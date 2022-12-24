Watch Luka Doncic put up 50, including 17 in fourth, to spark Mavericks win

Associated PressDec 24, 2022, 8:34 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.

Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic’s second career 50-point game.

“Sometimes you know you’re going to make more shots than usual,” Doncic said. “When you feel hot, you feel like everything will go in.”

He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd called Doncic’s 50 points “a great Christmas gift on a long road trip.”

“Luka is Luka,” Kidd said. “He’s the best player in the world. He showed that tonight, carrying the load offensively. . I don’t know what else to say about him. He was incredible tonight.”

Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.

Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Green added 23 points and eight rebounds, and Alperen Sengun had 19 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which lost its fifth straight.

“Just coming in and trying to get back on track, get back to playing well,” Smith said. “Our record’s not well, but we know when we play good and we know when we play bad. These last couple games we feel like we haven’t played like us, so the focus was getting back to us and playing how we play.”

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 14 points, and Kenyon Martin Jr. had 10 for the Rockets, who shot 46%.

Houston coach Stephen Silas said Houston’s defensive game plan was good, but there was “just too much Luka.”

“I’m not sure that he made an easy shot,” Silas said. “We made every shot hard, and that’s the greatness of a great player. . That’s what Luka does.”

Tied at 94 with 7 1/2 minutes remaining, the Mavs used an 11-3 run to open up an eight-point lead on a 3-pointer by Doncic, who blew a kiss to the crowd. The Rockets responded with seven straight points to cut the lead to 105-104 on Sengun’s layup with 3:13 left.

After Bertans hit a 3 to up the lead to four, Smith cut the lead to two with a jumper with a 1 1/2 minutes remaining. The two teams traded turnovers and missed shots before Doncic nailed a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to give the Mavs a five-point lead.

“We swing the ball, and Tim (Hardaway Jr.) redrives it from the corner and finds Luka wide open,” Kidd said of Doncic’s 3 to seal the win. “Luka does the rest. When you’re hot like that, sometimes you don’t have to move the ball. Someone else did all the work for him, and the ball found him.”

Houston erased a 16-point, second-quarter deficit, outscoring the Mavs 33-15 over a nine-minute span of the second and third quarters to take a 69-67 lead on a 3-pointer by Smith with 6:15 remaining in the third.

By Dec 24, 2022, 8:20 AM EST
LeBron James is otherworldly — the man who turns 38 next Friday continues to carry these Lakers with Anthony Davis out, and on Friday night put up his sixth straight 30+ point game. Friday night he scored 18 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter trying to will these Lakers to a win over the Hornets.

He literally came out of his shoe trying — and it wasn’t enough.

Down two with:06 seconds left, the Lakers got the ball to LeBron on a drive the lane, three defenders started to collapse on him, LeBron cuts — and his shoe came off. As he falls, LeBron kicks the ball to an open Dennis Schroder in the corner, but he misses the 3-pointer, which is basically your ballgame.

The entire end of this game was a combination of sloppy, entertaining and unbelievable. LeBron had tied the game with a driving layup, then with :42 remaining, LaMelo Ball made an ill-advised pocket bounce pass that Austin Reaves stole (well, really, it just came right to him), and Reaves started a break the other way. Reaves tried to pass to Patrick Beverley in the paint but it was a little behind him and the fast-charging Russell Westbrook thought it was a pass to him, both got a hand on the ball as it caromed out of bounds.

The game-winner (as it was) was a putback attempt by Gordon Hayward off a missed Terry Rozier 3-pointer, Hayward’s shot came off the backboard and then rolled off the rim, but upon review the referees said LeBron interfered with the ball after it hit the backboard, making it goaltending and two points for Charlotte.

LeBron got his chance to tie the game, and that’s when his shoe came off. The thing is, he still generated a clean look for the Lakers to win it — Schroder is shooting 42.9% on corner 3s this season — but the shot didn’t fall.

The Lakers are now 1-3 without Davis, who will have the stress injury in his foot re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.

Ball finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 24 points.

Report: Hornets negotiating contract extension with Miles Bridges

By Dec 23, 2022, 7:21 PM EST
Miles Bridges with Charlotte Hornets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Miles Bridges has been away from the Hornets since he was arrested on domestic violence charges in July, but Charlotte retained the rights of the restricted free agent. Because of his legal situation — he pled no contest to reduced charges and faces a lengthy suspension from the league — no other team has stepped in with an offer.

