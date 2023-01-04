NBA Power Rankings: Nets jump up to top spot while Nuggets now second

We have a new No.1 in the NBC Sports NBA power rankings as the red-hot Brooklyn Nets get the top spot — and they are making believers out of us as contenders. Does that mean they will keep Kyrie Irving beyond this season? The Celtics and Bucks slide a little as they look bored with the regular season.

 
Nets small icon 1. Nets (25-12, Last week No. 2). The hottest team in the NBA, having won 12 straight with an insane 124.2 offensive net rating during that streak (for comparison, the Celtics’ 117 offensive rating is best for the full season — the Nets are +7.2 above that). What’s been impressive — and makes this team look like a legit contender — is the defense has come around during the streak and is top 10 in the league over the last dozen games. They are improving on that end. Interesting question looking ahead: Despite all the drama of the past couple of years, if the Nets make a deep playoff run would they re-sign Kyrie Irving this summer to a two-year contract? Would Irving be open to it?

 
Nuggets small icon 2. Nuggets (24-13, LW 3). It’s hard to continue to come up with ways to describe how well Nikola Jokic is playing (outside just counting his triple-doubles), but this may be the best: He has to be in the mix for what would be his third straight MVP award. If you’re looking for a topic to blow up NBA social media, putting Jokic in with Larry Bird/Wilt Chamberlain/Bill Russell in the three-straight MVP category (above Jordan/LeBron/Magic) would do it. Michael Porter Jr.‘s back in the rotation provides options for Michael Malone and some improved defense, and the emergence of Bones Hyland (after a rough start to the season) the past couple of weeks is a big boost. Denver plays both Los Angeles teams at home this week, but the more interesting matchup may be against Cleveland.

 
Celtics small icon 3. Celtics (26-12, LW 1). Jaylen Brown admitted it after an ugly loss Tuesday night, giving up 150 to a Thunder team without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Celtics have not been focused: “We came out the last couple of games and pick and choose when we want to play. We weren’t connected and didn’t have each other’s backs out there.” That’s also why nobody is really worried about Boston long-term, this is still maybe the best team in the NBA, they are just a little bored in the dog days of the season. Boston has started 0-2 on their current four-game road trip and face a good defensive test on Thursday against the red-hot Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

 
Grizzlies small icon 4. Grizzlies (23-13, LW 6). Ja Morant is a walking highlight factory, but a key part of what is fueling recent Grizzlies’ wins is the front line of Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. Adams leads the NBA in offensive rebound percentage (20.3) while on the other end of the floor Jackson looks every bit a Defensive Player of the Year candidate (when he stays out of foul trouble, something he has been better about since Christmas). The Grizzlies are entering a soft patch of the schedule for the next couple of weeks, we’ve seen teams take their foot off the gas in that situation around the league recently, but the Grizzlies can’t afford to do that in a deep West, this is their chance to rack up wins they will want for seeding later.

 
Sixers small icon 5. 76ers (22-14, LW 5). Tyrese Maxey is back, playing the two 76ers games against the Pelicans (the squads split the matchup) and nearly 27 minutes in the second one. Maxey came off the bench in those games, and considering the success of the starting lineup with De'Anthony Melton starting in Maxey’s place — that lineup has a +11.9 net rating — can Doc Rivers talk Maxey into being a sixth man the rest of the season? Like all the best six men, Maxey could still close games, and he should be able to put up numbers against second-unit defenders. That said, going into an offseason where he and the 76ers will talk contract extension, he may not want to be seen as a sixth man. The 76ers have won 10-of-12 and are hitting a softer part of the schedule coming up over the next couple of weeks.

 
Pelicans small icon 6. Pelicans (23-14, LW 4). No Zion Williamson for at least the next three weeks with a strained hamstring (and the smart money is on it being more like a month), which quickly changes the question to “when will Brandon Ingram be back? While reportedly doing more in practice, he says he does not feel comfortable yet pushing off and getting some explosion from his sprained big left toe. There is no timeline for his return, yet, even though it appears close (he has been out since Nov. 25). They will need him back, after Wednesday against the Rockets, the Pelicans host the Nets and they head out on the road for 7-of-8 against the East, including Boston and Cleveland. In a tight West, this is a pace New Orleans could lose a little ground.

