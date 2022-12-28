NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double

By Dec 28, 2022, 9:49 AM EST
0 Comments

You were not the only person leaping out of their chair watching Luka Doncic put up his insane 60-point triple-double Tuesday night to spark a comeback against the Knicks. First, Tom Thibodeau was jumping out of his chair, although for different reasons than you and I.

So were a lot of NBA players, who went to social media to react and express their amazement at Doncic.

Here's more on the Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to Know: Nobody wants to face Luka, Mavs in wide-open West
New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks
Watch Luka Doncic put up 60-point triple double, lead Mavericks to insane...
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Three takeaways from Christmas: Boston makes statement in East, West wide...

Three things to Know: Nobody wants to face Luka, Mavs in wide-open West

By Dec 28, 2022, 9:26 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Nobody wants to face Luka Doncic, Mavs in wide-open West

Discussions about which team could come out of the West focus on Golden State (if they get healthy, flip the switch and start figuring out how to win on the road), Memphis, maybe Phoenix, or the Los Angeles Clippers (if L.A. gets healthy and has time to build chemistry), and lately Denver (if they defend).

Not Dallas. After losing Jalen Brunson in the offseason, the Mavericks are dismissed as a one-man show.

Oh, but what a show.

Against the Knicks Tuesday, Doncic reminded everyone why they don’t want to see Dallas in the postseason as he dropped a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

That and some true Luka magic sparked an insane Dallas comeback to get the win. New York had this game in hand: A Julius Randle lay-up put the Knicks up nine with :44.6 left in the game. But the Knicks missed Brunson’s calming, stabilizing presence under pressure (he was out with a sore hip) and Luka sparked a 14-5 Mavericks run to end regulation that included an intentionally missed free throw and putback by Doncic with :01 on the clock to force OT.

Sometimes one photo, one image can sum up an entire game.

After the game, Luka had the line of the night in his walkout interview: “I’m tired as hell. I need a beer.”

Doncic was just 2-of-6 from 3, doing most of his work in the paint where he hit 16-of-18 for 32 points, plus drawing enough fouls to get to the line 22 times (making 16).
New York was short-handed — not only was Brunson out but they lost RJ Barrett to a right index finger laceration — but still should have closed this out. Quentin Grimes finished with 33, while Randle had 29 points and 18 rebounds.

In a wide-open West, maybe we’re too dismissive of Dallas’ chances, although heliocentric offenses like the Mavs tend to struggle in the postseason. That said, nobody wants to face Luka and the Mavs either.

2) Norman Powell reminds everyone he can still play in return to Toronto

Norman Powell entered the league in Toronto and spent five-and-a-half seasons there, where he was a popular role player and won a ring next to Kawhi Leonard. Tuesday night, for the first time since then, Powell returned to Toronto and the fans and organization showed him the love.

Powell has found a groove with the Clippers and in his return he put on a show, scoring 22 points including dominating the end of the third quarter.

That other former Raptor, Kawhi Leonard, played in this game and the Raptors showed him respect by doubling him much of the night, forcing the ball out of his hands, which is why he had just 15 points but also eight assists. Paul George and Ivica Zubac led the way with 23 points, Reggie Jackson added 20, and Los Angeles got the 124-113 win.

Which brings us back to the wide-open West. A week ago Memphis looked like maybe the best team in the conference, but Tuesday night the Suns’ reserves were flexing on them and picking up the win. Anyone can seemingly beat anyone. Nobody is the clear team to beat (not the injured and stumbling Golden State Warriors). It is anyone’s race to win.

Which could make the trade deadline out West very interesting, if a team decides to get aggressive.

3) Fully healthy Wizards end 76ers win streak at eight

The Washington Wizards were fully healthy. Finally and for the first time this season… at least until a frustrated Bradley Beal appeared to aggravate his hamstring again in the game’s final minutes. There were not a lot of details on that postgame.

But this first game with the Wizards’ preferred starting five and bench rotation couldn’t have gone much better. Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 10 boards going against Joel Embiid, Beal had 19, and Kyle Kuzma added 14. Finally with a full bench rotation, the Wizards won the bench scoring 43-16.

Joel Embiid continued his MVP-level run of play — 48 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals — but he didn’t get enough help outside of James Harden, who finished with 26 points and 13 assists.

We could talk about the Wizards getting it together, but now there is a new Beal injury to monitor and Kuzma very well might get traded at the deadline. Washington is still 14-21 and looking up at the play-in right now (the 12th seed), they have a lot of work to do. But this was a quality win.

Watch Luka Doncic put up 60-point triple double, lead Mavericks to insane comeback win

By Dec 27, 2022, 11:49 PM EST
0 Comments

Luka Doncic is unfair. A walking cheat code.

