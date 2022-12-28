Devin Booker out at least a month with left groin strain

By Dec 28, 2022, 2:47 PM EST
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
The Phoenix Suns are 2-4 in games Devin Booker has missed this season, their offense is 9.6 points per 100 possessions worse when he is off the court (they play at a league-best level on offense with him and a Wizards-like level without him).

All of which is concerning because Booker will be out for at least a month with a strained groin, the team announced.

Booker had missed three games but tried to play through the groin strain on Christmas Day against the Nuggets. He lasted just four minutes before re-injuring himself.

Expect a lot more Landry Shamet in Phoenix. The Suns have battled several injuries this season but this is the biggest blow and for the next month the current fifth seed in the West will be looking to keep their heads above water in a deep conference.

Rumor: Celtics’ reserve guard Payton Pritchard drawing trade interest

By Dec 28, 2022, 12:23 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics
Brian Fluharty/Getty Images
The Boston Celtics are deep at the guard spot. Marcus Smart and Derrick White start, and Malcolm Brogdon is the first guard off the bench, with Jaylen Brown playing essentially a two-guard in some bigger Celtics lineups.

That can leave Payton Pritchard as the odd man out at times — and has other teams making calls to see if he is available via trade, reports Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com.

Not surprisingly, Pritchard’s new situation has other teams sniffing around. Clubs have been investigating whether he might be worth pursuing in a trade (he makes $2.2 million this year and $4.0 million next).

“You’ve got to wonder about him defensively at that size (listed at 6-1), but he plays hard, he can really push the ball and he’s got a nice stroke from 3,” said one personnel man. “I like what I see, but it’s hard to say for sure if he could do more with a better opportunity. And first you have to ask if he’s better than what you have and if he’ll even get more of a look with your team. It’s hard to say, but I know I’m not the only team checking on him. It’s always natural in these situations.”

Pritchard is a solid rotation guard on a very team-friendly salary, which is why other teams are calling and why the Celtics would be hesitant to trade him. Boston understandably likes its roster, but Stevens has been aggressive in the past to fill in where he saw a need (the White trade, or moving Daniel Theis and others as part of the Brogdon deal). If Stevens sees a weakness and a way to fill it – or some team just comes in with an overwhelming offer for Pritchard — he will make a move.

Pritchard is out right now with a thigh injury and is averaging just 4.4 points a game this season, but the Celtics feel they can trust him, and to trade him they will want back quality. We’ll see if another team offers that.

Report: Wherever Harden lands, he wants short-term contracts going forward

By Dec 28, 2022, 12:01 PM EST
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Reports leaked last week that James Harden was open to a return to Houston and the feeling might be mutual. Daryl Morey chased Harden for years to get him to Philadelphia, the team is winning and they will not want to let him go. You can be sure there would also be interest from other teams if Harden wants to test the market.

Wherever he lands, expect a short-term deal, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his latest podcast (hat tip Real GM).

“There are a lot of whispers around the league that he wants to continue cycling through one-plus-one kind of deals,” said Zach Lowe.

Meaning, he wants more deals like the one he got last summer in Philadelphia, a two-year, $68.6 million contract with a player option for the second season (2023-24). However, he may want a raise from that discounted salary (he took a $14 million hit to help the 76ers bring in P.J. Tucker and Danuel House).

The question becomes: What does Harden want?

If the primary goal is to fill in the missing piece of his resume and win a ring, short-term deals make a lot of sense — it gives him flexibility and keeps pressure on the organization to put a winner out there (although jumping contender to contender could limit how much money he makes, those teams tend not to have max cap space to spend).

If the primary goal is playing in a place he is comfortable and revered in the organization and city — Houston, specifically — then he should take the security of a longer-term deal. Why jump to a nice young Houston team but not one that will be a contender next season, only to jump again a year later?

How Harden plays the rest of this season and how far the 76ers go in the playoffs also will impact these discussions. The buzz is starting early with Harden because he may be the best player available as a free agent next summer.

NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double

By Dec 28, 2022, 9:49 AM EST
You were not the only person leaping out of their chair watching Luka Doncic put up his insane 60-point triple-double Tuesday night to spark a comeback against the Knicks. First, Tom Thibodeau was jumping out of his chair, although for different reasons than you and I.

