LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead first round of fan NBA All-Star voting

By Jan 5, 2023, 2:23 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
The fans want the biggest names — and established stars — on the All-Star stage in Salt Lake City in February, and it’s hard to argue with them.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James lead the fan voting and would be the captains picking their teams this year, based on the first round of fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game, which was released today. Fans are leaning into high-profile established stars having good seasons — some of them have missed time due to injuries, but that has not bothered voters.

Here is the list after the first round of fan voting, with their vote totals:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
1. LeBron James (Lakers) 3,168,694
2. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) 2,237,768
3. Anthony Davis (Lakers) 2,063,325
————————————
4. Zion Williamson (Pelicans) 1,924,222
5. Andrew Wiggins (Warriors) 1,123,898
6. Paul George (Clippers) 955,896
7. Lauri Markkanen (Jazz) 466,988
8. Draymond Green (Warriors) 405,245
9. Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) 303,477
10. Kevon Looney (Warriors) 245,985

Guards
1. Stephen Curry (Warriors) 2,715,520
2. Luka Doncic (Mavericks) 2,388,502
————————————-
3. Ja Morant (Grizzlies) 915,507
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) 911,774
5. Klay Thompson (Warriors) 514,104
6. Russell Westbrook (Lakers) 448,224
7. Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) 314,158
8. Devin Booker (Suns) 224,961
9. Austin Reaves (Lakers) 144,520
10. Jordan Poole (Warriors) 138,392

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt
1. Kevin Durant (Nets) 3,118,545
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) 2,998,327
3. Joel Embiid (76ers) 2,226,712
—————————
4. Jayson Tatum (Celtics) 2,178,330
5. Jimmy Butler (Heat) 477,008
6. Pascal Siakam (Rapotors 324,632
7. Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) 234,035
8. Paolo Banchero (Magic) 212,417
9. Nic Claxton (Nets) 160,407
10. Jarrett Allen (Cavaliers) 121,561

Guards
1. Kyrie Irving (Nets) 2,071,715
2. Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) 1,637,374
————————
3. James Harden (76ers) 1,161,593
4. Jaylen Brown (Celtics) 1,032,522
5. Trae Young (Hawks) 791,354
6. DeMar DeRozan (Bulls) 544,629
7. LaMelo Ball (Hornets) 299,113
8. Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) 281,691
9. Derrick Rose (Bulls) 220,229
10. Darius Garland (Cavaliers) 143,826

Here are a few thoughts on this:

• Eastern Conference frontcourt remains the toughest decision: Durant, Antetokounmpo, Embiid and Tatum all deserve to start. One of them has to come off the bench. There is no right or wrong answer here, and it’s likely it will be as close among the player and media votes for those spots as it is with the fans (remember, it’s fans 50%, players 25%, media 25%). This is to say, the fan vote may hold sway.

• How much does games missed matter in picking All-Stars? Should it matter? Both the Warriors’ Curry and the Lakers’ Davis played well enough to be All-Star starters, but both have also missed considerable time the past month due to injuries. While that might impact them in things like the MVP or All-NBA votes at the end of the season, should it for an exhibition game for the fans? With their votes, those fans have clearly said it does not matter.

• It will be interesting to see where the player and media votes fall on Kyrie Irving. Could they bump him out as a starter in favor of Harden or someone else?

• Surprising commissions: No Jalen Brunson among the East guards? No Bam Adebayo in the East frontcourt? They both deserve some votes (Adebayo unquestionably deserves to be there in Salt Lake City).

• Also, nobody in the top 10 from that expensive Minnesota Timberwolves frontcourt.

• There is a massive gap in the fan voting for West guards between the top two — Curry and Doncic — and third-place Ja Morant. Likely too much for him to make up.

• Tyrese Haliburton is too low, he is having a fantastic season. He should be in consideration for a starting spot.

• Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves being in the top 10 for West guards shows the power of the Lakers voting block.

• Some other potential first-time All-Stars got in the fan top 10s: Lauri Markkanen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Kyle Kuzma lead that list. Rookie Paolo Banchero also made the top 10 frontcourt vote getters in the East.

• Fans vote for the starters — two guards, three frontcourt players in each conference — but the reserves for each team are chosen by a vote of the NBA coaches.

• Fan All-Star voting continues at the NBA app and NBA.com through Jan. 21 (there is no voting via social media this year). On Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 all fan votes will count triple.

