Watch CJ McCollum drop 40 on Spurs, help Pelicans snap four-game losing streak

Associated PressDec 23, 2022, 8:22 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored a season-high 40 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-117 to end their four-game losing streak.

Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won despite Zion Williamson being scratched from the lineup because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Pelicans – who also were missing forwards Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr. – made 13 3-pointers. McCollum hit seven from deep, and his first gave New Orleans the lead for good at 3-2 in the opening minutes.

“We needed that type of production from him with the guys being out,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “It’s beautiful to watch when he’s on the floor and he’s scoring like he does.”

The Pelicans led by as many as 23 points and opened the fourth quarter with a 19-point lead.

The Spurs got back in the game with a 10-0 run fueled by Stanley Johnson, who scored nine of his 12 points in the final period.

McCollum, however, almost single-handedly kept the Spurs at bay. His floater off the glass was the first of 19 points he scored in a pivotal seven-minute stretch. The individual outburst included four 3s – one while McCollum was fouled for a 4-point play.

“McCollum dominated the game from the very beginning,” reserve center Willy Hernangomez said. “I’m happy for CJ. He’s been really getting his rhythm back. Today was a big game for him. I’m happy to see him making shots and making the right decision over and over.”

The last of McCollum’s 3s made it 119-106 with 3:31 to go. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich subbed out his entire lineup moments later, and the Pelicans remained comfortably ahead after that.

“We’ll get down, figure it out, and then start playing,” Popovich said. “We don’t have somebody like a McCollum that’s going to come in and do what he did to us. We made it a decent game at that point and then he took over. He was great.”

Jeremy Sochan scored a career-high 23 points for San Antonio.

“I am becoming more comfortable and confident,” Sochan said. “I had career highs tonight but we still lost, so it doesn’t really matter.”

Tre Jones added 19 points and Josh Richardson had 14 for the Spurs.

The Pelicans missed their first nine shots from close range but hit four of their six 3-point attempts – with McCollum making three – to take a 12-2 lead.

The Spurs missed eight of their first nine shots and committed three turnovers during that stretch.

“Sometimes, like tonight, we come out slow on offense but we can’t let that affect our game,” Tre Jones said. “We have to keep our defensive mentality especially when shots are not falling at the start of the game.

By the end of the first quarter, the Pelicans had made six 3s, the last of those by Devonte' Graham putting New Orleans up 37-17.

“We can’t give away a quarter the way we did,” Popovich said. “We played them pretty even after that first quarter, but we do that too often. … We can’t have those first quarters. That’s the whole game.”

Kerr said he hopes Durant returns to Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics

By Dec 23, 2022, 1:42 PM EST
The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Kevin Durant looked every bit the best player on the planet during the Tokyo Olympics, averaging 20.7 points per game on 52.9% shooting for the tournament and leading Team USA with 29 points in the gold medal game.

So yes, new Team USA coach Steve Kerr said he would like Durant back for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He said so before Durant’s Nets shredded the Warriors this week (scoring 91 points in the first half).

“I mean, he’s been so dominant with Team USA and, like I said, he’s a guy who just, he loves to play. So we’re hoping he decides to keep going,” Kerr said via the Associated Press. Kerr also joked he would “most likely pull him aside tonight” to make a recruiting pitch.

Before the USA heads to Paris to defend its gold it has to qualify via the World Cup this summer in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines (the USA will play its games in Manilla). The top two teams from the Americas at the World Cup qualify for Paris. The one little speed bump in all this planning? Technically the USA has not qualified for the World Cup yet. Because FIBA — in its infinite wisdom — went with qualifiers during the NBA (and major European leagues) season, and the NBA isn’t shutting down for a week to please FIBA, we have had to send G-Leaguers to do the job. They’ve done well but we still need one win on the road against Brazil or Uruguay in February to lock up our spot, and even if we lost both Team USA likely qualifies on tiebreakers (we are 8-2 in this round of qualifying so far).

The Team USA roster for the World Cup is not yet set, that will happen as we move into 2023 (and it will be a long list at first as some players will drop out for health or other reasons as it gets closer). However, Team USA will have little trouble attracting some of the biggest names for the Paris Olympics — winning that gold medal still has a lot of meaning to players. Plus, there are few better platforms for your brand internationally than the Olympics.

Whether Durant will be part of those games remains to be seen — he does already have three Olympic golds — but we know what Kerr wants.

Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. says he will play Friday; Grizzlies could get Bane back

By Dec 23, 2022, 10:47 AM EST
We could see teams get a couple of key players back in time for their Christmas Day games.

In Denver, Michael Porter Jr. says he will play Friday when the Nuggets take on the Trail Blazers.

Porter Jr has been out 13 games with a bruised heel, but he averaged 16.4 points a game and was an important part of the Denver defense before he was injured. Denver has been winning without him — they are 19-11 and tied for the top seed in the West with Memphis — but if the Nuggets are going to be a real threat in the playoffs they need a healthy Porter Jr.

Expect him to play Sunday for sure when the Nuggets face the Suns as the final game of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate.

Speaking of the Grizzlies, they could get Desmond Bane back. The Grizzlies’ second-best player has missed 17 games with a sprained toe but was upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Suns. Bane averaged 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 45.1% from 3 in the dozen games he played before his injury. He looked like a player making a leap this season, something the Grizzlies need if they are going to come out of the West and contend.