He had one of his best games ever, a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the Knicks, and it took every bit of that — and some true Luka magic — to lead a Dallas comeback at home against New York.

A Julius Randle lay-up put the Knicks up nine with :44.6 left in the game, but Doncic sparked a 14-5 run to end regulation that included an intentionally missed free throw and putback by Doncic with :01 on the clock to force OT.

Sometimes one photo, one image can sum up an entire game.

Doncic did most of his work in the paint, shooting 16-of-18 for 32 points there, plus drawing enough fouls to get to the line 22 times (making 16).

Those 60 points are the most scored in a game ever by a Mavericks player, and Doncic joins James Harden as the only players ever with 60-point triple-doubles.

New York showed real grit, they didn’t have Jalen Brunson for the game (sore right hip) and then lost RJ Barrett to a right index finger laceration. Quentin Grimes continued his hot play with 33, while Julius Randle had 29 points and 18 rebounds. Late in the game it was evident how much the Knicks missed the stabilizing, floor generalship Brunson brings to them — they looked scattered at points. Brunson has not allowed that this season.

It might not have mattered when Luka Doncic is playing like this.

At 19-16 the Mavericks are now just 3.5 games behind the first-place Nuggets. Luka is playing at an MVP level and it’s fair to ask if he can keep this up, but he has been as good as anyone in the league this season.

Check out more on the Mavericks

New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks
NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double
Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to Know: Nobody wants to face Luka, Mavs in wide-open West
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Three takeaways from Christmas: Boston makes statement in East, West wide...

Should the Cavaliers retire Kyrie Irving’s jersey someday? Kevin Love says ‘without a doubt’

By Dec 27, 2022, 6:04 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
0 Comments

Kyrie Irving played six seasons in Cleveland, averaging 21.6 points and 5.5 rebounds a game in that time, being named to four All-Star teams, one All-NBA team and winning Rookie of the Year. Oh, and he knocked down the biggest shot in franchise history to win the Cavaliers their only title.

It would seem a no-brainer for the Cavs to retire his number — without him no banner hangs in Cleveland. However, things are never that simple with Irving. He forced his way off the Cavaliers while that team still could have contended for a title with LeBron James, something that fans remember — he still gets booed when he returns to Cleveland, as he did yesterday. There was frustration in the front office with him as well, and he was only there six years (the first three years were a struggle), plus there has been a litany of issues since.

Irving was back in Cleveland Monday night and the question was asked by Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer: Should Iring’s number be retired by the Cavaliers?

“Without a doubt. Absolutely. Right away, after his career ends,” Love told cleveland.com… “It’s not even a question to me. He needs to be up there. He made the biggest shot in franchise history and one of the most important shots in Finals history when you consider how it all went down — what it meant for the city, what it meant for his legacy, LeBron’s legacy and everything else, including that Golden State team that became a dynasty and was historically great.”

Will the hard feelings toward Irving and his exit fade over time? Maybe. Probably. But you get the feeling that LeBron’s jersey will go up to the rafters first (he does turn 38 this week and, theoretically, is closer to retirement), then maybe Love. Irving will be a ways off.

But it’s got to happen, doesn’t it? The second-best player on the lone championship team? Irving deserves his number retired at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. But we don’t need to get into the details for a few years.

Monday night Irving and the Nets extended their winning streak to nine with a win over the Cavaliers, behind 32-points each from Kevin Durant and Irving.

Check out more on the cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers
Three things to Know: Nets only about basketball as win streak reaches nine
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to know: Kerr is honest about Warriors after blowout loss, 1-5...
Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks move up to top spot, Grizzlies second after Celtics...

Serge Ibaka, Kendrick Perkins trade barbs over Ibaka’s age… now?

By Dec 27, 2022, 1:46 PM EST
Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day
Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

In his 14th NBA season at age 33, Serge Ibaka is playing a limited role off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks (plus putting out one of the better player interview shows).

Or is it his age-33 season? Former Thunder player and Ibaka teammate turned ESPN talking head/hot take guy Kendrick Perkins decided to light that fire on First Take Monday saying Ibaka had lied about his age.

As you might imagine, that pissed off Ibaka, who fired back on Twitter.

At first Perkins walked it back and apologized.

Then…

Perkins vs. Ibaka is the new NBA beef… but this is marked-down ground beef priced for sale. It’s no filet mignon. That said, I fear we may get more of it.

Even if this topic is pointless and more than a little dated.

Check out more on the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Three takeaways from Christmas: Boston makes statement in East, West wide...
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Tatum scores 41, Celtics make statement easily handling Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Nic Claxton calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo after Nets’ impressive...