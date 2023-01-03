Deandre Ayton on Suns: ‘I’m not used to the no fight in us’

It can be tempting to write off the Phoenix Suns dropping 6-of-7 as being because Devin Booker is out with a groin strain.

However, watch the games of the team that has fallen to eighth in the West and it’s clear the problem is bigger than that. In those seven games the Suns have a bottom 10 offense but, more concerning, a bottom three defense (which has led to a -9 net rating across those seven). This was a team that was 10-5 in November with a top-10 offense and defense, a team that had seemed to move past all the drama — the Deandre Ayton contract situation/relationship with Monty Williams, Jae Crowder demanding a trade, and the owner being suspended and selling the team — and was winning.

In the last few weeks, they have looked like a team that has let go of the rope. After the latest loss on Monday, getting their doors blown off by the Knicks, Ayton called out the team’s effort. Via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

“I don’t even know what’s going on. For me, I could tell you this — I’m not used to the no fight in us. I’m used to us being down a hundred and we still are going to pull out and win the game, or we still have that mentality like we’re about to win this game. Right now, we don’t have that, so that’s the only thing that’s going on throughout these games and why we’re losing. We just got to really lock In and fight. Right now, we can’t be thinking that somebody’s going to feel sorry for us or thinking somebody is going to save us — nobody is going to save us.”

Williams took some of the blame after the Knicks loss — where the Suns scored just 11 points in the first quarter — and said, “mentally and emotionally, I’ve got to get our guys stronger.”

When asked what’s leading to the struggles, Ayton talked about physicality.

“It’s really all in the physicality, man. I think teams are trying advantage of us, so just hit first. But we can embrace the hit and hit back. That’s what I’m used to, that’s the things we do. It’s the course throughout the game, we have to keep going for it. Not just the first quarter, or the first half — it’s throughout the first game… We are worried about a little too much. We’re worried either about the score, or us not making a shot. It’s intervening with our effort, so that’s about it man, we just got to stay stationary and lock in like how we used to lock in.”

Ayton has to be included in that consistency of effort and focus — he has had his clashes this season with Williams, apparently over defensive assignments. There are other things that keep this Suns team from being the 64-win team of a season ago: No Crowder meant that when starting four Cameron Johnson went out there was no high-level backup, Booker has missed time and he has become the focal point of the offense, and Chris Paul has not been the same player.

It’s a lot of adversity, but Ayton is right that these Suns have not risen to the challenge of it.

That adversity is not going away — Booker will be out until at least the end of this month. The Suns need to start finding a way to win or, like the Warriors, they could make their path through the West in the postseason a lot tougher than they expected.

Paul George tweaks hamstring in loss to Heat, could miss time

LOS ANGELES — In November (and early December), Paul George missed seven games due to a right hamstring tendon strain. The Clippers went 3-4 over that span, including Kawhi Leonard missing six of those (sprained ankle). Things felt different now, the Clippers finally felt like they were whole in recent weeks and starting to build some chemistry…

And now George has tweaked his hamstring and could miss some time. A frustrated coach Tyronn Lue confirmed it after the game but said there were few details and it would depend on both how George responded and an MRI on Tuesday. George offered few other details.

“Just take it day to day, see how I feel tomorrow. Give myself the best chance to be able to compete,” George said. “Definitely take tomorrow and just get treatment around the clock and try to prepare for the next one.”

The injury came late in the third quarter when the Clippers had erased an 18-point halftime deficit to take the lead and George led the way scoring 13. It happened when George drove the lane and drew a foul on Bam Adebayo with 1:40 left in the quarter. When he came out of the game George went back to the locker room for a stretch, and when he came back out he had ice wrapped around his right hamstring. He re-entered the game with 5:39 left in the fourth but was not effective down the stretch in a Heat win.

“Often hamstrings are very, very serious injuries. I thought the first approach when I was dealing with my hamstring [previously] was just good, smart,” George said. “We waited until it felt better and I didn’t have any issues, once I returned.”

The Clippers were also without Kawhi Leonard against the Heat, the third straight game he has missed due to a non-COVID illness. The Clippers have a two-game road trip back-to-back Thursday and Friday in Denver and Minnesota before returning to Los Angeles for a five-game homestand starting Sunday against the Hawks.

Once again the Clippers could spend time without either of their star wings, working to keep themselves afloat in a deep West (L.A. is 21-18 and currently sit sixth in the conference).

Three things to Know: Klay Thompson goes off for 54, Warriors win at home. Again.

