Paul George tweaks hamstring in loss to Heat, could miss time

LOS ANGELES — In November (and early December), Paul George missed seven games due to a right hamstring tendon strain. The Clippers went 3-4 over that span, including Kawhi Leonard missing six of those (sprained ankle). Things felt different now, the Clippers finally felt like they were whole in recent weeks and starting to build some chemistry…
And now George has tweaked his hamstring and could miss some time. A frustrated coach Tyronn Lue confirmed it after the game but said there were few details and it would depend on both how George responded and an MRI on Tuesday. George offered few other details.
“Just take it day to day, see how I feel tomorrow. Give myself the best chance to be able to compete,” George said. “Definitely take tomorrow and just get treatment around the clock and try to prepare for the next one.”
The injury came late in the third quarter when the Clippers had erased an 18-point halftime deficit to take the lead and George led the way scoring 13. It happened when George drove the lane and drew a foul on Bam Adebayo with 1:40 left in the quarter. When he came out of the game George went back to the locker room for a stretch, and when he came back out he had ice wrapped around his right hamstring. He re-entered the game with 5:39 left in the fourth but was not effective down the stretch in a Heat win.
“Often hamstrings are very, very serious injuries. I thought the first approach when I was dealing with my hamstring [previously] was just good, smart,” George said. “We waited until it felt better and I didn’t have any issues, once I returned.”
The Clippers were also without Kawhi Leonard against the Heat, the third straight game he has missed due to a non-COVID illness. The Clippers have a two-game road trip back-to-back Thursday and Friday in Denver and Minnesota before returning to Los Angeles for a five-game homestand starting Sunday against the Hawks.
Once again the Clippers could spend time without either of their star wings, working to keep themselves afloat in a deep West (L.A. is 21-18 and currently sit sixth in the conference).