Now the Hornets and Bridges are talking about a contract extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Charlotte Hornets and restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges are gathering traction in talks on a new deal, and optimism exists that an agreement could come in the near future, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The sooner Bridges and the Hornets can reach a deal, the sooner he can seemingly start serving an NBA suspension expected to be handed down for his role in an offseason domestic violence case.

We cannot and should not just gloss over those charges so he can start serving his suspension — this was a serious crime. Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ children, detailed her case in a July 1 Instagram post where she said, “I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” The post contained detailed medical reports of multiple injuries and a video of their son recounting an incident where “daddy choked mommy.” The Los Angeles District Attorney filed the charges in the wake of all this.

Before the incident, Bridges was in line for a contract extension this summer, having averaged 20.2 points per game last season. The Hornets have struggled this season, going 8-24 so far, partly because they couldn’t replace Bridges, and partly because LaMelo Ball has missed time due to injury.

Lakers say Davis remains out indefinitely with “stress injury” in foot

By Dec 23, 2022, 6:10 PM EST
The Lakers gave a non-update update on the status of Anthony Davis Friday, saying he remains out indefinitely. Which is what they said before. Here is the full release from the Lakers:

“After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

The only new information is that this is a “stress injury,” but without more details — specifically where in the foot the injury is located — it’s hard to make any prediction on his return (which sources told NBC Sports previously would be a month or more). From Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN fleshed out a few details.

The Lakers and Davis will remain cautious on the injury, but there’s hope that there could be a pathway to resuming play sometime shortly after the re-evaluation in early January…

Sources told Wojnarowski that the pain in Davis’ right foot has subsided in the past several days and he’s expected to rest it for another seven to 10 days. He’ll then have it reevaluated for a possible return to play.

That return would involve a slow ramp-up. Davis appeared to injure his foot in the first quarter against Denver last week, and he has been out the four games since.

Davis had been playing the best basketball of his career this season, averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocked shots per game. He has been the best Laker player and has been in early All-NBA and even MVP conversations, and he had sparked a 10-6 Lakers run in weeks before his current injury.

The specter of a potential Davis injury always seemed to hang over the team like a dark cloud. Davis missed more than half of Los Angeles’ games due to various injuries over the previous two seasons.

The injury also clouds what the Lakers might do at the trade deadline — as they fall farther out of the playoff picture without Davis, the Lakers are likely thinking small at the deadline, saving any big moves for next summer.

Kerr said he hopes Durant returns to Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics

By Dec 23, 2022, 1:42 PM EST
The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Kevin Durant looked every bit the best player on the planet during the Tokyo Olympics, averaging 20.7 points per game on 52.9% shooting for the tournament and leading Team USA with 29 points in the gold medal game.

So yes, new Team USA coach Steve Kerr said he would like Durant back for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He said so before Durant’s Nets shredded the Warriors this week (scoring 91 points in the first half).

“I mean, he’s been so dominant with Team USA and, like I said, he’s a guy who just, he loves to play. So we’re hoping he decides to keep going,” Kerr said via the Associated Press. Kerr also joked he would “most likely pull him aside tonight” to make a recruiting pitch.

Before the USA heads to Paris to defend its gold it has to qualify via the World Cup this summer in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines (the USA will play its games in Manilla). The top two teams from the Americas at the World Cup qualify for Paris. The one little speed bump in all this planning? Technically the USA has not qualified for the World Cup yet. Because FIBA — in its infinite wisdom — went with qualifiers during the NBA (and major European leagues) season, and the NBA isn’t shutting down for a week to please FIBA, we have had to send G-Leaguers to do the job. They’ve done well but we still need one win on the road against Brazil or Uruguay in February to lock up our spot, and even if we lost both Team USA likely qualifies on tiebreakers (we are 8-2 in this round of qualifying so far).

The Team USA roster for the World Cup is not yet set, that will happen as we move into 2023 (and it will be a long list at first as some players will drop out for health or other reasons as it gets closer). However, Team USA will have little trouble attracting some of the biggest names for the Paris Olympics — winning that gold medal still has a lot of meaning to players. Plus, there are few better platforms for your brand internationally than the Olympics.

Whether Durant will be part of those games remains to be seen — he does already have three Olympic golds — but we know what Kerr wants.

