Eric Gordon on Rockets this season: ‘There’s no improvement’

Nobody entered the season expecting a lot of wins out of the Rockets, this is a rebuilding team letting its talented young core learn by playing through mistakes. It was a season about growth and development.

Except it hasn’t been that, either, if you ask Eric Gordon. There has been no improvement.

Eric Gordon asked about #Rockets improvement from when the season started: "There's no improvement." pic.twitter.com/WWB8Gf3wdI — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) January 1, 2023

Here’s the full quote.

“There’s no improvement… Same old thing all year. We have a small margin for error. It’s a lot of things. It’s mindset. You got to play for one another. Do what’s right by your teammates. If you do that, it’d be more fun. You give yourself a better chance to win.”

That’s some brutal honesty, but it’s the truth and it’s something Gordon can say as a veteran on his way out of town at the deadline.

The Rockets have a -6.6 net rating for the season with a bottom-three offense and defense. Over their last 10 games things have been worse, Houston sports a -8.1 net rating with the worst offense in the NBA. This has not been a team taking consistent steps forward.

While Gordon has been on the trade block for more than a year now, expect a deal to get done by the Feb. 9 deadline. That’s because there are a lot of teams seeking guard depth, and Gordon is essentially an expiring contract (while he is on the books for $20.9 million next season that money is non-guaranteed and any team that trades for him is expected to let him go). The Rockets may not get the haul they once hoped for Gordon, but they will get something back in a trade.

Until then, expect the losses to keep piling up in Houston.