• As in recent years, the fan vote will count for 50% of the total for each player, with votes from NBA players counting for 25%, and votes from a panel of NBA media making up the other 25%.

Three things to Know: Saddiq Bey one-ups Klay Thompson with game-winner

By Jan 5, 2023, 11:23 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Saddiq Bey one-ups Klay Thompson with game-winner

Klay Thompson is a sharpshooter, arguably the second-greatest shooter ever to play the game. So when he rises up to drain a 3-pointer to tie the game like he did Wednesday night, it almost feels expected (excellent play design by Steve Kerr here).

Saddiq Bey is not exactly known as a sharpshooter. The Pistons wing was shooting 30.3% this season from the part of the floor where he caught the ball with :01 second left in the game and had to throw up a turnaround heave to beat the buzzer. But for one night, he was the hero.

That was not the play Dwane Casey drew up.

For just the third time this season, the Warriors lost at home, and this loss snapped their five-game winning streak at home.

Bey had hit another big 3-pointer with 1:25 left in the game, leading to a shoving match between Draymond Green and Isaiah Stewart as they battled for rebound positioning. The referees went with the double-technical for this, but that was Green’s second tech of the night so he was ejected and back in the locker room when Bey drained his next 3.

Green was frustrated after the game saying that was a reputation technical for him, one he didn’t deserve. There was not a lot there, and Green did try to de-escalate the situation. Not sure it would have changed the outcome of the game, however.

Golden State is 6-4 without Stephen Curry and have two more games at the Chase Center on this homestand (the Magic and Suns) before things get tougher on the road. The good news is Curry could return on that road trip later this month.

2) Kevin Durant puts up 44 but it’s not enough as Bulls snap Nets win streak at 12

It felt like this might be the Bulls’ night when they put up a 40-spot in the first quarter. The Nets didn’t seem focused.

Well, Kevin Durant did as he scored 44 points.

But the Bulls had balance: DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22, center Nikola Vucevic had 21 points plus 13 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmo scored 17 points and Zach LaVine had 13.

“They came to play,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said, via the Associated Press. “They were pretty desperate to get a win, and we needed that same desperation.”

One concern for the Bulls out of this game: guard and key defender Alex Caruso left in the first quarter due to a sprained right ankle.

3) Toronto comes from 21 down in final 3:08 to force OT, where Allen wins it for Bucks anyway

That the Raptors even forced overtime is worth watching. A Brook Lopez dunk put the Bucks up 90-69 with 3:50 left in the low-scoring game, and that score remained until 3:10 left in the contest.

That’s when Toronto went on an insane 28-7 run to force overtime.

But in overtime, with the game tied and less than :15 on the clock, Giannis Antetokounmpo drove the lane and drew all of the defenders, leaving Grayson Allen wide open in the corner. That’s your game-winner.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27, continuing his run of insane play.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: De'Aaron Fox put Onyeka Okongwu in a poster. This is your dunk of the night.

PBT Podcast: Why scoring is up and NBA power rankings talk

By Jan 5, 2023, 7:00 AM EST
December and early January NBA ball have been wildly entertaining — seemingly every night some player is putting up historic scoring numbers, from Donovan Mitchell‘s 71 to Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s personal best 55.

But it’s not just individuals, team scoring is up as well. Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin from NBC Sports talk about the phenomenon, what is behind it, and why it’s fun in the middle of a long season.

After that Corey’s Jukebox focuses on a song for Luka Doncic. Then they discuss the new target score ending being used in the G-League and if it could come to the NBA for overtime.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Durant puts up 44 but Bulls still end Nets 12-game winning streak

Associated PressJan 5, 2023, 12:47 AM EST
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night.

Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmo finished with 17 points. The Bulls had dropped two in a row.

“They came to play,” Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They were pretty desperate to get a win, and we needed that same desperation.”

Durant rested at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Chicago put together an 8-0 run. Dosunmu stole a pass at midcourt and went in for the jam for a 106-95 lead with 6:46 left.

“Ayo brought it defensively,” Bulls guard Zach LaVine said. “Bring the energy, getting steals, getting blocks.”

Williams and DeRozan each hit two foul shots in the final minute to help close it out.

Durant scored a season-high 28 points in the first half, but Brooklyn trailed 69-59 at the break. He went 15 for 22 from the field for the game, finishing one point shy of his season high against Orlando on Nov. 28.

