Lakers say Davis remains out indefinitely with “stress injury” in foot

By Dec 23, 2022, 6:10 PM EST
The Lakers gave a non-update update on the status of Anthony Davis Friday, saying he remains out indefinitely. Which is what they said before. Here is the full release from the Lakers:

“After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

The only new information is that this is a “stress injury,” but without more details — specifically where in the foot the injury is located — it’s hard to make any prediction on his return (which sources told NBC Sports previously would be a month or more). From Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN fleshed out a few details.

The Lakers and Davis will remain cautious on the injury, but there’s hope that there could be a pathway to resuming play sometime shortly after the re-evaluation in early January…

Sources told Wojnarowski that the pain in Davis’ right foot has subsided in the past several days and he’s expected to rest it for another seven to 10 days. He’ll then have it reevaluated for a possible return to play.

That return would involve a slow ramp-up. Davis appeared to injure his foot in the first quarter against Denver last week, and he has been out the four games since.

Davis had been playing the best basketball of his career this season, averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocked shots per game. He has been the best Laker player and has been in early All-NBA and even MVP conversations, and he had sparked a 10-6 Lakers run in weeks before his current injury.

The specter of a potential Davis injury always seemed to hang over the team like a dark cloud. Davis missed more than half of Los Angeles’ games due to various injuries over the previous two seasons.

The injury also clouds what the Lakers might do at the trade deadline — as they fall farther out of the playoff picture without Davis, the Lakers are likely thinking small at the deadline, saving any big moves for next summer.

Report: Hornets negotiating contract extension with Miles Bridges

By Dec 23, 2022, 7:21 PM EST
Miles Bridges with Charlotte Hornets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Miles Bridges has been away from the Hornets since he was arrested on domestic violence charges in July, but Charlotte retained the rights of the restricted free agent. Because of his legal situation — he pled no contest to reduced charges and faces a lengthy suspension from the league — no other team has stepped in with an offer.

Now the Hornets and Bridges are talking about a contract extension, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Charlotte Hornets and restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges are gathering traction in talks on a new deal, and optimism exists that an agreement could come in the near future, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The sooner Bridges and the Hornets can reach a deal, the sooner he can seemingly start serving an NBA suspension expected to be handed down for his role in an offseason domestic violence case.

We cannot and should not just gloss over those charges so he can start serving his suspension — this was a serious crime. Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ children, detailed her case in a July 1 Instagram post where she said, “I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” The post contained detailed medical reports of multiple injuries and a video of their son recounting an incident where “daddy choked mommy.” The Los Angeles District Attorney filed the charges in the wake of all this.

Before the incident, Bridges was in line for a contract extension this summer, having averaged 20.2 points per game last season. The Hornets have struggled this season, going 8-24 so far, partly because they couldn’t replace Bridges, and partly because LaMelo Ball has missed time due to injury.

Kerr said he hopes Durant returns to Team USA for 2024 Paris Olympics

By Dec 23, 2022, 1:42 PM EST
The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Kevin Durant looked every bit the best player on the planet during the Tokyo Olympics, averaging 20.7 points per game on 52.9% shooting for the tournament and leading Team USA with 29 points in the gold medal game.

So yes, new Team USA coach Steve Kerr said he would like Durant back for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He said so before Durant’s Nets shredded the Warriors this week (scoring 91 points in the first half).

“I mean, he’s been so dominant with Team USA and, like I said, he’s a guy who just, he loves to play. So we’re hoping he decides to keep going,” Kerr said via the Associated Press. Kerr also joked he would “most likely pull him aside tonight” to make a recruiting pitch.

Before the USA heads to Paris to defend its gold it has to qualify via the World Cup this summer in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines (the USA will play its games in Manilla). The top two teams from the Americas at the World Cup qualify for Paris. The one little speed bump in all this planning? Technically the USA has not qualified for the World Cup yet. Because FIBA — in its infinite wisdom — went with qualifiers during the NBA (and major European leagues) season, and the NBA isn’t shutting down for a week to please FIBA, we have had to send G-Leaguers to do the job. They’ve done well but we still need one win on the road against Brazil or Uruguay in February to lock up our spot, and even if we lost both Team USA likely qualifies on tiebreakers (we are 8-2 in this round of qualifying so far).

