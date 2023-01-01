Watch Luka Doncic puts up third 50+ point game in last five games, Mavericks top Spurs

By Jan 1, 2023, 10:33 AM EST
0 Comments

It is hard to describe the run Luka Doncic is on:

• He dropped 51 points on the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve.

• That includes a couple of free throws and a couple of rebounds in the final 4.5 seconds to secure a 126-125 win.

• That’s three 50+ point games in his last five.

• That includes his insane 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists against the Knicks.

• He’s the first player in the history of the NBA with 250 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists over a five-game span.

• He’s the first player in NBA history to average a 45-point triple-double over a five-game span (stat via Justin Kubatko).

• He’s also averaging a 40-point triple-double over his last six games and is the only player ever to do that (again stat via Justin Kubatko).

“It’s incredible,” Dallas big man Christian Wood told the AP. “In my seven years in the league, I’ve never seen anybody do what he’s able to do. He’s on an incredible run. He’s playing like an MVP. Clearly one of the best players in the league.”

Check out more on the Mavericks

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics back in top spot, Nets climb to second
New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks
NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to Know: Nobody wants to face Luka, Mavs in wide-open West

Sixth straight loss leads to players’ only meeting, maybe rotation changes with Timberwolves

By Jan 1, 2023, 3:12 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

This summer the Timberwolves warped the trade market by giving up five players and four first-round picks for Rudy Gobert, pairing him with Karl-Anthony Towns in a system that was going big while the rest of the league went small, a system that was going to take this team forward into the playoffs.

On New Year’s Eve, Minnesota got handled by a Detroit team leaning into its bench, 116-104 — that’s six straight losses and 9-of-12 for the Timberwolves, and they are 6-10 since Towns went out injured.

That led to several things, including a players-only meeting after the game.

However, the most interesting postgame quote came when Naz Reid asked if it was a mystery why the team was underachieving, via Jon Krawczynsk at The Athletic.

“Not really. We know. We know. We know why,” he said after a players-only meeting. “And you know, I’m gonna kind of keep that in house. But we know why. That’s why I said before, I feel like we can change this. We know we can change it. So we just got to buy into the things that we know.”

Okay then.

Coach Chris Finch — who has preached the same message all season but not gotten buy-in yet — said it might be time for some changes to the rotation.

It’s not just one thing that’s gone wrong for the Timberwolves, it’s been Gobert taking a step back and looking tentative on defense, D'Angelo Russell being inconsistent and not being the floor general they need on offense, and then there are the fit issues everyone wondered about going back to the Gobert trade. All that said, this is a decent team when KAT has played, injuries are part of it.

The Timberwolves front office didn’t send out that massive haul of picks and players to Utah last summer to be decent when everyone is healthy. That front office is not blameless, their apparent miscalculation on how this would all fit together is at the heart of the issues as well, and with a 30-year-old Gobert having three years left on his max contract it’s not like the solution is a trade. Minnesota needs to figure it out in-house for now.

Getting Towns back will help, but much more work is needed.

Check out more on the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves v Milwaukee Bucks
Antetokounmpo has put together historic back-to-back 40/20 games
Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans
D’Angelo Russell on Zion: ‘He’s playing football, we playing...
NBA: DEC 28 Bucks at Bulls
Three things to Know: The Chicago Bulls know drama

 

Eric Gordon on Rockets this season: ‘There’s no improvement’

By Jan 1, 2023, 1:02 PM EST
Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
0 Comments

Nobody entered the season expecting a lot of wins out of the Rockets, this is a rebuilding team letting its talented young core learn by playing through mistakes. It was a season about growth and development.

Except it hasn’t been that, either, if you ask Eric Gordon. There has been no improvement.

Here’s the full quote.

“There’s no improvement… Same old thing all year. We have a small margin for error. It’s a lot of things. It’s mindset. You got to play for one another. Do what’s right by your teammates. If you do that, it’d be more fun. You give yourself a better chance to win.”

That’s some brutal honesty, but it’s the truth and it’s something Gordon can say as a veteran on his way out of town at the deadline.

The Rockets have a -6.6 net rating for the season with a bottom-three offense and defense. Over their last 10 games things have been worse, Houston sports a -8.1 net rating with the worst offense in the NBA. This has not been a team taking consistent steps forward.

While Gordon has been on the trade block for more than a year now, expect a deal to get done by the Feb. 9 deadline. That’s because there are a lot of teams seeking guard depth, and Gordon is essentially an expiring contract (while he is on the books for $20.9 million next season that money is non-guaranteed and any team that trades for him is expected to let him go). The Rockets may not get the haul they once hoped for Gordon, but they will get something back in a trade.

Until then, expect the losses to keep piling up in Houston.