 
Cavaliers small icon 7. Cavaliers (24-14, LW 8). If there was any concern Donovan Mitchell might not get enough fan votes to become an All-Star starter, him dropping 71 this week on the Bulls probably solved that. Mitchell should be the lock in the starting backcourt out of the East. What was impressive about this 71 — compared to some big-number outings in recent years — is Mitchell did it in the flow of the offense. He wasn’t hunting, he had 11 assists, and the Cavaliers needed all his points (and that missed lane violation by the referees) to get the win.

 
Bucks small icon 8. Bucks (24-13, LW 7). Milwaukee was stumbling due to a combination of players being in and out of the lineup messing with continuity (Khris Middleton has been injured and Jrue Holiday has some non-COVID illness), and them acting like a championship team a little bored with the regular season. That’s when Giannis Antetokounmpo took over with a run of 40+ point games, capping it with a career-high 55 Tuesday. The Bucks needed that spark, they are 15-13 after starting the season 9-0, and they’ve been flat and looked beatable, but talk to scouts around the league and they think Milwaukee has the experience to flip the switch and get back to being a contender. Plus they have Antetokounmpo.

 
Mavericks small icon 9. Mavericks (22-16, LW 11). Luka Doncic’s run the past couple of weeks has returned him to being the betting favorite for MVP — that 60-21-10 performance will stick in voters’ minds — but the Mavericks have needed all of that to keep on winning and moving up in the West. The run has vaulted Dallas up to the four seed in the West and gives them a little cushion should Doncic not put up historic numbers one night, or when Dallas runs into a tougher stretch of the schedule — which they are about to do. The Mavericks host the Celtics and Pelicans, then head out on the road for five games.

 
Kings small icon 10. Kings (20-16, LW 12). It looks like Domantas Sabonis will be just fine playing through a right thumb avulsion fracture — he has had four straight double-double games since the announcement, including dropping 30 on the Nuggets. Sabonis has now had 15 straight double-doubles. Sacramento went 3-3 on a recent homestand but hope to do better with 9-of-11 at home, where fans are chanting “light the beam.” The Kings need to rack up the wins at home, in a tight West they have little margin for error.

 
Warriors small icon 11. Warriors (20-18, LW 16). The home/road splits with the Warriors are getting ridiculous: on the road they have a -9.6 net rating and a 3-16 record; at home they have a +8.7 net rating and a 16-2 record. It’s not a shock that their five-game winning streak — all without Stephen Curry — have all come at home. The most recent win came thanks to a vintage Klay Thompson game — 54 points with 10 made 3-pointers.

 
Clippers small icon12. Clippers (21-18, LW 9). I’m falling off the Clipper bandwagon. Before the season I picked them to come out of the West, and this season it’s been easy to say “we haven’t seen the full Clippers yet” because Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and others have been constantly in and out of the lineup (and George is going to miss more time with a tweaked hamstring). Yet watching their defensive rotations against the Miami Heat on Monday night, seeing them not execute the game plan Tyronn Lue had laid out, seeing the lack of chemistry, I became convinced there is a ceiling with this team that is short of contending for a title. Maybe they will prove me wrong but there is a lot of work to do to get there. Los Angeles is on the road for a back-to-back against Denver and Minnesota, then is home for five in a row but a tough five, with the Nuggets, Mavericks and 76ers in the mix.

 
Knicks small icon 13. Knicks (20-18, LW 14). New York has been one of the most unlucky teams in the league (and I’m not just talking about the blown lead against D.allas), they have the net rating of a 22-16 team but the ball has not bounced their way late in a couple of games. Part of what had been working for the Knicks of late was a run of efficient play from RJ Barrett: in the nine games before a finger laceration sidelined him, Barrett averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and he was hitting 46% of his 3-pointers. Spurs, Raptors, then Bucs are on the docket this week for the Knicks.

