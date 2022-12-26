Knicks reportedly have internal discussions about Tobias Harris trade

By Dec 26, 2022, 2:03 PM EST
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
Two basic facts about free agency tie into this latest rumor: 1) NBA front offices “internally discuss” a lot of players, it’s a core part of preparing for any eventuality; 2) The Knicks are always going to be tied to major moves.

That brings us to the latest report, via Ian Begley of SNY.tv: The Knicks have had internal discussions about a Tobias Harris trade.

“The Knicks have talked internally about the idea of acquiring Tobias Harris via trade before their winning streak started… Tom Thibodeau spoke highly of him before the game, so that’s just one name to keep an eye on.”

Harris would help the Knicks, he is a solid scoring wing who creates his own shot, finishes well through contact, is shooting 40.5% from 3 and is a solid defender. He’s consistent and averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.

But there are a few reasons this trade doesn’t make sense for New York (or likely Philadelphia).

First, if the Knicks are saving their trade assets to go for swings at a couple of franchise-changing players — and they wouldn’t throw all their assets in at Donovan Mitchell — why are they going after Harris? He’s a solid player but should be the third- or fourth-best option on a contender. He’s not the level of player the Knicks need.

Second, Harris is a score-first combo forward, where the Knicks are already playing Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. While we can talk about how far New York can go with that pair at the 3/4, is Harris even much of an upgrade?

Third, Harris makes a lot of money — $37.6 million this season and fully guaranteed $39.3 million next season, the final two years on his max contract. That’s where the Knicks want to spend their cap space? (That salary is why the 76ers would be open to a Harris trade; they have looked for one to save money.) Harris’ salary makes a trade more difficult. Technically an Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose (plus likely a second-round pick) for Harris works on paper, but why would Philly even consider giving up a wing to add to an already deep guard rotation (James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle)? Harris helps the Sixers win, Rose and Fournier are out of the rotation on the team Philly just beat on Christmas Day.

Finally, Philadelphia has won eight straight and is starting to look like a threat to the top teams in the East. The 76ers went all-in with win-now moves in the offseason (P.J Tucker, Melton) and they are thinking about playing into late May and June — Harris helps with that. He’s a quality two-way wing (he’s overpaid, but he’s still good). The 76ers are all-in on this season, then they will reassess everything — including Harden — this offseason. For now, it’s about winning.

All of which is to say, Tobias Harris isn’t going to the Knicks, barring some big changes between now and the trade deadline.

But sure, the Knicks talked about him internally.

By Dec 26, 2022, 10:46 AM EST
Philadephia 76ers v New York Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
It felt like a negotiation tactic, a reminder to the 76ers that they were not getting a discount this summer. The 76ers entered Christmas Day on a seven-game winning streak, then they beat the Knicks behind another strong performance from James Harden. Everything is looking up in Philly.

Yet floating over the top of all this was a report that Harden was considering a return to Houston this offseason. Harden did his best to blow this all off. Harden was colorful on the podium postgame but his comments were straightforward, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’m here, we’re playing very well and I don’t know where that report came from,” Harden said. “But I’m excited to be here and we’re playing well. We’re continuing to get better.”

Before the game, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer asked Harden about the report, to which Harden said he didn’t know about any report. When it was explained to him, Harden got testy.

“Why would you ask me about that on Christmas, man?” he said. “You didn’t say Merry Christmas or nothing. You asked me about something that I ain’t even … I’m not answering. I didn’t see nothing.”

Later told why the question had to be asked, Harden responded: ”I’m not talking right now before the game.”

If one were cynical, one would note this is how things work: Harden’s agent or someone in his camp leaks the report he’s open to a return to Houston, then Harden comes out and denies everything. Message sent to Philly about next summer’s negotiations, but Sixers fans have what they need to ignore the report.

