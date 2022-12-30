Watch Wembanyama score 27, win MVP in French league’s All-Star game

Associated PressDec 30, 2022, 12:25 PM EST
PARIS (AP) — French teen prodigy and expected NBA No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama embellished his fast-growing reputation when he became the youngest MVP in the French league’s All-Star game.

The 18-year-old Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists on Thursday night as the All-Star France team won 136-128 against the All-Star World team – an annual contest between French and non-French players in the French league’s LNB.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is considered the likely top pick in the 2023 NBA draft next June and is a near-certainty to be the first top-five draft pick from France.

In the two months since his jaw-dropping performances in two exhibition games in Las Vegas, “Wembamania” has swept France with sold-out games whenever he plays for Paris-based Metropolitans 92.

Wembanyama is leading the French league with averages of 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. And those are his final numbers as an 18-year-old. He turns 19 on Jan. 4, 2023.

He hit a purple patch from early November to early December with a streak of four consecutive 30-or-more-point games.

Wembanyama’s international career got off to a good start and he is 2-0 with Olympic silver medalist France, with 39 points scored and 13 rebounds in those two games.

France plays Lithuania and the Czech Republic in February.

Reports: Cavaliers, Nuggets both looking for wing help at trade deadline

By Dec 30, 2022, 1:19 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
Two-way wing players are the most valuable asset in the NBA right now, every team seems to be looking for more of them.

Two teams in particular are rolling into the Feb. 9 trade deadline looking for wing help: the Cavaliers and Nuggets.

The Cavaliers’ search for help at the three is no secret, the other four starters are set with All-Star level players (when healthy): Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports the Cavaliers will be looking for a “short-term wing option” at the deadline.

Dean Wade probably has been the best two-way wing the Cavaliers have, hitting 41.1% of his 3-pointers this season. The Cavaliers can lean into a better shot-creator and offensive player in Caris LeVert, but he is not much of a defender. On the flip side, the Cavs can go with better defenders in Isaac Okoro or Lamar Stevens, but they are not offensive threats. Ideally the Cavaliers would like to find some balance.

Denver ideally rolls out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. at the 2-3-4, but Sam Amick of The Athletic says they want more players like that and ones with a defensive focus.

With the trade deadline nearing on Feb. 9, league sources say the Nuggets will be on the lookout for wing help to come off their bench. They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here.

The Nuggets and Cavaliers may be looking for help at the trade deadline, but there are few options. There are a lot more buyers than sellers right now, particularly at the wing spot.

The best available wing is Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards (Washington, ideally,would like to keep Kuzma and re-sign him this summer but may have to trade him rather than lose him for nothing). He’s a 21.6-point a game scorer who can hit the three (34.1%) and is solid defensively, plus he’s got a ring and knows how to play at the highest level. The challenge here is Kuzma will opt out and become a free agent this summer, trade for him and you’re going to have to step up and pay him this summer (in the ballpark of $25 million a season).

The Pistons might be open to trading Bojan Bogdanovic, even if they say they are not, but the price will be steep. The Knicks are reportedly open to offers for Cam Reddish. The Jazz will consider trading Malik Beasley, but he is more of a combo guard. Jarred Vanderbilt‘s name has come up, but he is really a four.

There are few options, but the Nuggets and Cavaliers are looking for a trade.

Should Lakers just stand pat at trade deadline, wait for offseason?

By Dec 30, 2022, 9:31 AM EST
NBA: MAR 05 Warriors at Lakers
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
What’s the first rule for getting out of a hole? Stop digging.

The Lakers are in a 14-21 hole, having dropped five-of-six without Anthony Davis, who is expected to be out at least a couple more weeks (and maybe longer) with a foot injury. LeBron James is understandably frustrated, but heading into the Feb. 9 trade deadline the only moves available to the Lakers are half-measures that make them a little better this season — maybe a playoff team — but not near a contender.

So maybe the best move is to do nothing. Stop digging. Or in this case, giving up future trade assets. From Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times:

Internally, sources said, there’s been serious consideration given to riding out the season without making a major deal if they can’t find one that would make the team a realistic contender.

No player on the trade market could make the Lakers a contender (even if there was, we could debate if the Lakers have the players and picks needed to get in that conversation). The best players currently available — John Collins from Atlanta, Jae Crowder from the Suns, maybe Kyle Kuzma from the Wizards or Bojan Bogdanovic from the Pistons — would make the Lakers better, but not contenders. And at what cost? A first-round pick in 2027 and contracts that eat up the Lakers’ cap space next summer.

Stop digging. Don’t throw good money after bad.

It would be different if a potential franchise-changing player were available, but they are not right now. Maybe over the summer a Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine will be made available — maybe, but not necessarily likely — or maybe a free agent like Kyrie Irving wants to come to Los Angeles. That’s the level of move the Lakers need to be looking at to build a potential winner around LeBron and Davis, and it’s not available at the deadline. Russell Westbrook‘s $47.1 million contract is untradable without attaching a lot of sweeteners to the deal (besides, he’s been solid as a sixth man, so the Lakers are going just to ride out the final year of the deal).

If the Lakers do make a move, it likely is a smaller deal involving some combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a second-round pick. Maybe they can get another contributing role player out of that, but not a game changer.

Meanwhile, LeBron sounds like someone hinting at leaving (even if he has another guaranteed year on his contract).

