Watch Luka Doncic put up 60-point triple double, lead Mavericks to insane comeback win

Luka Doncic is unfair. A walking cheat code.
He had one of his best games ever, a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the Knicks, and it took every bit of that — and some true Luka magic — to lead a Dallas comeback at home against New York.
A Julius Randle lay-up put the Knicks up nine with :44.6 left in the game, but Doncic sparked a 14-5 run to end regulation that included an intentionally missed free throw and putback by Doncic with :01 on the clock to force OT.
Sometimes one photo, one image can sum up an entire game.
Doncic did most of his work in the paint, shooting 16-of-18 for 32 points there, plus drawing enough fouls to get to the line 22 times (making 16).
Those 60 points are the most scored in a game ever by a Mavericks player, and Doncic joins James Harden as the only players ever with 60-point triple-doubles.
New York showed real grit, they didn’t have Jalen Brunson for the game (sore right hip) and then lost RJ Barrett to a right index finger laceration. Quentin Grimes continued his hot play with 33, while Julius Randle had 29 points and 18 rebounds. Late in the game it was evident how much the Knicks missed the stabilizing, floor generalship Brunson brings to them — they looked scattered at points. Brunson has not allowed that this season.
It might not have mattered when Luka Doncic is playing like this.
At 19-16 the Mavericks are now just 3.5 games behind the first-place Nuggets. Luka is playing at an MVP level and it’s fair to ask if he can keep this up, but he has been as good as anyone in the league this season.
Kyrie Irving played six seasons in Cleveland, averaging 21.6 points and 5.5 rebounds a game in that time, being named to four All-Star teams, one All-NBA team and winning Rookie of the Year. Oh, and he knocked down the biggest shot in franchise history to win the Cavaliers their only title.
It would seem a no-brainer for the Cavs to retire his number — without him no banner hangs in Cleveland. However, things are never that simple with Irving. He forced his way off the Cavaliers while that team still could have contended for a title with LeBron James, something that fans remember — he still gets booed when he returns to Cleveland, as he did yesterday. There was frustration in the front office with him as well, and he was only there six years (the first three years were a struggle), plus there has been a litany of issues since.
Irving was back in Cleveland Monday night and the question was asked by Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer: Should Iring’s number be retired by the Cavaliers?
“Without a doubt. Absolutely. Right away, after his career ends,” Love told cleveland.com… “It’s not even a question to me. He needs to be up there. He made the biggest shot in franchise history and one of the most important shots in Finals history when you consider how it all went down — what it meant for the city, what it meant for his legacy, LeBron’s legacy and everything else, including that Golden State team that became a dynasty and was historically great.”
Will the hard feelings toward Irving and his exit fade over time? Maybe. Probably. But you get the feeling that LeBron’s jersey will go up to the rafters first (he does turn 38 this week and, theoretically, is closer to retirement), then maybe Love. Irving will be a ways off.
But it’s got to happen, doesn’t it? The second-best player on the lone championship team? Irving deserves his number retired at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. But we don’t need to get into the details for a few years.
Monday night Irving and the Nets extended their winning streak to nine with a win over the Cavaliers, behind 32-points each from Kevin Durant and Irving.
In his 14th NBA season at age 33, Serge Ibaka is playing a limited role off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks (plus putting out one of the better player interview shows).
Or is it his age-33 season? Former Thunder player and Ibaka teammate turned ESPN talking head/hot take guy Kendrick Perkins decided to light that fire on First Take Monday saying Ibaka had lied about his age.
As you might imagine, that pissed off Ibaka, who fired back on Twitter.
At first Perkins walked it back and apologized.
Then…
Perkins vs. Ibaka is the new NBA beef… but this is marked-down ground beef priced for sale. It’s no filet mignon. That said, I fear we may get more of it.
Even if this topic is pointless and more than a little dated.
Kyle Kuzma has already said he will become a free agent this summer. The reason is simple: Kuzma has a player option for $13 million next season, however, on the open market he will make well above $20 million a season and likely closer to $25 million per year on a four-or-five year contract.
The Wizards are the only team that can offer that fifth year — and larger raises as well — but there is a sense Kuzma wants out of Washington, which is why Kuzma’s name comes up in trade talk. Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard has to consider trading Kuzma rather than lose him for nothing, and the trade speculation around him continues to grow. The latest comes from Marc Stein in his latest newsletter.
Some of the strongest sentiments circulating at the recent G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas pertained to Washington’s Kyle Kuzma. Among them: Kuzma (averaging 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds) is widely regarded as a lock to become a free agent at season’s end after completing Year 2 of his three-year, $39 million contract. And: There’s a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing. Based on the rumbles I’ve heard, I struggle to envision Kuzma wanting to stay in the nation’s capital beyond this season.
There are already reports of the Lakers, Hawks and Suns having interest, but you can be sure a lot more teams than that are calling Washington right now. Kuzma is a 20-point-a-game two-way wing and those are highly valued players around the league.
Kuzma has some leverage in where he gets traded because he will be a free agent — if his representatives let a team know he will not re-sign with them this summer, teams won’t be willing to give up as much in a trade.
Kuzma is suddenly joining Jae Crowder and John Collins on the “most likely to be traded” at the deadline list. And in a market with far more buyers than sellers the Wizards, along with the few teams trading guys, could see a better-than-expected return.
Damian Lillard — the greatest Portland Trail Blazer ever — became the franchise’s leading scorer last week with a couple of free throws in Oklahoma City that moved him past Clyde Drexler.
The moment was noted at the time, but it’s the kind of thing best celebrated at home — and the kind of thing the NBA should celebrate (instead of the ringzzz or bust culture that can suck the joy out of the game itself). Back home in Portland Monday, the Trail Blazers got it right with a post-game celebration (after the Blazers beat the Hornets). Lillard spoke to the fans during the ceremony.
“There’s only one thing left to accomplish, and I think y’all know what that is,” Lillard told the crowd there to celebrate him. “We’ve just got to get this one last thing done, and that will wrap this up and finish the script for me.”
While he was in the spotlight, his kids stole the show.
Lillard has stayed in Portland, been dedicated to the community, and put together a Hall of Fame resume over 11 seasons. He was the Rookie of the Year (2013), a six-time All-NBA, a six-time All-Star, one of the 75 greatest players in the history of the game, and he has taken the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference finals. He has always been active in the community with his charitable foundation — he’s been committed to Portland as more than just a player.
There always seems to be rumors about Lillard — other teams covet him and hope he bolts town. But a guy who stays dedicated to his city, his team, and his community and is not just a mercenary for hire should be celebrated.
