Tatum scores 41, Celtics make statement easily handling Bucks

Associated PressDec 25, 2022, 10:31 PM EST
0 Comments

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown knocked down his shots in the fourth quarter. And then he knocked down Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth, and Jayson Tatum scored 41 for Boston on Sunday to help the Celtics beat Milwaukee 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.

Tatum scored 20 in the third quarter, when the Celtics turned a one-point lead into a 100-86 edge. Brown took over in the fourth, contributing on defense with a pick that sent Antetokounmpo to the floor before he bounced back up and shoved Brown in the back.

“I thought I was playing pretty physical defense, nothing dirty. It seemed like it was a clean play,” Brown said. “Maybe he was a little but frustrated. He got up and threw an elbow at me, for whatever reason.”

After some jawing back and forth, Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the last 3:41 without further incident.

“There’s a difference between trying to be a tough guy and letting your opponent know that I’m not backing down, I’m not afraid of any challenge or any matchup whatsoever,” Brown said. “In that moment I was just letting him know that.”

Antetokounmpo, who fell hard on his hand on Friday night but was cleared to start, scored 27 points with nine rebounds. Asked about his team’s ability to limit the damage done by Antetokounmpo, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said, “Limiting’s crazy. He had 27.”

“He’s a great player,” he said, “and you’ve got to be disciplined against him.”

Jrue Holiday scored 23 for Milwaukee, which lost a third straight game for the first time this season. The Celtics have also struggled lately, losing five of six before winning back-to-back games.

Still, Boston (24-10) has the best record in the league, followed by Milwaukee (22-11).

“Obviously, we lost to them last year in the playoffs and we’ve had battles with them since I’ve gotten to Milwaukee,” said Bucks forward Pat Connaughton. “So they’re two teams that are very familiar with each other.”

“But it’s also December 25th. The NBA season is a long season, and we will be a much better basketball team by the end of this year than we are right now,” he said. “And I’m sure they will be, too.”

The Celtics led by 10 in the first quarter and 11 in the second, when Antetokounmpo fired back-to-back bricks from 3-point range and in the middle got dunked on by Jayson Tatum.

Their lead was down to one point, 62-61, before Bobby Portis fouled Brown on a desperation 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Brown missed all three free throws; he missed another in the third quarter before hitting the second and finished 2 for 6 from the line.

Boston pulled away in the third, opening up a double-digit lead that Milwaukee only briefly chipped into.

The teams met in the second round of last year’s Eastern Conference playoffs, and the Celtics won in seven games en route to the NBA Finals. It’s their first meeting since then. Last Christmas in Milwaukee, the Bucks beat Boston 117-113.

Check out more on the Celtics

Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day games by watchability
NBA: DEC 20 Mavericks at Clippers
PBT Podcast: Which Christmas Day NBA Games are worth watching?
Milwaukee Bucks v New Orleans Pelicans
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks move up to top spot, Grizzlies second after Celtics...

Embiid, Harden spark second-half run by 76ers to top Knicks for eighth straight win

Associated PressDec 25, 2022, 4:35 PM EST
0 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t playing well, and worse than that, Joel Embiid thought he was playing soft.

He and James Harden have the Sixers on too good a roll to stay down too long.

“We just know how to play. We just know what to do,” Embiid said.

Embiid scored 35 points, Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday.

Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia’s fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De'Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand.

“It was one of those games where you’ve just got to stick around,” Harden said. “Like, stick around, stick around and then fourth quarter you give yourself a chance.”

And the 76ers seized it.

After never leading through three, they outscored the Knicks 24-9 to open the fourth, turning a one-point deficit into a 116-102 lead.

Julius Randle scored 35 points and Jalen Brunson had 23 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who have lost three straight following an eight-game winning streak.

“Again, we’re just not doing enough to win right now and that’s what we have to fix,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

Coming off a career-best, 21-assist outing on Friday, Harden played the entire second half, helped by the 76ers turning to a zone defense, and scored 18 points.

Embiid scored 15 in the third quarter and Harden took over the game when Embiid went to the bench, with a four-point play and another 3-pointer that trimmed it to 96-95. He made another 3 in the opening minute of the fourth to tie it at 98, then found Niang for a 3 that gave the 76ers their first lead with 10:37 to play.

Niang hit consecutive 3s midway through the period before Embiid had two baskets and Harden made one and set up the other in an 8-0 flurry that put it away at 116-102.

Embiid, the NBA’s scoring leader, started slowly and the Knicks led 37-25 after one. They were still up eight when Embiid scored with 6.2 seconds remaining, and when Brunson lost the ball as New York tried to get a final shot, Shake Milton scooped it up and banked in a 50-footer at the buzzer that made it 63-60.