The Bulls, playing without reserve Javonte Green, lost another key guard when Alex Caruso sprained his right ankle with 3:11 left in the first quarter. Caruso missed three games earlier this season due to a concussion and shoulder sprain.

LaVine scored 13 points for Chicago, and Coby White finished with 10.

“Their top two guys (DeRozan and LaVine) were 12 for 31 for 35 points,” Durant said. “We can live with that. But Pat Williams made some shots and easy rolls to the rim. Ayo is playing great this year and put pressure on the rim.”

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points for Brooklyn, and Seth Curry had 22. Irving went 1 for 8 from 3-point range.

“We could not get over the hump, and a big part of it was that we were playing catchup,” Vaughn said. “A 40-point first quarter (by Chicago) set the tone. A little uncharacteristic by our group.”

Nets forward Yuta Watanabe, who entered the game leading the league with a 52.1 3-point percentage, played only six minutes because of foul trouble and scored one point.

NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second

By Jan 4, 2023, 9:34 PM EST
We have a new No.1 in the NBC Sports NBA power rankings as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets get the top spot — and they are making believers out of us as contenders. Does that mean they will keep Kyrie Irving beyond this season? The Celtics and Bucks slide a little as they look bored with the regular season.

 
Nets small icon 1. Nets (25-12, Last week No. 2). The hottest team in the NBA, having won 12 straight with an insane 124.2 offensive net rating during that streak (for comparison, the Celtics’ 117 offensive rating is best for the full season — the Nets are +7.2 above that). What’s been impressive — and makes this team look like a legit contender — is the defense has come around during the streak and is top 10 in the league over the last dozen games. They are improving on that end. Interesting question looking ahead: Despite all the drama of the past couple of years, if the Nets make a deep playoff run would they re-sign Kyrie Irving this summer to a two-year contract? Would Irving be open to it?

 
Nuggets small icon 2. Nuggets (24-13, LW 3). It’s hard to continue to come up with ways to describe how well Nikola Jokic is playing (outside just counting his triple-doubles), but this may be the best: He has to be in the mix for what would be his third straight MVP award. If you’re looking for a topic to blow up NBA social media, putting Jokic in with Larry Bird/Wilt Chamberlain/Bill Russell in the three-straight MVP category (above Jordan/LeBron/Magic) would do it. Michael Porter Jr.‘s back in the rotation provides options for Michael Malone and some improved defense, and the emergence of Bones Hyland (after a rough start to the season) the past couple of weeks is a big boost. Denver plays both Los Angeles teams at home this week, but the more interesting matchup may be against Cleveland.

 
Celtics small icon 3. Celtics (26-12, LW 1). Jaylen Brown admitted it after an ugly loss Tuesday night, giving up 150 to a Thunder team without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Celtics have not been focused: “We came out the last couple of games and pick and choose when we want to play. We weren’t connected and didn’t have each other’s backs out there.” That’s also why nobody is really worried about Boston long-term, this is still maybe the best team in the NBA, they are just a little bored in the dog days of the season. Boston has started 0-2 on their current four-game road trip and face a good defensive test on Thursday against the red-hot Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

 
Grizzlies small icon 4. Grizzlies (23-13, LW 6). Ja Morant is a walking highlight factory, but a key part of what is fueling recent Grizzlies’ wins is the front line of Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. Adams leads the NBA in offensive rebound percentage (20.3) while on the other end of the floor Jackson looks every bit a Defensive Player of the Year candidate (when he stays out of foul trouble, something he has been better about since Christmas). The Grizzlies are entering a soft patch of the schedule for the next couple of weeks, we’ve seen teams take their foot off the gas in that situation around the league recently, but the Grizzlies can’t afford to do that in a deep West, this is their chance to rack up wins they will want for seeding later.

 
Sixers small icon 5. 76ers (22-14, LW 5). Tyrese Maxey is back, playing the two 76ers games against the Pelicans (the squads split the matchup) and nearly 27 minutes in the second one. Maxey came off the bench in those games, and considering the success of the starting lineup with De'Anthony Melton starting in Maxey’s place — that lineup has a +11.9 net rating — can Doc Rivers talk Maxey into being a sixth man the rest of the season? Like all the best six men, Maxey could still close games, and he should be able to put up numbers against second-unit defenders. That said, going into an offseason where he and the 76ers will talk contract extension, he may not want to be seen as a sixth man. The 76ers have won 10-of-12 and are hitting a softer part of the schedule coming up over the next couple of weeks.

