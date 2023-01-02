Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win

By Jan 2, 2023, 11:23 PM EST
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”

Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.

Mitchell scored 13 of those points in overtime but it only got to that point because he hit the shot of the night, executing the missed free throw and putback with three seconds left in the game.

Mitchell — exhausted and breathing very heavily by the end — finished hitting 22-of-34 overall, 7-of-15 from 3, got to the line 25 times, and dished out 11 assists (he accounted for 99 of the Cavaliers’ 145 points).

That 71 is a career-high for Mitchell, the most points ever scored in a game by a Cavaliers player, and the most points scored by a player this season. Only six other players in NBA history have topped the 70-point mark: Wilt Chamberlain (six times), Elgin Baylor, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant and Devin Booker.

It still took overtime for the Cavaliers to earn the win as the Bulls got 44 from DeMar DeRozan and 26 from Zach LaVine, but it wasn’t enough.

Not against Donovan Mitchell on this night.

Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans game with right hamstring strain, does not return

By Jan 2, 2023, 9:59 PM EST
This is concerning and could potentially sideline the Pelicans’ scoring machine for weeks.

Zion Williamson left the game against the 76ers with a right hamstring strain, the team announced.

There was no update from coach Willie Green after the game, who said Zion would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. There are different levels of strains, however, even a mild one could see Zion sidelined for a couple of weeks. Hamstrings are slow to heal and easy to re-injure, teams are cautious with that injury, and the Pelicans are particularly cautious with Zion.

Zion is averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting, plus grabbing seven rebounds a game, and the Pelicans outscore their opponents by 7.3 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court (he had 26 in this game before the injury). Zion has developed into an impossible matchup and offensive force who looks like an All-NBA player when he is on the court. He has missed eight games this season (playing in 29) and the Pelicans have gone 6-2 in those games.

New Orleans also remains without Brandon Ingram, who has been out since late November with a sprained big toe but is reportedly close to a return.

New Orleans fell to the 76ers 120-111 on a night Joel Embiid had 44 points and 11 rebounds.

Watch Knicks go on 21-0 run, pull away from Suns for comfortable win

Associated PressJan 2, 2023, 8:19 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday in New York.

“My teammates are getting me the ball in the right spots. They’re getting me going early,” Randle said. “It’s just focus and effort, night in and night out.”

Jalen Brunson, who returned after missing three games with a sore right hip, scored 24 points. Immanuel Quickley scored 15 points, Quentin Grimes had 12 and Mitchell Robinson finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks.

“I shot 6-of-11 from the foul line. There’s the rust,” Brunson said. “I started out 0-for-3 and didn’t finish the game the way I wanted to shooting-wise. But I was still in rhythm. I feel I can be more efficient, but I was just happy to be back out there.”

Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 12 points. Chris Paul had 11 and Mikal Bridges added 10.

The Suns, who lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, scored the first four points of the game. The Knicks followed with the next 14 and led the rest of the way.

New York went ahead 23-11 after the first quarter, the lowest total allowed to any opponent in any quarter by the Knicks since Feb. 1, 2020 (vs. Indiana).

Phoenix pulled to within 11, but a 21-0 Knicks run produced a game-high 32-point lead, 52-20.

The Suns ended the second quarter on an 11-2 streak and trailed 54-31. Phoenix tied for the fewest halftime points scored by a Knicks opponent since Orlando also scored 31 on April 11, 2015.

“Defensively, we had to get back to our ways,” Randle said. “When we won eight in a row, the defensive end was big for us. We feel that rhythm and chemistry coming back on that end.”

The Knicks went up 74-43 following a 10-run but had their lead cut to 79-58 after the third quarter.

“I thought the way our guys came out, they played really hard defensively and played very unselfish offensively,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. “It is sometimes difficult to play with a lead like that, but I thought our guys did a good job of playing tough. They can make up ground quickly the way they shoot threes. That was a big concern.”

The Suns, who scored a season low, only got as close as 18 points, 83-65, in the fourth quarter.

“It is a mind-boggling thing,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “The frustration comes in for us because we’ve been a team that can overcome that when we are not shooting the ball well. Mentally and emotionally, I have to get our guys stronger. We haven’t been able to handle those kinds of lapses this year.”

NBA reportedly to return to Abu Dhabi for preseason game with Doncic, Mavericks

By Jan 2, 2023, 2:36 PM EST
2022-23 NBA Abu Dhabi Games - Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks
Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty Images
It’s all about the money. Always.

There’s a lot of money in the Middle East — and significant national investment funds that buy into sports teams — and not so coincidentally, the NBA is planning a return trip there next preseason with a game again in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reports Marc Stein in his latest newsletter.

After the NBA staged its first exhibition games in the region in October, with Milwaukee and Atlanta squaring off twice in the United Arab Emirates, league sources say there are plans for the Luka Dončić-led Dallas Mavericks to play a preseason game next season in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi…

Sources tell me that USA Basketball, furthermore, is in the process of arranging a preparatory stay in Abu Dhabi in August before it proceeds to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which will be staged from Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2023, in Indonesia, Japan and The Philippines.

Dallas is expected to play Real Madrid, Doncic’s former team before being drafted into the NBA.

Let’s be clear: This clashes with the league’s stated values. The UAE has criminalized homosexuality. If you remember, the NBA moved its 2017 All-Star Weekend out of Charlotte partly because of the anti-LBGT “bathroom law” passed in the state, plus LBGT employees within the league didn’t feel comfortable attending given the new law in North Carolina. More than this one area, the UAE is a nation with serious and considerable human rights questions and violations (as reported by the US State Department, among others).

“It’s a fair question,” Silver said last April when confronted with the question of the NBA playing in nations with these records and laws. “We continue to believe that using sports, using basketball, we can improve people’s lives through sport and that, as Nelson Mandela famously said, sport can change the world.

“Part of why we choose certain markets is of course economics — there’s no question about that. It’s enormously expensive and resource-driven to bring teams around the world. We also want to try bringing our games to places we haven’t been before and the Middle East is one of those markets. We look at many different factors in terms of how we travel. … But our ultimate goal is to bring our games to everywhere around the world.”

Put another way, it’s about the money. That’s not to say the NBA has gone full FIFA yet, but the league should have to discuss the motives and what it hopes to gain from these trips.

Celtics reportedly going to hang on to Payton Pritchard at trade deadline

By Jan 2, 2023, 1:31 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images
Most teams in the East (and a few in the West) are heading into the NBA trade deadline thinking, “how can we catch the Celtics?”

So what are the Celtics going to do at the trade deadline? Probably nothing. There have been rumors about the Celtics listening to offers for guard Payton Pritchard but Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe says don’t bet on that happening.

It’s hard to envision a trade the Celtics could make that would truly upgrade their rotation. Also, they traded their 2023 first-round pick in the Malcolm Brogdon deal. There’s been some suggestion that the team should consider dealing Payton Pritchard, a valuable piece late last season who has fallen back out of the rotation. But Pritchard is just 24 and Boston is just one injury away from needing him.

Marcus Smart, Derrick White start and Malcolm Brogdon make up the core of the Celtics guard rotation, and Jaylen Brown has played 36% of his minutes at the two this season (using Basketball-Reference’s numbers). That leaves Pritchard on the outside looking in a lot of nights, and why he is averaging just 4.4 points a game this season.

However, Pritchard is a solid rotation guard on a very team-friendly salary (he makes $2.2 million this year and $4 million next), which is why other teams are calling and why the Celtics would be hesitant to trade him. Never say never, but a team will have to blow Boston away to get it to shake up this roster.

