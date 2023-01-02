Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans game with right hamstring strain, does not return

This is concerning and could potentially sideline the Pelicans’ scoring machine for weeks.
Zion Williamson left the game against the 76ers with a right hamstring strain, the team announced.
Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) will not return to tonight’s game
There was no update from coach Willie Green after the game, who said Zion would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. There are different levels of strains, however, even a mild one could see Zion sidelined for a couple of weeks. Hamstrings are slow to heal and easy to re-injure, teams are cautious with that injury, and the Pelicans are particularly cautious with Zion.
Zion is averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting, plus grabbing seven rebounds a game, and the Pelicans outscore their opponents by 7.3 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court (he had 26 in this game before the injury). Zion has developed into an impossible matchup and offensive force who looks like an All-NBA player when he is on the court. He has missed eight games this season (playing in 29) and the Pelicans have gone 6-2 in those games.
New Orleans also remains without Brandon Ingram, who has been out since late November with a sprained big toe but is reportedly close to a return.
New Orleans fell to the 76ers 120-111 on a night Joel Embiid had 44 points and 11 rebounds.