatest players ever who has been in your shoes before has to be an emotional boost. Check out the full story on Durant as an inspiration, it’s the best thing you’ll read today.

Reports: Mavericks to waive Kemba Walker, who becomes free agent

NBA: DEC 10 Mavericks at Bulls
Kemba Walker spent the last offseason working on getting his knees healthy and working to convince teams he still had plenty in the tank. The Mavericks were desperate for a little depth at the point guard spot so they took a chance on the former All-Star.

Despite some big moments, it didn’t work out. Walker was on a non-guaranteed contract and the Mavericks will waive him rather than pick up his deal for the remainder of the season. Multiple reports are confirming this:

Marc Stein confirmed this in his newsletter.

The move would open up the Mavericks’ 15th roster spot for a potential 10-day contract signing — with Walker also eligible to re-sign on a 10-day deal — or perhaps allow them to take in an extra player in a deal before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. In his six-week stint as a Maverick, Walker appeared in just nine games, averaging 8.0 points in 16.0 minutes per game.

Walker is a free agent and will continue looking for an NBA landing spot, but considering his now lengthy history of knee issues and where his game is at age 32, the UConn legend may have a tough time finding a role domestically. That said, any young team looking for a consummate veteran mentor and professional could do much worse than bringing in Walker.

Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reportedly in for All-Star Dunk Contest

The Trail Blazers turned some heads by taking Shaedon Sharpe with the No.7 pick last NBA Draft, it was a bet on his athleticism (a bet that has paid off so far, he is averaging 7.9 points per game and showing promise).

That athleticism will be on display All-Star weekend as Shape has agreed to participate in the NBA All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Fans in Salt Lake City — and watching/streaming around the globe — are in for a show.

The Dunk Contest is part of the All-Star Saturday night festivities — along with the Skills Challenge and the 3-Point Contest — during All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City this year. The weekend activities start on Feb. 17, with the Dunk Contest on the 18th and the actual All-Star Game on Feb. 19 (fan voting for the All-Star Game is still open).

Three things to Know: Markkanen joins high-scoring show, drops career-high 49

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Markkanen joins high-scoring show, drops career-high 49

Lauri Markkanen has found a comfort level in Utah as a finisher he has shown nowhere else in his career.

“I’ve said it over and over again this year, it’s just my teammates, the coaching staff, they put me in the right spots to succeed,” Markkanen said Thursday, via the Associated Press. “My teammates did a great job delivering me the ball and it was just finishing my shots.”

He finished them to the tune of a career-high 49 points.

Markkanen’s outburst sparked a 131-114 Jazz win over the Rockets, a needed win for a Utah team that has stumbled of late and fallen below .500 and into the play-in (leaving Danny Ainge and the front office with some hard choices heading into the trade deadline, but that’s another story).

One of the reported hesitations when Ainge and the Jazz traded away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last summer was that owner Ryan Smith wanted to be sure his team had an All-Star when the Jazz hosted the NBA All-Star Game this year. It looks like he’ll get that wish in the form of Markkanen, who has played well enough for the coaches to put him in as a reserve. Games like this add to the odds he gets the invite.

2) Tatum’s triple-double sparks Celtics, who snap Mavericks’ win streak

After a frustrating loss to Oklahoma City, Jayson Tatum said the Celtics had gotten into the bad habit of picking and choosing when they played hard and were focused. That had led to a couple of straight losses on the road.

They brought the focus Thursday night on national television and reminded everyone why they have been the best team in the NBA for much of the season.

Jayson Tatum was at the forefront of a bounce-back game and put together just his second career triple-double — 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists — to spark a 124-95 win over Dallas, snapping the Mavericks’ seven-game winning streak.

As much as the 3-pointers were falling again and the offense was clicking, the Boston defense holding Luka Doncic to “just” 23 points on 7-of-23 shooting was the key to the game. Doncic has overwhelmed everyone of late, the Celtics made him look human.

The Celtics close out this road trip in San Antonio before heading home for a couple of games.

3) No surprises here: LeBron, Durant lead NBA All-Star fan voting

You, the fans, have spoken — and you want big-name, established stars in Salt Lake City next month for the All-Star Game.

The NBA released the first round of fan voting on Thursday, and LeBron James and Kevin Durant would be the team captains, they had the most votes from each conference (they would pick the teams playground-style on TNT, as has been done in recent years).

Based on this early fan voting, the starters would be:

WEST: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic.
EAST: Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell

Lurking nearby and close to the top five in the West is Zion Williamson in the frontcourt, and in the East Jayson Tatum and James Harden are close. These fan votes for the starters will count for 50% of the total for each player, with votes from NBA players counting for 25%, and votes from a panel of NBA media making up the other 25%. (It will be interesting to see what kind of support Irving gets from players and the media, he’s unquestionably played well enough to be an All-Star, but will he get the starting nod?)

That is just the starting five, the reserves for each conference are picked by a vote of the coaches. From there all the players are put in a pool (starters and bench players are separated) and picked by the two captains for their teams.

Fan All-Star voting continues at the NBA app and NBA.com through Jan. 21 (there is no voting via social media this year). On Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 all fan votes will count triple.