Nic Claxton calls out Giannis Antetokounmpo after Nets impressive win

By Dec 24, 2022, 3:38 PM EST
The talk in Brooklyn is all about basketball of late — not vaccines, movies on Amazon, injuries, or any other distractions, just basketball.

Outstanding basketball as the Nets beat the Bucks Friday night 118-100 for their eighth straight win.

After the game Nic Claxtonwho has been his own hype man for his defensive exploits of late — called out the bully ball tactics of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting in the loss.

Claxton has his backers and he played well in this game — 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists — but the Nets are an undersized team and opponents are going to try and be physical, bullying them for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. It just didn’t work for Antetokounmpo and the shorthanded Bucks on Friday (no Khris Middleton).

What we need is a Bucks vs. Nets playoff series again. Basketball gods, that’s what we all want for Christmas this year.

Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day games by watchability

By Dec 24, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate of five games feels a lot like the season itself. When we first saw the list when the schedule came out we were all-in, but as the season started to play out and the injuries came, the excitement wore off a little.

The star power is still there — LeBron James, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and the list goes on — but the matchups are not quite as intriguing. Let’s rank the NBA’s five-game slate from “I should use this time to go talk to Uncle Ed and get it over with” to “turn that NFL game off, it’s NBA time.” (All five games will be shown on both ESPN and ABC, and all times listed here are Eastern.)

5) Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (8 p.m.)

This might have been the best game of the day — the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies in a trash-talking playoff series last season that later, the Warriors would admit privately, was the toughest matchup of their title run. Memphis thinks it might have won that series if not for Ja Morant‘s fluky injury and as soon as the series ended Morant was calling for a Christmas Day rematch. He got his wish.

Then Stephen Curry injured his shoulder. He is out and the luster comes off this game as the Warriors — who had stumbled this season when Curry was healthy and playing at an MVP level, maybe Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face has something to do with that — are 1-3 since he went out with a bottom-10 offense over that stretch and the worst defense in the league as well (which speaks to effort and focus). Poole will try, but he’s no Curry.

Tune in to watch Ja Morant, the most exciting and entertaining player in the game today. Tune in to watch the Grizzlies’ defense, which has been the best in the league since Jaren Jackson Jr. returned from injury (102.1 defensive net rating over their last 10 games), locking teams down in the halfcourt. But just ask the Bucks, this game could become a blowout and if you want to flip over to Buccaneers vs. Cardinals on NBC we’re not going to blame you.

4) Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks (2 p.m.)

Another game taken down by injuries. It might have been taken down before that as the Lakers were stumbling and unimpressive early, but they had their moments thanks to Anthony Davis playing center again and at an All-NBA, maybe MVP-ballot level. Now Davis is out with a foot injury and the Lakers are 1-3 without him, losing their shoes and their latest game to the lowly Hornets. With Davis out coach Darvin Ham has had to lean into smaller lineups to find scoring, but that hurts an already underwhelming defense.

LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic will always provide some spark, and you should tune in to watch MVP-level Luka. The Mavericks also are unveiling their Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the stadium before the game, which will be worth watching. But the trade speculation around these teams could be more interesting than the on-court play itself.

3) Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m.)

The NBA’s nightcap game will be worth staying up for — these are two of the top four teams in a wide-open West, and Nikola Jokic is always worth watching.

The real question about how watchable this will be is this: Will Devin Booker play? He has missed the last three Suns games with a groin injury. This season he has taken control of the Suns’ offense and has had some monster nights, and this could be another one going against a Nuggets team that seems to have a “take it or leave it” relationship with defense (24th in the league). The Suns are already without Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder, which doesn’t help their defense against a deep Nuggets squad. Tune in to watch Jokic, plus Michael Porter Jr. is expected back and Aaron Gordon has been on a hot streak lately. Denver isn’t on top of the West by accident.

2) Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (noon)

Before stumbling in its last couple, New York had won eight in a row and shot up the standings in the East thanks to Tom Thibodeau’s team coming around on defense. Once Thibs finally leaned into the untradable Quentin Grimes and gave bench minutes to Miles McBride (and, sadly but understandably, not Derrick Rose) this team started to come together. New York has the second-best defense in the NBA over their last 10 games, a 104.1 defensive rating.

But can the Knicks slow Joel Embiid?

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring at 33 points per game on 52.8% shooting, he can shoot the three but is primarily a beast in and around the paint, and the Knicks have nobody who physically matches up with him well. Throw in the fact James Harden is getting his legs under him — 20 points, 21 assists, 11 boards against a full-strength Clippers team Friday — and the 76ers are a tough team to stop.

Philadelphia has won seven straight, but how will it deal with the Christmas energy in Madison Square Garden and a Knicks team that Jalen Brunson has believing? Christmas Day in the Garden leads to special moments. Maybe the Knicks will get another 44-point RJ Barrett game like they did Friday against the Bulls (in a loss where New York fell apart in the final minutes). This is an Eastern Conference rivalry where both teams come in playing well, and it should be a perfect way to start your Christmas sports viewing day.

1) Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics (5 p.m.)

The two best teams in the NBA this season, clear and away, go head to head. This is what the NBA does best on Christmas. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the best duo in the NBA this season, with Tatum playing at an MVP level. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like an MVP as well. Khris Middleton may be out (right knee soreness) but both of these teams are deep with good players who have stepped up on the biggest of stages — Jrue Holiday, Marcus Smart, Brook Lopez (looking like a DPOY candidate), Al Horford, and the list goes on and on.

Plus, nothing breeds animosity and a rivalry in the NBA like familiarity, and this will be the 15th meeting between these teams in the past two years. The Celtics eliminated the Bucks in an epic second-round series last playoffs.

