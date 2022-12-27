Serge Ibaka, Kendrick Perkins trade barbs over Ibaka’s age… now?

In his 14th NBA season at age 33, Serge Ibaka is playing a limited role off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks (plus putting out one of the better player interview shows).
Or is it his age-33 season? Former Thunder player and Ibaka teammate turned ESPN talking head/hot take guy Kendrick Perkins decided to light that fire on First Take Monday saying Ibaka had lied about his age.
"Kevin Durant is only 23 years of age, Russell Westbrook is only 22, James Harden is 22, Serge Ibaka is 21, although he was probably 30 at the time because we already know how certain individuals lie about their age."
🗣️ @KendrickPerkinspic.twitter.com/4STrvSsSgW
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 26, 2022
As you might imagine, that pissed off Ibaka, who fired back on Twitter.
Hey @KendrickPerkins, I count my blessings every day and I don’t usually react to comments about me. But It's disappointing to hear someone I shared a locker room with spreading misinformation to be relevant and get views on TV and social media. https://t.co/MRdXJwGpJZ
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022
You can talk about my game If I don’t play well, I will never have a problem with that. But to talk extra for no reason is really not acceptable. It is disrespectful to me and I feel like it is disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation.
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022
If I was 30 in OKC I guess I am 45 now? The truth is I never lied about my age and I work extremely hard everyday without cheating and I have never been suspended. Everyone in the league knows that. You cheated and didn't respect the game.
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022
I understand everyone needs to do their job and take care of their families, but you are proof not everybody knows how to do it with class and dignity. I have more to say about you but I am not that kind of person, but this time you went too far.
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022
At first Perkins walked it back and apologized.
Hey @sergeibaka my bad homie if I offended you. It’s was a joke! My bad if it made you feel some type of way!!! My apologies my brother https://t.co/n1SCzEnQL1
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 26, 2022
Then…
Did you say spreading lies at @sergeibaka ? Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 26, 2022
Perkins vs. Ibaka is the new NBA beef… but this is marked-down ground beef priced for sale. It’s no filet mignon. That said, I fear we may get more of it.
Even if this topic is pointless and more than a little dated.