 
Pelicans small icon 6. Pelicans (23-14, LW 4). No Zion Williamson for at least the next three weeks with a strained hamstring (and the smart money is on it being more like a month), which quickly changes the question to “when will Brandon Ingram be back? While reportedly doing more in practice, he says he does not feel comfortable yet pushing off and getting some explosion from his sprained big left toe. There is no timeline for his return, yet, even though it appears close (he has been out since Nov. 25). They will need him back, after Wednesday against the Rockets, the Pelicans host the Nets and they head out on the road for 7-of-8 against the East, including Boston and Cleveland. In a tight West, this is a pace New Orleans could lose a little ground.

 
Cavaliers small icon 7. Cavaliers (24-14, LW 8). If there was any concern Donovan Mitchell might not get enough fan votes to become an All-Star starter, him dropping 71 this week on the Bulls probably solved that. Mitchell should be the lock in the starting backcourt out of the East. What was impressive about this 71 — compared to some big-number outings in recent years — is Mitchell did it in the flow of the offense. He wasn’t hunting, he had 11 assists, and the Cavaliers needed all his points (and that missed lane violation by the referees) to get the win.

 
Bucks small icon 8. Bucks (24-13, LW 7). Milwaukee was stumbling due to a combination of players being in and out of the lineup messing with continuity (Khris Middleton has been injured and Jrue Holiday has some non-COVID illness), and them acting like a championship team a little bored with the regular season. That’s when Giannis Antetokounmpo took over with a run of 40+ point games, capping it with a career-high 55 Tuesday. The Bucks needed that spark, they are 15-13 after starting the season 9-0, and they’ve been flat and looked beatable, but talk to scouts around the league and they think Milwaukee has the experience to flip the switch and get back to being a contender. Plus they have Antetokounmpo.

 
Mavericks small icon 9. Mavericks (22-16, LW 11). Luka Doncic’s run the past couple of weeks has returned him to being the betting favorite for MVP — that 60-21-10 performance will stick in voters’ minds — but the Mavericks have needed all of that to keep on winning and moving up in the West. The run has vaulted Dallas up to the four seed in the West and gives them a little cushion should Doncic not put up historic numbers one night, or when Dallas runs into a tougher stretch of the schedule — which they are about to do. The Mavericks host the Celtics and Pelicans, then head out on the road for five games.

 
Kings small icon 10. Kings (20-16, LW 12). It looks like Domantas Sabonis will be just fine playing through a right thumb avulsion fracture — he has had four straight double-double games since the announcement, including dropping 30 on the Nuggets. Sabonis has now had 15 straight double-doubles. Sacramento went 3-3 on a recent homestand but hope to do better with 9-of-11 at home, where fans are chanting “light the beam.” The Kings need to rack up the wins at home, in a tight West they have little margin for error.

 
Warriors small icon 11. Warriors (20-18, LW 16). The home/road splits with the Warriors are getting ridiculous: on the road they have a -9.6 net rating and a 3-16 record; at home they have a +8.7 net rating and a 16-2 record. It’s not a shock that their five-game winning streak — all without Stephen Curry — have all come at home. The most recent win came thanks to a vintage Klay Thompson game — 54 points with 10 made 3-pointers.

 
Clippers small icon12. Clippers (21-18, LW 9). I’m falling off the Clipper bandwagon. Before the season I picked them to come out of the West, and this season it’s been easy to say “we haven’t seen the full Clippers yet” because Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and others have been constantly in and out of the lineup (and George is going to miss more time with a tweaked hamstring). Yet watching their defensive rotations against the Miami Heat on Monday night, seeing them not execute the game plan Tyronn Lue had laid out, seeing the lack of chemistry, I became convinced there is a ceiling with this team that is short of contending for a title. Maybe they will prove me wrong but there is a lot of work to do to get there. Los Angeles is on the road for a back-to-back against Denver and Minnesota, then is home for five in a row but a tough five, with the Nuggets, Mavericks and 76ers in the mix.

 
Knicks small icon 13. Knicks (20-18, LW 14). New York has been one of the most unlucky teams in the league (and I’m not just talking about the blown lead against D.allas), they have the net rating of a 22-16 team but the ball has not bounced their way late in a couple of games. Part of what had been working for the Knicks of late was a run of efficient play from RJ Barrett: in the nine games before a finger laceration sidelined him, Barrett averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and he was hitting 46% of his 3-pointers. Spurs, Raptors, then Bucs are on the docket this week for the Knicks.

