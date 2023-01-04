Watch De’Aaron Fox hit game-winner — and Lauri Markannen almost top him

By Jan 4, 2023, 9:30 AM EST
0 Comments

De'Aaron Fox was getting anything he wanted. The Jazz were giving up all-too-easy switches on defense, and the result was Fox hunting defenders such as Lauri Markannen, who isn’t quick enough to stop Fox from getting to the rim without sagging off him so much he gives up an open jumper. Pick your poison against Fox when his shot is falling.

That ended up being the key in the final seconds. After Markannen tied the game with three free throws (rookie Keegan Murray fouled Markannen on a close-out), Fox went to work and scored his 22nd fourth quarter point to put the Kings ahead for good.

Except Markannen almost hit a game-winner of his own until the referees went to the video replay.

“I thought I had it off in time,” Markannen said of his almost game-winner, via the Associated Press. “Right from the moment it left my hand, it felt good. … It’s tough. Obviously, everyone remembers the ending but there’s a lot of things that we did early, we fix and win this ball game.”

Markannen had 28 points for the Jazz while Jordan Clarkson added 24.

Fox had 37 total for the Kings, while Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 14 rebounds.

With the win, the Kings sit fifth in the West — out of the play-in fray — but the margins are thin in the tight West, they are still just one game up on the three teams tied for the 7/8/9 seeds 9the Trail Blazers, Suns and Warriors). The Kings need to keep getting wins like this to reach their goal of making the postseason for the first time in 16 years.

But they look like a team who can do it.

Three things to Know: Let the scoring continue, Giannis drops 55 on Wizards

By Jan 4, 2023, 8:17 AM EST
0 Comments

1) Let the scoring continue, “boring” Giannis drops 55 on Wizards

There have been 14 50+ point games in the NBA this season, and the league is on pace to have about 34-35 such games this season — the most since the early 1960s, when Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor were warping NBA record books (they both had 50+ in the same game once).

The latest contributor to the fun? Giannis Antetokounmpo drove and dunked his way to a career-high 55 Tuesday on what had been a red-hot Wizards team (winners of five straight before this).

“I want to get in a position … that my game is boring,” Antetokounmpo said after the game, via the Associated Press. “I just do what I do and people don’t talk about it because it becomes boring – I do it every single night. That’s what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don’t get bored. The greats – the best players – never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best any given night.”

Antetokounmpo has been boring to the tune of three straight 40+, 10+ rebound, 5+ assist games in a row. The only other players to have three straight or more of those games are the aforementioned Chamberlain and Baylor, as well as Russell Westbrook back in 2016.

It’s a quality win for a Bucks team that — even with Antetokounmpo playing at a level that has him in the MVP conversation — has gone 15-13 after a hot 9-0 start. Injuries have played a role in that (Khris Middleton is out again, Jrue Holiday has battled a series of non-COVID illnesses) but the Bucks have looked like a team that is a little bored with the regular season. The focus and energy are not there every night.

But Antetokounmpo is starting to change that — he’d just be happy if you were still bored with it.

3) Two highlights you need to see

Two fun highlights from last night that are NBA-adjacent.

First, check out Scoot Henderson — the projected No.2 pick in next June’s NBA Draft — and think about how much fun he will be in the league.

Then watch this Thunder fan with $20,000 with this half-court shot.

Miami’s hopes built on foundation of Bam Adebayo in the paint

By Jan 4, 2023, 2:51 AM EST
Miami Heat v Los Angeles Clippers
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Bam Adebayo dropped 31 on the Clippers last month, and there was no way coach Tyronn Lue would not let that happen again.

He walked in the door with a defensive plan for Monday’s rematch in Los Angeles. Adebayo had torched the Clippers in that first meeting with his quick rolls before the defense could react. Lue made it clear the priority for his team was to get up on him, do not let Adebayo get middle ever, and the low man has to be quick on their rotations to help out as he dives to the rim.

Within the first two minutes of the game, the Heat tested that defensive plan. Twice. Tyler Herro was the ball handler and Adebayo set the pick near the three-point line. The Clippers’ primary defender went over the screen to cut off a Herro 3 while Ivica Zubac played deep, cutting off any roll to the rim. Herro made a quick pocket pass to Adebayo at the nail — he got middle without trouble — and Bam proceeded to knock down two clean 12-foot looks.

That’s the problem Adebayo now presents — take away one thing and he’ll beat you another way. Erik Spoelstra described him as a “Swiss Army knife” player who had evolved his game and made himself a huge threat.

“Bam’s not just some ordinary big, so he can hurt you all over the place whether it’s him handling or him catching it off the roll or lob, literally the outcomes are endless with him as a big and it makes it easier for me to make the right read,” Herro said.

Adebayo again finished with 31 points against the Clippers, this time on 12-of-19 shooting with 13 rebounds. Miami picked up the win, 110-100.

