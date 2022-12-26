James Harden downplays report he could return to Houston

By Dec 26, 2022, 10:46 AM EST
Philadephia 76ers v New York Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

It felt like a negotiation tactic, a reminder to the 76ers that they were not getting a discount this summer. The 76ers entered Christmas Day on a seven-game winning streak, then they beat the Knicks behind another strong performance from James Harden. Everything is looking up in Philly.

Yet floating over the top of all this was a report that Harden was considering a return to Houston this offseason. Harden did his best to blow this all off. Harden was colorful on the podium postgame but his comments were straightforward, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’m here, we’re playing very well and I don’t know where that report came from,” Harden said. “But I’m excited to be here and we’re playing well. We’re continuing to get better.”

Before the game, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer asked Harden about the report, to which Harden said he didn’t know about any report. When it was explained to him, Harden got testy.

“Why would you ask me about that on Christmas, man?” he said. “You didn’t say Merry Christmas or nothing. You asked me about something that I ain’t even … I’m not answering. I didn’t see nothing.”

Later told why the question had to be asked, Harden responded: ”I’m not talking right now before the game.”

If one were cynical, one would note this is how things work: Harden’s agent or someone in his camp leaks the report he’s open to a return to Houston, then Harden comes out and denies everything. Message sent to Philly about next summer’s negotiations, but Sixers fans have what they need to ignore the report.

Harden has a player option for next season that nobody expects him to pick up (barring some injury or unexpected circumstance). Harden will be a free agent, he still has strong ties to Houston and the community there, the Rockets can create the cap space to make a max offer, and reports of Harden being interested a Houston reunion are not new. The Rockets have a strong young core — Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. — plus they will add another high draft pick coming this draft. After that (and because their 2024 pick goes to the Thunder, top four protected) the Rockets may focus more on winning and want to bring in a veteran who can help turn the ship around. Enter Harden rumors. (Another question is whether Rockets ownership will want to pay Harden as all those young players come up for contract extensions in the coming years, but we’re not going there today.)

As we wrote before, this rumor changes nothing for Daryl Morey and the 76ers. Acquiring Harden and their offseason moves pushed the 76ers all-in on winning this season and that remains the focus. Joel Embiid is playing like an MVP, Harden has found a groove, the role players are stepping up and Philly has won eight in a row and looked like more of a threat to Boston and Milwaukee. Philly can play this season out, see what happens in the playoffs, then the 76ers can judge next steps and make their offer to Harden. If he leaves, he leaves.

But the rumors are already starting.

Check out more on the 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Three takeaways from Christmas: Boston makes statement in East, West wide...
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Embiid, Harden spark second-half run by 76ers to top Knicks for eighth straight...
Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
Harden reportedly open to Houston return; truth or negotiation tactic?

Three takeaways from Christmas: Boston makes statement in East, West wide open

By Dec 26, 2022, 9:52 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things To Know — modified today for the Christmas holiday games — is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Boston shows it is team to beat in East

All season long, the sentiment in these parts has been Boston and Milwaukee are the two best teams — not only in the East but also in the NBA.

Then — in the most anticipated game on Christmas Day — the Celtics steamrolled the Bucks. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 70 and a Celtics team that had looked a little bored the past couple of weeks came in focused and dominated.

If Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the two mid-season frontrunners for the MVP award, Tatum made his case on Sunday. The Celtics’ star scored 20 of his 41 points in a third quarter that changed the game.

Bucks fans will rightfully point out that Khris Middleton missed this game (right knee soreness) and he changes the dynamic. Also, both of these teams will evolve and look different come May — when they likely would meet in a playoff series — than they do on Christmas.

However, right now, the Celtics look like the clear frontrunners in the East…

Although maybe it’s time to count the 76ers in that contenders mix. Even without Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia went into Madison Square Garden and beat the red-hot Knicks in the early game on Christmas, 119-112. Joel Embiid had 35 points, while James Harden posted 29 points, 13 assists and four steals.

Philly has won eight in a row and maybe they can make it a big three in the East by the time we get to the playoffs. They made their Christmas Day statement.