 
Suns small icon 14. Suns (20-18, LW 10). You know the wheels are coming off in Phoenix when Deandre Ayton is the voice of reason calling out the team’s focus and effort. The Suns are 2-6 since Devin Booker went out (he tried to play on Christmas but that lasted four minutes) and since then they have been bottom 10 in both offense and defense. While Cameron Johnson also remains out, this is a team that needs a shake up and some energy and the trading of Jae Crowder is the fastest and best way to do that — if they can get Robert Sarver to sign off on bringing in a little more money in the trade. The Suns have slid to eighth in the West and things do not get easier this week with two games against the Cavaliers, plus the Heat and Warriors.

 
Heat small icon 15. Heat (20-18, LW 17). Watching the Heat in person, what stands out is how central Bam Adebayo is to everything the Heat do on both ends of the court. Defensively he gets credit for it, but he has expanded his offensive game. “I think what he’s doing now, probably better than he ever has in his career, he’s reading the defense and what’s called for on each possession,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And I think our guards, Tyler more than anybody, is getting him the ball. So Bam’s scoring rate and finishing rate on assisted opportunities is exceptional.”

 
Blazers small icon 16. Trail Blazers (19-17, LW 15). Gary Payton II returns and that should help a Trail Blazers defense that has struggled of late against better offenses and teams. Jeremi Grant pouring in 36 and picking up an easy win against Detroit was needed for a team that has dropped 5-of-7 and is now headed out on the road for three games (they have dropped four in a row and 10 of 14 away from home).

 
Pacers small icon 17. Pacers (21-17, LW 18). The Pacers have won four in a row and 6-of-7, and a lot of that has been fueled by Tyrese Haliburton, who has looked every bit the All-Star of late averaging 24.1 points and 8.5 assists a game while shooting 44% from 3 over his last 10. Could Haliburton be an All-Star starter in the East? Assuming Donovan Mitchell is a lock for one spot, who is the other starting guard? James Harden? Maybe. Kyrie Irving? Jaylen Brown? Haliburton’s numbers and play this season hang with any of that group (although I doubt he gets the fan votes to beat out that high-profile group). Haliburton and Harden face off this Wednesday.

 
Wizards small icon 18. Wizards (17-22, LW 22). Over their last seven games before Tuesday night’s game (which included a five-game win streak that ended against the Bucks), the Wizards have been locking teams down and have the best defense in the league. It’s a big difference from the first quarter of the season when they were a bottom-10 defensive side. Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington noted that Rui Hachimura averaged 21.4 PPG while shooting 60% from the floor in his first five games since returning from injury.

 
Jazz small icon 19. Jazz (19-21, LW 13). The Jazz have lost five in a row, but by a total of 15 points — they’ve been in the games, just a little unlucky and unable to close them out. A perfect example is the loss to the Kings on Tuesday, when Lauri Markkanen‘s shot to win the game was just a tenth of a second too late. But a loss is still a loss, Utah has slid to 10th in the West, and how things go the next couple of weeks could determine if they are sellers at the trade deadline. The Jazz are on the road this week in Houston, Chicago and Memphis, then come home to face a quality Cleveland team.

 
Raptors small icon 20. Raptors (16-21, LW 20). The unanswered question about this team midway through the season: Why are they struggling to shoot like this? While the roster isn’t loaded with snipers, they have guys who can knock it down, yet they are second worst in the NBA shooting 32.9% from 3 and they have the third-worst true shooting percentage at 55.3 (the league median is at 57.7). This looks like a team stuck in the middle, something Masai Ujiri has never tolerated, which is why other teams are eyeing the Raptors heading into the trade deadline. Toronto has its next six at home, it could be a chance to string together some wins and turn the season around.

 
Lakers small icon 21. Lakers 16-21, LW 25). Los Angeles has won 3-of-4 and one thing that has been working for them — besides LeBron James defying Father Time and averaging 36.6 points per game over his last five — is the lineups with LeBron and Austin Reaves. When those two are on the court together, the Lakers have a +4.5 net rating (as noted by Trevor Lane, it looks better when Reaves is playing the two and not the three). The Lakers are 4-5 without Anthony Davis for this stretch, with tough games coming up this week against the Heat, Kings and Nuggets.