 
Suns small icon 14. Suns (20-18, LW 10). You know the wheels are coming off in Phoenix when Deandre Ayton is the voice of reason calling out the team’s focus and effort. The Suns are 2-6 since Devin Booker went out (he tried to play on Christmas but that lasted four minutes) and since then they have been bottom 10 in both offense and defense. While Cameron Johnson also remains out, this is a team that needs a shake up and some energy and the trading of Jae Crowder is the fastest and best way to do that — if they can get Robert Sarver to sign off on bringing in a little more money in the trade. The Suns have slid to eighth in the West and things do not get easier this week with two games against the Cavaliers, plus the Heat and Warriors.

 
Heat small icon 15. Heat (20-18, LW 17). Watching the Heat in person, what stands out is how central Bam Adebayo is to everything the Heat do on both ends of the court. Defensively he gets credit for it, but he has expanded his offensive game. “I think what he’s doing now, probably better than he ever has in his career, he’s reading the defense and what’s called for on each possession,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And I think our guards, Tyler more than anybody, is getting him the ball. So Bam’s scoring rate and finishing rate on assisted opportunities is exceptional.”

 
Blazers small icon 16. Trail Blazers (19-17, LW 15). Gary Payton II returns and that should help a Trail Blazers defense that has struggled of late against better offenses and teams. Jeremi Grant pouring in 36 and picking up an easy win against Detroit was needed for a team that has dropped 5-of-7 and is now headed out on the road for three games (they have dropped four in a row and 10 of 14 away from home).

 
Pacers small icon 17. Pacers (21-17, LW 18). The Pacers have won four in a row and 6-of-7, and a lot of that has been fueled by Tyrese Haliburton, who has looked every bit the All-Star of late averaging 24.1 points and 8.5 assists a game while shooting 44% from 3 over his last 10. Could Haliburton be an All-Star starter in the East? Assuming Donovan Mitchell is a lock for one spot, who is the other starting guard? James Harden? Maybe. Kyrie Irving? Jaylen Brown? Haliburton’s numbers and play this season hang with any of that group (although I doubt he gets the fan votes to beat out that high-profile group). Haliburton and Harden face off this Wednesday.

 
Wizards small icon 18. Wizards (17-22, LW 22). Over their last seven games before Tuesday night’s game (which included a five-game win streak that ended against the Bucks), the Wizards have been locking teams down and have the best defense in the league. It’s a big difference from the first quarter of the season when they were a bottom-10 defensive side. Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington noted that Rui Hachimura averaged 21.4 PPG while shooting 60% from the floor in his first five games since returning from injury.

 
Jazz small icon 19. Jazz (19-21, LW 13). The Jazz have lost five in a row, but by a total of 15 points — they’ve been in the games, just a little unlucky and unable to close them out. A perfect example is the loss to the Kings on Tuesday, when Lauri Markkanen‘s shot to win the game was just a tenth of a second too late. But a loss is still a loss, Utah has slid to 10th in the West, and how things go the next couple of weeks could determine if they are sellers at the trade deadline. The Jazz are on the road this week in Houston, Chicago and Memphis, then come home to face a quality Cleveland team.

 
Raptors small icon 20. Raptors (16-21, LW 20). The unanswered question about this team midway through the season: Why are they struggling to shoot like this? While the roster isn’t loaded with snipers, they have guys who can knock it down, yet they are second worst in the NBA shooting 32.9% from 3 and they have the third-worst true shooting percentage at 55.3 (the league median is at 57.7). This looks like a team stuck in the middle, something Masai Ujiri has never tolerated, which is why other teams are eyeing the Raptors heading into the trade deadline. Toronto has its next six at home, it could be a chance to string together some wins and turn the season around.