2) The West is wide open, Curry-less Warriors handle Grizzlies

Is there any team in the West you would bet to come out of the conference and make the Finals over the field?

I wouldn’t. In recent weeks, the Grizzlies had looked like the best team in the West. The Warriors have looked like contenders only in flashes and just came off a 1-5 road (they had lost 7-of-9 overall), and Golden State was Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

Jordan Poole scored 32 and the Warriors created a little space at the end of the first half and never looked back, talking a lot of trash (that went both ways) on their way to a 123-109 win.

I’m still of the mind Memphis is a contender, but they will have to prove it in the biggest moments and on the biggest stages now, and that starts with Ja Morant (who did have 36 in this game). It also would help if Jaren Jackson Jr. could stay out of foul trouble and on the court. Meanwhile, we keep giving the Warriors the benefit of the doubt both because they have games like this and because we saw what they did last June when focused (and with this same core). However, with this Christmas Day victory Golden State is 16-18 and it is creating a much harder path to a Finals return than it may be able to handle with all these first half of the season losses.

The West is wide open. Don’t forget about the Pelicans. Luka Doncic makes the Mavericks dangerous and we saw in the third quarter of their win over the Lakers on Christmas what happens when other Mavericks hit shots too. The Clippers are a sleeping giant just hanging around, but does anyone want to bet they can get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George right long enough to make this work?

Or maybe the team to beat in the West is the team that closed Christmas Day with a dramatic win….

3) Aaron Gordon‘s dunk of the year candidate punctuates Nuggets’ OT win

The NBA saved the best for last — the Nuggets and Suns put on the day’s most entertaining game. Forget that. I’d say the most entertaining game of the season. And the biggest highlight was Aaron Gordon throwing down the hammer on the Suns’ Landry Shamet in overtime.

(Gordon was initially called for an offensive foul on the dunk, but when the officials went to the replay to determine if Shamet was in the restricted area it threw the entire play into review and they determined this was an and-1 situation where Shamet leaned into him).

Gordon had seven dunks on the night and finished with 28 points, but the star of the show was the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic who had a 41-point triple-double.

We’re not taking much big picture away from this game — the Suns were essentially without Devin Booker, who tried to go but left the game four minutes in due to a groin injury (he had missed the previous three games). Without Booker, Shamet stepped up with 31 and Phoenix showed real grit, but the Nuggets came away with the 128-125 win and are now in sole possession of first place in the West.

Watch Aaron Gordon throw down Dunk of the Year over Shamet

By Dec 26, 2022, 3:30 AM EST
0 Comments

The safe play — with the ball and up one with :28.2 seconds left in the game — is to slow up, dribble it out, and make the other team foul you while eating up clock.

Safe is boring — the Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon went for the hammer and threw down the Dunk of the Year over the Suns’ Landry Shamet.

Gordon was initially called for an offensive foul on the dunk, but when the officials went to the replay to determine if Shamet was in the restricted area it threw the entire play into review. After looking at the video, the officials decided Shamet was leaning to try and get the charge and that Gordon scored and got the and-1.

Gordon had seven dunks on the night and finished with 28 points, while Jamal Murray added 26 (14 in the fourth). Shamet led the Suns with 31, having to take on extra minutes when Devin Booker left the game four minutes in due to a groin injury (he had missed the previous three games with that injury but tried to give it a go on Christmas). Without Booker the Suns showed real fight, but Denver got the 128-125 win in overtime and is now in sole possession of first place in the West.

Check out more on the Nuggets

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Three takeaways from Christmas: Boston makes statement in East, West wide...
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day games by watchability
Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks
Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. says he will play Friday; Grizzlies could...

Tatum scores 41, Celtics make statement easily handling Bucks

Associated PressDec 25, 2022, 10:31 PM EST
0 Comments

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he knocked down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth, and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.

Tatum scored 20 in the third quarter, when the Celtics turned a one-point lead into a 100-86 edge. Brown took over in the fourth, contributing on defense with a pick that sent Antetokounmpo to the floor before he bounced back up and shoved Brown in the back.

“I thought I was playing pretty physical defense, nothing dirty. It seemed like it was a clean play,” Brown said. “Maybe he was a little but frustrated. He got up and threw an elbow at me, for whatever reason.”

