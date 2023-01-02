Three things to Know: Should NBA turn to target score for overtime?

Three Things To Know is NBC's five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA.

1) Should NBA turn to target score for overtime?

Overtime should not only decide a winner for the game but also give fans edge-of-your-seat drama. It should be intense, nail-biting minutes. The NFL and NHL get that with their sudden-death, score-and-you-win systems (the NFL’s is slightly modified, but it still works).

NBA overtimes often lack that tension, that level of intensity.

The league may have found the answer in a G-League experiment this season — setting a target score and having teams race to it. Wouldn’t NBA overtime be more dramatic and more entertaining if it was “first team to score 12 points wins” rather than playing five minutes?

It’s an idea that could be on its way in the coming years — the reports out of the G-League is that their target score is a hit with front offices,  coaches and fans. Since the NBA uses the G-League as its petri dish to experiment with new ideas, and this ending is thriving there… don’t be shocked if this ends up in the NBA in the next couple of years.

The NBA has been using the Elam Ending — or what they will call the target score ending — for a few years now. Fans will recognize it from the All-Star Game, where the target score to win is 24 more than the team with the lead at the end of the third quarter (24 for Kobe Bryant, so if the West leads 110-100 then the target score is 134, the first team to the number wins). It’s worked well and added a little drama to an otherwise often dull game that lacks intensity.

So why not bring it to overtime of NBA regular season games? As noted, the NBA tried it out this season in the G-League — the first team to score eight wins — and the buzz has been good. John Hollinger summed it up well writing at The Athletic after the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas just before Christmas.

That change got a thumbs-up from NBA personnel I spoke to, with the consensus being that NBA overtimes are too long right now and deflate drama from the end of the fourth quarter. The target score also eliminated the chance of multiple overtimes and the crazy player minute situations they can engender. The G League staffers all love it, too.

The number needs to be higher than eight points for the NBA overtime, a dozen give or take a couple makes sense. Hollinger noted that the new ending created its own strategies in OT.

If your opponent is three points away from the target score, do you foul to eliminate losing on a 3-pointer? Concede a layup to do the same? (I saw a couple of teams in this situation hug all the shooters and leave gaping holes down Main Street).

This should be a regular season thing only — get to the playoffs and I want the potential drama of multiple overtimes, and the intensity on every possession is already there. Think of it like the NHL, which during the regular season plays 3-on-3 hockey in overtime for five minutes, then if nobody scored they go to a shootout. However, in the playoffs, it’s regular 5-on-5 hockey and sudden death — the first team to score wins. There is no reason the regular season and playoff overtime rules need to be the same.

Also, this does not mean the NBA should put a target score in at the end of the fourth quarter — keep the 48 minutes at 48 minutes. Don’t mess with the regular four quarter game. But overtime in the NBA can often lack the drama it should have — a target score could help change that.

2) Jokic, Denver beat Boston and… are the Nuggets the best team in the West?

In a wide-open Western conference, why not the Denver Nuggets?

Denver showed how dangerous it could be Sunday night as Nikola Jokic put up another triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists — and the Denver Nuggets shot their way past the Boston Celtics, 123-111 in a battle of the teams in first place in each conference.

This was one of those nights where the Nuggets couldn’t miss, shooting 57% overall and hitting 17-of-30 from 3. The Nuggets have been hot shooting for a while and have won 10-of-12, and more importantly, their bottom five defense before this run has been a respectable 12th in the league over the past dozen games.

Jaylen Brown had 30 and Jayson Tatum 25, but the Celtics shot 9-of-33 (27.3%) from 3 on the night.

This game featured a lengthy delay after a Robert Williams III dunk knocked one of the rims askew and a crew of six, plus a couple of ladders and workers with a level had to come out and straighten the thing.

Even after that Brown was not happy.

“There was no communication. They spent all that time trying to fix it, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn’t even level, in my opinion. So we just wasted all that time,” Brown said, via the Associated Press.”That has an effect on the game. That’s how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily, that didn’t [happen], but that wasn’t good. That whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect as well. But luckily nobody got hurt.”

The Nuggets, when they defend like this, are legit. They could come out of the West this season.

3) Ja Morant puts up 35 in the Grizzlies win, then makes young fan’s day

The Grizzlies kept right on rolling Sunday night as Ja Morant scored 35 points and his Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108.

However, the highlight of the night was Morant making a young Grizzlies fan’s day by giving him his game shoes after the win.

Dillon Brooks added 15 for the Grizzlies, while Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds.

Celtics reportedly going to hang on to Payton Pritchard at trade deadline

Most teams in the East (and a few in the West) are heading into the NBA trade deadline thinking, “how can we catch the Celtics?”