 
Lakers small icon 21. Lakers 16-21, LW 25). Los Angeles has won 3-of-4 and one thing that has been working for them — besides LeBron James defying Father Time and averaging 36.6 points per game over his last five — is the lineups with LeBron and Austin Reaves. When those two are on the court together, the Lakers have a +4.5 net rating (as noted by Trevor Lane, it looks better when Reaves is playing the two and not the three). The Lakers are 4-5 without Anthony Davis for this stretch, with tough games coming up this week against the Heat, Kings and Nuggets.

 
Bulls small icon 22. Bulls (16-21, LW 26). A dramatic overtime loss to the Cavaliers was just the latest blow to a team that has struggled in the clutch this season. The Bulls are 7-13 in games within five points in the final five minutes, that despite a +1.1 net rating. Make that the final three minutes of a game within three points and the Bulls are 5-12 despite a +8.1 net rating. Things are just not breaking their way most nights, but frustration and losses are leading to rumblings about chemistry issues around this team. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are not going anywhere at the trade deadline, although a rough slate of games this week — the Nets, 76ers, Celtics — could lead to losses that has the Chicago front office rethinking everything.

 
Hawks small icon 23. Hawks (17-20, LW 19). The Hawks can argue that when everyone is healthy they are still a dangerous team (their ideal starting lineup has a +10.8 net rating) but reality intrudes on that dream pretty quickly when you watch them play. This is a team that lacks chemistry and grit, the reports of Nate McMillan’s frustration didn’t come out of nowhere (even if he is not retiring mid-season), and while Trae Young is putting up numbers he and Dejounte Murray are playing next to each other rather than with each other. Losers of four in a row and 7-of-10, the Hawks are on the road this week against the Kings, then both Los Angeles teams (then they come home to the Bucks). Things do not get easier.

 
24. Timberwolves (17-21, LW 24). Read whatever you want into this (maybe nothing), but D'Angelo Russell is no longer following the official Timberwolves Instagram account. That can often be an omen of trouble to come (Russell is a free agent after this season, but no way he is making $31 million a year again like this season). Minnesota had lost six in a row before it caught Denver on a night the Nuggets didn’t care, but they are still 7-10 since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a calf strain. Is it time to turn the keys over to Anthony Edwards? Is he ready for it?

 
Thunder small icon 25. Thunder (16-21, LW 21). Unlucky news that Aleksej Pokusevski will be out for at least six weeks with a knee injury. He was a guy being allowed to play through his mistakes and learn, and this is a setback on that road. OKC is 5-4 at the Paycom Center during a recent home-heavy stretch of the schedule, and after a quick trip to Orlando the Thunder are home for two more against the Wizards and Mavericks. Then comes a road-heavy stretch of games.

 
Magic small icon 26. Magic 13-24, LW 23). After winning 8-of-9 and fueling some play-in dreams, the Magic came crashing back to earth this week with three tough losses. Orlando now sits three games out of the play-in, and while that isn’t that much ground it’s tough to picture the Magic team we saw the past week leapfrogging a couple of teams to get into that dance. One thing to watch: Reports are growing that Jonathan Isaac is nearing a return after being out a couple of years due to a knee injury and multiple surgeries.

 
Spurs small icon 27. Spurs (12-25, LW 27). Keldon Johnson has put together a couple of 30-point games in the past week — he hasn’t been an efficient scorer this season (53.5 true shooting percentage, well below the league average), but Gregg Popovich is letting him play through his mistakes and learn. San Antonio has dropped 5-of-7 and has some challenging games this week against the Knicks, Celtics and Grizzlies.

Pistons small icon 28. Pistons (10-30, LW 30). It’s a bumpy road, but Jaden Ivey continues to show flashes. He’s averaging 14.6 points per game over his last 10 (close to his season average of 15) but he’s hitting 39.3% from 3, a positive sign. There are still a lot of other teams lobbing calls into Detroit looking to trade for Bojan Bogdanovic (that’s going to require a first-round pick) or Alec Burks, but Detroit will be patient and wait for the right deal. Or, no deal. There is no rush.