It’s games like this when the Heat are fully healthy — Jimmy Butler played and Miami had its preferred starting five — where you can see how this team could threaten Boston or Brooklyn or any team at the top of the East in a playoff series. Miami plays with grit, they are physical and defend, and they have a couple of guys who can just get buckets.

But it all starts with Adebayo and the growth he has shown — he demanded more touches going into this season and has responded with a career-high 21.5 points per game on 53.9% shooting. He entered the league as a rim runner who could get some points on putbacks, but little more, now he has developed a touch on shots like those 12-foot jumpers against the Clippers.

Adebayo knows who he is and what he wants to do. He’s not standing out by the arc spacing the floor — 18 of his 19 shots against the Clippers were in the paint — but he has developed great touch and timing.

“I think what he’s doing now, probably better than he ever has in his career, he’s reading the defense and what’s called for on each possession,” Spoelstra said. “And I think our guards, Tyler more than anybody, is getting him the ball. So Bam’s scoring rate and finishing rate on assisted opportunities is exceptional.”

All of that offense almost feels like a bonus because Adebayo’s calling card is as one of the best defensive big men in the league, a guy whose name comes up every year in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion. His growth on the offensive end enticed Gregg Popovich to put him on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics — he could defend European floor-spacing bigs out at the arc but also run the floor and get some points in the paint.

Adebayo’s steady growth has impressed and even surprised some around the league. Not his teammates.

“It’s not a shock. It’s not a shock,” Victor Oladipo said. “I seen over the summer, I’ve seen the work he put in, I’ve seen his growth. It’s no shock to people who’ve seen his grind. So there’s no shock. I’m not surprised he’s having the year he’s having…

“He might not shoot 3s, but he can do everything else though.”

If the Heat are going to become a threat to the contenders in the East — if they are going to be the team they were last playoffs, just a shot away from a return to the Finals — a few things need to come together. Jimmy Butler has to get and stay healthy, then in the playoffs raise his game to the level we’ve seen before, as he did in the bubble. Kyle Lowry needs to find the fountain of youth for a stretch. Heat role players that have been banged up and/or inconsistent this season — Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and others — have to find their rhythm. Tyler Herro has to continue the run he has been on in recent weeks.

But it all starts with Bam Adebayo being an anchor in the paint.

“At the end of the day we need him, and we need him to play at that level,” Oladipo said. “It makes a lot easier for all of us. He trusts his game and we trust his game. He’s been effective.”

More than effective, he’s been the building block for everything the Heat are doing this season, and everything they hope o do.

Zion Williamson out at least three weeks with strained hamstring

By Jan 3, 2023, 9:03 PM EST
New Orleans Pelicans v Philadelphia 76ers
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
0 Comments

When Zion Williamson is off the court, the New Orleans Pelicans still outscore their opponents by 1.4 points per 100 possessions. But put him on the court and that number jumps to 7.3 per 100.

Which is to say, the Pelicans are going to miss Zion the next three weeks at least, as he is out with a strained hamstring (it likely is a little more).

Zion has played his way into the All-NBA (and All-Star) conversation this season, averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting, with seven rebounds added in. New Orleans needs him healthy for the playoffs, Zion is the matchup nightmare teams need come the postseason.

What could help in the coming weeks is the return of Brandon Ingram, who has been out since late November with a sprained big toe but is reportedly close to getting back on the court.

What is holding up Suns’ Jae Crowder trade? Could still be Sarver.

By Jan 3, 2023, 6:42 PM EST
Suns owner Robert Sarver
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Robert Sarver is suspended from running the Phoenix Suns, and minority owner Sam Garvin is the acting governor running the team day-to-day while a sale of Sarver’s share of the team to Mat Ishbia is finalized (he is currently being vetted). Sarver has no say over the operations of the Suns…

Except, there are a couple of things where he does. One of them is Sarver would need to approve any trade where the Suns would take on salary above a certain number.

Which brings us to Jae Crowder. The Suns have been looking to trade the disgruntled forward since before the season. They recently came close to a three-team deal that would have involved the Bucks, but that may have been held up because of the Sarver approval factor, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Sarver still has to give personal sign-off on any deal for a player with a salary that is more than the current “average player salary,” multiple league sources confirmed to ESPN. This would include any luxury tax payments, which the Suns are currently projected to pay.

The current average player salary is $10.8 million. Crowder’s salary is $10.2 million. And the Suns, according to sources, have had talks about various multiplayer trades over the past few months that would all likely have to end up on Sarver’s desk.

Crowder asked for a trade heading into this season when the Suns would not give the 32-year-old power forward a contract extension, and instead told him he would lose his starting job to Cameron Johnson. Crowder has not been subtle about wanting out.

The Suns are stumbling, having lost 6-of-7 and they will be without Devin Booker until the end of this month (at least) — even Deandre Ayton thinks they are not showing enough fight (and if he’s saying it…).

Phoenix needs a shake-up, they are not out of it in a wide-open West, but they have issues to fix. A Crowder trade would be a good start, but the man who held this franchise back in many ways — even before his workplace behavior came to light — is doing it one last time.