Harden has a player option for next season that nobody expects him to pick up (barring some injury or unexpected circumstance). Harden will be a free agent, he still has strong ties to Houston and the community there, the Rockets can create the cap space to make a max offer, and reports of Harden being interested a Houston reunion are not new. The Rockets have a strong young core — Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. — plus they will add another high draft pick coming this draft. After that (and because their 2024 pick goes to the Thunder, top four protected) the Rockets may focus more on winning and want to bring in a veteran who can help turn the ship around. Enter Harden rumors. (Another question is whether Rockets ownership will want to pay Harden as all those young players come up for contract extensions in the coming years, but we’re not going there today.)

As we wrote before, this rumor changes nothing for Daryl Morey and the 76ers. Acquiring Harden and their offseason moves pushed the 76ers all-in on winning this season and that remains the focus. Joel Embiid is playing like an MVP, Harden has found a groove, the role players are stepping up and Philly has won eight in a row and looked like more of a threat to Boston and Milwaukee. Philly can play this season out, see what happens in the playoffs, then the 76ers can judge next steps and make their offer to Harden. If he leaves, he leaves.

But the rumors are already starting.

Three takeaways from Christmas: Boston makes statement in East, West wide open

By Dec 26, 2022, 9:52 AM EST
Three Things To Know — modified today for the Christmas holiday games — is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Boston shows it is team to beat in East

All season long, the sentiment in these parts has been Boston and Milwaukee are the two best teams — not only in the East but also in the NBA.

Then — in the most anticipated game on Christmas Day — the Celtics steamrolled the Bucks. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 70 and a Celtics team that had looked a little bored the past couple of weeks came in focused and dominated.

If Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the two mid-season frontrunners for the MVP award, Tatum made his case on Sunday. The Celtics’ star scored 20 of his 41 points in a third quarter that changed the game.

Bucks fans will rightfully point out that Khris Middleton missed this game (right knee soreness) and he changes the dynamic. Also, both of these teams will evolve and look different come May — when they likely would meet in a playoff series — than they do on Christmas.

However, right now, the Celtics look like the clear frontrunners in the East…

Although maybe it’s time to count the 76ers in that contenders mix. Even without Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia went into Madison Square Garden and beat the red-hot Knicks in the early game on Christmas, 119-112. Joel Embiid had 35 points, while James Harden posted 29 points, 13 assists and four steals.

Philly has won eight in a row and maybe they can make it a big three in the East by the time we get to the playoffs. They made their Christmas Day statement.

2) The West is wide open, Curry-less Warriors handle Grizzlies

Is there any team in the West you would bet to come out of the conference and make the Finals over the field?

I wouldn’t. In recent weeks, the Grizzlies had looked like the best team in the West. The Warriors have looked like contenders only in flashes and just came off a 1-5 road (they had lost 7-of-9 overall), and Golden State was Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

Jordan Poole scored 32 and the Warriors created a little space at the end of the first half and never looked back, talking a lot of trash (that went both ways) on their way to a 123-109 win.

I’m still of the mind Memphis is a contender, but they will have to prove it in the biggest moments and on the biggest stages now, and that starts with Ja Morant (who did have 36 in this game). It also would help if Jaren Jackson Jr. could stay out of foul trouble and on the court. Meanwhile, we keep giving the Warriors the benefit of the doubt both because they have games like this and because we saw what they did last June when focused (and with this same core). However, with this Christmas Day victory Golden State is 16-18 and it is creating a much harder path to a Finals return than it may be able to handle with all these first half of the season losses.

The West is wide open. Don’t forget about the Pelicans. Luka Doncic makes the Mavericks dangerous and we saw in the third quarter of their win over the Lakers on Christmas what happens when other Mavericks hit shots too. The Clippers are a sleeping giant just hanging around, but does anyone want to bet they can get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George right long enough to make this work?

Or maybe the team to beat in the West is the team that closed Christmas Day with a dramatic win….

3) Aaron Gordon‘s dunk of the year candidate punctuates Nuggets’ OT win

The NBA saved the best for last — the Nuggets and Suns put on the day’s most entertaining game. Forget that. I’d say the most entertaining game of the season. And the biggest highlight was Aaron Gordon throwing down the hammer on the Suns’ Landry Shamet in overtime.