 
Bulls small icon 22. Bulls (16-21, LW 26). A dramatic overtime loss to the Cavaliers was just the latest blow to a team that has struggled in the clutch this season. The Bulls are 7-13 in games within five points in the final five minutes, that despite a +1.1 net rating. Make that the final three minutes of a game within three points and the Bulls are 5-12 despite a +8.1 net rating. Things are just not breaking their way most nights, but frustration and losses are leading to rumblings about chemistry issues around this team. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are not going anywhere at the trade deadline, although a rough slate of games this week — the Nets, 76ers, Celtics — could lead to losses that has the Chicago front office rethinking everything.

 
Hawks small icon 23. Hawks (17-20, LW 19). The Hawks can argue that when everyone is healthy they are still a dangerous team (their ideal starting lineup has a +10.8 net rating) but reality intrudes on that dream pretty quickly when you watch them play. This is a team that lacks chemistry and grit, the reports of Nate McMillan’s frustration didn’t come out of nowhere (even if he is not retiring mid-season), and while Trae Young is putting up numbers he and Dejounte Murray are playing next to each other rather than with each other. Losers of four in a row and 7-of-10, the Hawks are on the road this week against the Kings, then both Los Angeles teams (then they come home to the Bucks). Things do not get easier.

 
24. Timberwolves (17-21, LW 24). Read whatever you want into this (maybe nothing), but D'Angelo Russell is no longer following the official Timberwolves Instagram account. That can often be an omen of trouble to come (Russell is a free agent after this season, but no way he is making $31 million a year again like this season). Minnesota had lost six in a row before it caught Denver on a night the Nuggets didn’t care, but they are still 7-10 since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a calf strain. Is it time to turn the keys over to Anthony Edwards? Is he ready for it?

 
Thunder small icon 25. Thunder (16-21, LW 21). Unlucky news that Aleksej Pokusevski will be out for at least six weeks with a knee injury. He was a guy being allowed to play through his mistakes and learn, and this is a setback on that road. OKC is 5-4 at the Paycom Center during a recent home-heavy stretch of the schedule, and after a quick trip to Orlando the Thunder are home for two more against the Wizards and Mavericks. Then comes a road-heavy stretch of games.

 
Magic small icon 26. Magic 13-24, LW 23). After winning 8-of-9 and fueling some play-in dreams, the Magic came crashing back to earth this week with three tough losses. Orlando now sits three games out of the play-in, and while that isn’t that much ground it’s tough to picture the Magic team we saw the past week leapfrogging a couple of teams to get into that dance. One thing to watch: Reports are growing that Jonathan Isaac is nearing a return after being out a couple of years due to a knee injury and multiple surgeries.

 
Spurs small icon 27. Spurs (12-25, LW 27). Keldon Johnson has put together a couple of 30-point games in the past week — he hasn’t been an efficient scorer this season (53.5 true shooting percentage, well below the league average), but Gregg Popovich is letting him play through his mistakes and learn. San Antonio has dropped 5-of-7 and has some challenging games this week against the Knicks, Celtics and Grizzlies.

Pistons small icon 28. Pistons (10-30, LW 30). It’s a bumpy road, but Jaden Ivey continues to show flashes. He’s averaging 14.6 points per game over his last 10 (close to his season average of 15) but he’s hitting 39.3% from 3, a positive sign. There are still a lot of other teams lobbing calls into Detroit looking to trade for Bojan Bogdanovic (that’s going to require a first-round pick) or Alec Burks, but Detroit will be patient and wait for the right deal. Or, no deal. There is no rush.

 
Hornets small icon 29. Hornets (10-28, LW 29). Good to see rookie center Mark Williams get more run recently, he should be out there learning on the job as the Hornets start to think about the future beyond this season. Speaking of the longer term… Charlotte has a legit All-Star in LaMelo Ball (likely not this year, he’s missed too much time) but he would look better paired with one of the stars at the top of this next draft and — cold as this may be to say — the Hornets can’t let Ball’s strong play of late get in the way of that goal.

 
Rockets small icon 30. Rockets (10-27, LW 28). Anything good that happens in Houston — such as Kevin Porter Jr. averaging 24 points and almost seven assists a game over his last seven — gets offset by a dreadful defense, particularly in transition. Teams can just run the Rockets off the court. Up this week taking their swings at the Rockets’ defense are the Pelicans, Jazz, and Timberwolves.