So what are the Celtics going to do at the trade deadline? Probably nothing. There have been rumors about the Celtics listening to offers for guard Payton Pritchard but Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe says don’t bet on that happening.

It’s hard to envision a trade the Celtics could make that would truly upgrade their rotation. Also, they traded their 2023 first-round pick in the Malcolm Brogdon deal. There’s been some suggestion that the team should consider dealing Payton Pritchard, a valuable piece late last season who has fallen back out of the rotation. But Pritchard is just 24 and Boston is just one injury away from needing him.

Marcus Smart, Derrick White start and Malcolm Brogdon make up the core of the Celtics guard rotation, and Jaylen Brown has played 36% of his minutes at the two this season (using Basketball-Reference’s numbers). That leaves Pritchard on the outside looking in a lot of nights, and why he is averaging just 4.4 points a game this season.

However, Pritchard is a solid rotation guard on a very team-friendly salary (he makes $2.2 million this year and $4 million next), which is why other teams are calling and why the Celtics would be hesitant to trade him. Never say never, but a team will have to blow Boston away to get it to shake up this roster.

Watch Morant make young fan's day by giving him game-worn Ja 1s

Ja Morant did his thing on the court on New Year’s day and scored 35 points, and his Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108. Morant remains the most entertaining player in the NBA.

However, Morant’s best play of the night — and the best highlight of the game — was when he gave a new pair of signed Ja 1 shoes to a young fan courtside and made his day.

Players giving their shoes to fans courtside remains one of the NBA’s best (and least discussed) traditions. That’s how you connect with fans.

Bill Russell. Wilt Chamberlain. Larry Bird.

That’s the complete list of players who have won three consecutive NBA MVP awards. Not Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Magic Johnson or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Just Bird, Wilt and Russell.

It’s one of the reasons people are skeptical Nikola Jokic could win his third straight MVP — there is voter fatigue and some of the media panel that casts ballots could be concerned about the historical precedent. Nuggets coach Mike Malone isn’t a fan of that idea.

Jokic has to be in the mix of any mid-season MVP conversation. He is averaging 25.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game, with a ridiculous 68.6 true shooting percentage, plus the Nuggets are 23.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court (and no, that number is not a typo). When it comes to advanced stats, Jokic and Luka Doncic are battling for the top spot in almost every one.

What makes this MVP race wild at the mid-point is how deep it is — strong cases can be made for Jokic, Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, with solid cases out there for Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, maybe even Zion Williamson. Many of us in the media will make our mid-season MVP picks in the coming weeks (look for mine on Jan. 9), but the reality is that every person mentioned in this paragraph has a legitimate shot at the award by the end of the season. The race is wide open.

Which could be bad news for Jokic — some voters will set the bar higher for him to win his third in a row, and in a deep field where they are other good options, it could be difficult for him to get enough first-place votes.

But Jokic has to be in the conversation. Has to be.

Sixth straight loss leads to players' only meeting, maybe rotation changes with Timberwolves

This summer the Timberwolves warped the trade market by giving up five players and four first-round picks for Rudy Gobert, pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns in a system that was going big while the rest of the league went small, a system that was going to take this team forward into the playoffs.

On New Year’s Eve, Minnesota got handled by a Detroit team leaning into its bench, 116-104 — that’s six straight losses and 9-of-12 for the Timberwolves, and they are 6-10 since Towns went out injured.

That led to several things, including a players-only meeting after the game.

However, the most interesting postgame quote came when Naz Reid asked if it was a mystery why the team was underachieving, via Jon Krawczynsk at The Athletic.

“Not really. We know. We know. We know why,” he said after a players-only meeting. “And you know, I’m gonna kind of keep that in house. But we know why. That’s why I said before, I feel like we can change this. We know we can change it. So we just got to buy into the things that we know.”

Okay then.

Coach Chris Finch — who has preached the same message all season but not gotten buy-in yet — said it might be time for some changes to the rotation.

It’s not just one thing that’s gone wrong for the Timberwolves, it’s been Gobert taking a step back and looking tentative on defense, D'Angelo Russell being inconsistent and not being the floor general they need on offense, and then there are the fit issues everyone wondered about going back to the Gobert trade. All that said, this is a decent team when KAT has played, injuries are part of it.

The Timberwolves front office didn’t send out that massive haul of picks and players to Utah last summer to be decent when everyone is healthy. That front office is not blameless, their apparent miscalculation on how this would all fit together is at the heart of the issues as well, and with a 30-year-old Gobert having three years left on his max contract it’s not like the solution is a trade. Minnesota needs to figure it out in-house for now.

Getting Towns back will help, but much more work is needed.

