Miami’s hopes built on foundation of Bam Adebayo in the paint

By Jan 4, 2023, 2:51 AM EST
Miami Heat v Los Angeles Clippers
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Bam Adebayo dropped 31 on the Clippers last month, and there was no way coach Tyronn Lue would not let that happen again.

He walked in the door with a defensive plan for Monday’s rematch in Los Angeles. Adebayo had torched the Clippers in that first meeting with his quick rolls before the defense could react. Lue made it clear the priority for his team was to get up on him, do not let Adebayo get middle ever, and the low man has to be quick on their rotations to help out as he dives to the rim.

Within the first two minutes of the game, the Heat tested that defensive plan. Twice. Tyler Herro was the ball handler and Adebayo set the pick near the three-point line. The Clippers’ primary defender went over the screen to cut off a Herro 3 while Ivica Zubac played deep, cutting off any roll to the rim. Herro made a quick pocket pass to Adebayo at the nail — he got middle without trouble — and Bam proceeded to knock down two clean 12-foot looks.

That’s the problem Adebayo now presents — take away one thing and he’ll beat you another way. Erik Spoelstra described him as a “Swiss Army knife” player who had evolved his game and made himself a huge threat.

“Bam’s not just some ordinary big, so he can hurt you all over the place whether it’s him handling or him catching it off the roll or lob, literally the outcomes are endless with him as a big and it makes it easier for me to make the right read,” Herro said.

Adebayo again finished with 31 points against the Clippers, this time on 12-of-19 shooting with 13 rebounds. Miami picked up the win, 110-100.

It’s games like this when the Heat are fully healthy — Jimmy Butler played and Miami had its preferred starting five — where you can see how this team could threaten Boston or Brooklyn or any team at the top of the East in a playoff series. Miami plays with grit, they are physical and defend, and they have a couple of guys who can just get buckets.

But it all starts with Adebayo and the growth he has shown — he demanded more touches going into this season and has responded with a career-high 21.5 points per game on 53.9% shooting. He entered the league as a rim runner who could get some points on putbacks, but little more, now he has developed a touch on shots like those 12-foot jumpers against the Clippers.

Adebayo knows who he is and what he wants to do. He’s not standing out by the arc spacing the floor — 18 of his 19 shots against the Clippers were in the paint — but he has developed great touch and timing.

“I think what he’s doing now, probably better than he ever has in his career, he’s reading the defense and what’s called for on each possession,” Spoelstra said. “And I think our guards, Tyler more than anybody, is getting him the ball. So Bam’s scoring rate and finishing rate on assisted opportunities is exceptional.”

All of that offense almost feels like a bonus because Adebayo’s calling card is as one of the best defensive big men in the league, a guy whose name comes up every year in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion. His growth on the offensive end enticed Gregg Popovich to put him on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics — he could defend European floor-spacing bigs out at the arc but also run the floor and get some points in the paint.

Adebayo’s steady growth has impressed and even surprised some around the league. Not his teammates.

“It’s not a shock. It’s not a shock,” Victor Oladipo said. “I seen over the summer, I’ve seen the work he put in, I’ve seen his growth. It’s no shock to people who’ve seen his grind. So there’s no shock. I’m not surprised he’s having the year he’s having…

“He might not shoot 3s, but he can do everything else though.”

If the Heat are going to become a threat to the contenders in the East — if they are going to be the team they were last playoffs, just a shot away from a return to the Finals — a few things need to come together. Jimmy Butler has to get and stay healthy, then in the playoffs raise his game to the level we’ve seen before, as he did in the bubble. Kyle Lowry needs to find the fountain of youth for a stretch. Heat role players that have been banged up and/or inconsistent this season — Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and others — have to find their rhythm. Tyler Herro has to continue the run he has been on in recent weeks.

But it all starts with Bam Adebayo being an anchor in the paint.

“At the end of the day we need him, and we need him to play at that level,” Oladipo said. “It makes a lot easier for all of us. He trusts his game and we trust his game. He’s been effective.”

More than effective, he’s been the building block for everything the Heat are doing this season, and everything they hope o do.

Zion Williamson out at least three weeks with strained hamstring

By Jan 3, 2023, 9:03 PM EST
New Orleans Pelicans v Philadelphia 76ers
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
0 Comments

When Zion Williamson is off the court, the New Orleans Pelicans still outscore their opponents by 1.4 points per 100 possessions. But put him on the court and that number jumps to 7.3 per 100.

Which is to say, the Pelicans are going to miss Zion the next three weeks at least, as he is out with a strained hamstring (it likely is a little more).

Zion has played his way into the All-NBA (and All-Star) conversation this season, averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting, with seven rebounds added in. New Orleans needs him healthy for the playoffs, Zion is the matchup nightmare teams need come the postseason.

What could help in the coming weeks is the return of Brandon Ingram, who has been out since late November with a sprained big toe but is reportedly close to getting back on the court.

What is holding up Suns’ Jae Crowder trade? Could still be Sarver.

