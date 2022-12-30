Three things to Know: Celtics execute better down stretch, beat Clippers

By Dec 30, 2022, 8:22 AM EST
0 Comments

1) Celtics execute better down stretch, knock off Clippers

The Clippers came into Thursday night 8-2 in games Kawhi Leonard had played in December. They have shown flashes of being a team that could come out of the West, but they had a lot of chemistry to build in a roster that is still figuring out how to play together.

The Celtics went through those growing pains last season and it showed — when it came to fourth quarter execution, Boston was simply better. Their established chemistry showed (even without sixth man Malcolm Brogdon). As Andrew Grief of the LA Times noted, the Clippers turned the ball over five times in the fourth and the Celtics were +5 in rebounds, +4 on the offensive glass and +4 in second-chance points in the quarter.

Then there was Derrick White making game-deciding blocks at the rim. (White is quietly one of the best rim-protecting guards in the league.).

The result was a 116-110 win for the Celtics. The big headline is that — unlike the first meeting of these teams a few weeks ago in Los Angeles — the Jays won the battle of the wings: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each had 29 points, compared to 26 for Kawhi Leonard and 24 for Paul George. (The bright spot in there for the Clippers is Leonard played a season-high 37 minutes, the restrictions seem to be off with him.)

The fourth-quarter controversy in this one came on this play, when George drove the lane and both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown (who at least maybe tripped) went to the ground to sell the call. They got it from referee Scott Foster.

Let’s just say Paul George didn’t like the call and said so on social media (which likely will cost him $25K).

These teams will grow and evolve over the remaining 60% of the season. How much the Clippers can grow — and if they can stay healthy — will go a long way in determining if this was a preview of things to come or just another December game.

2) Hield hits quickest 3 in NBA history, Pacers go on to beat ??

Well, that didn’t take long.

The 3-ball is the great equalizer in today’s game and they were falling for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton looked like an All-Star — the question isn’t if he makes the team, it’s does he start? — with 29 points including going 6-of-8 from 3, while Hield kept hitting his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points including 5-of-6 from deep.

The Pacers went on to win the shootout 135-126, a game where the losing Cavaliers had a 131.5 offensive rating for the night (the Pacers were 140.8). The highlights of the night were this Aaron Nesmith dunk.

And coach Rick Carlisle getting ejected over Donovan Mitchell not drawing a travel call.

That’s three straight losses for the Cavaliers, while the Pacers have won 4-of-5. Both teams currently sit in the top six in the East, avoiding the play-in.

3) Eleven players suspended, Pistons’ Hayes gets three games for incident with Magic

It’s strange to say when 11 guys were just suspended, but the NBA came down soft on this one (which is right in line with the Adam Silver era).

The NBA announced the suspensions from the Pistons/Magic incident Wednesday night:

Killian Hayes: 3 games
Moritz Wagner: 2 games
Hamidou Diallo: 1 game

Plus the Magic’s Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter, Jr. all got one-game suspensions for leaving the bench during a fight (that is the standard punishment by the league). Those bench suspensions will be staggered over a few games so the Magic will dress enough players to play their games.

This came down out of the incident where Mo Wagner knocked Hayes into the bench and Hayes got up and punched Wagner in the back of the head, appearing to knock him out for a second.

A three-game suspension for a clear, landed punch is getting off light, especially compared to the two games for Wagner and Diallo’s one-game suspension for a reasonably harmless shove for another player. That said, these are suspensions without pay that will hit these players in the wallet.

Eleven players suspended, Pistons’ Hayes gets three games for punch vs. Magic

By Dec 29, 2022, 10:29 PM EST
0 Comments

There were plenty of suspensions — 11 players will miss time, nine of them from the Orlando Magic — but the league didn’t come down too hard on the principles.

The Pistons’ Killian Hayes has been suspended three games for a punch that appeared to briefly knock out the Magic’s Moritz Wagner, while Wagner himself got two games for instigating the incident, and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo got one game for a shove that escalated a fight between the Pistons and Magic on Wednesday night, the NBA announced.

Eight other Magic players got one-game suspensions for leaving the bench during the incident (a standard punishment from the league): Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter, Jr. Those suspensions will be staggered over a few games so the Magic will have enough players dressed to play their games.

The three-game suspension for an out-right punch seems a little light, especially compared to the one-game suspension for a shove for another player. That said, these are suspensions without pay that will hit these players in the wallet.

The incident started in the final minute of the first half when an errant Magic pass rolled into the backcourt. Both the Magic’s Moritz Wagner and the Pistons’ Hayes chased the ball down, but Wagner wanted it to roll out of bounds (if he touched it there would have been a backcourt violation), so he made the soccer-style move and tried to shield it as it rolled out of bounds. Hayes went hard for the ball and as he did Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Pistons’ bench. That’s when the Pistons’ Diallo ran in and shoved Wagner in the back, followed by Hayes punching Wagner in the back of the head, appearing to knock him out for a second. Then the Magic players came running in to protect their guy.