 
Hornets small icon 29. Hornets (10-28, LW 29). Good to see rookie center Mark Williams get more run recently, he should be out there learning on the job as the Hornets start to think about the future beyond this season. Speaking of the longer term… Charlotte has a legit All-Star in LaMelo Ball (likely not this year, he’s missed too much time) but he would look better paired with one of the stars at the top of this next draft and — cold as this may be to say — the Hornets can’t let Ball’s strong play of late get in the way of that goal.

 
Rockets small icon 30. Rockets (10-27, LW 28). Anything good that happens in Houston — such as Kevin Porter Jr. averaging 24 points and almost seven assists a game over his last seven — gets offset by a dreadful defense, particularly in transition. Teams can just run the Rockets off the court. Up this week taking their swings at the Rockets’ defense are the Pelicans, Jazz, and Timberwolves.

Report: Zach LaVine ‘privately has questioned’ role with Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Bulls paid Zach LaVine to be their No. 1, giving him a five-year, $215.2 million max contract over the summer. Chicago is not trading him.

But what is his role on the Bulls? Even LaVine “privately has questioned” his role and standing in the franchise, NBC Sports Bulls insider K.C. Johnson said on Monday’s Bulls Talk podcast.

“I sourced that out. The Athletic started it, and then I did some checking. Zach’s a professional, he’s a team player, but he’s got a lot of confidence in himself…. This is not like him being jealous of [DeRozan]. He knows how good DeMar DeRozan is.”

LaVine answered the question about who takes the final shot this way to Johnson:

“It’s not difficult. I mean, look, you understand what he’s done in his career. He’s made a lot of those shots. I’ve also made a lot of those shots. So you live with the decision,” an upbeat LaVine said. “I ride or die with him every time he takes a shot like that because I’ve seen him make more than he missed.”

DeRozan has been the go-to option in crunch time, and questions about chemistry and fit between DeRozan and LaVine are not new. The questions about the Bulls are bigger than that, however, starting with where Nikola Vucevic fits in this mix. The bottom line is that the Bulls sit at 16-21, outside even the play-in in the East right now.

Is it time for a trade? Don’t bet on a big one at the trade deadline, but NBC Sports Chicago’s Johnson says it’s time to think about it come the offseason.

The Bulls’ Big Three may not be a failure. But it does have a ceiling, particularly with the future of Lonzo Ball unknown. Ball seemed to be the straw the stirred the drink to unlock the trio’s fullest potential.

Trading DeRozan could help the Bulls do a reset on the fly, much like the Utah Jazz did when it parted ways with franchise stalwarts Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The Jazz remain competitive this season, with a stockpile of draft assets from both deals and a potential All-Star in Lauri Markkanen acquired in the Mitchell transaction.

Trading DeRozan also takes the Bulls away from the decision on whether to extend him or not; he’s extension-eligible this offseason and signed through 2023-24. While DeRozan is still playing at an All-NBA level and possesses the type of game that will seemingly age gracefully, the Bulls can’t tie their future to two players in their 30s like DeRozan and Nikola Vučević.

Whatever LaVine’s role with the Bulls this season — and he’s still averaging 22.7 points per game — he is not going anywhere. He is the cornerstone of whatever is next in Chicago, the question is who will be around him?

Watch De’Aaron Fox hit game-winner — and Lauri Markannen almost top him

De'Aaron Fox was getting anything he wanted. The Jazz were giving up all-too-easy switches on defense, and the result was Fox hunting defenders such as Lauri Markannen, who isn’t quick enough to stop Fox from getting to the rim without sagging off him so much he gives up an open jumper. Pick your poison against Fox when his shot is falling.

That ended up being the key in the final seconds. After Markannen tied the game with three free throws (rookie Keegan Murray fouled Markannen on a close-out), Fox went to work and scored his 22nd fourth quarter point to put the Kings ahead for good.

Except Markannen almost hit a game-winner of his own until the referees went to the video replay.