“I think about how much longer I’m gonna play the game. I think about how I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level, from a team aspect,” LeBron said after the Lakers lost to the Heat this week. “I want to still be able to compete for championships because I know what I can bring to any ball club with the right pieces.”

The Lakers need to get those pieces. Does LeBron trust the Rob Pelinka-led front office to have the vision, player evaluation skills, and execution level to get that done? It’s going to be an interesting 2023 summer for the Lakers.

But maybe not a very interesting trade deadline.

Three things to Know: Celtics execute better down stretch, beat Clippers

By Dec 30, 2022, 8:22 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Celtics execute better down stretch, knock off Clippers

The Clippers came into Thursday night 8-2 in games Kawhi Leonard had played in December. They have shown flashes of being a team that could come out of the West, but they had a lot of chemistry to build in a roster that is still figuring out how to play together.

The Celtics went through those growing pains last season and it showed — when it came to fourth quarter execution, Boston was simply better. Their established chemistry showed (even without sixth man Malcolm Brogdon). As Andrew Grief of the LA Times noted, the Clippers turned the ball over five times in the fourth and the Celtics were +5 in rebounds, +4 on the offensive glass and +4 in second-chance points in the quarter.

Then there was Derrick White making game-deciding blocks at the rim. (White is quietly one of the best rim-protecting guards in the league.)

The result was a 116-110 win for the Celtics. The big headline is that — unlike the first meeting of these teams a few weeks ago in Los Angeles — the Jays won the battle of the wings: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 29 points, compared to 26 for Kawhi Leonard and 24 for Paul George. (The bright spot in there for the Clippers is Leonard played a season-high 37 minutes, the restrictions seem to be off with him.)

The fourth-quarter controversy in this one came on this play, when George drove the lane and both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown (who at least maybe tripped) went to the ground to sell the call. They got it from referee Scott Foster.

Let’s just say Paul George didn’t like the call and said so on social media (which likely will cost him $25K).

These teams will grow and evolve over the remaining 60% of the season. How much the Clippers can grow — and if they can stay healthy — will go a long way in determining if this was a preview of things to come or just another December game.

2) Hield hits quickest 3 in NBA history, Pacers go on to beat Cavaliers

Well, that didn’t take long.

The 3-ball is the great equalizer in today’s game and they were falling for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton looked like an All-Star — the question isn’t if he makes the team, it’s does he start? — with 29 points including going 6-of-8 from 3, while Hield kept hitting his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points including 5-of-6 from deep.

The Pacers went on to win the shootout 135-126, a game where the losing Cavaliers had a 131.5 offensive rating for the night (the Pacers were 140.8). The highlights of the night were this Aaron Nesmith dunk.

And coach Rick Carlisle getting ejected over Donovan Mitchell not drawing a travel call.

That’s three straight losses for the Cavaliers, while the Pacers have won 4-of-5. Both teams currently sit in the top six in the East, avoiding the play-in.

3) Eleven players suspended, Pistons’ Hayes gets three games for incident with Magic

It’s strange to say when 11 guys were just suspended, but the NBA came down soft on this one (which is right in line with the Adam Silver era).

The NBA announced the suspensions from the Pistons/Magic incident Wednesday night:

Killian Hayes: 3 games
Moritz Wagner: 2 games
Hamidou Diallo: 1 game

Plus the Magic’s Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. all got one-game suspensions for leaving the bench during a fight (that is the standard punishment by the league). Those bench suspensions will be staggered over a few games so the Magic will dress enough players to play their games.

This came down out of the incident where Mo Wagner knocked Hayes into the bench and Hayes got up and punched Wagner in the back of the head, appearing to knock him out for a second.

A three-game suspension for a clear, landed punch is getting off light, especially compared to the two games for Wagner and Diallo’s one-game suspension for a reasonably harmless shove for another player. That said, these are suspensions without pay that will hit these players in the wallet.

Eleven players suspended, Pistons’ Hayes gets three games for punch vs. Magic

By Dec 29, 2022, 10:29 PM EST
There were plenty of suspensions — 11 players will miss time, nine of them from the Orlando Magic — but the league didn’t come down too hard on the principles.

The Pistons’ Killian Hayes has been suspended three games for a punch that appeared to briefly knock out the Magic’s Moritz Wagner, while Wagner himself got two games for instigating the incident, and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo got one game for a shove that escalated a fight between the Pistons and Magic on Wednesday night, the NBA announced.

Eight other Magic players got one-game suspensions for leaving the bench during the incident (a standard punishment from the league): Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter, Jr. Those suspensions will be staggered over a few games so the Magic will have enough players dressed to play their games.

The three-game suspension for an out-right punch seems a little light, especially compared to the one-game suspension for a shove for another player. That said, these are suspensions without pay that will hit these players in the wallet.

The incident started in the final minute of the first half when an errant Magic pass rolled into the backcourt. Both the Magic’s Moritz Wagner and the Pistons’ Hayes chased the ball down, but Wagner wanted it to roll out of bounds (if he touched it there would have been a backcourt violation), so he made the soccer-style move and tried to shield it as it rolled out of bounds. Hayes went hard for the ball and as he did Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Pistons’ bench. That’s when the Pistons’ Diallo ran in and shoved Wagner in the back, followed by Hayes punching Wagner in the back of the head, appearing to knock him out for a second. Then the Magic players came running in to protect their guy.

At the time Hayes, Wagner and Diallo were ejected and the only question was how long their suspensions would be. It’s a little less than many expected.