So were a lot of NBA players, who went to social media to react and express their amazement at Doncic.

Three things to Know: Nobody wants to face Luka, Mavs in wide-open West

By Dec 28, 2022, 9:26 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Nobody wants to face Luka Doncic, Mavs in wide-open West

Discussions about which team could come out of the West focus on Golden State (if they get healthy, flip the switch and start figuring out how to win on the road), Memphis, maybe Phoenix, or the Los Angeles Clippers (if L.A. gets healthy and has time to build chemistry), and lately Denver (if they defend).

Not Dallas. Other top teams believe they can beat the Mavericks over a seven-game series. After losing Jalen Brunson in the offseason, the Mavericks are dismissed as a one-man show.

Oh, but what a show.

Against the Knicks Tuesday, Doncic reminded everyone why they don’t want to see Dallas in the postseason as he dropped a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

That and some true Luka magic sparked an insane Dallas comeback to get the win. New York had this game in hand: A Julius Randle lay-up put the Knicks up nine with :44.6 left in the game. But the Knicks missed Brunson’s calming, stabilizing presence under pressure (he was out with a sore hip) and Luka sparked a 14-5 Mavericks run to end regulation that included an intentionally missed free throw and putback by Doncic with :01 on the clock to force OT.

Sometimes one photo, one image can sum up an entire game.

After the game, Luka had the line of the night in his walkout interview: “I’m tired as hell. I need a beer.”

Doncic was just 2-of-6 from 3, doing most of his work in the paint where he hit 16-of-18 for 32 points, plus drawing enough fouls to get to the line 22 times (making 16).
New York was short-handed — not only was Brunson out but they lost RJ Barrett to a right index finger laceration — but still should have closed this out. Quentin Grimes finished with 33, while Randle had 29 points and 18 rebounds.

In a wide-open West, maybe we’re too dismissive of Dallas’ chances, although heliocentric offenses like the Mavs tend to struggle in the postseason. That said, nobody wants to face Luka and the Mavs either. He single-handedly makes them a tough out.

2) Norman Powell reminds everyone he can still play in return to Toronto

Norman Powell entered the league in Toronto and spent five-and-a-half seasons there, where he was a popular role player and won a ring next to Kawhi Leonard. Tuesday night, for the first time since then, Powell returned to Toronto and the fans and organization showed him the love.

Powell has found a groove with the Clippers and in his return he put on a show, scoring 22 points including dominating the end of the third quarter.

That other former Raptor, Kawhi Leonard, played in this game and the Raptors showed him respect by doubling him much of the night, forcing the ball out of his hands, which is why he had just 15 points but also eight assists. Paul George and Ivica Zubac led the way with 23 points, Reggie Jackson added 20, and Los Angeles got the 124-113 win.

Which brings us back to the wide-open West. A week ago Memphis looked like maybe the best team in the conference, but Tuesday night the Suns’ reserves were flexing on them and picking up the win. Anyone can seemingly beat anyone. Nobody is the clear team to beat (not the injured and stumbling Golden State Warriors). It is anyone’s race to win.

Which could make the trade deadline out West very interesting, if a team decides to get aggressive.

3) Fully healthy Wizards end 76ers win streak at eight

The Washington Wizards were fully healthy. Finally and for the first time this season… at least until a frustrated Bradley Beal appeared to aggravate his hamstring again in the game’s final minutes. There were not a lot of details on that postgame.

But this first game with the Wizards’ preferred starting five and bench rotation couldn’t have gone much better. Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points and 10 boards going against Joel Embiid, Beal had 19, and Kyle Kuzma added 14. Finally with a full bench rotation, the Wizards won the bench scoring 43-16.

Joel Embiid continued his MVP-level run of play — 48 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals — but he didn’t get enough help outside of James Harden, who finished with 26 points and 13 assists.

We could talk about the Wizards getting it together, but now there is a new Beal injury to monitor and Kuzma very well might get traded at the deadline. Washington is still 14-21 and looking up at the play-in right now (the 12th seed), they have a lot of work to do. But this was a quality win.