Check out more on the 76ers

Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
Harden reportedly open to Houston return, truth or negotiation tactic?
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day games by watchability
NBA: DEC 20 Mavericks at Clippers
PBT Podcast: Which Christmas Day NBA Games are worth watching?

Harden reportedly open to Houston return, truth or negotiation tactic?

By Dec 25, 2022, 12:58 PM EST
Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
0 Comments

Last summer, James Harden opted out of the $47.4 million final year of his contract. That gave Philly GM Daryl Morey cap space to sign P.J. Tucker to a three-year contract and add Danuel House (the 76ers’ were found to have tampered in those cases and had their second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 taken away). A few weeks later, Harden re-signed in Philly for “what was left” of the space the 76ers had under the hard cap, or $33 million this season, with a player option for next season.

Meaning Harden can be a free agent come July. Around the league plenty of people thought last summer’s maneuvering was a handshake deal where the 76ers would make it good with Harden on the back end. But if things don’t work out in Philly he is considering a return to Houston, that rumor had been floating around the league but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed it.

All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN. Harden and his inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months, sources said, a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago.

Interesting timing that this comes out when the 76ers are on a seven-game winning streak and playing their best basketball of the season. From the outside, this has the feel of an agent/inner circle trying to remind the 76ers of negotiation leverage. For his part, Harden blew off the report.

“I’m here, we’re playing very well and I don’t know where that report came from,” Harden said, via the Associated Press, “but I’m excited to be here and we’re playing well and we’re continuing to get better.”

For the 76ers, nothing changes. Their moves last offseason were all-in on winning this season, and while they have not gotten off to the start of Boston or Milwaukee, the Sixers have impressed over their last seven — heading into a Christmas Day showdown with the red-hot Knicks — and they will get Tyrese Maxey back soon. Joel Embiid has played at an MVP level — again — and leads the league in scoring at 33 points per game. Philadelphia is at worst a fringe title contender and their focus is on this season, not beyond.

This summer the 76ers will make their offer to Harden, but if he is unhappy and wants to bolt the City of Brotherly Love he will have options. As Wojnarowski notes later in his article, Harden still has ties to Houston — he has a home there, returns there as often as he can, still has connections in the community and is revered there. Harden is drawn to Houston for reasons beyond basketball. He may be open to sacrificing a title chase for the comforts of a place he enjoys living.

Would the Rockets welcome him back? Obviously price plays into it, but Houston is a rebuilding team with a nice young core —  Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. — and another high draft pick coming this year. Is inserting a ball-dominant Harden into that mix the right move for the franchise’s future?

We’re seven months away from these decisions being made, but it sounds like someone is trying to leverage the situation early.

Here's more on the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks
Embiid, Harden spark second-half run by 76ers to top Knicks for eighth straight...
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day games by watchability
NBA: DEC 20 Mavericks at Clippers
PBT Podcast: Which Christmas Day NBA Games are worth watching?

 

Nic Claxton calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo after Nets impressive win

By Dec 24, 2022, 3:38 PM EST
0 Comments

The talk in Brooklyn is all about basketball of late — not vaccines, movies on Amazon, injuries, or any other distractions, just basketball.

Outstanding basketball as the Nets beat the Bucks Friday night 118-100 for their eighth straight win.

After the game Nic Claxtonwho has been his own hype man for his defensive exploits of late — called out the bully ball tactics of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting in the loss.

Claxton has his backers and he played well in this game — 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists — but the Nets are an undersized team and opponents are going to try and be physical, bullying them for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. It just didn’t work for Antetokounmpo and the shorthanded Bucks on Friday (no Khris Middleton).

What we need is a Bucks vs. Nets playoff series again. Basketball gods, that’s what we all want for Christmas this year.

Check out more on the Nets

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Kerr said he hopes Durant returns to Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to know: Kerr is honest about Warriors after blowout loss, 1-5...
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets
Watch Brooklyn Nets put up 91 on Warriors — in first half

 

Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day games by watchability

By Dec 24, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
0 Comments

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate of five games feels a lot like the season itself. When we first saw the list when the schedule came out we were all-in, but as the season started to play out and the injuries came, the excitement wore off a little.

The star power is still there — LeBron James, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and the list goes on — but the matchups are not quite as intriguing. Let’s rank the NBA’s five-game slate from “I should use this time to go talk to Uncle Ed and get it over with” to “turn that NFL game off, it’s NBA time.” (All five games will be shown on both ESPN and ABC, and all times listed here are Eastern.)

5) Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (8 p.m.)