Both teams have been a little flat of late, hitting some mid-season doldrums, but both sides will be up for this one. This is the game of the day — great teams who will want to make a mid-season mark on the other. This game is must watch. If that means going into the other room to get away from your family, they will understand.

Watch Luka Doncic put up 50, including 17 in fourth, to spark Mavericks win

Associated PressDec 24, 2022, 8:34 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.

Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic’s second career 50-point game.

“Sometimes you know you’re going to make more shots than usual,” Doncic said. “When you feel hot, you feel like everything will go in.”

He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd called Doncic’s 50 points “a great Christmas gift on a long road trip.”

“Luka is Luka,” Kidd said. “He’s the best player in the world. He showed that tonight, carrying the load offensively. . I don’t know what else to say about him. He was incredible tonight.”

Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.

Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Green added 23 points and eight rebounds, and Alperen Sengun had 19 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which lost its fifth straight.

“Just coming in and trying to get back on track, get back to playing well,” Smith said. “Our record’s not well, but we know when we play good and we know when we play bad. These last couple games we feel like we haven’t played like us, so the focus was getting back to us and playing how we play.”

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 14 points, and Kenyon Martin Jr. had 10 for the Rockets, who shot 46%.

Houston coach Stephen Silas said Houston’s defensive game plan was good, but there was “just too much Luka.”

“I’m not sure that he made an easy shot,” Silas said. “We made every shot hard, and that’s the greatness of a great player. . That’s what Luka does.”

Tied at 94 with 7 1/2 minutes remaining, the Mavs used an 11-3 run to open up an eight-point lead on a 3-pointer by Doncic, who blew a kiss to the crowd. The Rockets responded with seven straight points to cut the lead to 105-104 on Sengun’s layup with 3:13 left.

After Bertans hit a 3 to up the lead to four, Smith cut the lead to two with a jumper with a 1 1/2 minutes remaining. The two teams traded turnovers and missed shots before Doncic nailed a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to give the Mavs a five-point lead.

“We swing the ball, and Tim (Hardaway Jr.) redrives it from the corner and finds Luka wide open,” Kidd said of Doncic’s 3 to seal the win. “Luka does the rest. When you’re hot like that, sometimes you don’t have to move the ball. Someone else did all the work for him, and the ball found him.”

Houston erased a 16-point, second-quarter deficit, outscoring the Mavs 33-15 over a nine-minute span of the second and third quarters to take a 69-67 lead on a 3-pointer by Smith with 6:15 remaining in the third.

Watch LeBron James’ shoe come off on play to tie game, Lakers fall to Hornets

By Dec 24, 2022, 8:20 AM EST
LeBron James is otherworldly — the man who turns 38 next Friday continues to carry these Lakers with Anthony Davis out, and on Friday night put up his sixth straight 30+ point game. Friday night he scored 18 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter trying to will these Lakers to a win over the Hornets.

He literally came out of his shoe trying — and it wasn’t enough.

Down two with:06 seconds left, the Lakers got the ball to LeBron on a drive the lane, three defenders started to collapse on him, LeBron cuts — and his shoe came off. As he falls, LeBron kicks the ball to an open Dennis Schroder in the corner, but he misses the 3-pointer, which is basically your ballgame.

The entire end of this game was a combination of sloppy, entertaining and unbelievable. LeBron had tied the game with a driving layup, then with :42 remaining, LaMelo Ball made an ill-advised pocket bounce pass that Austin Reaves stole (well, really, it just came right to him), and Reaves started a break the other way. Reaves tried to pass to Patrick Beverley in the paint but it was a little behind him and the fast-charging Russell Westbrook thought it was a pass to him, both got a hand on the ball as it caromed out of bounds.

The game-winner (as it was) was a putback attempt by Gordon Hayward off a missed Terry Rozier 3-pointer, Hayward’s shot came off the backboard and then rolled off the rim, but upon review the referees said LeBron interfered with the ball after it hit the backboard, making it goaltending and two points for Charlotte.

LeBron got his chance to tie the game, and that’s when his shoe came off. The thing is, he still generated a clean look for the Lakers to win it — Schroder is shooting 42.9% on corner 3s this season — but the shot didn’t fall.

The Lakers are now 1-3 without Davis, who will have the stress injury in his foot re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.

Ball finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 24 points.

Report: Hornets negotiating contract extension with Miles Bridges

By Dec 23, 2022, 7:21 PM EST
Miles Bridges with Charlotte Hornets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Miles Bridges has been away from the Hornets since he was arrested on domestic violence charges in July, but Charlotte retained the rights of the restricted free agent. Because of his legal situation — he pled no contest to reduced charges and faces a lengthy suspension from the league — no other team has stepped in with an offer.

Now the Hornets and Bridges are talking about a contract extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Charlotte Hornets and restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges are gathering traction in talks on a new deal, and optimism exists that an agreement could come in the near future, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The sooner Bridges and the Hornets can reach a deal, the sooner he can seemingly start serving an NBA suspension expected to be handed down for his role in an offseason domestic violence case.

We cannot and should not just gloss over those charges so he can start serving his suspension — this was a serious crime. Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ children, detailed her case in a July 1 Instagram post where she said, “I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” The post contained detailed medical reports of multiple injuries and a video of their son recounting an incident where “daddy choked mommy.” The Los Angeles District Attorney filed the charges in the wake of all this.

Before the incident, Bridges was in line for a contract extension this summer, having averaged 20.2 points per game last season. The Hornets have struggled this season, going 8-24 so far, partly because they couldn’t replace Bridges, and partly because LaMelo Ball has missed time due to injury.