Here's more on the Rockets

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics back in top spot, Nets climb to second
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards
Report: Wherever Harden lands, he wants short-term contracts going forward
Philadephia 76ers v New York Knicks
James Harden downplays report he could return to Houston

Watch Tyler Herro’s running 3 at buzzer to give Heat win over Jazz

Associated PressJan 1, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.

Herro’s final basket put a perfect exclamation point on a strong offensive outing for Miami.

“The ball was flying around,” Herro said. “We were making plays for each other, getting stops defensively and turning it into easy buckets on the other end.”

Miami outscored Utah 54-32 in the paint to win for the third time in four games. The Heat shot 51% from the field and ended up tallying 32 assists on 45 baskets.

“That’s what we need,” Adebayo said. “That’s what makes us a better team, when everybody is involved and flying around and making shots. The ball’s not sticking.”

Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Malik Beasley chipped in 17 off the bench. Kelly Olynyk and Collin Sexton added 14 points apiece.

The Jazz made 17 3-pointers and 36 free throws but lost their fourth straight.

Utah erased a seven-point deficit and tied it at 123 with 6.3 seconds left on three free throws from Markkanen. Herro countered with his game-winning 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

“You want the ball in his hands because you know he wants those moments,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Miami made five straight baskets and scored on eight consecutive possessions overall to carve out a 62-52 lead late in the second quarter. Oladipo and Herro fueled the run with three baskets apiece.

Utah erased the deficit in the third quarter. Markkanen and Clarkson made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 11-0 run that gave the Jazz a 95-88 lead before quarter’s end.

“I just thought our intensity picked up and our communication was much better (in the second half),” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “We need that from the beginning of the game. I’m proud of the way our team adjusted at halftime and stuck in there.”

Oladipo had his best offensive outing so far this season, posting his first 20-point game since making his season debut earlier in December. He finished with season highs in points, field goals made (7), assists (5), and rebounds (5).

The veteran guard appeared in 96 total games over the previous four seasons while battling injuries.

“My path and my journey is different than a lot of people’s (journeys) and I have to remember that and just continue to stay patient with myself,” Oladipo said. “Soon I’ll be exactly where I need to be.”

Check out more on the Heat

Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic
Happy 38th birthday to LeBron James (time for some highlights)
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics back in top spot, Nets climb to second
Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs
Popovich, Wade, Nowitzki, Parker, Gasol headline Hall of Fame nominees

Haliburton takes over with 18 in fourth, leads Pacers past Clippers 131-130

Associated PressDec 31, 2022, 8:13 PM EST
0 Comments

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 130. Haliburton then made a free throw with 5.3 seconds left to push Indiana’s lead to 131-127 before George hit a 3 as time expired.

“We had to put together a monster game to beat them, and we did,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “Myles Turner was spectacular. Tyrese’s fourth quarter was monster. Made just about every play you could imagine. Really just breathtaking stuff to watch.”

Buddy Hield finished with 18 points for Indiana, while Aaron Nesmith had 16 and Bennedict Mathurin 15 off the bench. The Pacers shot 52% from the field. The Clippers finished at 54% but committed 16 turnovers.

“We’re still aren’t doing a great job of forcing teams baseline and forcing them out of the middle,” George said. “We’re giving up too many middle drives.”

Haliburton, who also had seven rebounds and four steals, starred in a tense, back-and-forth fourth quarter. Los Angeles led by six with 5:27 to go, but, beginning with two free throws at the 3:47 mark, Haliburton reeled off a 13-point flurry punctuated by two free throws for a 128-125 lead with 29 seconds remaining.

“There’s a lot of trust in me in this organization,” Haliburton said. “We’re learning how to finish games. We’ve got a lot of firepower. This is what we do. They picked us last in the East. We’re coming out here and proving people wrong.”

George made two foul shots to get Los Angeles back within one with 20 seconds left, but the Clippers let nearly eight seconds run off the clock before fouling Turner on Indiana’s ensuing possession. Turner hit two free throws to restore a three-point advantage for the Pacers, who have won five of their last six.

Turner’s hook shot early in the third quarter sent the Pacers ahead by 14, the largest advantage by either side. The Clippers responded by scoring on 11 of their next 13 possessions, a stretch capped by George’s 3 to tie it at 86 with 3:54 remaining in the quarter. The score remained tied, at 93, entering the fourth.

The 32-year-old George, who played for Indiana the first seven seasons of his career, was booed lustily in pregame introductions. The Pacers traded George to Oklahoma City in 2017 after he informed them that he planned to leave once he was eligible for free agency in 2018.

Here's more on the Pacers

LA Clippers v Boston Celtics
Three things to Know: Celtics execute better down stretch, beat Clippers
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics back in top spot, Nets climb to second
Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks move up to top spot, Grizzlies second after Celtics...