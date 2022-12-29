Frustrated LeBron on Lakers, ‘I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level’

By Dec 29, 2022, 12:54 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
When LeBron James signed an extension with the Lakers that kept him tied to the team until at least the summer of 2024, he pushed for and was promised the organization would make upgrades to build a roster that could win — and maybe even contend — now.

That didn’t happen. The Rob Pelinka-led front office tried to walk the fine line of winning now and holding on to assets for the future (both cap space for next summer, and first-round picks in 2027 and 2029), Los Angeles waited for the perfect deal that never came. We see the fruit of that tree now: the Lakers dropped their fifth game in the last six without Anthony Davis, this time to the Heat 112-98, they are 14-21 and sitting at 13th in the West. In his postgame press conference, LeBron let his growing frustration come out:

“I think about how much longer I’m gonna play the game. I think about how I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level, from a team aspect. I want to still be able to compete for championships because I know what I can bring to any ball club with the right pieces. I think about my son graduating high school soon and going off to college and I’m still playing and my youngest son will be a junior next year and how much more time I’ll miss.

“Throughout the course of a day, to the weeks, to the months, I think about a little bit of everything. Think about how much of the world I’m gonna see when I’m done playing the game. But at the end of the day I keep the main thing the main thing, and when it’s time for us to work, I lock in. When I have an opportunity to have a day off, I’m still kind of locked in, but I do give myself an opportunity to decompress a little bit by watching other teams or watching shows or spending time with my family. Lot of thoughts, but for the most part it’s been a good ride so far.”

LeBron has let his frustration with this roster bubble up a few times in recent weeks. His critics will quickly point out he shares the blame in all this — he and Davis pushed for the Russell Westbrook trade over one that would have brought Buddy Heild to the Lakers from Sacramento. There is truth in that, LeBron is not blameless — but also nobody in the funky Lakers management structure was the adult in the room who stood up and said no. They backed the Westbrook trade rather than saying this was a terrible idea (which, anyone who had watched Westbrook in the previous couple of seasons knew). Management moved away from having solid young 3&D role players around LeBron and Davis — the formula that won the bubble title — and brought in older, slower players who were not defenders. There was an overall failure of vision, player evaluation, and execution.

Then this summer, the Lakers were hesitant to go all in (specifically on a Hield/Myles Turner trade) — when you have 37-year-old LeBron you have to do what it takes to win now. You owe that to LeBron, who has played at an All-NBA level through all this. You owe it to your fans. Rebuild later — it’s the advantage of being the Lakers, free agents will always want to come.

At this point, the Lakers are likely to do something small at the trade deadline hoping to land some help on the wing, but they will keep those first-round picks and their cap space and look to make a move next offseason (hello free agent Kyrie Irving). The sense is making a big move now is throwing good money after bad.

But LeBron turns 38 on Friday, and the Lakers have wasted his season. He has every right to be frustrated.

D’Angelo Russell on Zion: ‘He’s playing football, we playing basketball’

By Dec 29, 2022, 1:18 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Zion Williams dominated the Timberwolves in the clutch — he scored the team’s final 14 points to get the Pelicans the win.

After the game, a frustrated D'Angelo Russell had the quote of the day:

Russell and the Timberwolves thought Zion got superstar calls at the end of the game. Zion tied the game with a dunk in the final minute where Russell and Minnesota wanted an offensive foul call for Zion’s use of his off arm. Then came the play Russell talked about in the video, where Zion stole Russell’s pass and went in for the go-ahead dunk, but Russell thought he should have been called for going through Jaden McDaniels to make the steal.

Anthony Edwards tied the game back up, but Zion got to the line and hit one of two free throws to give New Orleans the 119-118 win (Edwards’ attempt at a game-winner rimmed out).

Suspensions will be flying after Pistons, Magic altercation where Hayes may have knocked out Wagner

By Dec 29, 2022, 9:32 AM EST
The NBA will be handing down a lot of suspensions — maybe to much of the Orlando Magic bench — in the wake of an ugly incident at the end of the first half Wednesday night.

It started in the first half’s final minute with an errant Magic pass that rolled into the backcourt. Both the Magic’s Moritz Wagner and the Pistons’ Killian Hayes tried to chase the ball down. If Wagner touched it then it would have been a backcourt violation, so he made the soccer play and tried to shield it a little as it rolled out of bounds near the Pistons’ bench. Hayes was going hard for the ball to keep it in, and as he tried to get around Wagner the Magic big man hip-checked Hayes into the Pistons’ bench and players.

That’s when things got out of control. The Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo raced over and shoved Wagner in the back. Then Hayes popped up and punched Wagner in the back of the head, appearing to knock him out for a second as Wagner collapsed into the Pistons’ bench. After the game, Franz Wagner, Moritz’s younger brother, said, “he’s fine.”

At that point a number of Magic players left their bench area to go down to the Pistons bench and get in the scuffle — Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross and Admiral Schofield all did so.

There was a lengthy delay while the referees went and watched the replay. They gave Wagner a Flagrant 2 foul and automatic ejection for starting the incident. Both Hayes and Diallo were given technical fouls and ejected for being instigators. However, that was it.

The NBA has a hard-and-fast rule: anyone who leaves the bench during a fight gets ejected and faces a one-game suspension. There were no ejections but the suspensions could follow from the league office. Could the league basically suspend the Magic for one game? Also, what rule should be applied to Pistons players, who didn’t leave their bench but were involved?