“I thought I had it off in time,” Markannen said of his almost game-winner, via the Associated Press. “Right from the moment it left my hand, it felt good. … It’s tough. Obviously, everyone remembers the ending but there’s a lot of things that we did early, we fix and win this ball game.”

Markannen had 28 points for the Jazz while Jordan Clarkson added 24.

Fox had 37 total for the Kings, while Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 14 rebounds.

With the win, the Kings sit fifth in the West — out of the play-in fray — but the margins are thin in the tight West, they are still just one game up on the three teams tied for the 7/8/9 seeds 9the Trail Blazers, Suns and Warriors). The Kings need to keep getting wins like this to reach their goal of making the postseason for the first time in 16 years.

But they look like a team who can do it.

Three things to Know: Let the scoring continue, Giannis drops 55 on Wizards

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Let the scoring continue, “boring” Giannis drops 55 on Wizards

There have been 14 50+ point games in the NBA this season, and the league is on pace to have about 34-35 such games this season — the most since the early 1960s, when Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor were warping NBA record books (they both had 50+ in the same game once).

The latest contributor to the fun? Giannis Antetokounmpo drove and dunked his way to a career-high 55 Tuesday on what had been a red-hot Wizards team (winners of five straight before this).

“I want to get in a position … that my game is boring,” Antetokounmpo said after the game, via the Associated Press. “I just do what I do and people don’t talk about it because it becomes boring – I do it every single night. That’s what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don’t get bored. The greats – the best players – never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best any given night.”

Antetokounmpo has been boring to the tune of three straight 40+, 10+ rebound, 5+ assist games in a row. The only other players to have three straight or more of those games are the aforementioned Chamberlain and Baylor, as well as Russell Westbrook back in 2016.

It’s a quality win for a Bucks team that — even with Antetokounmpo playing at a level that has him in the MVP conversation — has gone 15-13 after a hot 9-0 start. Injuries have played a role in that (Khris Middleton is out again, Jrue Holiday has battled a series of non-COVID illnesses) but the Bucks have looked like a team that is a little bored with the regular season. The focus and energy are not there every night.

But Antetokounmpo is starting to change that — he’d just be happy if you were still bored with it.

2) Light the beam: Fox scores 22 in fourth leading Kings past Jazz

The Kings are legitimately good — playoff good. Which was the goal all along and fueled the Tyrese Haliburton/Domantas Sabonis trade (which worked out for both teams) and other moves like getting Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk in the offseason. The Kings have missed the playoffs for a record 16 straight seasons and the goal was not to slowly try and build a team that could beat the Warriors in the playoffs, it was to get to the playoffs.

It helps to have De'Aaron Fox when you’re trying to do that. He scored 22 of his 37 in the fourth quarter and got the game-winner in a dramatic ending that almost wasn’t a Kings’ win until the referees went to the video replay.

The Kings hunted mismatches all through the fourth (and the Jazz gave up the switch too easily at times), putting the lightning-quick Fox on defenders like Lauri Markannen who couldn’t stop him from getting to the rim without sagging off him so much they gave up an open jumper. Pick your poison against a hot Fox.

Markannen had 28 points for the Jazz while Jordan Clarkson added 24.

“I thought I had it off in time,” Markannen said of his almost game-winner. “Right from the moment it left my hand, it felt good. … It’s tough. Obviously, everyone remembers the ending but there’s a lot of things that we did early, we fix and win this ball game.”

With the win the Kings sit fifth in the West — out of the play-in fray — but the margins are thin in the tight West, they are still just a game up on the 7/8/9 seed Trail Blazers, Suns and Warriors. The Kings need to keep getting wins like this to reach their goal.

But today, they look like a playoff team.

3) Two highlights you need to see

Two fun highlights from last night that are NBA-adjacent.

First, check out Scoot Henderson — the projected No.2 pick in next June’s NBA Draft — and think about how much fun he will be in the league.

Then watch this Thunder fan with $20,000 with this half-court shot.