1) Klay Thompson goes off for 54, Warriors win at home. Again.

The home-road split for the Warriors has gotten ridiculous:

• Road: -9.6 net rating and a 3-16 record
• Home: +8.7 net rating and a 16-2 record

That 16th home win came because we had a vintage Klay Thompson game — 54 points with 10 made 3-pointers. It was a welcome throwback to pre-injury Klay (unless you’re a Hawks fan).

Even with Thompson’s huge night, it took 2OT and a wild game for the Warriors to get the win — this team does nothing easy. The Warriors led by 21 but needed a Donte DiVincenzo 3 at the end of regulation to force OT.

The Warriors kept firing away — a team-record 59 3-point attempts. Draymond Green took none of the first 57, and then this.

And despite all this, the game looked headed to a third OT as the Hawks kept scoring led by Trae Young‘s 30 (on 8-of-22 shooting), but then Kevon Looney hit the game-winner.

For a Warriors team that needs every possible win with Stephen Curry still sidelined (shoulder), they have won five in a row. All five are at home, of course, but they have to play the games in front of them. The Warriors have two more at home before heading out on the road again and they are stockpiling the wins while they can.

2) Donovan Mitchell unleashes 71 on Bulls

There had been a dozen 50+ games in the NBA this season heading into Monday night (Luka Doncic has three of them, including his 60-point night.

Donovan Mitchell raised the bar — he put up 71 on the Bulls Monday night.

Mitchell scored 13 in overtime to get to that 71, but the game only got to OT because he hit the shot of the night, executing the missed free throw and putback with :03 left to tie the game.

Mitchell shot 22-of-34 overall, 7-of-15 from 3, got to the line 25 times, and dished out 11 assists (he accounted for 99 of the Cavaliers’ 145 points). That 71 is a career-high for Mitchell and the most points ever scored in a game by a Cavalier.

The Bulls got 44 from DeMar DeRozan and 26 from Zach LaVine, but they keep finding ways to lose.

3) Nets win streak reaches 12, with Durant and Irving putting on a show

You know you’re big time when Kylian Mbappe shows up to watch you play.

The Nets are big time right now, and their win streak reached 12 with a victory over the Spurs, 139-103. This game turned into a Nets highlight real for Mbappe and the Brooklyn crowd.

After the game, Durant gave Mbappe his jersey.

We can talk about the Nets’ title chances or Kevin Durant‘s MVP case another day, there’s a lot of season left. For now, Nets fans should enjoy the ride.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: LeBron put up 43 on the hapless Hornets, and at age 38 he put on his own private dunk contest.

 

Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win

In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”

Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.

Mitchell scored 13 of those points in overtime but it only got to that point because he hit the shot of the night, executing the missed free throw and putback with three seconds left in the game.

Mitchell — exhausted and breathing very heavily by the end — finished hitting 22-of-34 overall, 7-of-15 from 3, got to the line 25 times, and dished out 11 assists (he accounted for 99 of the Cavaliers’ 145 points).

That 71 is a career-high for Mitchell, the most points ever scored in a game by a Cavaliers player, and the most points scored by a player this season. Only six other players in NBA history have topped the 70-point mark: Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker.

It still took overtime for the Cavaliers to earn the win as the Bulls got 44 from DeMar DeRozan and 26 from Zach LaVine, but it wasn’t enough.

Not against Donovan Mitchell on this night.

Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans game with right hamstring strain, does not return

This is concerning and could potentially sideline the Pelicans’ scoring machine for weeks.

Zion Williamson left the game against the 76ers with a right hamstring strain, the team announced.

There was no update from coach Willie Green after the game, who said Zion would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. There are different levels of strains, however, even a mild one could see Zion sidelined for a couple of weeks. Hamstrings are slow to heal and easy to re-injure, teams are cautious with that injury, and the Pelicans are particularly cautious with Zion.

Zion is averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting, plus grabbing seven rebounds a game, and the Pelicans outscore their opponents by 7.3 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court (he had 26 in this game before the injury). Zion has developed into an impossible matchup and offensive force who looks like an All-NBA player when he is on the court. He has missed eight games this season (playing in 29) and the Pelicans have gone 6-2 in those games.

New Orleans also remains without Brandon Ingram, who has been out since late November with a sprained big toe but is reportedly close to a return.

New Orleans fell to the 76ers 120-111 on a night Joel Embiid had 44 points and 11 rebounds.