After some jawing back and forth, Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the last 3:41 without further incident.

“There’s a difference between trying to be a tough guy and letting your opponent know that I’m not backing down, I’m not afraid of any challenge or any matchup whatsoever,” Brown said. “In that moment I was just letting him know that.”

Antetokounmpo, who fell hard on his hand on Friday night but was cleared to start, scored 27 points with nine rebounds. Asked about his team’s ability to limit the damage done by Antetokounmpo, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said, “Limiting’s crazy. He had 27.”

“He’s a great player,” he said, “and you’ve got to be disciplined against him.”

Jrue Holiday scored 23 for Milwaukee, which lost a third straight game for the first time this season. The Celtics have also struggled lately, losing five of six before winning back-to-back games.

Still, Boston (24-10) has the best record in the league, followed by Milwaukee (22-11).

“Obviously, we lost to them last year in the playoffs and we’ve had battles with them since I’ve gotten to Milwaukee,” said Bucks forward Pat Connaughton. “So they’re two teams that are very familiar with each other.”

“But it’s also December 25th. The NBA season is a long season, and we will be a much better basketball team by the end of this year than we are right now,” he said. “And I’m sure they will be, too.”

The Celtics led by 10 in the first quarter and 11 in the second, when Antetokounmpo fired back-to-back bricks from 3-point range and in the middle got dunked on by Jayson Tatum.

Their lead was down to one point, 62-61, before Bobby Portis fouled Brown on a desperation 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Brown missed all three free throws; he missed another in the third quarter before hitting the second and finished 2 for 6 from the line.

Boston pulled away in the third, opening up a double-digit lead that Milwaukee only briefly chipped into.

The teams met in the second round of last year’s Eastern Conference playoffs, and the Celtics won in seven games en route to the NBA Finals. It’s their first meeting since then. Last Christmas in Milwaukee, the Bucks beat Boston 117-113.

Check out more on the Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Three takeaways from Christmas: Boston makes statement in East, West wide...
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day games by watchability
NBA: DEC 20 Mavericks at Clippers
PBT Podcast: Which Christmas Day NBA Games are worth watching?

Embiid, Harden spark second-half run by 76ers to top Knicks for eighth straight win

Associated PressDec 25, 2022, 4:35 PM EST
0 Comments

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t playing well, and worse than that, Joel Embiid thought he was playing soft.

He and James Harden have the Sixers on too good a roll to stay down too long.

“We just know how to play. We just know what to do,” Embiid said.

Embiid scored 35 points, Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday.

Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De'Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand.

“It was one of those games where you’ve just got to stick around,” Harden said. “Like, stick around, stick around and then fourth quarter you give yourself a chance.”

And the 76ers seized it.

After never leading through three, they outscored the Knicks 24-9 to open the fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a 116-102 lead.

Julius Randle scored 35 points and Jalen Brunson had 23 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who have lost three straight following an eight-game winning streak.

“Again, we’re just not doing enough to win right now and that’s what we have to fix,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Coming off a career-best, 21-assist outing on Friday, Harden played the entire second half, helped by the 76ers turning to a zone defense, and scored 18 points.

Embiid scored 15 in the third quarter and Harden took over the game when Embiid went to the bench, with a four-point play and another 3-pointer that trimmed it to 96-95. He made another 3 in the opening minute of the fourth to tie it at 98, then found Niang for a 3 that gave the 76ers their first lead with 10:37 to play.

Niang hit consecutive 3s midway through the period before Embiid had two baskets and Harden made one and set up the other in an 8-0 flurry that put it away at 116-102.

Embiid, the NBA’s scoring leader, started slowly and the Knicks led 37-25 after one. They were still up eight when Embiid scored with 6.2 seconds remaining, and when Brunson lost the ball as New York tried to get a final shot, Shake Milton scooped it up and banked in a 50-footer at the buzzer that made it 63-60.

Check out more on the 76ers

Philadephia 76ers v New York Knicks
James Harden downplays report he could return to Houston
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Three takeaways from Christmas: Boston makes statement in East, West wide...
Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
Harden reportedly open to Houston return; truth or negotiation tactic?