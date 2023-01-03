Three things to Know: Klay Thompson goes off for 54, Warriors win at home. Again.

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Klay Thompson goes off for 54, Warriors win at home. Again.

The home-road split for the Warriors has gotten ridiculous:

• Road: -9.6 net rating and a 3-16 record

• Home: +8.7 net rating and a 16-2 record

That 16th home win came because we had a vintage Klay Thompson game — 54 points with 10 made 3-pointers. It was a welcome throwback to pre-injury Klay (unless you’re a Hawks fan).

Even with Thompson’s huge night, it took 2OT and a wild game for the Warriors to get the win — this team does nothing easy. The Warriors led by 21 but needed a Donte DiVincenzo 3 at the end of regulation to force OT.

DONTE TIES THE GAME 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ok8r22GcjR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 3, 2023

The Warriors kept firing away — a team-record 59 3-point attempts. Draymond Green took none of the first 57, and then this.

DRAYMOND GREEN FOR THREE … THIS GAME 😅 pic.twitter.com/5J6F0c7Pgm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 3, 2023

And despite all this, the game looked headed to a third OT as the Hawks kept scoring led by Trae Young‘s 30 (on 8-of-22 shooting), but then Kevon Looney hit the game-winner.

For a Warriors team that needs every possible win with Stephen Curry still sidelined (shoulder), they have won five in a row. All five are at home, of course, but they have to play the games in front of them. The Warriors have two more at home before heading out on the road again and they are stockpiling the wins while they can.

2) Donovan Mitchell unleashes 71 on Bulls

There had been a dozen 50+ games in the NBA this season heading into Monday night (Luka Doncic has three of them, including his 60-point night.

Donovan Mitchell raised the bar — he put up 71 on the Bulls Monday night.

71 PTS

8 REB

11 AST

W Donovan Mitchell sets a new scoring record for the Cleveland Cavaliers and becomes only the 7th player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game. pic.twitter.com/qbOwr3sqyH — NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2023

Mitchell scored 13 in overtime to get to that 71, but the game only got to OT because he hit the shot of the night, executing the missed free throw and putback with :03 left to tie the game.

Mitchell shot 22-of-34 overall, 7-of-15 from 3, got to the line 25 times, and dished out 11 assists (he accounted for 99 of the Cavaliers’ 145 points). That 71 is a career-high for Mitchell and the most points ever scored in a game by a Cavalier.

The Bulls got 44 from DeMar DeRozan and 26 from Zach LaVine, but they keep finding ways to lose.

3) Nets win streak reaches 12, with Durant and Irving putting on a show

You know you’re big time when Kylian Mbappe shows up to watch you play.

French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé is sitting courtside in Brooklyn for the Nets vs. Spurs game 🇫🇷⚽️pic.twitter.com/J88yg6rx6D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 3, 2023

The Nets are big time right now, and their win streak reached 12 with a victory over the Spurs, 139-103. This game turned into a Nets highlight real for Mbappe and the Brooklyn crowd.

KYRIE JAMS IT AND THE NETS BENCH ERUPTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HGoVoL6Lks — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2023

After the game, Durant gave Mbappe his jersey.

We can talk about the Nets’ title chances or Kevin Durant‘s MVP case another day, there’s a lot of season left. For now, Nets fans should enjoy the ride.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: LeBron put up 43 on the hapless Hornets, and at age 38 he put on his own private dunk contest.