(Gordon was initially called for an offensive foul on the dunk, but when the officials went to the replay to determine if Shamet was in the restricted area it threw the entire play into review and they determined this was an and-1 situation where Shamet leaned into him).

Gordon had seven dunks on the night and finished with 28 points, but the star of the show was the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic who had a 41-point triple-double.

We’re not taking much big picture away from this game — the Suns were essentially without Devin Booker, who tried to go but left the game four minutes in due to a groin injury (he had missed the previous three games). Without Booker, Shamet stepped up with 31 and Phoenix showed real grit, but the Nuggets came away with the 128-125 win and are now in sole possession of first place in the West.

Watch Aaron Gordon throw down Dunk of the Year over Shamet

By Dec 26, 2022, 3:30 AM EST
The safe play — with the ball and up one with :28.2 seconds left in the game — is to slow up, dribble it out, and make the other team foul you while eating up clock.

Safe is boring — the Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon went for the hammer and threw down the Dunk of the Year over the Suns’ Landry Shamet.

Gordon was initially called for an offensive foul on the dunk, but when the officials went to the replay to determine if Shamet was in the restricted area it threw the entire play into review. After looking at the video, the officials decided Shamet was leaning to try and get the charge and that Gordon scored and got the and-1.

Gordon had seven dunks on the night and finished with 28 points, while Jamal Murray added 26 (14 in the fourth). Shamet led the Suns with 31, having to take on extra minutes when Devin Booker left the game four minutes in due to a groin injury (he had missed the previous three games with that injury but tried to give it a go on Christmas). Without Booker the Suns showed real fight, but Denver got the 128-125 win in overtime and is now in sole possession of first place in the West.

Tatum scores 41, Celtics make statement easily handling Bucks

Associated PressDec 25, 2022, 10:31 PM EST
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he knocked down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth, and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.

Tatum scored 20 in the third quarter, when the Celtics turned a one-point lead into a 100-86 edge. Brown took over in the fourth, contributing on defense with a pick that sent Antetokounmpo to the floor before he bounced back up and shoved Brown in the back.

“I thought I was playing pretty physical defense, nothing dirty. It seemed like it was a clean play,” Brown said. “Maybe he was a little but frustrated. He got up and threw an elbow at me, for whatever reason.”

After some jawing back and forth, Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the last 3:41 without further incident.

“There’s a difference between trying to be a tough guy and letting your opponent know that I’m not backing down, I’m not afraid of any challenge or any matchup whatsoever,” Brown said. “In that moment I was just letting him know that.”

Antetokounmpo, who fell hard on his hand on Friday night but was cleared to start, scored 27 points with nine rebounds. Asked about his team’s ability to limit the damage done by Antetokounmpo, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said, “Limiting’s crazy. He had 27.”

“He’s a great player,” he said, “and you’ve got to be disciplined against him.”

Jrue Holiday scored 23 for Milwaukee, which lost a third straight game for the first time this season. The Celtics have also struggled lately, losing five of six before winning back-to-back games.

Still, Boston (24-10) has the best record in the league, followed by Milwaukee (22-11).

“Obviously, we lost to them last year in the playoffs and we’ve had battles with them since I’ve gotten to Milwaukee,” said Bucks forward Pat Connaughton. “So they’re two teams that are very familiar with each other.”

“But it’s also December 25th. The NBA season is a long season, and we will be a much better basketball team by the end of this year than we are right now,” he said. “And I’m sure they will be, too.”

The Celtics led by 10 in the first quarter and 11 in the second, when Antetokounmpo fired back-to-back bricks from 3-point range and in the middle got dunked on by Jayson Tatum.

Their lead was down to one point, 62-61, before Bobby Portis fouled Brown on a desperation 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Brown missed all three free throws; he missed another in the third quarter before hitting the second and finished 2 for 6 from the line.

Boston pulled away in the third, opening up a double-digit lead that Milwaukee only briefly chipped into.

The teams met in the second round of last year’s Eastern Conference playoffs, and the Celtics won in seven games en route to the NBA Finals. It’s their first meeting since then. Last Christmas in Milwaukee, the Bucks beat Boston 117-113.

