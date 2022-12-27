Another report of ‘rising belief’ Kuzma trade coming at deadline

By Dec 27, 2022, 1:05 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Sacramento Kings
Kyle Kuzma has already said he will become a free agent this summer. The reason is simple: Kuzma has a player option for $13 million next season, however, on the open market he will make well above $20 million a season and likely closer to $25 million per year on a four-or-five year contract.

The Wizards are the only team that can offer that fifth year — and larger raises as well — but there is a sense Kuzma wants out of Washington, which is why Kuzma’s name comes up in trade talk. Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard has to consider trading Kuzma rather than lose him for nothing, and the trade speculation around him continues to grow. The latest comes from Marc Stein in his latest newsletter.

Some of the strongest sentiments circulating at the recent G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas pertained to Washington’s Kyle Kuzma. Among them: Kuzma (averaging 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds) is widely regarded as a lock to become a free agent at season’s end after completing Year 2 of his three-year, $39 million contract. And: There’s a rising belief leaguewide that Kuzma is gettable between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline as a result because the Wizards might ultimately be forced to concede that they have to trade him before the buzzer to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing. Based on the rumbles I’ve heard, I struggle to envision Kuzma wanting to stay in the nation’s capital beyond this season.

There are already reports of the Lakers, Hawks and Suns having interest, but you can be sure a lot more teams than that are calling Washington right now. Kuzma is a 20-point-a-game two-way wing and those are highly valued players around the league.

Kuzma has some leverage in where he gets traded because he will be a free agent — if his representatives let a team know he will not re-sign with them this summer, teams won’t be willing to give up as much in a trade.

Kuzma is suddenly joining Jae Crowder and John Collins on the “most likely to be traded” at the deadline list. And in a market with far more buyers than sellers the Wizards, along with the few teams trading guys, could see a better-than-expected return.

Serge Ibaka, Kendrick Perkins trade barbs over Ibaka’s age… now?

By Dec 27, 2022, 1:46 PM EST
Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day
In his 14th NBA season at age 33, Serge Ibaka is playing a limited role off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks (plus putting out one of the better player interview shows).

Or is it his age-33 season? Former Thunder player and Ibaka teammate turned ESPN talking head/hot take guy Kendrick Perkins decided to light that fire on First Take Monday saying Ibaka had lied about his age.

As you might imagine, that pissed off Ibaka, who fired back on Twitter.

At first Perkins walked it back and apologized.

Then…

Perkins vs. Ibaka is the new NBA beef… but this is marked-down ground beef priced for sale. It’s no filet mignon. That said, I fear we may get more of it.

Even if this topic is pointless and more than a little dated.

Back home Portland does it right, celebrates Lillard becoming franchise leading scorer

By Dec 27, 2022, 10:41 AM EST
Damian Lillard — the greatest Portland Trail Blazer ever — became the franchise’s leading scorer last week with a couple of free throws in Oklahoma City that moved him past Clyde Drexler.

The moment was noted at the time, but it’s the kind of thing best celebrated at home — and the kind of thing the NBA should celebrate (instead of the ringzzz or bust culture that can suck the joy out of the game itself). Back home in Portland Monday, the Trail Blazers got it right with a post-game celebration (after the Blazers beat the Hornets). Lillard spoke to the fans during the ceremony.

“There’s only one thing left to accomplish, and I think y’all know what that is,” Lillard told the crowd there to celebrate him. “We’ve just got to get this one last thing done, and that will wrap this up and finish the script for me.”

While he was in the spotlight, his kids stole the show.

Lillard has stayed in Portland, been dedicated to the community, and put together a Hall of Fame resume over 11 seasons. He was the Rookie of the Year (2013), a six-time All-NBA, a six-time All-Star, one of the 75 greatest players in the history of the game, and he has taken the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference finals. He has always been active in the community with his charitable foundation — he’s been committed to Portland as more than just a player.