Miami’s hopes built on foundation of Bam Adebayo in the paint

Miami Heat v Los Angeles Clippers
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — Bam Adebayo dropped 31 on the Clippers last month, and there was no way coach Tyronn Lue would not let that happen again.

He walked in the door with a defensive plan for Monday’s rematch in Los Angeles. Adebayo had torched the Clippers in that first meeting with his quick rolls before the defense could react. Lue made it clear the priority for his team was to get up on him, do not let Adebayo get middle ever, and the low man has to be quick on their rotations to help out as he dives to the rim.

Within the first two minutes of the game, the Heat tested that defensive plan. Twice. Tyler Herro was the ball handler and Adebayo set the pick near the three-point line. The Clippers’ primary defender went over the screen to cut off a Herro 3 while Ivica Zubac played deep, cutting off any roll to the rim. Herro made a quick pocket pass to Adebayo at the nail — he got middle without trouble — and Bam proceeded to knock down two clean 12-foot looks.

That’s the problem Adebayo now presents — take away one thing and he’ll beat you another way. Erik Spoelstra described him as a “Swiss Army knife” player who had evolved his game and made himself a huge threat.

“Bam’s not just some ordinary big, so he can hurt you all over the place whether it’s him handling or him catching it off the roll or lob, literally the outcomes are endless with him as a big and it makes it easier for me to make the right read,” Herro said.

Adebayo again finished with 31 points against the Clippers, this time on 12-of-19 shooting with 13 rebounds. Miami picked up the win, 110-100.

It’s games like this when the Heat are fully healthy — Jimmy Butler played and Miami had its preferred starting five — where you can see how this team could threaten Boston or Brooklyn or any team at the top of the East in a playoff series. Miami plays with grit, they are physical and defend, and they have a couple of guys who can just get buckets.

But it all starts with Adebayo and the growth he has shown — he demanded more touches going into this season and has responded with a career-high 21.5 points per game on 53.9% shooting. He entered the league as a rim runner who could get some points on putbacks, but little more, now he has developed a touch on shots like those 12-foot jumpers against the Clippers.

Adebayo knows who he is and what he wants to do. He’s not standing out by the arc spacing the floor — 18 of his 19 shots against the Clippers were in the paint — but he has developed great touch and timing.

“I think what he’s doing now, probably better than he ever has in his career, he’s reading the defense and what’s called for on each possession,” Spoelstra said. “And I think our guards, Tyler more than anybody, is getting him the ball. So Bam’s scoring rate and finishing rate on assisted opportunities is exceptional.”

All of that offense almost feels like a bonus because Adebayo’s calling card is as one of the best defensive big men in the league, a guy whose name comes up every year in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion. His growth on the offensive end enticed Gregg Popovich to put him on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics — he could defend European floor-spacing bigs out at the arc but also run the floor and get some points in the paint.

Adebayo’s steady growth has impressed and even surprised some around the league. Not his teammates.

“It’s not a shock. It’s not a shock,” Victor Oladipo said. “I seen over the summer, I’ve seen the work he put in, I’ve seen his growth. It’s no shock to people who’ve seen his grind. So there’s no shock. I’m not surprised he’s having the year he’s having…

“He might not shoot 3s, but he can do everything else though.”

If the Heat are going to become a threat to the contenders in the East — if they are going to be the team they were last playoffs, just a shot away from a return to the Finals — a few things need to come together. Jimmy Butler has to get and stay healthy, then in the playoffs raise his game to the level we’ve seen before, as he did in the bubble. Kyle Lowry needs to find the fountain of youth for a stretch. Heat role players that have been banged up and/or inconsistent this season — Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and others — have to find their rhythm. Tyler Herro has to continue the run he has been on in recent weeks.

But it all starts with Bam Adebayo being an anchor in the paint.

“At the end of the day we need him, and we need him to play at that level,” Oladipo said. “It makes a lot easier for all of us. He trusts his game and we trust his game. He’s been effective.”

More than effective, he’s been the building block for everything the Heat are doing this season, and everything they hope o do.

