Hawks coach Nate McMillan denies report he’s considered retiring mid-season

By Dec 31, 2022, 8:30 AM EST
Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta Hawks
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Things have not gone smoothly for the Atlanta Hawks. They entered the season thinking they would be close to the top of the East, but after a loss Friday night to the Lakers they fell to 17-19 on the season and currently look like a play-in team at best. Coach Nate McMillan and star Trae Young have had tension boil over at points.

That led to a report Friday that McMillan has considered resigning mid-season, from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

McMillan’s job status came into question across the NBA after his exchange with Hawks All-NBA star Trae Young at a gameday shootaround. His job status has been considered safe, and the Hawks have wanted to finish out the season with McMillan on the sideline, sources said. But McMillan, 58, appears to be near the end of his tenure with the Hawks after the season — unless there’s a resignation before then.

McMillan himself denied the report at his pregame media availability.

“We’re trying to get our guys healthy and make another run at the playoffs, but the things that were reported, look, I’m here to coach this year, and I’ve talked to [owner] Tony Ressler many times, and our goal is to make the playoffs. And that’s what I’m working towards…

“Look, at the end of the year, I’ll do as I’ve always done. I’ll talk with my family and see if that flame, that fire, to continue next season, but that’s the end of the season. All of us think about retiring, but that’s at the end of the season. We’re going to move past that, that story.”

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin was more forceful in shooting down the rumor on an Atlanta radio station.

McMillan may not be going anywhere in the short term, but that doesn’t mean things are good in the ATL.

Buzz about the poor relationship between McMillan and Young has been all over the league this season, long before any of these reports. Historically, things have not ended well for NBA coaches who have a poor relationship with their stars. There already has been a shakeup within the front office, with Travis Schlenk stepping down as the head of basketball operations. With Young in the first year of his five-year max extension, he’s not likely going anywhere.

However, the Hawks have some hard questions to answer. McMillan is the second coach Young has not gotten along with, Lloyd Pierce had the same issue, and at some point the question becomes, “is it the coach?” Also, the Hawks made a big move this offseason to bring in Dejounte Murray to form a backcourt with Young, but that hasn’t gelled on the court, and there are reports of chemistry issues in the locker room as well. Young is not exactly the most popular teammate in the league.

Atlanta has a lot of work to get back to the conference finals they were in a couple of years ago, a run that now looks like a fluke. Figuring out the coaching situation — and the coach/Young relationship — may wait until the offseason, but everything needs to start with that foundation.

Watch LeBron score season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

Associated PressDec 31, 2022, 7:21 AM EST
ATLANTA — LeBron James started this journey 20 years ago, and there are times when he still feels like a kid on the basketball court.

Friday was one of those nights.

James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121.

“At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” he said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t know what I could become at 18. But I knew if I continued to put in the work and I continued to reach into the game then I could be one of the greatest players to ever play this game.”

James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ninth in the league with 27.8 points per game.

The Hawks (17-19), who have lost three in row, blew a 15-point lead but regained a 101-100 lead on Aaron Holiday‘s 3-pointer with 10:50 remaining. James hit a 3 from the right wing to make it 103-101 and Los Angeles never trailed again.

James had his mother Gloria and his wife Savannah sitting courtside for his birthday.

“They’ve been with me since before this 20-year campaign started,” he said. “They’re the rock to everything that I do. To have them there tonight sitting courtside and just being a part of this journey, being here for my birthday, being here for the holidays, it’s pretty cool.”

The Lakers had lost nine of their last 13 but led 120-113 on James’ three-point play with 2:18 to go. Much of the crowd came to its feet roaring as he drew John Collins‘ sixth foul and fell down as he hit a baseline layup. He hit the free throw and came back on the next possession with a reverse layup on the baseline that drew the crowd to its feet again.

James added two free throws to make it 130-121 with the crowd chanting, “MVP! MVP!”

“Atlanta has always been kind and welcoming to myself and my teammates no matter what uniform I’ve been in,” James said. “They’ve always respected the game.”

Thomas Bryant had 19 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook had 14 points and 11 assists.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 29 points and Dejounte Murray had 20. Young said James’ defense changed the game.

“Most of the time LeBron was in the back quarterbacking and telling everyone where to go,” Young said. “He was in the back of the paint hanging off our 5s and our 4s and making us shoot 3s and take contested jump shots. It was working early on and as the game went on it kind of turned on us. That’s what happened.”

Down by 15 in the second quarter, Los Angeles took an 82-81 lead late in the third on James’ fast-break lay-in. The Lakers were in the midst of a 17-4 run that ended with James’ three-point play and an 87-83 lead.

“He was just locked in,” Westbrook said. “He’s capable of doing things at an elite level for a long time as well all know. It’s just good to witness it.”

James did a TV interview and signed his jersey for rapper 2 Chainz before leaving the court to another standing ovation.

“For me it’s all about preparing the mind, putting in the work every single day,” said James, a four-time NBA champion. “Seeing how great I can be on a day-to-day basis and then obviously throughout all these seasons, there’s so many narratives and rollercoasters that you have to navigate through.