This might have been the best game of the day — the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies in a trash-talking playoff series last season that later, the Warriors would admit privately, was the toughest matchup of their title run. Memphis thinks it might have won that series if not for Ja Morant‘s fluky injury and as soon as the series ended Morant was calling for a Christmas Day rematch. He got his wish.

Then Stephen Curry injured his shoulder. He is out and the luster comes off this game as the Warriors — who had stumbled this season when Curry was healthy and playing at an MVP level, maybe Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face has something to do with that — are 1-3 since he went out with a bottom-10 offense over that stretch and the worst defense in the league as well (which speaks to effort and focus). Poole will try, but he’s no Curry.

Tune in to watch Ja Morant, the most exciting and entertaining player in the game today. Tune in to watch the Grizzlies’ defense, which has been the best in the league since Jaren Jackson Jr. returned from injury (102.1 defensive net rating over their last 10 games), locking teams down in the halfcourt. But just ask the Bucks, this game could become a blowout and if you want to flip over to Buccaneers vs. Cardinals on NBC we’re not going to blame you.

4) Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks (2 p.m.)

Another game taken down by injuries. It might have been taken down before that as the Lakers were stumbling and unimpressive early, but they had their moments thanks to Anthony Davis playing center again and at an All-NBA, maybe MVP-ballot level. Now Davis is out with a foot injury and the Lakers are 1-3 without him, losing their shoes and their latest game to the lowly Hornets. With Davis out coach Darvin Ham has had to lean into smaller lineups to find scoring, but that hurts an already underwhelming defense.

LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic will always provide some spark, and you should tune in to watch MVP-level Luka. The Mavericks also are unveiling their Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the stadium before the game, which will be worth watching. But the trade speculation around these teams could be more interesting than the on-court play itself.

3) Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m.)

The NBA’s nightcap game will be worth staying up for — these are two of the top four teams in a wide-open West, and Nikola Jokic is always worth watching.

The real question about how watchable this will be is this: Will Devin Booker play? He has missed the last three Suns games with a groin injury. This season he has taken control of the Suns’ offense and has had some monster nights, and this could be another one going against a Nuggets team that seems to have a “take it or leave it” relationship with defense (24th in the league). The Suns are already without Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder, which doesn’t help their defense against a deep Nuggets squad. Tune in to watch Jokic, plus Michael Porter Jr. is expected back and Aaron Gordon has been on a hot streak lately. Denver isn’t on top of the West by accident.

2) Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (noon)

Before stumbling in its last couple, New York had won eight in a row and shot up the standings in the East thanks to Tom Thibodeau’s team coming around on defense. Once Thibs finally leaned into the untradable Quentin Grimes and gave bench minutes to Miles McBride (and, sadly but understandably, not Derrick Rose) this team started to come together. New York has the second-best defense in the NBA over their last 10 games, a 104.1 defensive rating.

But can the Knicks slow Joel Embiid?

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring at 33 points per game on 52.8% shooting, he can shoot the three but is primarily a beast in and around the paint, and the Knicks have nobody who physically matches up with him well. Throw in the fact James Harden is getting his legs under him — 20 points, 21 assists, 11 boards against a full-strength Clippers team Friday — and the 76ers are a tough team to stop.

Philadelphia has won seven straight, but how will it deal with the Christmas energy in Madison Square Garden and a Knicks team that Jalen Brunson has believing? Christmas Day in the Garden leads to special moments. Maybe the Knicks will get another 44-point RJ Barrett game like they did Friday against the Bulls (in a loss where New York fell apart in the final minutes). This is an Eastern Conference rivalry where both teams come in playing well, and it should be a perfect way to start your Christmas sports viewing day.

1) Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics (5 p.m.)

The two best teams in the NBA this season, clear and away, go head to head. This is what the NBA does best on Christmas. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the best duo in the NBA this season, with Tatum playing at an MVP level. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like an MVP as well. Khris Middleton may be out (right knee soreness) but both of these teams are deep with good players who have stepped up on the biggest of stages — Jrue Holiday, Marcus Smart, Brook Lopez (looking like a DPOY candidate), Al Horford, and the list goes on and on.

Plus, nothing breeds animosity and a rivalry in the NBA like familiarity, and this will be the 15th meeting between these teams in the past two years. The Celtics eliminated the Bucks in an epic second-round series last playoffs.

Both teams have been a little flat of late, hitting some mid-season doldrums, but both sides will be up for this one. This is the game of the day — great teams who will want to make a mid-season mark on the other. This game is must watch. If that means going into the other room to get away from your family, they will understand.

Check out more on the Lakers

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers
Watch LeBron James’ shoe come off on play to tie game, Lakers fall...
Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons
Lakers say Davis remains out indefinitely with “stress injury”...
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Anthony Davis injury reportedly has Lakers thinking smaller trade at deadline

 