At the time Hayes, Wagner and Diallo were ejected and the only question was how long their suspensions would be. It’s a little less than many expected.

Knicks’ RJ Barrett out for week or more with finger laceration

By Dec 29, 2022, 7:22 PM EST
New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks
Tim Heitman/Getty Images
0 Comments

Lost in the hype over Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double and the Mavericks’ insane comeback win over the Knicks was the fact RJ Barrett left that game with an injured finger.

Barrett is officially out for the Knicks’ game Thursday against the Spurs and will be out “a week or so” with a finger laceration, reports Stefan Bondy at the New York Daily News.

The injury occurred in the first quarter against the Mavericks, when Barrett drove baseline around Doncic and Luka reached out from behind to swipe the ball away but ended up cutting Barrett’s finger in the process. Barrett was bleeding and went straight to the locker room, not to return.

Barrett has averaged 19.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season but hasn’t improved his efficiency in getting up those numbers, with a 53.2 true shooting percentage (several percentage points below the league average).

Barrett’s absence opens the door wider for guards Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes, who were critical parts of the Knicks’ recent run of success (they won eight straight before dropping their last four). It also could mean a return of Evan Fournier to the rotation for a few minutes, which makes sense because if the Knicks plan to trade him — they are listening to offers — they will need to showcase him a little for potential suitors over the next month.

D’Angelo Russell on Zion: ‘He’s playing football, we playing basketball’

By Dec 29, 2022, 1:18 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
0 Comments

Zion Williams dominated the Timberwolves in the clutch — he scored the team’s final 14 points to get the Pelicans the win.

After the game, a frustrated D'Angelo Russell had the quote of the day:

Russell and the Timberwolves thought Zion got superstar calls at the end of the game. Zion tied the game with a dunk in the final minute where Russell and Minnesota wanted an offensive foul call for Zion’s use of his off arm. Then came the play Russell talked about in the video, where Zion stole Russell’s pass and went in for the go-ahead dunk, but Russell thought he should have been called for going through Jaden McDaniels to make the steal.

Anthony Edwards tied the game back up, but Zion got to the line and hit one of two free throws to give New Orleans the 119-118 win (Edwards’ attempt at a game-winner rimmed out).

Frustrated LeBron on Lakers, ‘I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level’

By Dec 29, 2022, 12:54 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
0 Comments

When LeBron James signed an extension with the Lakers that kept him tied to the team until at least the summer of 2024, he pushed for and was promised the organization would make upgrades to build a roster that could win — and maybe even contend — now.

That didn’t happen. The Rob Pelinka-led front office tried to walk the fine line of winning now and holding on to assets for the future (both cap space for next summer, and first-round picks in 2027 and 2029), Los Angeles waited for the perfect deal that never came. We see the fruit of that tree now: the Lakers dropped their fifth game in the last six without Anthony Davis, this time to the Heat 112-98, they are 14-21 and sitting at 13th in the West. In his postgame press conference, LeBron let his growing frustration come out:

“I think about how much longer I’m gonna play the game. I think about how I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level, from a team aspect. I want to still be able to compete for championships because I know what I can bring to any ball club with the right pieces. I think about my son graduating high school soon and going off to college and I’m still playing and my youngest son will be a junior next year and how much more time I’ll miss.

“Throughout the course of a day, to the weeks, to the months, I think about a little bit of everything. Think about how much of the world I’m gonna see when I’m done playing the game. But at the end of the day I keep the main thing the main thing, and when it’s time for us to work, I lock in. When I have an opportunity to have a day off, I’m still kind of locked in, but I do give myself an opportunity to decompress a little bit by watching other teams or watching shows or spending time with my family. Lot of thoughts, but for the most part it’s been a good ride so far.”

LeBron has let his frustration with this roster bubble up a few times in recent weeks. His critics will quickly point out he shares the blame in all this — he and Davis pushed for the Russell Westbrook trade over one that would have brought Buddy Heild to the Lakers from Sacramento. There is truth in that, LeBron is not blameless — but also nobody in the funky Lakers management structure was the adult in the room who stood up and said no. They backed the Westbrook trade rather than saying this was a terrible idea (which, anyone who had watched Westbrook in the previous couple of seasons knew). Management moved away from having solid young 3&D role players around LeBron and Davis — the formula that won the bubble title — and brought in older, slower players who were not defenders. There was an overall failure of vision, player evaluation, and execution.

Then this summer, the Lakers were hesitant to go all in (specifically on a Hield/Myles Turner trade) — when you have 37-year-old LeBron you have to do what it takes to win now. You owe that to LeBron, who has played at an All-NBA level through all this. You owe it to your fans. Rebuild later — it’s the advantage of being the Lakers, free agents will always want to come.

At this point, the Lakers are likely to do something small at the trade deadline hoping to land some help on the wing, but they will keep those first-round picks and their cap space and look to make a move next offseason (hello free agent Kyrie Irving). The sense is making a big move now is throwing good money after bad.

But LeBron turns 38 on Friday, and the Lakers have wasted his season. He has every right to be frustrated.