“The frustrations, the good times, the bad times, so I just try to stay as even keel and as sharp as I can be throughout the course of a full season.”

Happy 38th birthday to LeBron James (time for some highlights)

By Dec 30, 2022, 2:31 PM EST
We have been fortunate to witness greatness.

Sometimes in our desire as sports fans to rank and rate everything, we don’t take a step back and appreciate what is right in front of us. We don’t savor the moment and what we are fortunate to witness. LeBron James may epitomize that mindset — he is one of the greatest players ever to lace up a pair of hightops (or, currently, low-tops), a combination of athleticism and basketball IQ few, if any, could ever match. He was ordained “the chosen one” as a high school junior and has somehow exceeded those unreasonable expectations — four-time champion, four-time MVP, 18-time All-NBA, and a resume that has him in the GOAT conversation. Yet we focus on the GOAT debate or titles not won or the struggles of his current team and miss the big picture.

LeBron turns 38 today — playing better than anyone ever has at his age — and we need to appreciate that.

Later this season (likely around the All-Star break), we should witness him pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his once-thought unassailable record of most points scored in the NBA. It speaks to LeBron’s greatness as a scorer, his longevity, and his commitment to conditioning that this will happen. It says more about LeBron’s game that whenever he does hang up his sneakers we will remember him as much more than a scorer — his passing, IQ, and chase-down blocks in the biggest of moments will be recalled. So will his impact off the court, the building of his own brand on his terms, which changed the game for players as much or more than his play on it.

For any true fan of the game, it is a joy to watch LeBron James play basketball. I feel fortunate, it has been one of the great honors of my career (and time at NBC) to witness his peak in Miami, what bringing a title back to Cleveland meant to that city, and his adding to his legacy in Los Angeles.

LeBron will take the court tonight in Atlanta (and it’s bad news for the stumbling Hawks because LeBron has put up big numbers on his birthday before). Take a moment to appreciate what we are witnessing, because greatness like this does not come around often.

Reports: Cavaliers, Nuggets both looking for wing help at trade deadline

By Dec 30, 2022, 1:19 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
Two-way wing players are the most valuable asset in the NBA right now, every team seems to be looking for more of them.

Two teams in particular are rolling into the Feb. 9 trade deadline looking for wing help: the Cavaliers and Nuggets.

The Cavaliers’ search for help at the three is no secret, the other four starters are set with All-Star level players (when healthy): Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports the Cavaliers will be looking for a “short-term wing option” at the deadline.

Dean Wade probably has been the best two-way wing the Cavaliers have, hitting 41.1% of his 3-pointers this season. The Cavaliers can lean into a better shot-creator and offensive player in Caris LeVert, but he is not much of a defender. On the flip side, the Cavs can go with better defenders in Isaac Okoro or Lamar Stevens, but they are not offensive threats. Ideally the Cavaliers would like to find some balance.

Denver ideally rolls out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. at the 2-3-4, but Sam Amick of The Athletic says they want more players like that and ones with a defensive focus.

With the trade deadline nearing on Feb. 9, league sources say the Nuggets will be on the lookout for wing help to come off their bench. They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here.

The Nuggets and Cavaliers may be looking for help at the trade deadline, but there are few options. There are a lot more buyers than sellers right now, particularly at the wing spot.

The best available wing is Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards (Washington, ideally,would like to keep Kuzma and re-sign him this summer but may have to trade him rather than lose him for nothing). He’s a 21.6-point a game scorer who can hit the three (34.1%) and is solid defensively, plus he’s got a ring and knows how to play at the highest level. The challenge here is Kuzma will opt out and become a free agent this summer, trade for him and you’re going to have to step up and pay him this summer (in the ballpark of $25 million a season).

The Pistons might be open to trading Bojan Bogdanovic, even if they say they are not, but the price will be steep. The Knicks are reportedly open to offers for Cam Reddish. The Jazz will consider trading Malik Beasley, but he is more of a combo guard. Jarred Vanderbilt‘s name has come up, but he is really a four.

There are few options, but the Nuggets and Cavaliers are looking for a trade.

Watch Wembanyama score 27, win MVP in French league’s All-Star game

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 12:25 PM EST
PARIS — French teen prodigy and expected NBA No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama embellished his fast-growing reputation when he became the youngest MVP in the French league’s All-Star game.

The 18-year-old Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists on Thursday night as the All-Star France team won 136-128 against the All-Star World team – an annual contest between French and non-French players in the French league’s LNB.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is considered the likely top pick in the 2023 NBA draft next June and is a near-certainty to be the first top-five draft pick from France.

In the two months since his jaw-dropping performances in two exhibition games in Las Vegas, “Wembamania” has swept France with sold-out games whenever he plays for Paris-based Metropolitans 92.

Wembanyama is leading the French league with averages of 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. And those are his final numbers as an 18-year-old. He turns 19 on Jan. 4, 2023.

He hit a purple patch from early November to early December with a streak of four consecutive 30-or-more-point games.

Wembanyama’s international career got off to a good start and he is 2-0 with Olympic silver medalist France, with 39 points scored and 13 rebounds in those two games.

France plays Lithuania and the Czech Republic in February.