The Team USA roster for the World Cup is not yet set, that will happen as we move into 2023 (and it will be a long list at first as some players will drop out for health or other reasons as it gets closer). However, Team USA will have little trouble attracting some of the biggest names for the Paris Olympics — winning that gold medal still has a lot of meaning to players. Plus, there are few better platforms for your brand internationally than the Olympics.

Whether Durant will be part of those games remains to be seen — he does already have three Olympic golds — but we know what Kerr wants.

Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. says he will play Friday; Grizzlies could get Bane back

By Dec 23, 2022, 10:47 AM EST
We could see teams get a couple of key players back in time for their Christmas Day games.

In Denver, Michael Porter Jr. says he will play Friday when the Nuggets take on the Trail Blazers.

Porter Jr has been out 13 games with a bruised heel, but he averaged 16.4 points a game and was an important part of the Denver defense before he was injured. Denver has been winning without him — they are 19-11 and tied for the top seed in the West with Memphis — but if the Nuggets are going to be a real threat in the playoffs they need a healthy Porter Jr.

Expect him to play Sunday for sure when the Nuggets face the Suns as the final game of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate.

Speaking of the Grizzlies, they could get Desmond Bane back. The Grizzlies’ second-best player has missed 17 games with a sprained toe but was upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Suns. Bane averaged 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 45.1% from 3 in the dozen games he played before his injury. He looked like a player making a leap this season, something the Grizzlies need if they are going to come out of the West and contend.

Memphis plays a reeling Golden State team without Stephen Curry on Christmas.

Anthony Davis injury reportedly has Lakers thinking smaller trade at deadline

By Dec 23, 2022, 10:24 AM EST
Think small, Lakers fans.

Those Lakers are 1-2 since Anthony Davis went out with a still undescribed foot injury that is expected to keep him out a month or more. What that injury meant on the court — where the Lakers head to Dallas on Christmas Day to kick off a five-game road trip — was always going to impact the moves the Lakers made off the court as the trade deadline approaches.

The most likely impact is the Lakers go with smaller deals at the trade deadline to try and shore up this roster, according to Jovan Buha at The Athletic.

Davis’ injury has increased the probability that the only move the Lakers make is a smaller trade featuring, at most, one first-round pick, sources with knowledge of the Lakers’ plans told The Athletic. The one exception is if a star that can grow alongside Davis over the next few years becomes available.

But the most likely trade outcome, at this point, is some form of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and either the 2027 or 2029 first-round pick (likely protected) for a 3-and-D wing or combo forward that fits well next Davis and James, those sources said.

There are a few reasons for this.

First, the big move isn’t there to make — there are no superstars, no All-NBA level players available via trade right now. There is no silver bullet trade that makes these Lakers a contender. Buzz around the league has linked the Lakers to DeMar DeRozan (who is the closest thing to a superstar mentioned in legitimate trade rumors), but the Bulls have not made him available and are not expected to in the short term, that is more of an offseason/summer move. (There has been speculation about Zach LaVine wanting to come to the Lakers, he is a Klutch client after all, but the Bulls are not considering moving him unless he demands a trade, and maybe not even then.) Any superstar movement is likely around the draft at the earliest.

Second, the Lakers’ slow start combined with Davis’ injury limits how far up the standings they are likely to climb even with a trade. Put bluntly, the Lakers’ front office shouldn’t throw good money after bad. This season is what it is, the Lakers are 13-18 and outside even the play-in right now, and while one could say they are just 4.5 games out of the No.6 seed it’s unlikely the Lakers make up that ground. Especially with Davis out. If the Lakers only are climbing their way up to the play-in, why waste trade assets now or take on future salary? Wait for a better move this summer.

Third, the combination of Beverley, Nunn and a pick will only net a rotation player, not a dramatic difference maker, especially if the Lakers aren’t taking on future salary. For example, while the best player the Lakers could potentially net with Beverly/Nunn/pick is the Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic, but he has a two-year, $39 million extension that kicks in next season and would eat up a lot of the Lakers cap space in coming years. Buha at the Athletic listed these names as more likely trade targets: Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon, Alec Burks, Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Josh Richardson and Jakob Poeltl. There also is talk of Cam Reddish of the Knicks (who Rob Pelinka has liked for a while). All nice players who help with depth but are not moving the needle.

That’s where the Lakers are. It likely doesn’t make LeBron James happy — when he signed his extension the Lakers’ front office reportedly promised to make significant upgrades around him. They didn’t, and here we are. The front office has done little, and that is showing up on the court.

This trade deadline is not going to solve all that.