By Jan 3, 2023, 6:42 PM EST
Suns owner Robert Sarver
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

Robert Sarver is suspended from running the Phoenix Suns, and minority owner Sam Garvin is the acting governor running the team day-to-day while a sale of Sarver’s share of the team to Mat Ishbia is finalized (he is currently being vetted). Sarver has no say over the operations of the Suns…

Except, there are a couple of things where he does. One of them is Sarver would need to approve any trade where the Suns would take on salary above a certain number.

Which brings us to Jae Crowder. The Suns have been looking to trade the disgruntled forward since before the season. They recently came close to a three-team deal that would have involved the Bucks, but that may have been held up because of the Sarver approval factor, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Sarver still has to give personal sign-off on any deal for a player with a salary that is more than the current “average player salary,” multiple league sources confirmed to ESPN. This would include any luxury tax payments, which the Suns are currently projected to pay.

The current average player salary is $10.8 million. Crowder’s salary is $10.2 million. And the Suns, according to sources, have had talks about various multiplayer trades over the past few months that would all likely have to end up on Sarver’s desk.

Crowder asked for a trade heading into this season when the Suns would not give the 32-year-old power forward a contract extension, and instead told him he would lose his starting job to Cameron Johnson. Crowder has not been subtle about wanting out.

The Suns are stumbling, having lost 6-of-7 and they will be without Devin Booker until the end of this month (at least) — even Deandre Ayton thinks they are not showing enough fight (and if he’s saying it…).

Phoenix needs a shake-up, they are not out of it in a wide-open West, but they have issues to fix. A Crowder trade would be a good start, but the man who held this franchise back in many ways — even before his workplace behavior came to light — is doing it one last time.

Hornets’ Kelly Oubre Jr. out 4-6 weeks due to hand surgery

By Jan 3, 2023, 2:36 PM EST
NBA: DEC 21 Hornets at Clippers
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
0 Comments

Kelly Oubre Jr.‘s name had come up in trade rumors — to the Warriors, maybe the Lakers (maybe not), there were others — but that likely is off the table now.

Oubre will be out for at least a month and maybe more due to an upcoming surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, according to multiple reports. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first.

This is another blow to a Hornets team riddled with injuries and roster issues this season. Oubre averages 20.2 points per game — second on the team — and has been a player that coach Steve Clifford has leaned on to fill roster holes this season. The injury is not new, he’s been playing through pain since the first week of the season reports Rod Boone at the Charlotte Observer, but it got to the point something needs to be done.

In other, less surprising news, Gordon Hayward also will be out for the Hornets due to a hamstring issue. He suffered it against the Lakers on Monday, left the game, and is listed as day-to-day.

Deandre Ayton on Suns: ‘I’m not used to the no fight in us’

By Jan 3, 2023, 12:47 PM EST
Phoenix Suns v Toronto Raptors
Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

It can be tempting to write off the Phoenix Suns dropping 6-of-7 as being because Devin Booker is out with a groin strain.

However, watch the games of the team that has fallen to eighth in the West and it’s clear the problem is bigger than that. In those seven games the Suns have a bottom 10 offense but, more concerning, a bottom three defense (which has led to a -9 net rating across those seven). This was a team that was 10-5 in November with a top-10 offense and defense, a team that had seemed to move past all the drama — the Deandre Ayton contract situation/relationship with Monty Williams, Jae Crowder demanding a trade, and the owner being suspended and selling the team — and was winning.

In the last few weeks, they have looked like a team that has let go of the rope. After the latest loss on Monday, getting their doors blown off by the Knicks, Ayton called out the team’s effort. Via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

“I don’t even know what’s going on. For me, I could tell you this — I’m not used to the no fight in us. I’m used to us being down a hundred and we still are going to pull out and win the game, or we still have that mentality like we’re about to win this game. Right now, we don’t have that, so that’s the only thing that’s going on throughout these games and why we’re losing. We just got to really lock In and fight. Right now, we can’t be thinking that somebody’s going to feel sorry for us or thinking somebody is going to save us — nobody is going to save us.”

Williams took some of the blame after the Knicks loss — where the Suns scored just 11 points in the first quarter — and said, “mentally and emotionally, I’ve got to get our guys stronger.”

When asked what’s leading to the struggles, Ayton talked about physicality.

“It’s really all in the physicality, man. I think teams are trying advantage of us, so just hit first. But we can embrace the hit and hit back. That’s what I’m used to, that’s the things we do. It’s the course throughout the game, we have to keep going for it. Not just the first quarter, or the first half — it’s throughout the first game… We are worried about a little too much. We’re worried either about the score, or us not making a shot. It’s intervening with our effort, so that’s about it man, we just got to stay stationary and lock in like how we used to lock in.”

Ayton has to be included in that consistency of effort and focus — he has had his clashes this season with Williams, apparently over defensive assignments. There are other things that keep this Suns team from being the 64-win team of a season ago: No Crowder meant that when starting four Cameron Johnson went out there was no high-level backup, Booker has missed time and he has become the focal point of the offense, and Chris Paul has not been the same player.

It’s a lot of adversity, but Ayton is right that these Suns have not risen to the challenge of it.

That adversity is not going away — Booker will be out until at least the end of this month. The Suns need to start finding a way to win or, like the Warriors, they could make their path through the West in the postseason a lot tougher than they expected.