Hayes has to get suspended for that punch to the back of the head — remember Brandon Ingram got a four-game suspension for punching Chris Paul. Wagner instigated the entire thing with his hip check.

Joe Dumars — NBA’s executive vice president and head of basketball operation, meaning the guy who hands out suspensions — has a lot of film to watch and decisions to make. This could take a few days, but expect him to bring the hammer down.

Three things to Know: The Chicago Bulls know drama

By Dec 29, 2022, 8:26 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) The Chicago Bulls know drama

Lately there’s been more drama in the Bulls’ wins than all of Chicago on an NBC Wednesday night.

First there was Ayo Dosunmu‘s putback game-winner against the Hawks. Then it was a DeMar DeRozan jumper as time expired to get the win in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

Last night the Bulls were down 11 to the Bucks with 2:18 to play — only to have DeRozan make the steal and get the ball to Dosunmu for the dunk that tied the game at 106-106 and forced overtime.

(The real key to the Bulls’ comeback was a run of great defense, giving up just one bucket in the final 3:18, although it helped the Bucks missed some clean looks.)

Then in overtime, DeRozan put the Bulls ahead for good.

DeRozan finished the night with 42 points (10 in overtime) on 15-for-25 shooting, plus 10 rebounds. He also got into it with Grayson Allen, and DeRozan admitted after the game it was because of Allen’s reputation around the league for cheap plays that he had words with the Bucks sharpshooter.

From the Bucks’ perspective, the loss is easy to explain — they missed good looks. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points and when the Bulls doubled him he kicked out to the open man, but the Bucks shot 9-of-44 (20.5%) from 3, missing a lot of wide-open looks. Including a few early in overtime that could have changed the outcome.

The Bulls will take the wins any way they can get them. Chicago has won 4-of-5 now, which has them just 15-19 and sitting in the final play-in spot in the East. They need a lot more wins, but could use an easy one after all the drama lately.

2) Nets extend win streak to 10 games, move into second in East

This one was pretty simple: The Hawks were without Trae Young (calf contusion), Clint Capela (calf strain) or De'Andre Hunter (sprained ankle); The Nets did have Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Irving finished with 28 points — scoring 15 in the fourth quarter — while Durant had 26 points in a game where the Hawks were feisty early but the Nets took over late.

That’s 10 wins in a row and 14-of-15 for the Nets, who moved past the Bucks and into second place in the East with this win. It’s time to start putting Jacque Vaughn in the Coach of the Year conversation for how he turned this team around.

3) Zion scores final 14 points, finishes with 43 in Pelicans win over Timberwolves

Zion Williamson is finding another level.

He took over the game’s final minutes Wednesday, scoring the Pelicans’ final 14 points on his way to 33 for the night and leading New Orleans to a 119-118 win over the Timberwolves.

That’s four straight wins for the Pelicans, four straight losses for the Timberwolves (who continue to be up and down without Karl-Anthony Towns).

If you like referee whistles this was the game for you: There were 52 fouls called in the game, including a few technicals and one Flagrant 1 (Austin Rivers earned that one when he caught Larry Nance Jr. with a hard shot to the head late in the third quarter. Nance had to leave the game and did not return due to neck spasms.

Watch Zion score final 14 points for Pelicans, finishes with 43 in win over Timberwolves

Associated PressDec 29, 2022, 12:47 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

“I love winning. This team loves winning. This organization loves winning,” Williamson said, crediting teammate CJ McCollum for urging him on in the final minutes.

“CJ looked at me and said, `You want to be great, this is the moment to do it.’ He didn’t call me out, he just called me up.”

Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight.

Williamson’s 3-pointer with 2:17 left cut Minnesota’s lead to 112-110.

“Big-time shot,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Williamson’s only 3-point attempt in the game.

Williamson then pulled out of a spinning dribble in the lane for a short floater that tied it.

“That’s just who he is; he understands time, score, situations. He understands the moment. And he made big plays after big plays,” Green said. “That’s what great players do.”

Williamson tied it again at 114 on a driving finger roll. And after Jaden McDaniels‘ free throws put Minnesota ahead again with 1:04 left, Williamson hit an off-balance driving layup to tie it before stealing the ball from McDaniels and breaking free for a go-ahead dunk.

“He just played a balanced game,” Green said. “He dominated where he needed to on both ends of the floor.”

Edwards’ dunk tied it at 118 before Williamson hit one of two free throws, which turned out to be enough.

Trey Murphy III scored 21, going 5 of 6 from 3, and CJ McCollum scored 20 for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell had 27 points and McDaniels scored 19 for Minnesota.

The game was marked by physical play and flaring emotions.

There were 52 total fouls called in the game, including a handful of technical fouls and one flagrant foul on each team.

Austin Rivers, who wound up fouling out with nearly 8 minutes to go, was assessed a flagrant-1 foul after he caught Larry Nance Jr. hard in the head near the basket late in the third quarter. Nance remained down on one knee while trainers encircled him. Soon after, he went to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game with neck spasms.

Rivers, a 2012 New Orleans first-round draft choice along with Anthony Davis, also was involved in an exchange of shoves with Valanciunas. Double technicals were called and an additional technical was called on New Orleans’ Naji Marshall for shoving Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the back as he stepped between Valanciunas and Rivers.

Minnesota took a 50-39 lead after a 9-0 run ignited by Russell’s 3 and fueled by McDaniels’ layup and putback in the second quarter.

Back-to-back dunks by Williamson and Murphy helped the Pelicans trim it to 52-49 before Reid’s 3 made it 55-49 at halftime.