There always seems to be rumors about Lillard — other teams covet him and hope he bolts town. But a guy who stays dedicated to his city, his team, and his community and is not just a mercenary for hire should be celebrated.

Three things to Know: Nets only about basketball as win streak reaches nine

By Dec 27, 2022, 9:34 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Nets only about basketball as win streak reaches nine

“When we step into the gym every single day it’s about basketball.” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn. 

“To be honest, we’ve always been about basketball. The outside noise makes it seem like we don’t care about the game, but so many voices speak about our locker room who don’t have any idea what’s going on. We’ve always been about the game.” Kevin Durant

When there are no distractions and just hoop (and a little bit of health), the Brooklyn Nets are damn good. They have won nine in a row, 13-of-14, and have climbed up to third in the East following a 125-117 win over the Cavaliers on Monday night. The Nets are top 10 in offense and defense over that stretch and look like contenders, although the win against Cleveland was all about the offense — Brooklyn shot 18-of-30 (60%) from 3 on the night. Durant and Kyrie Irving both put up 32 to spark the victory.

Durant keeps making history, too. With a second quarter jumper right over the top of a solid defender (KD has done that a lot in his career), Durant passed San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan and moved into 15th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Durant is now at 26,516 points after this game. Before the end of the season Durant likely passes Dominique Wilkins (26,668), Oscar Robertson (26,710) and Hakeem Olajuwon (26,946), too.

Durant wasn’t the only one scoring, Darius Garland had 46 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers, it just wasn’t enough.

Brooklyn’s win streak started against a soft part of the schedule but this week — with wins over the Bucks and Cavaliers — has shown the Nets are more than taking advantage of a blip in the schedule. Jacque Vaughn has quieted the noise around this team and the focus is on basketball. Just basketball.

And the Nets are really good at it.

2) Clippers rally from 14 down in final 3 minutes, keep finding ways to win without stars

The advanced stats don’t love the Clippers. At a fundamental level they have a +0.2 net rating — they should be closer to a .500 team — with the 28th-ranked offense in the league. Dunksandthree.com’s adjusted net rating (accounting for strength of schedule) is a good example, it has the Clippers ranked 22nd in the league.

Yet Los Angeles is 20-15 and keeps finding ways to win games without their stars. Monday night the Pistons went on a 13-0 run and led 126-112 with 3:34 remaining, but the Clippers followed that up with an insane rally to force overtime, where L.A. got the win — without Kawhi Leonard, who rested half of a back-to-back (he will play against his former team in Toronto Tuesday).

Call them lucky if you want, but give the Clippers credit for finding wins — they are fourth in the West and we still don’t have any idea how good this team really can be. We only see the potential of this team in glimpses. In a West where nobody is running away with anything, where no team is securely on the mountaintop, can we rule out the Clippers as a team that could make the Finals? The Clips have a +15.9 net rating when Leonard and George are on the floor together, and their preferred starting five — Reggie Jackson, George, Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac — has a +4.3 net rating. When healthy, they feel like a threat. Maybe, if they can get enough time together on the courts and build a base of good habits before the playoffs, they can make a run in the West.

But until then, they keep just finding ways to rack up wins.

3) Kings’ Sabonis to play through fractured finger

Domantas Sabonis is at the heart of the Kings looking like a playoff team this season and he wants to be part of that — he has decided to play through an avulsion fracture on his right thumb, the team announced. He is officially questionable for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.

An avulsion fracture is when a strained ligament pulls a little bit of bone off where the two connect. It usually does not require surgery.

Whether Sabonis can play through this is a question of pain tolerance and if it starts to impact his game. As a big man not asked to do a lot of dribbling, it will affect his game less, but it will be worth watching his shooting numbers over the coming weeks.

Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points on 61.2% shooting plus pulling down 12.4 rebounds a game, playing at an All-Star level for the Kings, who are at 17-14, are tied with Utah for the No.6 seed (and avoiding the play-in games) in the West. The Kings are desperate to end their 16-year playoff drought and need Sabonis to do it.