Memphis plays a reeling Golden State team without Stephen Curry on Christmas.

Anthony Davis injury reportedly has Lakers thinking smaller trade at deadline

By Dec 23, 2022, 10:24 AM EST
Think small, Lakers fans.

Those Lakers are 1-2 since Anthony Davis went out with a still undescribed foot injury that is expected to keep him out a month or more. What that injury meant on the court — where the Lakers head to Dallas on Christmas Day to kick off a five-game road trip — was always going to impact the moves the Lakers made off the court as the trade deadline approaches.

The most likely impact is the Lakers go with smaller deals at the trade deadline to try and shore up this roster, according to Jovan Buha at The Athletic.

Davis’ injury has increased the probability that the only move the Lakers make is a smaller trade featuring, at most, one first-round pick, sources with knowledge of the Lakers’ plans told The Athletic. The one exception is if a star that can grow alongside Davis over the next few years becomes available.

But the most likely trade outcome, at this point, is some form of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and either the 2027 or 2029 first-round pick (likely protected) for a 3-and-D wing or combo forward that fits well next Davis and James, those sources said.

There are a few reasons for this.

First, the big move isn’t there to make — there are no superstars, no All-NBA level players available via trade right now. There is no silver bullet trade that makes these Lakers a contender. Buzz around the league has linked the Lakers to DeMar DeRozan (who is the closest thing to a superstar mentioned in legitimate trade rumors), but the Bulls have not made him available and are not expected to in the short term, that is more of an offseason/summer move. (There has been speculation about Zach LaVine wanting to come to the Lakers, he is a Klutch client after all, but the Bulls are not considering moving him unless he demands a trade, and maybe not even then.) Any superstar movement is likely around the draft at the earliest.

Second, the Lakers’ slow start combined with Davis’ injury limits how far up the standings they are likely to climb even with a trade. Put bluntly, the Lakers’ front office shouldn’t throw good money after bad. This season is what it is, the Lakers are 13-18 and outside even the play-in right now, and while one could say they are just 4.5 games out of the No.6 seed it’s unlikely the Lakers make up that ground. Especially with Davis out. If the Lakers only are climbing their way up to the play-in, why waste trade assets now or take on future salary? Wait for a better move this summer.

Third, the combination of Beverley, Nunn and a pick will only net a rotation player, not a dramatic difference maker, especially if the Lakers aren’t taking on future salary. For example, while the best player the Lakers could potentially net with Beverly/Nunn/pick is the Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic, but he has a two-year, $39 million extension that kicks in next season and would eat up a lot of the Lakers cap space in coming years. Buha at the Athletic listed these names as more likely trade targets: Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon, Alec Burks, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl. There also is talk of Cam Reddish of the Knicks (who Rob Pelinka has liked for a while). All nice players who help with depth but are not moving the needle.

That’s where the Lakers are. It likely doesn’t make LeBron James happy — when he signed his extension the Lakers’ front office reportedly promised to make significant upgrades around him. They didn’t, and here we are. The front office has done little, and that is showing up on the court.

This trade deadline is not going to solve all that.

Could frustrated DeMar DeRozan ask for trade this summer?

By Dec 22, 2022, 6:25 PM EST
Front office personnel from other teams are already circling the Chicago Bulls, waiting and hoping they become one of the teams to pivot to the NBA Draft lottery and become sellers at the trade deadline. Add in reports of frustration in Chicago and that sense of hope in other front offices is heightened (the Bulls’ decision to tank is complicated by the fact that they owe their pick to the Magic if it falls outside the top four, and even if Chicago pivots hard to tanking there will be a greater than 50/50 chance they lose the pick).

The Bulls may not have a choice. Those executives from other teams think DeRozan could be frustrated enough to demand a trade, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report from the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas (where a lot of front office folks gather and talk).

If matters don’t improve this season, rivals executives believe it could lead star guard DeMar DeRozan to request to be moved in the offseason, league sources tell Bleacher Report.

DeRozan, who has been the Bulls’ most consistent star, has one year remaining on his deal. Playing on an expiring contract is a non-starter for most high-caliber players. The options: Extend after the season or ask for a new location. Chicago has its work cut out.

Lets’ be clear, this is executives from other teams speculating — and in some cases hoping they are right — about what the Bulls will do next. Chicago will choose its own path. But whether that path should involve the current roster is a valid question both now and next summer.

DeRozan, 33, is averaging 25.9 points per game on 50.8% shooting, is a killer from the midrange and is a solid passer and playmaker. He’s also been the guy the Bulls lean on in the clutch.

If DeRozan and LaVine can’t mesh as players — the Bulls have a -2.6 net rating this season when both are on the court — Chicago may lean into rebuilding around 27-year-old LaVine, who is entering his prime and to whom the team gave a max extension to last summer.

Haynes’ report suggests DeRozan could ask for a trade next summer if the Bulls flame out, but if Chicago senses things are heading that way will they test the trade market in February? That’s what those executives from other teams are counting on. If the Bulls make him available, there would likely be genuine interest in a DeRozan trade from Los Angeles to Miami and New York.

How the Bulls play over the next month — if they have more dramatic wins like on Wednesday night — will go a long way in deciding what the Bulls will do come February. But one way or another, things could be interesting in Chicago by next summer.

